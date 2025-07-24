As I said many times, as long as the greed-power paradigm rules, nothing will ever change, and humanity is on a fast track to elimination. We need a spiritual revolution to counter this extreme, egomaniacal, greedy culture that has infected humanity.

It is disgusting and obvious when we witness it in the elites.

But it is even more enraging and hypocritical when we see how it infects former so-called dissident influencers and self-appointed leaders who betray the dissident movement, become the new elites, and carve out power, influence, and political and financial advantages for themselves.

The fake dissidents who support the new elites and turn into the new elites.

The Malones of this world.

The McCulloughs of this world.

The stupefied Foxes of this world.

The stupefied Fox just came up with a new questionable sponsor for his Trump-supporting news site. He is featuring and advertising a company that uses the Bible to sell whatever they sell—an app, a book, gold, or a Ponzi scheme? It’s not completely clear to me.

I am no Christian, but to combine the Bible with capitalism and use it for advertising? I wonder what real Christians think of that. I think it is tasteless and drags down the Bible. Unhinged capitalism that has no respect.

That the Stupified Fox is using this latest Bible scheme to sell something, anything, tells me a lot about the stupidity and naivety of the people who still flock to and enrich dissident traitor hypocrites like himself, Jeff Childers and others.

There must be hordes of naive, confused, and insecure people who just can’t think for themselves. They must be lonely, and their self-esteem and intelligence must be very low.

How else could they mistake Jeff’s obvious Trump propaganda outlet as a comforting, tribal, jolly, compulsively positive, false hopium-infused Substack family?

If you think I am a bit harsh on these people, think again.

It’s gullible, stupid idiots like them that will over and over and over again vote in their own elitist oppressors and keep the humanity-destroying power-greed systems in place.

My patience and compassion with them have run out. While researching for my popular article, Stupid People, I learned that stupid people are more dangerous than evil people. To sort out the elites and bandits of this world, you have to sort out the stupid people first.

How?

Stop feeling sorry for them. Grab them, slap them left and right, and tell them to grow a brain and stop acting so fucking stupid. I mean that metaphorically, of course.

No matter how you do it, with kindness, love, compassion, or some honest, stern words, we need to wake up the stupid to the fact that the elites and bandits feed on their stupidity. No stupid people, no elites anymore.

Here we have a very smart bandit called Jeff, feeding on his flock of stupids.

What a niche the smart lawyer has carved out for himself! That’s how you make money on Substack.

You herd together naive, one-dimensional Trumpians AND Christians in one big jolly Substack family and reassure them every day with an infectious, positive, funny, well-written article that everything is splendid in greedy and corrupt Trumpistan and Trump is a faultless God, King, and Pope combined, no matter what he does.

No matter what outrages and distracting maneuvers Trump pulls off, one 180-degree attention-seeking turn after the other, one thing is guaranteed: Jeff finds a way to “unpack” it for his adoring dumbwits, sweet-talk it, and make ‘total sense’ of it for them all.

Don’t you worry. All is splendid in Trumpistan.

Trump announces Epstein files will be published.

Jeff says, “I told you so. Trump rips apart the deep state and works for the people.”

Trump announces Epstein files are rubbish and don’t exist.

Jeff says: “You might not understand this, my dear stupid sheep, but as an experienced lawyer, I tell you, Trump plays 5-D chess, and this is the best for you.”

When even the stupidiest sheep smell a rat and rebel and get outraged by Trump protecting elite pedophiles and himself, Jeff sheepishly makes fun of it all and disperses the outrage with humour.

When the media points out the blatantly obvious distraction maneuver to charge Obama with treason, Jeff laughs about this so much in today’s post that it hurts him.

A distraction? Allegations of treason are a distraction? Please, stop. I’m laughing so hard it hurts. Is that really the best they could come up with?

What a fucking coincidence, isn’t it?

Exactly when Trump showed his real face and pissed off half of his Christian base supporters by protecting elite pedophiles and compromised deep state figures, out of the hat comes an eight-year-old treason allegation.

The timing is immaculate.

Trump fucked up big time. So they went to their distraction war chest and got out the biggest story they kept there for stormy and rainy days like this.

“President Obama charged with treason.”

If that doesn’t push Epstein from the headlines and divert the anger of the Christian Trump mob, I don’t know what will.

And in swoops Jeff, who rules the same mob and makes it stick in his very sophisticated, harmless-funny-looking propaganda style.

Listen to the whole paragraph:

A distraction? Allegations of treason are a distraction? Please, stop. I’m laughing so hard it hurts. Is that really the best they could come up with? Spoiler: the story never explains what Trump is supposedly distracting from, or says who is supposedly being distracted. It’s just a handwave, a magic word meant to stop questions instead of answer them.

I can’t believe his followers fall for this.

Of course, Trump is distracting from the Epstein rage.

And who is distracted?

Seriously?

You, the idiotic Childers-Trump fanboys, get distracted by Jeff’s desperate attempts to divert away from the Epstein rage.

And it will probably work. After laughing about a few more jokes Jeff cracks, their angry hearts melt. Jeff is is clever and funny lad, isn’t he?

And this satanic-looking black Obama has it coming. And so does the Hillary witch-bitch.

Jeff is our man. He knows shit. He is a lawyer. And a Christian.

Let’s pray for Trump, the 5-D chessmaster, eternal victim of the establishment, and saviour of the people. And he should be our new pope, too, of course.

So Jeff, once again, is doing damage control for his boss and covering up Trump’s enormous plunder by redirecting the Epstein attention and anger to an 8-year-old story about President Obama.

All this dramatic whirlwind about treason will peter out within a few months with a statement that, unfortunately, they do not have quite enough evidence to charge the treasonous ex-president. It is unlikely anybody will ever be charged.

Unless Trump wants to annoy the Democrats and get some revenge.

But the main purpose of all this is to distract from the Epstein plunder.

The alleged Obama-led Russian conspiracy is also cleverly reminding everyone of the Trump-is-a-victim anti-establishment myth. Trump has been fooling the same crowd with this myth for more than a decade.

Because that Trump-victim anti-establishment myth, for a short moment, was obliterated by the outrageous arrogance of Trump declaring that there are no Epstein files and showing the finger to his own voters.

It doesn’t get any more pro-establishment than protecting the compromised establishment he’s supposed to kick out, does it?

Even his uncritical and slightly dull Christian fan base managed to work that one out.

For the record, this is not an attempt to say that the Clintons and Obamas of this world are in any way less morally deprived or less elitist and somehow more ethical or moral than Trump. Or less in the pocket of the Zionists.

Please don’t use this Trump plunder and disappointment to say, “I have had enough of Trump. I vote Democrats again next time.”

It’s the same fucking club.

If you haven’t figured that out by now, someone should slap you left and right, not metaphorically speaking.

The only open question I wonder about is if Jeff Childers always was such a hypocrite and only pretended to be a dissident and a Christian, or if the adoration of his hero-seeking tribe corrupted him over time, or if he was simply bought off by the Trump camp for his amusing, harmless-looking, smart, and therefore very powerful propaganda writing power, or if Jeff has higher political ambitions of his own and is already queing up behind sly Tucker Carlson for future office.

Probably all of it.

It always stings more if people you thought were on the side of the people betray us than when the elites do. You expect it from the elites, but I never expected it from Jeff Childers, to be honest. I liked the guy a lot. Such a talented writer, too.

What a fucking hypocrite and traitor to the people he has become.

"Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

I don't have a Bible-Gold book for sale, I am afraid.

Only me and my articles.

Only me and my articles.

