This is the true power of Manufactured Chaos - to hijack public attention, to drown real scandals in a flood of meaningless noise, to control the narrative by constantly throwing new fires onto the pile. Erik Wikstroem

Remember the “Hitler Salute Clown Show?”

Old news, but it had everyone on the edge of their seats.

I fell for it too, for a day or two, but at least I had a lot of fun with it.

is an acute observer of things, and he

that the whole Hitler Salute thing had just one purpose: “Distraction”

Here’s what it actually was: a distraction. At the exact same time, serious investigations were closing in on Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) - his illegal, unelected, unaccountable takeover of U.S. financial systems. People were starting to ask real questions about: Why Musk’s handpicked, unqualified lackeys were inside the U.S. Treasury

What personal financial data he now had access to

How he was dismantling government agencies that interfered with his business interests But instead of talking about ANY of that, the media spent DAYS analyzing frame-by-frame images of Musk’s arm and debating about whether his gesture was really a Nazi salute or not rather than investigations into what his team was actually doing with unprecedented access to government systems. “Was it a Nazi salute? Was it just an awkward wave? Who knows! Who cares!

Let’s debate it endlessly!” And just like that, the real issue was buried. This is the true power of Manufactured Chaos - to hijack public attention, to drown real scandals in a flood of meaningless noise, to control the narrative by constantly throwing new fires onto the pile.

And Trump has been doing the same from day one. That’s what he was chosen for. Not to change anything meaningful, but to distract everyone from the real agendas in the background.

What are these agendas?

For me, still the same ones that the fabricated climate crisis and the fabricated Covid crisis exposed:

The technocratic transhuman takeover of the world under Jewish banker control and the creation of a soft-totalitarian surveillance system, and the creation of the chemical and psychological means for a swift depopulation of the planet when the “useless eaters” are not needed anymore.

Hardly anyone talks about that on Substack anymore. Nobody talks about that in the MSM.

Yes, it is a grim, very unpleasant thought, but it is not a given that they will succeed.

But they surely will succeed if everyone pretends it is not happening and gets distracted all the time with meaningless political clown shows.

Awareness is the key to changing things. Automatically. Evil can’t survive in the bright light of awareness. As soon as enough people see it, it won’t succeed.

It is the cowardly looking away and silence that encourages the evil people to continue.

Instead of thinking, “What are they telling us about the world in the news today?”, we should be thinking, “What are they covering up by telling us the news they tell us?”

