In order to know something, we have to stand apart. The knower and known. This is the dualistic philosophy of most religions, and it is man-made and unreal.

There is no God apart from us.

This is the non-dualistic view of Advaita Vedanta, which has to become the prominent spiritual viewpoint of the world if we want to survive as a species.

The dualistic, man-made construct of God that divides the world into HIM and us, Good and Evil, will be our end.

I haven’t studied all the non-dualistic teachers, but of those I have, Nisargadatta Maharaj remains my favourite. Special mention goes to Rupert Spira, who has a real gift for expressing the non-dual teaching in today’s language. All of the non-dual teachers are important and have a purpose, of course. Each of them will speak to some of us. Nisargadatta speaks to me the most. That’s why I quote him so much.

I am more convinced than ever that for the human race to survive, the Abrahamic PSYOP religions have to die very rapidly, and people realise their God-like nature through individual spiritual work, before the nihilistic, atheistic, transhumanistic technocracy obliterates humanity in their egoic, self-important, tremendous stupidity. If they don’t destroy humanity through pure egoic evil, they will accidentally by completely overestimating their intelligence.

As a race, we can only overcome both egoic threats (religion and technocracy) if a significant number of people turn inwards and do the required work to realise their God-nature within themselves.

Non-dualistic and other Eastern spiritual systems are sometimes confused with Nihilism by traditional believers.

Nihilism is a philosophical viewpoint that suggests the absence of inherent meaning, value, or purpose in life.

It can be seen as the other side of a coin called “divine purpose”, being “good” and “striving to be a better person.”

Advaita Vedanta, as I understand it, is beyond both. Neither side applies. Both sides are transcended. Both sides are built on a false ego-identity, on the illusion that we are a body-mind with a purpose, or no purpose. Ultimately, there is only beingness and union with God.

There is no doer left. Nature, body-minds are governed by the universal laws of cause and effect. Animals have no purpose, values or meaning. Our body-minds are animals. They can live perfectly, actually much better, without our egoic and misguided identification with it.

We are pure spirit, pure beingness, pure awareness - the space in which everything happens. Our only problem is that we separate ourselves from the universal consciousness and attach this blob of consciousness to a body-mind and mistake it for ourselves. This creates the dualistic illusion of us vs the world, and all the suffering of body-minds is our suffering.

In a misguided attempt to free ourselves from our finite body-mind suffering, we imagine that power and greed will overcome it. That’s how we destroy the world, the other and ourselves. Through fear and desires based on a false identification.

Realising this will save us. Personally and globally.

But globally is not up to us, of course.

We have no power over and shouldn’t have power over what other people do. We can warn them and encourage them, but we shouldn’t expect anything from it.

Many mystics have warned humanity and shown the right way for the better of 10.000 years, and always very few have listened.

Good horses there are very few.

“A good horse runs with the shadow of the whip”, is attributed to the Buddha. In the original text, the Buddha likened such a horse to a person who realises the urgency to strive for the highest wisdom:

1 Here, bhikkhus, a certain noble thoroughbred person hears: ‘In such and such a village or town, some woman or man is afflicted or has passed away.’ Upon hearing this, they are stirred and experience a sense of urgency. Stirred, they strive wisely. Resolutely, they realize the highest truth through direct experience with the body and penetrating it deeply with wisdom, they see it.

People in faraway countries who won’t get stirred and urged by what happens in Gaza will belong to the fourth group mentioned by the Buddha:

4 Furthermore, bhikkhus, here a certain noble thoroughbred person does not hear: ‘In such and such a village or town, some woman or man is afflicted or has passed away,’ nor do they personally see some or man who is afflicted or has passed away, nor is any relative or family member of theirs afflicted or has passed away. But rather, they are struck with painful bodily feelings—sharp, harsh, bitter, unpleasant, disagreeable, and life-threatening. They are stirred by this and experience a sense of urgency. Stirred, they strive prudently. Resolutely, they realize the highest truth through direct experience with the body, and penetrating it deeply with wisdom, they see it. I say that this noble thoroughbred person is similar to the noble thoroughbred horse that is stirred and experiences a sense of urgency when its bones are struck by the whip.

In other words, if you lack empathy, it is just a matter of time until your own suffering teaches you, and it won’t be pleasant.

Here is a very telling side story about how AI will systematically slaughter true wisdom when widely used as a source of knowledge: When I double-checked the quote with ChatGPT, it named John Steinbeck as the source. When I mentioned the Buddha, it apologised. When I asked why it left out the much older, more profound and vastly more famous Buddha, it said he is trained to use more recent data. When I asked to summarise Steinbeck’s and the Buddha’s intentions using that quote, it slaughtered it with scientific behavioural themes and how to motivate people by being more kind and using less pressure. Widespread use of AI for the next generation will be the biggest dumbing down this world has ever seen, and strip down humanity’s collective wisdom to neat, empty, meaningless paragraphs. The Internet, for now, still gives us the original text and a range of deep spiritual interpretations of it. Blessed will be the few people who still have big private libraries with important books in them and can save them from the inevitable book burnings if the totalitarian technocrats take over.

All suffering is based on ignorance about our true nature.

Unfortunately, that can’t be prevented or taught directly. People need to teach themselves. People need to feel the urgency.

If the suffering of others doesn’t stir the urgency to get started, look away and wait for the suffering to arrive at your own doorstep.

But we can remind people that there is a way out of it.

This is a noble, caring and loving thing to do.

I struggle with that almost every day because of my impatience.

It hurts me tremendously to see people hurt themselves every day against their will and intentions purely because of a lack of self-knowledge. (In frustration, I often call it stupidity.)

People hurt themselves and others, not because they are evil. It’s because they are stupid.

That’s why “Know thyself” was emphasised by all great minds and souls throughout history.

I sometimes hurt myself and suffer too, of course, but each time, instead of blaming myself, others or circumstances, I ask myself: “What did I not understand about myself that caused this suffering?”

Instead of seeing it as a failure, I try to be grateful for an important experiential lesson I received.

“But it is the circumstances that will make people suffer”, many will protest.

Or even God, as some Christians believe. Because Jesus suffered on the cross, we are meant to suffer too. Just another religious PSYOP.

No mystic that ever lived wants people to suffer. His or her only mission is to lessen suffering. That’s why they teach. From compassion.

wrote a beautiful piece called “

”, encouraging people to stop hoping for worldly saviours and start working on themselves instead.

Jung has commented extensively and persuasively, I think, that in the Age of Pisces (30 AD-2,030 AD, give or take), under the Christian conception of God, the dark, uncomfortable parts of the psyche were suppressed into the unconscious, rejected in the hope of drawing nearer to Heaven. This manifested, though, in the projection of the unconscious onto the Other, resulting in endless and increasing war and strife. Jung argued that in the Age of Aquarius, which we are currently transitioning into, there would be a new God image2 toward one of wholeness, not goodness.

In a dualistic world, “good” creates “evil” and “evil” creates “good”.

They define each other. It tears our world apart and creates endless suffering, as we can witness daily. It is impossible to “create” a world that is only “good”. The world swings between these two poles. It can’t be helped. But the wise man transcends it and looks at it from the perspective of “wholeness”, another word for non-duality.

Nisargadatta Maharaj

Q: Nevertheless, you are aware of the immense suffering of the world? M: Of course I am, much more than you are. Q: Then what do you do? M: I look at it through the eyes of God and find that all is well. Q: How can you say that all is well? Look at the wars, the exploitation, the cruel strife between the citizen and the state. M: All these sufferings are man-made, and it is within man's power to put an end to them. God helps by facing man with the results of his actions and demanding that the balance should be restored. Karma is the law that works for righteousness; it is the healing hand of God.

Non-dual spirituality shows us a way required for the Age of Aquarius.

When Nisargadatta talks about God, there is a clear distinction between the Advaita Vedanta (Non-Duality) God and the false dual man-made religious Gods.

He calls the Advaita God “the Absolute”, the source of all manifestations.

M: That in which consciousness happens, the universal consciousness or mind, we call the ether of consciousness. All the objects of consciousness form the universe. What is beyond both, supporting both, is the supreme state, a state of utter stillness and silence. Whoever goes there, disappears. It is unreachable by words, or mind. You may call it God, or Parabrahman, or Supreme Reality, but these are names given by the mind. It is the nameless, contentless, effortless and spontaneous state, beyond being and not being.

The Buddha called it Nirvana.

More on the non-dual Advaita God-state:

M: […] This state is entirely one and indivisible, a single solid block of reality. The only way of knowing it is to be it. The mind cannot reach it. To perceive it does not need the senses; to know it, does not need the mind. Q: That is how God runs the world.

Here, the questioner is confusing it with the old dualistic Gods of the old religions, the Gods of good and evil, the human-based Gods of old.

Nisargadatta has none of it:

M: God is not running the world. Q: Then who is doing it? M: Nobody. All happens by itself. […]

In other words, there is no doer and no creator.

There is only endless creation and destruction unfolding in consciousness.

As Neoliberal Feudalism has pointed out in his essay, all hope of worldly solutions has to die. But all hope in the old Gods also has to die because these Gods are illusory and purely based on the belief in some old stories. They are not based on an actual experience of the Advaita God described above.

Q: God will help. M: To help you, God must know your existence. But you and your world are dream states. In dream, you may suffer agonies. […]

Q: Why has God made me as I am? M: Which God are you talking about? What is God? Is he not the very light by which you ask the question? 'I am' itself is God. The seeking itself is God. In seeking, you discover that you are neither the body nor mind, and the love of the self in you is for the self in all. The two are one. The consciousness in you and the consciousness in me, apparently two, really one, seek unity and that is love.

And that’s where we come full circle and realise that the true teachings of Judaism and Christianity, of Moses and Jesus, are non-dual teachings and not what the religious institutions distorted them into: Dualistic human-like Gods.

Moses taught us that God revealed His name: “Tell them my name is ‘I AM WHAT I AM.” In other words, there is only Am-Ness, Beingness and it is the same Beingness Nisargadatta describes above.

And Jesus’ statement “(The) I AM is the only way to God”, was distorted and misunderstood by Christians. It doesn’t mean following the person Jesus, and in extension, Christian teachings and rituals and claiming is the only way to God. All this does is establishing a worldly egoic specialness and religion, rather than pure divine beingness.

The same has happened with the Jews and their claim to be God’s chosen people. That is a child-like hierarchical and dualistic framing of God. It has nothing to do with the “I Am-ness of pure beingness.”

I have no idea who wrote down these stories, but all of them are worldly stories about power and privilege to create an egoic spiritual specialness and have nothing to do with the “I AM” Moses realised at the burning bush experience.

Genesis 12:1-3 : God calls Abraham, promising to make him a great nation and bless those who bless him. This establishes a covenantal relationship.

Exodus 19:5-6 : At Mount Sinai, God tells the Israelites, "Now therefore, if you will indeed obey my voice and keep my covenant, you shall be my treasured possession among all peoples." This verse explicitly states the idea of being chosen.

Deuteronomy 7:6: It states, "For you are a people holy to the Lord your God. The Lord your God has chosen you to be a people for his treasured possession."

So it isn’t really old Gods and new Gods, or old spirituality and new spirituality. There has always only been one spirituality and one God, and all mystics in all cultures describe God very similarly.

The only switch we need to make to arrive in the age of Aquarius is to study and understand that God, the I AM, is non-dual. Wholeness. It’s not dual as in Good and Evil.

If we read the old scripts and compare spiritual teachings with non-dual eyes, everything makes sense, and all conflicts between spiritual systems disappear.

