Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Stein's avatar
Hans Stein
5h

While I agree that God doesn't separate us from himself, 'by him we breathe and live and exist', and 'that we may own [him] as we are owned [by him]', there remains the observation that even our own lives are greater than we can comprehend. Who of us has made himself eyes and hands and a breathing heart to move and live?

Did our parents know what they were doing in creating us as the humans we have come to be?

The falsehood of all religions lies in their making of images and idols and ideas and ascribing them some relevance to be divine. They are not. The human who made and the cat or dog or mouse who watched him is much more divine than the rock or wood or canvas he carved and painted. But all of a sudden this craft of his hands is supposed to be more meaningful and revered than the hands and eyes who made it. That is the foolishness of religion. And you can find it in every single one. (In addition you find in them someone or even a few who put themselves above others, their laymen and uninspired masses, and claim mediatorship between you and the divine they (alone) are supposing themselves to represent while not ashamed to bragg and lie.)

I keep finding some expression of contempt in all these advaita teachers, too, either towards the body or the Divine or our own perception. Even in Spira, despite his neatness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere and others
Thomas Bain's avatar
Thomas Bain
2h

Reading your article is like reading poetry. It flows like something beautiful and spiritual and magical. you are truely talented and some sort of mysterious wordsmith. Loved it, Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture