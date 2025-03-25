I came across this fascinating article this morning, and my trusty bullshit detector went off.

This is a very well-written and engaging read. Enough of it makes a lot of sense, and as with every well-written limited hang-out, it is the genuine parts that hook you while simultaneously and subtly “psy-ops” you into a direction that serves the elites and the system.

That is at least my take on it. But I am happy to stand corrected in the comments.

I use the terms “limited hangout” and “psy-op” very loosely here. I don’t want to suggest that Russel Walter deliberately wrote this as a limited hangout or was commissioned to do so. I see it more as an “unconscious, cultural limited hang-out” that makes people write this stuff to disperse the tension and the uncomfortable energy the “blackpillers” create in society.

It is very uncomfortable for most people to be confronted with these dark, black-pilled theories (and especially the facts) about an approaching totalitarian, global surveillance state under the rule of a few elites.

Extremely uncomfortable and unsettling.

Especially when increasingly backed up by more and more unearthed facts.

But maybe I am all wrong.

Maybe I am just too black-pilled and too pessimistic. That’s what I have heard from my wife, kids, and extended family for years. But I can’t help identifying as “a canary in the coal mine.”

After all I have seen and learned over the past five years, I find it difficult to act naive and stupid again and pretend everything will be fine.

That doesn’t mean I am all doom and gloom all day long and lie awake shit-scared half of the night. I did initially for almost two years. It was extremely tough, as many of you have experienced yourself.

Facing the COVID-19 lies, madness, and deceptions was only the beginning. Then, facing the lies and deception of a whole life followed, and it took almost two years not only to be sure but to overcome the shock and finally face the reality of its evilness.

The ongoing evilness out in the world.

And then accept it without surrendering to it or despairing about it.

Going deep into the dark tunnel and then coming out on the other side, so to speak.

Finding out that my very own, intimate true spirituality - based on my personal experience and not mediated by any doctrine or belief system - gives me the strength and optimism to be genuinely “white pilled” on a deeper spiritual level while simultaneously being black pilled on the materialistic level.

Maybe that’s the “white pilled” Russel refers to, but I doubt it.

I recommend you read it and share your impressions in the comments. I did the same but couldn't leave a comment as he blocked them for free subscribers. So, I published my summary as a Note and copied it below (and added a few parts)

This is a very thoughtful, important, and well-written article, IMO, that forces us black-pilled people to look into the mirror. However, a few red flags popped up very soon. Sadly, this author tries to manipulate the readers to take up a paid subscription by offering hope behind a paywall. He is an author who also sadly disallows comments and important discussions from free subscribers to test if he is worth the money. This author is not interested in the common good and in improving the plight of the blackpilled, who, according to him, are all suffering from Stockholm syndrome, unless he makes a buck doing so. While his psychological assessments and theories are very interesting and worth contemplating and even useful at times, he fails miserably in fully understanding the extent of mind control, nudging and propaganda that is at play here. He also has no sense or understanding of the spiritual dimensions of what is going on here. His assessment that he is fully aware of all the dark facets in society and, therefore, “white pilled” is soon after heavily betrayed by belittling any Jewish globalist connection as a “conspiracy therory”. Clearly, he hasn’t done his homework. Or maybe he has but feels inclined to tell us that all there is - once again - is just us that cause our own helpless misery and a few clever scientific cognitive behaviour exercises recommended by the CIA behind the paywall will all fix it. In one way he is right, of course. Ultimately and spirtuality we are solely responisble for our own misery. But we can only realize that after we also understand the reality of the world. This goes hand in hand. Denying, ignoring or white-washing the bigger evil forces is ignorant and will hinder this spirtual process of taking full responsibility for our lives. A very common behaviour in belief based spirtuality apply named as “spiritual bye-passing.” In simple words: “Everything is beautiful and my God will fix it.” Until He doesn’t and the shit hits the fan. We can only see the full glory of the spirtual Absolute, when we dare to see the full evil also. In society and in ourselves. I feel I have to expose clever writers like him because they often unwittingly and unconsciously try to calm us down and feed us false hope because they are too ignorant or to coward to walk the full path, face the full extend of evil at play. In my opinion, they are, at best, grifters trying to sell cheap hopium to take advantage of the suffering of billions; at worst, a “limited hang-out” gaslighting us back into the big “American dream” that if we only try hard enough, be optimistic enough and hypnotize ourselves with fancy cognitive behaviour exercises, we once again will see a bright future in these lands of plenty and opportunity for everyone. The same old capitalistic power-greed mantra that turned us into the “useful idiots” on which empires have been built and insane riches have been created for the elites. However, despite all this, I still liked the article because of one very important point he makes: We blackpilled can’t just give up and keep lamanting and vegetating the rest of our lives in misery and hoplessness. He is right when he urges us to get our agency back and get out there again applying optimism. But the true light shines at the other end of the dark tunnel. Turning around when it gets too dark is cheating ourselves. We can’t go back into the same-old rotten system playing the capitalistic “power-greed” system in this egocentric, personal manner he demonstrates with his article and own behaviour. We need a new optimistic grassroots movement based on true spirituality to catapult society into a new love-awareness paradigm and that won’t happen with cognitive therapy exercises, I am afraid.

Let me know what you think.

I am back after my wonderful camping holiday in Tasmania and the Southeast Coast of Australia. What a fantastic, stunning, and beautiful country with such a troubled history—but which country hasn’t? I have reinstated payments for paying subscribers, and I hope more people will find it in their hearts to support my writing because they deem it important enough and want to contribute to the greater good. I would wish nothing more than to be able to write full-time, but I need your support. So, if you have enjoyed my articles for a while, please take out a paid subscription. I made it very cheap—only US$30 per year. On average, an article is, therefore, only 30 cents. Thank you. Other ways to support me are Shares, Restacks, Likes, Comments, and Free Subscriptions, which boost my visibility. Thank you.

Leave a comment

Share