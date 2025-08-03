In this recent post, the prominent Substacker going by “The Vigilant Fox”, either showed a shocking naivety regarding censorship or is openly working for the people in power, suggesting, without any evidence to back it up, that there is no censorship on Substack.

He writes:

Substack is one of the last places on the internet where speech is truly free. Whether you’re liberal or conservative, pro-vax or anti-vax, you can speak your mind without censorship. That makes Substack an incredible platform—and one that I think has a very bright future.

Fox was considered an important dissident voice fighting censorship since 2020. Even in July 2024, he made his readers aware of the widespread censorship on the Internet.

But then things changed quickly.

The fox looked for ways to make more money.

So, like his famous ex-dissident turncoat colleagues and grifters Dr. Malone, Dr. McCullough, and Jeff Childers, he sold his “dissident influencer power” to Trump.

It paid off well as he now sits on 130.000 subscribers on Substack.

The foxy scoundrel is one of the smaller animals in the Canidae predator group, which also contains wolves and coyotes. Jeff Childers, who also converted from his former dissident status to blow Trump’s trumpet every day, managed 187.000 subscribers.

And the two former dissidents turned wolves, Doctors Malone and McCullough, must feel slightly embarrassed to herd even more stupid sheep into their Substack den. They stopped disclosing their numbers.

Why would you do that?

Maybe because nobody ever heard of true dissidents achieving hundreds of thousands of followers?

Maybe because in these strange Internet times, many followers mean a lot of influencer power, and power always corrupts and is converted into money?

So the Fox used to be a staunch enemy of censorship, but suddenly, censorship is gone. At least by the hand that feeds him.

Substack.

Good boy.

Any evidence?

Nada.

But CNN, the left, and the Democrats are still doing it, of course, according to “his news.”

What is completely lost to me is that such a famous, well-connected dissident journalist never seemed to have heard about the term “shadow-banning.”

When I searched his Substack with the term “shadow”, not one article about shadow-banning came up.

That fits very well into the greater current vibe on Substack.

I haven’t seen any articles regarding “shadow-banning” for many months on Substack.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as it is difficult to write about something that doesn’t officially exist on Substack and that is almost impossible to prove with the metrics they provide.

I know because I tried and I am still trying.

But maybe writers also don’t touch it because it is not a very pleasant thing to talk about, and many readers might not like to know, as it destroys their illusion, heavily reinforced by the Fox, that all this ugly censorship is a thing of the past.

Or, maybe some writers do write about it, but we never see it.

Wouldn’t shadow-banning everything written about shadow-banning be the first thing you do when you shadow-ban?

Come on, don’t be naive, people. It burned you last time.

It’s not like it is a secret.

Nobody seems to talk anymore about Musk’s official announcement of shadow-banning.

Not surprisingly, it has already been memory-holed as it didn’t show up when I googled it. I had to go back to one of my own older articles to find it:

Hate speech has become incredibly easy to do, lately.

Criticising Israel? Hate speech.

Saying the Jews killed Jesus? Hate speech.

Facts don’t matter.

I am sure my last few articles regarding the Zionists are deemed hate speech too and the thought police will demand to keep it in the box.

No transparency, of course.

That would create too many waves and protests, and accountability.

Shadow-banning is the most dangerous totalitarian measure ever, and nobody is fucking talking about it.

It is incredibly powerful because there is no way of knowing if an unpopular article was just that, or if it was severely visibility censored.

I mean, who is interested in a Genocide or Zionists infiltrating our government? Does that sound like such a boring topic?

Seems so.

It is one of my least-read and liked articles of all time.

Half of my average views and going horizontal on day three?

Must be a really, really boring topic.

And then I just read that hundreds of thousands of people marched over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in protest. They seemed interested in the topic.

Something really doesn’t add up here, does it?

But you can’t prove it. And the Fox says there is no censorship on Substack.

All my own fault, of course.

This is the fifth article on Jews and Zionists, and hardly anyone reads or likes them.

Or sees them.

When do I get it and drop the topic?

Not wanted, not liked, not important I am told by my metrics.

Oh, but you are allowed, says the Fox.

It’s free speech here.

But who decides who reads it?

Talk as much as you like. No one will hear you, stupid.

That’s how shadow-banning works. It’s pure, perfect evil.

Writers get censored and they do not even know it. They get gaslit into believing they are bad writers or that their topics are boring.

Everyone will hear the Vigilant Fox, though, because he plays along nicely and saturates you with one sensational Limited Hangout after the other. Fox doesn’t touch the Zionists or Shadow-banning. He knows how to behave.

What includes “negative” and “hate” speech and is therefore reach-restricted - we can only guess. It will be up to Twitter/X to decide this.

But this is Musk and X.

Glorious, free-speech Substack would never do something like that, right?

Let’s ask ChatGPT, shall we?

Substack does not officially acknowledge the practice of shadow-banning. However, the platform's approach to content visibility can lead to situations where certain writers or content may not reach a broad audience. No Guaranteed Reach: Substack allows writers to publish freely, but it does not guarantee that all content will be widely seen.

I guess they are a bit more diplomatic than Musk to keep the beautiful free-speech illusion alive, the one that the oh-so-vigilant fox praises.

They are well aware that shadow-banning is notoriously difficult to prove if you provide only the metrics that can’t prove it.

So why rocking the boat by rubbing it into everybody’s face and destroying this beautiful, hopeful illusion that Substack is a free speech haven?

Reinforced by incredible traitors like the predatory fox, who pretends that shadow-banning, the worst form of censorship that was ever invented, doesn’t exist.

This garbage is spread to hundreds of thousands of readers purely based on opinion.

And nobody seems to fucking notice.

Or some do. But nobody will ever notice that they noticed.

Widespread unchallenged shadow-banning will swallow up all unwanted dissident opinion and will be the end of any free society.

The only antidote is not to believe or trust any information, use our innate intelligence, common sense and eye on the ground to find our own truth and learn to stick to it no matter what the rest of the world says.

If the totalitarian gains complete upper hand, they will isolate us from each other more and more to make us completely dependent on their propaganda. So it is urgent to learn to think for ourselves.

The story of the Fox and the other traitors is a fine reminder that nothing will ever change in a top-down power-greed system until we either destroy ourselves or there is a widespread grassroots jump in consciousness and people consider and implement ideas like these:

