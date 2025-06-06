This is a short opinion piece based on instinct and common sense

I haven’t paid much attention to the Donald Trump and Elon Musk Clown show in the past few months because I believe all of this is just a planned distraction of what is going on behind the scenes: The technocratic transhuman takeover of the world.

Trump was hired for exactly that: Distraction.

And he does a marvellous job making all these idiots follow his meaningless words like a tennis crowd is hypnotised by the ball going left-right, right-left.

I don’t care about “the big beautifuf bill” - what a fucking stupid name anyway.

Who can take anything of this serious?

Are we all treated like little children now?

In the bigger picture, it was always clear to me that Musk was tasked to babysit Trump for the technocrats and the bankers behind it and help him win the elections.

Musk, though, Twitter/X had all the crucial data on voters to know what Trump needed to promise them to win.

And the technocrats wanted all the data of all Americans to feed into their future AI systems for total control, leverage and social credit systems, etc.

Why else would the richest and most powerful man in the world dirty his hands with the DODGE job for saving taxpayers money? He is not even American.

It wasn’t a coincidence that he took that job. He wanted it. It was a condition. And not to save ordinary people’s money. How naive is everyone?

The DODGE job had at least two purposes for Musk:

Destroy more of the authority of the state, and specifically anything that will control the technocrats. Because the technocrats, according to “Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy”, will replace the state as we know it with AI governance:

Digital platforms replace traditional information sources just as trust in media collapses AI systems emerge as alternatives to human judgment right as faith in institutions fails Private infrastructure displaces public services precisely when government credibility hits historic lows

Further:

Nations dissolve into corporate-run territories Democracy yields to CEO-dictators Citizens become customers Rights become services Governance becomes algorithmic

Steal all the data he could find on all Americans to feed into the AI systems to create the social credit surveillance system.

And probably more important stuff we don’t know yet.

But one thing is clear.

Musk got what he needed out of that relationship.

Trump served his purpose.

This has nothing to do with any bill. The bill is just a convenient topic to break Trump up over. Musk doesn’t care about the budget of a state that soon will be taken over by the technocrats.

This is very worrying.

This means the technocratic takeover is much closer than we thought.

This shows their power is much bigger than we thought.

I mean, if you threaten the president of the USA like that, a man with immense power who can make your life a living hell, you better have really good leverage, especially when that president is called Donald Trump.

You'd better have very powerful friends behind you.

Get the popcorn out.

This will be a fascinating watch - unless it's just another clown show that puffs out into nothing like the Greenland clown show, the Ukraine clown show, the Russian clown show, the Gaza clown show…..just distractions.

If it is real, one of them has overplayed their cards and will fall. It could be spectacular. I don’t care who falls first - I hope they take each other down.

Not that it will change much.

The puppets will simply be replaced by the puppet masters in a dark background. Never seen, never heard.

Enjoy the show

