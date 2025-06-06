Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mara's avatar
Mara
21h

Lots of good points here, and mostly, I agree.

About Musk: I don't get the impression that he is anyone's puppet. Not just because of his wealth... he has his own agenda. He wants to send his kids to Mars, and he has been consistent about this. I don't get the feeling he is on a power trip, either. He is certainly not entirely on our side (the side of the people, or the side of Light) but he is not against us, either.

Not exactly...

He is not like Bill Gates, who is a psychopath through and through, and has no integrity at all, not even in his own interests.

Elon Musk does have his own integrity. And he is highly intelligent. (Which Bill Gates is not.)

He is not like Robert Malone, who is sleazy and egocentric to boot... no good vibes there!

Trump is all over the place, a typical Gemini, but inflated with narcissism. He is highly intelligent too, in his own way, but he doesn't seem to have his own North Star, as Musk does.

I did believe for a while that he did care for America. Maybe he still does, but he is too messed up by his own need for approval to hold to his own centre.

Musk certainly does have a lot of interest in AI, and associated control systems, and I wouldn't be arguing against the idea that he is wanting to further AI control. The whole Starlink thing is completely against the natural order, messing up our ecosphere with emf frequencies that are not life-friendly.

None of these guys are working to further our interests, though the extent of their perfidy is not entirely clear. Do any of them sincerely believe that they are doing good?

(That might get them a bit of consideration in the Judgement Hall of Ma'at, but it doesn't mean I would trust any of them further than I can see with my eyes shut...)

This is just my intuitive feeling sense, so please take with a grain of salt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
16h

My presumption is Trump is not running the government and is simply a figurehead for the Cartel running the government. Elon and Trump are rival egos and it may well be this public spat is to arrange for J.D. Vance to govern.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture