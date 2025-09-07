Some unprecedented protest action and political tension is currently unfolding at the third biggest stage race in the world - the Tour of Spain (Vuelta d’España) in a sport that has seen lots of protest action throughout its long history.

But this story is much bigger than cycling and very symbolic of the precarious situation many Jews increasingly find themselves in around the world - becoming the meat in the sandwich between the Zionist genociders and an increasingly angry world.

At the Tour of Spain, the meat in the sandwich are currently the international professional riders who were foolish or desperate enough to sign up to a Zionist propaganda team. None of these riders, to my knowledge, is Jewish, let alone Zionist, but the German proverb “Mitgefangen, Mitgehangen (Caught with, hanged with)”, applies.

Guilty by association is not always correct or fair, but the angry mob rarely cares. If people can’t get to the elites, they lash out at the people they can get to and who are associated with the elites.

It is a lesson and warning that if you take the Zionists’ money and allow them to use your skills and performance to promote a Zionist political agenda, you can’t blame innocence and demand leniency when the unavoidable political backlash hits home eventually.

This article is also a plea to keep politics out of sport, and maybe there is a silver lining to this. Maybe it makes the international sports bodies seriously consider to dish out licenses to allow questionable big players to “sportswash” their bad reputation or abuse sports teams for political propaganda.

But first things first.

Picture: Sirotti - Trouble at the Tour of Spain, where the daily mostly peaceful Pro Palestine protests suddenly turned aggressive and dangerous for the riders and spectators, and an uncomfortable stalemate between a hardcore Zionist team owner and the protesters is causing great anxiety and is jeopardising the whole race.

Protesters Have Used Professional Cycling For Easy Access To Live Cameras For Decades

I have been a cycling fan all my life and have possibly watched almost 50 Grand Tours over the past five decades. There were many protest-worthy political issues during that time period, and protesters tried many times to take advantage of the easy exposure to live cameras on the roads of Europe during televised bike races.

In 2023, for example, at the Glasgow World Championship Road Race, four climate activists glued themselves to a narrow country road to stop the field of over 200 of the world’s best cyclists mid-race and held them up significantly.

Their actions backfired because the TV cameras never showed them, and they annoyed hundreds of millions of cycling fans around the world.

Climate activists blocking emission-free cyclists? Very smart.

Why not protest at a Formula One race, if you must? But I guess, gluing yourself to that race track is slightly more daring.

Nevertheless, because “climate protection” is supported by the British government, the four activists got away very lightly.

In theory, the judiciary is independent in a functioning democracy, but we all know how these things work these days. One bigwig calls another bigwig ……..

Three climate change activists who disrupted the Men's Elite Road Race at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland have been given a verbal warning by a sheriff. A fourth accused, Ben Taylor, 29, was fined £250.

A verbal warning?

I wonder how much these harsh penalties discourage future protests?

In a gone-by tougher era, the hard men of professional cycling handled protesters who endangered them while doing their job themselves.

This is one of the biggest cycling stars of all time, the five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault (Nickname: The Badger), taking care of shipyard protesters who blocked the road in protest in 1984 and stopped him from earning money by winning races.

To punch a protester like that would probably be a career-ending move for even the biggest stars these days. I can’t imagine Jonas Vingegaard punching anyone. His wife, maybe, but that’s another story.

These protesters, like many others before and after, thought it was a good idea to stop a professional bike race to get exposure. And it is impossible to prevent. There are plenty of unguarded and unfenced roads to choose from.

Road racing is the most vulnerable spectator sport in the world. Try to control this:

Or this:

This makes professional road racing so unique and mesmerising for the fans. In no other sport can the fans literally touch their idols and hear them breathing from less than a meter away. But it is extremely rare that they actually do touch them because this is frowned upon.

There is a strict code of conduct and immense respect, and it has miraculously worked most of the time for more than a hundred years.

Over time, some rules evolved.

Protest all you want on the side of the road, but don’t interfere in or influence the race and most importantly, don’t endanger the riders and officials.

Ongoing Pro-Palestine Protests At The Tour Of Spain

I have seen a number of protests in my time, but I have never seen anything like the ongoing Pro-Palestine protest at the Tour of Spain.

In the first 9 stages of the race (21 stages in total), the number of people with Palestinian flags along the roadside was hard to ignore.

But there were no road blockages or dangerous incidents, except for one or two minor occasions specifically targeted at the Pro Team from Israel (I come to that below). Just peaceful people waving hundreds of Palestinian flags along the road.

This was different, and I found it very moving.

With no exception, all past protests I ever witnessed were executed by a relatively small number of radical activists who tried to hijack the event through blockages or other means. They never had broad support from other spectators.

In the Glasgow case, it was only four people, and even the Sheriff realised what was going on:

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told Taylor he was becoming "a professional protester".

Still, he only fined him 250 Pounds.

“Professional” implies somebody pays them. Somebody with an ideological agenda. I wonder if his fine was picked up by somebody along the line; otherwise, this becomes an expensive hobby.

The Pro-Palestine protest in Spain is different.

Granted, there is an organised protest by a specific group, like in all the previous cases. They organise protesters to gather at important strategic positions so the cameras can’t avoid them, like on mountain tops and finish lines.

But in contrast to previous protests, we can see many ordinary people support the cause independently by waving the Palestinian flag on the roadside along the route.

In one village, there might be only one flag, in the next five, and occasionally dozens. At the finishes and mountain tops, close to a hundred of them, which makes for an impressive sight.

It appears that many people really care about the horrible plight of the Gaza people.

Even cycling fans go along with it, judged by the frantic manner in which they wave the Palestine flags when the cyclists come through.

It’s clear that they don’t want to hinder, block or endanger the athletes; they are supporting them.

That’s why this protest wasn’t a thorny issue so far in the race. That’s why the support grew stage by stage.

Even the sports commentators, who are usually very quick to put protesters down or even call them names, refrained and let them be.

In short, unlike any other protest affecting professional cycling races, this is the first one that actually works. All the others annoyed the cycling fans and often turned them against the cause that was promoted.

It worked because they stuck to the unspoken rules.

Don’t disrupt the race.

Don’t endanger the cyclists.

Their success was a huge blow for the Zionists of Israel in the worldwide PR war.

But there was more.

Apart from raising awareness about the suffering in Palestine, the protesters wanted the Zionist Israel team removed from the race because of the genocide in Gaza.

Zionist team?

Yes, you heard that right.

Since 2020, there has been a Zionist pro cycling team in the World Tour.

The Zionist Professinal Cycling Team

It is called Team Israel Premier Tech.

It was founded in 2015 by the two very wealthy Israeli businesspeople Eliav Golan and Sylvan Adams, who, according to ChatGPT, have a history of strongly promoting Zionist values.

The team was initially supported by two more wealthy Israeli businesspeople, Miki Berenyi and Yitzhak Tshuva, who also have a history of strongly promoting Zionist values.

None of them had any background or experience with professional cycling when the team was founded.

Further, Israel is not a traditional cycling country at all. I can’t recall the name of any Israeli pro-cyclist, let alone an Israeli pro appearing anywhere on the first two pages of a result sheet.

It is therefore no surprise that only 10% of the team have Israeli nationality, possibly the only reason why they are on the team.

The “Meet the Team” page on their Website shows that only 3 of the 30 riders of the team are actually from Israel.

Israel never was and still is not a professional cycling country at all.

This begs the question: Why would a bunch of Zionist-Israeli billionaires spend hundreds of millions over ten years to finance a professional cycling team with 90% foreigners?

They had so much money to sign up four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and keep him on for many years, despite Froome never winning a race again.

And why would they put the name “Israel” as the main sponsor on the jersey?

The state of Israel has no official involvement in the team. It is a private business promoting Zionist Israel through the team.

This is all pretty much down to one man, team owner Billionaire Sylvan Adams, a Canadian Jew who immigrated to Israel in 2015 and became the self-appointed international promoter of Zionist Israel.

There are many very influential Jews in today’s world, for sure. Therefore, being judged the 11th most influential Jew by the Jerusalem Post says a lot about Adams.

Promoting Nations And Ideologies Through Professional Sport Teams And The Mix Of Politics And Sport

Traditionally, professional sports teams are sponsored by commercial companies for brand recognition, to lift their image, create goodwill and other reasons.

That professional teams are financed by states or state-owned companies, like the Russian Gasprom, originated in the communist bloc.

In cycling, Team Astana was the first state-sponsored team in modern times. Then Team UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Bahrain Victorious followed, and so did Israel Premier Tech (IPT)

The only difference is that IPT is not sponsored by the state of Israel, despite the name on the jersey. It just happens that Adams is such a huge fan of Zionist Israel that he spent hundreds of millions of his own money over the past ten years to promote it.

The other difference is that the main purpose of Team Astana, Team UAE and Bahrain Victorious is to attract tourists to these countries, apart from the obvious “sportswash”, while Israel isn’t exactly a sought-after tourist attraction unless you want to watch missiles starting and landing from close-up or sunbathe between the ruins on Gaza beach.

Officially, the team also claims to promote cycling in Israel and develop their own cycling talent, but with not much visible success over the past ten years.

The compact size, dry hot climate, lack of mountains and possible safety concerns near all of its borders probably deter many young Israelis from going for bike rides.

Let’s just say that there are some good reasons why Israel hasn’t been known as a cycling nation so fa,r and no money in the world will change that.

Adams, with his influence and money managed to buy the start of the 2nd biggest stage race in the world, the Giro d’Italia (Tour of Italy) in Jerusalem in 2018 with three days of racing in Israel.

It was one of the most boring cycling races I have ever watched.

There was hardly a spectator at the side of the road, and the peloton raced along boring, flat and empty straight desert roads.

So, it seemed a bit odd when the new Israel team was announced in 2015.

As we will see further down, Adams made statements that firmly define him as a “hardcore Zionist.”

Therefore, the real purpose of his whole team was to promote Zionism and Israel and is therefore mostly political. The cycling governing body, the UCI, knew that from the start but still approved the license. And so did the riders who signed up for it, if they did their homework.

It is naive to think that such a polarising political agenda of a team would not come back to haunt the World Tour one day. And that day has finally arrived.

Mixing sport and politics is never a good idea, but is not new, of course.

For many years, international sports tried to distance themselves and become independent from politics, but this apolitical stance was sadly broken by the USA when they initiated and led the boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow due to the invasion of Afghanistan. About sixty countries followed the boycott.

Then there was a retaliation boycott by many Communist countries for the 1984 Games in the USA. Fortunately, when the Cold War ended, the boycotts eased off somewhat.

It became clear that if we boycott global sports events each time a country goes to war with another country, there soon will be no more global sports events.

Despite this, it got worse recently.

Boycotts were replaced by bans and the politicisation of the Olympics and nation-governed events, for the first time, also infected professional sports when the Russia-Ukraine war started. The powerful soccer bodies FIFA and UEFA stupidly decided to bring politics into professional sport and ban Russian teams from competition.

Sadly, cycling copied it:

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there was a ban on Russian teams from the UCI, whilst its athletes compete to this day with the neutral flag, whilst Belarusians are in the same situation due to their support of Russia's invasion. Source

This was unprecedented in professional sport and created the mess the Tour of Spain has to deal with right now.

The protesters want Israel Premier Tech (IPT) gone from the race because of the Genocide in Gaza.

This, of course, is not different from the Russian teams being banned for invading Ukraine. If the Russian teams were banned for the aggressive actions of their nation governments, why not the Israeli teams?

The lack of action against Israel in sports, including cycling, has led to this immensely difficult situation where protests grow in size and strength in an attempt to pressure the team into leaving the competition. Source

This gives the Pro-Palestine protesters all the justification they need to demand that IPT has to leave the race.

But Israel is not Russia. Maybe Russia needs to hire the 10th most influential Jew to get invited again?

The UCI, so far, has no intention to ban IPT from the Vuelta. According to Adam’s, he has the full backing of the UCI to stay:

"I also received overwhelming support from the president of the International Cycling Union (UCI, ed.), David Lappartient. At the end of the day, we are a sports team and we want to compete and win. We want to continue developing the young riders we train at the Israel Cycling Academy, and that is what we will continue to do.”

Just a sports team.

So for nine days, the Palestinian protesters patiently and peacefully demonstrated with growing grassroots support for removing IPT from the race, but nothing happened.

On the tenth day, the race entered the rebellious Basque Country in northern Spain, which has a long history of resistance and protests, and the Basques turned up the heat on the protest.

On the tenth day, a few protesters stupidly walked in front of the approaching field and caused one rider to crash. Fortunately, he could continue. But the protest rules were broken.

Don’t interfere in the race.

Don’t endanger the riders.

And on the 11th day, the race ended in the heart of the Basque Country, Bilbao, and the heat was turned up significantly.

After Ten Peaceful Days, The Protest Suddenly Got Aggressive And Disruptive

Stage 11 was an eagerly anticipated stage through the hilly Basque Country and was expected to cause upsets in the various rankings of the race. There was a lot to gain and to lose. The fans were excited. The teams raced hard throughout the day.

With about 30 minutes still to race, the peloton passed through the finish line for the first time to enter the last lap.

Shortly before the 160-strong field arrived, a handful of Pro-Palestine protesters, or disguised as such, suddenly started to push the barriers out into the road. This was extremely dangerous as it could cause a mass crash.

In the absence of police at that particular point, a handful of race officials, including women, ran to the spot and pushed the barriers back into place, clearly pleading with the disrupters to stop.

Some of the protesters helped them pull the barriers back, while only three or four aggressively tried to push them into the road. The officials, with some help from some protesters, managed to get the barriers back just in time before the field of cyclists came through at speeds of about 50 km/h. Fortunately, the high speed stretched out the field to a long line, and they could pass without hitting the officials protecting the barriers on the race course.

This cyclinguptodate article

contains a 26-second-long spectator video clip of what happened.

There might have been dozens, including at other spots, but this particular clip only showed three or four.

Here is the same clip on X.

This is a very good example, how a very small and organised group can change the perceived nature of a peaceful protest. After the first passing, the situation stayed tense.

Fifteen minutes later, with only fifteen minutes left to race, the organisers decided to neutralise the finish of the race and stop the race 3 km before, with no winner. They were concerned that the dangerous troublemakers would strike again and cause serious injury to the riders and protesters.

This was a huge anti-climax and robbed some riders and teams who were leading the race at that point of a great victory in one of the biggest races in the world. Naturally, the positive mood towards the protesters turned negative.

There was no news of any arrests being made, so it is impossible to say why a few protesters acted out like this and who they were.

But it was clear that acts like that would jeopardise the so-far successful protest and put the public opinion against them. As always in investigative journalism, we have to ask ourselves, “Qui bono?”. Who profits?

Maybe they were just stupid, impatient, aggressive or personally aggrieved protesters who lost family and loved ones in GAZA.

Maybe they were frustrated protesters who didn’t understand why IPT was still in the race.

Maybe they were aggressive troublemakers looking for action who had nothing to do with the protest but used it to blow off some steam and other grievances.

Or maybe it was even a false flag operation by Mossad to turn public opinion against the group. Stranger and dirtier things have happened.

I invite anyone to watch the video second by second in stop - start - stop mode and form their own opinion about the trouble makers.

No matter who and why, it changed the whole nature of the protest and the race.

The Organizers Are Freaking Out And Want Israel Premier Tech To Leave The Race

Understandably, the organisers of the race are very worried about this new level of aggression, disregarding the safety of the riders.

In past protests were roads were blocked, it was always far out in the country. There are always several official cars and police cars spread out ahead of the race to detect any blockages and warn the field.

But at a race finish that often ends in a mass sprint with dozens of riders sprinting in excess of 70 km/h, the last kilometre is fully fenced off and all lead cars and motorbikes are taken off the course because they would block the finish area and cause a dangerous hazard themselves.

I am not aware that any protesters ever tried to push through the barriers in the finishing area or jump the barrier just before the field arrives. It is hugely dangerous, and protesters and riders could be severely injured or even die if they clash.

So after this near miss, the organisers made it clear they want Israel Premier Tech go home to diffuse the situation.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators have targeted the race because of the participation of Israel - Premier Tech, who are sponsored by Israel. International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, making the team’s presence in a Grand Tour a lightning rod for anger.

Technical director Kiko García made clear afterwards that the organizers’ hands are tied. Speaking to Carrusel Deportivo, he said, “There is only one solution: for the Israeli team to recognize that their presence here does not promote safety.” He stressed that the organizers have no authority to expel a UCI-registered team.

The situation will essentially remain as it is, unless the regulations change. We, as organizers, are obligated to fight for the riders' safety, and the show must go on. Ultimately, they (the UCI) will have to decide whether they need to protect an international race like the Vuelta or a team. We can only do our job.”

García also revealed he had been in discussions with Israel-Premier Tech leadership. “I spoke with the team manager (of Israel) until the early hours last night to see if they themselves noticed the pressure was mounting. I won't say what their perspective is, but there's only one solution. We can't accept it, but temporarily, and with everyone's safety as a priority, there's only one solution: for the Israeli team to realise that being here isn't advancing everyone's safety.”

The UCI, the international body that governs cycling, did not expel Israel Premier Tech (IPT), and IPT didn’t leave voluntarily.

This is a very difficult situation.

On one hand, where do we end up when we give protesters the power to decide which teams are allowed to compete based on political considerations?

On the other hand, the UCI issued a sports license to a team with a clear and divisive political agenda and therefore invited trouble in the first place. Further, if one team, at fault or not, jeopardises the safety of all other riders and even the Tour itself, wouldn’t it be prudent to ask them to leave?

In the past, it was extremely rare that protesters targeted specific teams.

This is not the norm.

It only happens when the sponsors show strong, unethical behaviour or strong, polarising political agendas. If such sponsors are accepted in the first place, protests are very likely.

But a sport that relies 100% on the goodwill of the spectators along the road can’t afford to allow questionable or controversial sponsors, no matter how much money they bring to the sport. It can kill the sport as we see right now in Spain.

As we saw in Bilbao, only a handful of bad actors can dislodge and destroy the whole race and bring down a whole field if intended.

All pro teams, including IPT, heavily rely on big races like the Tour of Spain. Without proper and safe races, no professional cycling anymore.

The Situation For The IPT Riders And Staff On the Ground

While Adams praises his riders, he doesn’t really seem to care for their safety.

There is the word out that each rider has a choice to withdraw, but this is an incredibly tough decision to make for any rider who isn’t a star. They would be aware of the uncompromising Zionist mindset of their owner, who very likely would see a withdrawal as a huge betrayal of the Zionist cause.

So the pressure to stay in the race and in danger is real if they want to keep on racing or get a new contract with the team.

No rider has withdrawn so far and the team is doing quite well for their standard, considering the circumstances. They are 2nd in the young riders competition and 2nd in the points competition at the moment.

But how vulnerable are the riders really out there?

This is IPT star rider Derek Gee in the Canadian Champion jersey and shows how vulnerable a pro rider is when racing. One madman is all it needs to take him down at high speed. Gee came 4th at the 2025 Tour of Italy and had a contract with IPT until 2028, but recently announced that he would leave the team, citing "certain issues" that made his continuation with the team untenable.

The writing is on the wall for IPT. I don’t think they can survive this, no matter if they stay in the race or not. But staying in the race could bring harm to one of their riders or other riders in the peloton.

Adams doesn’t seem to care.

In this article, the IPT sports director describes the pressure the IPT team is under.

And, as he said after the team time trial in Figueres in which a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators cut them off, he speaks of "fear" on the part of his riders: "Of course we are having a bad time, they insult us, they verbally attack us.... The riders are afraid". He speaks of death threats against the team, not applying to its officials but to staff and riders on the road. "We have received death threats, we are afraid. We don't want them to attack the team. This is a sports team, they are mixing things up". He does not want to comment on the Israeli genocide in Gaza: "It is irresponsible for me to express my opinion on what is happening in Gaza. I have my way of thinking, but this is not the time. I am not happy with what I am seeing and there are also a lot of people within the team who are not happy with what is happening in Gaza."

So are the riders and staff innocent victims here?

Is it really just a “sports team”?

Did they do their homework before they signed up, and were they fully aware that Sylvain Adams is and always was a hardcore Zionist and that this was more than just “a sports team” to him?

If I can find out all these things in a few hours on the Internet, so can they and so should they, before they sign up to be used to promote hardcore Zionism.

Some previous riders for the team have learned their lesson and talked about it.

Only six weeks ago, an ex-rider of IPT, the Italian Alessandro De Marchi, spoke out about the dilemma of needing a job and making regretful decisions.

De Marchi competed for IPT from 2021 to 2023, but is very glad he changed team.

“I would have really struggled to be there now and been in great difficulty,” De Marchi told the Observer. “I won’t criticise anyone riding there because everyone is free to decide, but right now I wouldn’t sign a contract with Israel. I wouldn’t be able to manage the feelings I have, to be able to be involved in something like that.”

According to him, IPT wasn’t as openly hardcore Zionist in the beginning:

“Back then I really understood very little about Israel [Premier Tech],” he continued. “The people behind the team had a desire to show off the beauty of the country – that was a clear policy of the team – but there were never any feelings against Gaza or Palestinians, or reference to the occupation in the West Bank. There was a lighter propaganda, let’s say, where the view of Israel was projected. You could feel it was a complex, divided society. But you could also see that there was no space to discuss Gaza.”

How Does The Boss OF IPT, Sylvan Adams, Feel?

Israel Premier Tech Billionaire Owner Zionist Sylvan Adams

So what are the chances that IPT will put the greater good of cycling above their own interests?

Very low.

The boss is a pig-headed Zionist. But don’t take my word for it:

Two cycling experts from “The Move Podcast”, Johan Bruyneel and Spencer Martin have shared their opinion on the chaotic Bilbao day in this article. They claim to know IPT team owner Sylvan Adams well and are convinced that he is not leaving the race.

[…] I just tell you, he's not leaving the race," he added, with Bruyneel arguing that he would sue the UCI - which the Belgian pundit also criticized over the lack of action.

So IPT is not leaving, and if the UCI kicks them out, the Billionaire will sue the UCI.

As the 11th most influential Jew with billions in the war chest, this man is not afraid to literally take on the whole world of cycling - the UCI. His team is more important than the Tour of Spain and the safety of the riders, it seems.

Another cycling expert, Dutch journalist Thijs Zonneveld gave his verdict in his podcast In de Waaier.

“It actually took a long time. I expected major protests during the Tour [de France]. The financial backer of the Israel-Premier Tech team is Sylvan Adams, who has very close ties to the Netanyahu government. He is an outspoken advocate for eliminating all evil in Gaza, meaning everyone who doesn't have an Israeli passport.”

He went on to argue that dismissing the team’s identity as separate from the Israeli state is misleading. “Then you could say that it's not officially the Israeli government that's on the shirt, but that's just a nuance.

“I think there are definitely teams that think Israel should be removed from the race. But that's not a decision you can leave to the riders.

Zonneveld added that cycling is facing a political dilemma with no easy resolution. “But you're still left with a huge political problem, namely, a team riding around with the name of a country on its jersey that is currently carrying out genocide in Gaza.” He closed by outlining what he believes are the only two possible outcomes. “I think there are two options. Either you take Israel off course, or you all take those logos off your chests. I think that's an option, but Sylvan Adams doesn't agree with it. He considers all arguments against the Netanyahu government antisemitic.”

That was a correct assessment of Adams.

A day later, Adams commented on the whole affair.

He poured cold, icy water on the idea that IPT, as a sign of goodwill and to diffuse the situation, could take “Israel” off the jersey, which is not even a paying official sponsor.

[…] it's been rumoured that the team could also change its name into next season to exclude the word Israel from it. Adams denied this, using familiar terminology: "Fake News, we will never race without the name Israel."

When the CEO of ASO, the company that organises and owns the Tour of Spain and also the Tour de France, asked him to leave the race voluntarily, Adams refused:

“The CEO of ASO, Yeann Le Mounneur, also asked to remove the team from the race, but I said I wouldn't do that. If we give up, it's not only the end of our team, but also of all the other teams," he argued. "Tomorrow they will demonstrate against the teams from Bahrain, the UAE, and Astana. There will be no end to the boycotts. I told them they were wrong and that we had the right to stay".

This is wrong, of course.

There was indeed repeated criticism and press releases by several human rights groups targeting Team Astana, Bahrain Victorious and Team UAE for “sportswashing”, where countries with poor human rights records use sports to improve their international image. This goes back almost twenty years. But no significant protests along the routes were ever staged.

But even if this were to happen in the future. Is this such a bad thing to call out bad players who want to “sportswash” their reputation?

However, while these teams are a concern, the Genocide committed by Israel is of an altogether different magnitude. Hence, the big actual protests along the road.

To put Israel into the same company as these teams is a very desperate attempt by Adams to find some allies.

Regarding his “end of the team comment”, I think the end is already in sight anyway, whether they withdraw or not.

I can’t see how they will recruit good professional riders in the future who are prepared to go through these sorts of stresses and dangers every time they race.

Their young American star Matthew Riccitello, currently 2nd in the young riders classification, announced he is leaving the team for another team just a few days ago.

But Adams only sees fault in the protesters:

“We've had two tough days in the Basque Country. The region is known as a stronghold of extreme left-wing activists and separatists who like to protest," Adams controversially began in an interview with Israel's Sports5. Adams was present at the race in that day but did not talk to the media on the ground. However he saw with his own eyes how strongly the protests have developed against the Israeli team, something which has taken over the spotlight in the race".

“We weren't surprised by this unkind reaction, and yet I've never seen anything like it in a cycling race. A huge and disproportionate number of flags and signs for Palestine and against the state of Israel, and enormous amounts of hatred".

The Zionist regime he heavily and proudly promotes with his team, killed more than 60.000 people to officially retaliate for less than 2000 victims from the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

So, there are a lot of aggrieved people out there, and yes, they probably hate him and his team, but it appears the flags and signs are properly proportioned when considering the sheer amount of innocent victims.

Meanwhile, high-ranking politicians have entered the discussion:

Meanwhile, Spanish politicians have entered the debate, with Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares openly backing expulsion, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the squad for standing firm.

And the protest continued stage after stage. On stage 13, for the first time, police arrested protesters blocking the road:

The pressure on IPT is building.

And in breaking news, IPT took “Israel” off the jersey on the 6th of September after continued protests along the road.

After much pressure, IPT finally removed “Israel” from the jersey

Sometimes “never” lasts only one day. “Israel” has been taken off the jersey one day after team owner Adams called this “Fake News” and “that this will never happen.”

Will this be enough to pacify the protesters, or will they continuenue until IPT has left the race?

Time will tell.

Stay tuned.

