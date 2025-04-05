I never was a fan of Musk, and I have Notes and articles from way before the elections to prove it.

My concerns about him increased when I watched him Hitler-saluting:

It was obvious how the power got to his head since the elections, and he got even more full of himself. Not sure how this was physiologically possible, but egos are incredibly stretchy and can blow up like a hot air balloon. And exactly like the balloons, egos are also full of hot air.

I don’t obsess about Musk. I don’t pay much attention. I simply think that having the richest people of the world actively involved in politics around the world is not good for democracy at all. The names don’t matter.

Nevertheless, I enjoyed the recent ongoing take-down of Tesla.

Consumer power.

People get pissed off.

Today, I came across this article

and first didn’t realize the date on it - 1st of April.

I was immediately very suspicious about the voice recording and suspected a “deep fake” by someone who wants to bring Musk down, but it is more likely a great April Fool’s prank.

I don’t follow Trump’s press conferences at all, so I don’t know if the Tesla PR stunt was real or a prank. Everything is possible with Trump 2.0.

Anyway, prank or not, what seems to happen is a take-down of Tesla by angry consumers.

This shows that all this hype about Musk about how smart he is, is just that: Hype.

Because this take-down and the fall of Tesla shares are all so predictable and self-inflicted by his own stupidity. I mean, what was he thinking?

You try to sell green electro cars to ultra-liberals and then turn right-wing totalitarian and do Nazi salutes and still expect these liberals to love your cars?

And therein lies our hope about beating the elites.

We have consumer power if we really want to and get pissed off enough.

And we can also count on them to bring themselves down with their stupidity and arrogance. And we can count on them bringing each other down through their greed and power hunger. There is no loyalty or love lost between them.

We just need to stop voting new ones in endlessly. People need to understand that whatever candidate is presented to them will be answering to bigger global power players, likely Zionists, likely Bankers, likely secret organisations. We don’t know for sure, and we need to know and find absolute and solid proof of their evil doing to expose them all to the naive sheep of the world so they get enraged and turn into proud wolves or lions. And many good people work on this.

But back to Tesla. One step at a time.

While all this is amusing and encouraging, and we deserve to enjoy these rare moments of Schadenfreude, we should still be suspicious about who is really behind this whole Tesla take-down.

From a distance, it just looks a little bit too organized for a true independent grassroots movement.

If not an April Fool’s message, is this a real recording or a “deep fake?”

Or a clever Elon take-down disguised as an April Fool’s?

Why does it matter, some might ask. As long it puts the guy in his place it doesn’t matter who is behind it.

I would not be surprised if this real dislike of Musk by the people is taken advantage of and stirred up by somebody somewhere. And I don’t think the reason is to replace Musk with democracy.

It is way more likely that another powerful and power-hungry greedy elitist, eager to replace him, who doesn’t give a fuck about the people, uses the situation to his or her advantage.

Nothing is gained if we get one elite out and another one replaces him.

This could also be a partisan Democratic ploy to get back at Elon. While admirable, nothing is gained to replace Musk with Soros again.

And nothing is gained when angry Democrats take down Musk but then support Gates’ insane climate projects or insect protein products.

They need to realize that this is neither partisan nor domestic politics. It is much bigger than that and they have to stop buying the bullshit.

Only then can the elites be taken down with consumer power left and right. What stops us from going after Gates’ cockroach protein powder? Or was it crickets?

Behind the Musk voice leak, if real, could also be an internal Trump administration man who doesn’t like Musk and stirs the fire.

And I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump himself is behind this. Musk was clearly positioning himself for future presidency, or does anybody believe the soon-to-be former richest man in the world stops at the DOGE job?

This is the endless game we are in.

As soon as one goes down, we have to watch the next one coming up. And as sooner we catch them, the less damage to the people.

If we understand and point out their games all the time, they can’t play them. That’s the power of truth.

But to end it all, we somehow need to get to the truth at the very top and expose those people. The people who manage Trump and Harris. The people who make and break an Elon Musk or a Bill Gates. The people who own both the Democrats and the Republicans.

Not sure if the democratic system can be saved at all, to be honest, but stranger things have happened.

If people smell the power they have, as is currently happening with bringing down the richest man in the world, maybe the people will start to think bigger, and we will see a revolution happening while it is still possible. A revolution that gets rid of the all-powerful elites like they got rid of the all-powerful kings in the French revolution.

It did happen before. Maybe the Tesla take-down is a real grassroots movement, and a little rock thrown down a mountainside triggering a rock avalanche.

While it is possible, I am not sure if I want it, to be honest.

While I love to see the elites gone, history tells us that new elites form very quickly. Just different people oppressing different people then.

A revolution won’t change the basic, flawed egoic nature of human beings, the top-down power-greed paradigm will continue.

We don’t need a political revolution, we need a spiritual revolution to change the very nature of man if we want to survive as a species.

What we need is

And good people are working on that all around the world, but it is slow going, and time is ticking.

