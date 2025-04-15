One of the many benefits of earnest spiritual practice, based on my experience, is increased awareness and intelligence. This transcends and changes our habitual mental and physical ego structure.

As described in yesterday’s Substack about nudging, manipulating us unknowingly is done through data collection, mental mapping and profiling of our ego structure by analysing our data, and then calculating a prediction of our future behaviour based on past behaviour, exploiting the automated and habitual nature of our mental ego structure. Knowing certain vulnerabilities and our desires and fears, they can then use them to nudge us towards their desired outcomes for our behaviour.

It’s not rocket science, and as always, knowledge and awareness are powerful defenses.

Increased awareness, achieved through earnest spiritual practice, decouples us from our habitual ego-based behaviour and thinking, and we can easily see through their propaganda and can easily resist their nudging.

AI supported or not.

A few observations and thoughts on AI

The belief that AI is this amazingly intelligent, God-like technology is in itself a powerful nudge.

And it works.

An increasing number of people use it because it is fast, useful, fun and mostly free, and they don’t realize that, by doing so, they help to create a new “expert class” - the AI expert class that knows everything so much quicker and better than we do.

Quicker, yes, but better?

People, in their nativity, forget who owns these AI bots.

Transhumanist elites.

People, in their gullibility, forget who the transhumanist elites work for.

Only themselves.

They are not interested in the betterment of billions of ordinary people.

To the contrary.

They want less of us.

In their entitlement, they think they own this planet, and we pollute and spoil it for them.

They always thought like that, that’s why they call themselves and think of themselves as elites. This has been going on for thousands of years. Kings and queens and cardinals and popes were the elites then.

But for millennia, they needed us to make them rich and powerful. They exploited us. And it worked because of another psyop.

They created this very successful false belief that top-down hierarchies are the god-given system, the only system that works for humanity.

Elites and underlings.

They even weaponized God itself and built institutionalized religions to make people believe that there is a hierarchy in spirituality. The most illogical thing ever proclaimed.

How can there be a hierarchy in One-ness?

I don’t see any hierarchy in creation either. Is a rose more elite than a bird of paradise? Is a pine tree more elite than an oak tree? An eagle more elite than a sparrow?

Any hierarchical distinctions are artificial and have been superimposed by hierarchically thinking and judging humans. And that hierarchy is usually determined by the egoic motives of what is useful for me and what isn’t.

Communism also missed the point. They didn’t get rid of rulers and hierarchy. They just changed the selection process. Having no elites doesn’t mean we all have to be the same and own all the same.

I recently saw this eye-opening meme about anarchy. I was lied to about the meaning of anarchy all my life. I was taught it is chaos with no rules, and only crazy long-haired hippies wanted that. But please consider this:

No Elites.

Look at a functional, loving family, for example. There are no elites. No rulers. But many useful rules all members adhere to because they make sense and improve life for everyone. Parents have more power, of course, because they are older and more resourceful. And if they abuse that power and become rulers, the family is not a happy place and resembles elite-ruled societies. But functional families are governed by love and care, and there are no elites and underlings in these families.

An even better example is a functioning anarchic group of friends with rules but no rulers, such as a group of friends cycling together.

Once again, certain rules about how to organize their time together are necessary, but there are no rulers, and they are not all equal either. Some will be much richer than others, some will be much fitter than others, and some will be much wittier than others. And some will be smarter than others and more suited to suggest, maybe, new rules. But their friends wouldn’t consider them as rulers or elites.

Food for thought?

One of the core problems of our modern society is this false belief that we need a hierarchical leadership structure. This is not natural. I can’t see it in nature at all. It is distinctively human, ego-driven and is missing love and awareness.

But like always, we can’t implement these things ideologically and intellectually - that’s how we ended up with communism.

Paradigm-shifting changes are always grassroots changes from the many. They happen on a personal level first, triggered by a rise in awareness, love and compassion.

If that reaches a critical mass, it will penetrate the old paradigm structures and change them for the better.

And what is better?

Always lessen suffering for the most amount of people. And the quickest way to lessen suffering is through raising love, awareness and wisdom in a group of people.

Funny, where my writing takes me sometimes.

Needless to say, the transhumanistic elites go the opposite way.

They not only want to rule, they feel entitled to rule.

In the kingdoms of old, that entitlement used to be justified mostly on birthright, fake divine anointment bought from the corrupt churches, and some materialistic riches and oppressive power.

Nowadays, that entitlement is based on insane wealth and owning and controlling powerful technology. Which leads us back to AI.

If we use AI, we empower the elites who own and control it

Anyone using it will voluntarily gift the elites one of the most powerful tools they have ever owned to control and surveil us. Because the AI technology, any technology, is useless if we don’t use it.

But our laziness, child-like nativity, and stupidity do exactly that.

That’s exactly what happened with our devices, too. And bank cards.

And like always, it is not the technology itself that is the problem. Smartphones, bank cards and AI are wonderful technological tools. It is the monopolistic abuse of it, and the lack of oversight and personal control.

For example, if there were just one setting in our smartphone that turns off “all identity, GPS and usage tracking”, the problem would be solved. It could easily be implemented, but it isn’t, of course, because those who rule us, the elites, have the monopoly to use those devices to their advantage.

In short, we first get seduced by the usefulness of a new technology until we are dependent on it and they it is weaponized against us. If we didn’t learn that from smartphones, we will never learn anything useful ever.

But the million dumbwits repeat it with AI. Some get coerced or even forced to use it in their jobs against their will, but most, like my son, a designer who is required to use it in his job, do it willingly because personal egoic consideration always almost outweighs political, social, philosophical and spiritual considerations.

And then some don’t need to use it at all, but are just curious and have fun with it and don’t understand the implications.

AI itself is no problem at all, of course.

But AI in the hands of a handful of elite and insane transhumanists, and certain deep state characters and crazy rulers, could be used to create a mass killing the world has never seen.

Just imagine Hitler and Stalin had that tool.

But, ultimately, it is those who use it that hand over the power of it to the elites.

For what? To save time and have some fun.

“Father forgive them, they do not know what they do.”

How to beat AI

Let’s leave the dark side of AI and focus on how to beat it, because it looks like we have to.

And we will, at least some of us.

We have to understand that AI, in principle, only ever draws from the old, from the past, predicting a pattern and then assumes we repeat the past, which we often do if we are unaware and lost in our habitual ego structure.

With the text modules, it simply predicts the next word based on the previous words by comparing it with billions of sentences. This works amazingly well with predictable habitual stuff.

But as soon as we learn to live more spiritually in full awareness of the current moment, our lives will align with the ever-new flow of life itself and become utterly unpredictable and entirely spontaneous, and any machine-learned prediction based on past data will be wrong.

Further, we will become utterly "us" on a higher, non-egoical plane, the famous “I Am”, “Higher Self”, “Soul”, “Pure Beingness”, or whatever name feels appropiate to you, this egoless, beautiful, individual identity, that will be uncoupled from the herd behaviours they rely on to do their predictions and manipulations.

Trust me, if enough people enter that spiritual path of Self-realization, finding their true selves, in whatever spiritual tradition or form that suits them and attracts them, the transhumanists have no chance at all.

AI, no machine, will ever outdo spirit.

But they will do anything in their power to prevent us from seeking to find our higher, egoless true identity.

That is, and always has been, the purpose of so-called religions of all forms or shapes.

Religions are the biggest psyop in the history of mankind. They also altered, mistranslated, added and subtracted and ultimately weaponized many traditional old spiritual books and turned them into instruments of divisiveness and hate of others.

However, with rising awareness, achieved through earnest, proper daily practice, we will once again be able to read the true meanings of all these scriptures and realize that they all point to the same nameless, faceless and unifying one spirit.

To unify spirituality around the world is our only hope for humanity because it is mostly the underlying false, hateful religions or the transhumanist soulless cult that tears the world apart.

The false insane claim of Judaism, that “Jews are God’s chosen people”, is haunting and nudging everyday Jews for millennia to not join the human family and created endless suffering and persecution for the vast majority of innocent ordinary Jews while the dividing elite Jews profited immensely from this psyop by creating a Jewish cult to use for their greed and power games.

The Christian version of that is “the only way to God is through Jesus”, which I will debunk thoroughly in a future post. That is a typical example where Jesus’ words were mistranslated and weaponized for worldly power and to create another cult to be used and abused by the elites.

I don’t know the Koran and Muslim teachings, sorry, but I am convinced the same psyops and nudging operations happen there. Muslims need to reconnect with their most amazing mystics like Khalil Gibran and read The Prophet rather than listening to their divisive, violent, cult building extremists.

And not only Muslims. So-called Christians and Jews need to do the same to rediscover and love the wisdom of Islam.

And Muslims have to start to read the amazing mystics of Christianity, like the true words of Jesus, Meister Eckhart and John of the Cross. Christians and Muslims have to study the wisdom of Judaic prophets like Moses, who discovered the same God, the nameless and faceless “I Am” God that Nisargadatta Maharaj, a non-dual teacher in India, thousands of years later, personally met, like Moses.

All three of them, Christians, Muslims and Jews, have to read and discover the same immense wisdom and truth of their true prophets that the old Hinduist scriptures reveal. And read and understand what the Buddhist enlightened masters and Zen masters have to offer. Or the amazing age-old Sufis.

And realize, they are all talking about the same “I Am”, the same “Higher Self”, the same “Soul”, the same “Allah” to be convinced beyond doubt that this higher egoless Self exists in all of us and can be easily discovered by each of us on their own in the walls of their own homes if they become serious and earnest about it.

The first step is to forget the world for a set period of time every day and commit to a spiritual practice that calls out to them, they feel attracted to and that comes very easy to them. A spiritual practice that is joyful and soothing.

It is another tremendous religious psyop that faith and spiritual practice are hard and feel like suffering. That meditation is hard.

Life is suffering. Not spirituality.

Proper and real spiritual practices, no matter if it is prayer, meditation, self-inquiry, Sufi dance, Osho’s dynamic meditation and many others should always be joyful and soothing or at least calming to start with. If it is not, try something else, open your spiritual Overton window as wide as you can, until yo find a practice you love and that works for you, no matter what anybody else says about spiritual practice.

The rest comes all by itself because the spiritual path is the natural path in line with the energy of the universe, the Logos.

And so-called miraculous things start to happen that will give you the necessary proof and conviction.

The same conviction of thousands of mystics from thousands of years, not knowing each other at all. They couldn’t make up the same thing and come to the same truth and talk about the same one nameless and faceless God, the Absolute source from which all creation appears and disappears back into. The same source that creates us and therefore must be us.

And those of us who need reason and logic, those scientifically minded people, will suddenly discover the divine logic and reasons that govern the universe and all manifestation, the Logos, of which the old Greek and the Bible talks about. They then will be able to transcend the artificial mand-made divide between science and religions, the man-made division between faith and reason.

Faith and reason are just two temporarily different spiritual paths that lead to the same mountain of ultimate Self-realization and God-realization. These two paths merge on the upper slopes of that mountain.

Faith leads to the supreme understanding and wisdom of the higher. And so does proper applied logic and reason in the path of self-enquiry.

This urgency and earnestness to sit down every day will either come through intense suffering in life, where surrender is the only answer, or through increased awareness and logical understanding that we, our ego, is at the core of all our problems and suffering.

It is not the elites, not politics, not ideologies, not mad transhumanism that makes us suffer. Our ego-based bodies and minds, yes. Absolutely.

Pain is in the body and suffering is in the mind.

The trick is to realize that we are neither, which is a huge jump out of the most intense materialistic brainwash of humanity, going on for around 300 years now.

To fully realize our true nature as spirit, pure awareness, soul, love - these names are just pointers towards an intimate and real realization of something that was always there - is the only defence against this pain and suffering and the only true liberation and freedom worth working towards.

Of course, there are evil elites, politics, ideologies and mad transhumanism that create immense suffering in the world.

But all of these are discoverable in our ego structures. If we fully understand our own egos, we understand how the world truly is. Until then, this ego structure works like tinted glasses. The red-tinted egos will see a red world, the pink-tinted egos a blue one, and the black tinted a black one.

But the real world is not tinted at all.

If we don’t remove our ego glasses first, all we do is try to change a pink-tinted world to a blue-tinted world, neither better nor worse than the other one. Both false and illusory, and therefore bound to suffer.

Going inwards is what all the great masters advise us to do, just in very different words, so they seem to contradict themselves. This is the result of our dualistically wired minds and language. Duality was the true fall from grace and got us kicked out of a non-dual paradise.

A dualistic mind is an arguing mind, a separating mind, a restless mind eternally fluctuating between the two poles of every concept and idea. All the spiritual practices aim at calming and ultimately transcending this dualistic, ever-rattling, and ever wrongly imagining egoic mindset. Only then do we see the world without tinted glasses. On;y then do we experience the true reality of God. And this reality has nothing to do with the false images all religons provide. Because God is not an image at all. It is a realization. A coming home. There is nothing to see. There is only beingness with it. It, because there is nothing human-like in it. Being human is another psyop distinction that separates us from everything.

And separation is suffering.

As soon as we start walking our spiritual path, many small and big encouraging signs appear on the way.

Like this one.

I have the strong feeling that I am getting shadow-banned again and will write about it soon. This, of course, is extremely demotivating, and that is, of course, the main purpose of the shadow-banning psyop. Not only to practically visibly filter us but to demotivate us.

Doesn’t work with me so far, though. I just keep on writing because I know they can never contain the truth completely. It will always leak out somewhere and multiply if it is the truth.

Above, I wrote about Khalil Gibran, but first didn’t remember his exact name. And then I remembered my favorite love poem “True lovers never meet” but wasn’t sure if it was from Rumi or Gibran. So I “true lovers never meet” into my Duck Duck Go browser, and was blown away to get this:

Not the matchmaking - LOL - I already found my match, literally.

But the fucking second entry on that quite famous poem, the first non-comercial one, is my Substack. That never happened before. Not ever did I see any of my Substacks showing up in a Google search.

And then another amazing thing:

The third entry is about Rupert Spira, probably the best living Western non-dual teacher out there, 100% aligning with my all-time favorite Nisargadatta Maharaj, but using modern language and fantastic analogies to explain non-duality.

How cool is that?

So there we go. That is an example where my writing leaks out in real-time. They might shadow-ban my anti-Trump and anti-Musk and anti-transhumanist writing at Substack, but innocent people, who never heard of Substack or dissidents or transhumanist, might look up that poem and open my Substack. And who knows, maybe they read some other posts.

And then I suddenly saw a deeper analogy to the topic at hand - transhumanist vs spirituality.

The first entry represents the commercial branch of the transhumanistic data milling machine, the AI mind mapping and nudging they want to impose on all of us. They collected my age and gender, and AI interpreted my entry “true lovers never meet” in the stupid and only way it can - in the egoic, habitual and materialistic non-spiritual way, “calculating” that his guy over sixty looks for a woman. Not even love, but a “match”.

Because that's all uncreative, calculating transhumanist AI machines can do: Compare and match “things”. And they think they can translate feelings and spirituality into “things” too. All they can do is “match” stuff. Calculate stuff.

But we, God’s truly intelligent living creations, can also create stuff. And that is a complex divine alchemy, so much superior to binary calculations.

Thank you for reading.

