Surfing Is Much More Than Just Sport

Many classify surfing as a sport.

They completely miss the point. Surfing is so much more than just a sport.

That doesn’t mean it is not one of the most physically demanding exercises you can do. It is extremely strenuous and hard to learn, unless you are lucky enough to get into it from a very young age, when anything comes easily.

Yes, there are surf competitions and that’s one of the most visible parts of surfing, but many soul surfers, including myself, don’t like them or watch them very much. In the 25 years I have been surfing, I have seen fewer than ten on TV and never in real life, whenever I encountered them on the local beaches in Australia.

I get a little bit annoyed by them at times. They feel entitled to block the best break on a busy Sunday morning for four surfers at a time to compete. It goes on for hours. These surfers only pick the best waves, and hundreds of waves break remain unsurfed, while the dozens of hobby and soul surfers have get crowded into the inferior breaks next to it.

Of the current top-level 36 pro surfers, six are Australians, only outdone by Brazil with 11. Competitive surfing is heavily promoted in Australia. The biggest surf brands Quicksilver, Billabong, and Rip Curl, all originate from Australia, and they need to groom future surf stars to sell their products.

Yet, based on my experience, competitive surfers in Australia are probably way less than 5% of all surfers I see surfing on my local breaks.

But that’s where the money is.

Like almost anything else, surfing has been hugely commercialised, and it works the same as in any other commercialised sport. Create competition and recognisable stars that sell products. Lots of products.

The global surfing market is estimated to be worth just over 3 billion Dollars.

Ironically, a big fraction of those surfwear buyers have never touched a surfboard or surfed a wave in their lives. The industry is selling a cool dream, a lifestyle illusion unachievable for billions of landlocked people.

But even for those living in reach of an ocean, surfing is still an extremely difficult hobby or passion to entertain.

Most of the footage about surfing and what defines surfing for billions of people around the globe is around competitive surfing and branding.

A refreshing exception is this YouTube documentary called “Surfing - Once upon a wave”, which looks into the Polynesian history and spirituality of surfing.

Surfing Naturally Shapes A Body And Creates Fitness Like Almost No Other Sport

While reducing surfing to a competitive sport and marketing tool is misleading, there is a silver lining to this, as long as it inspires people to try it, as it shapes our bodies like almost no other sport does.

There are many myths in surfing.

But the surfer’s body isn’t one of them for both, male and female.

I have daily living proof of this when I walk along the surf breaks of Canggu, Bali, where I currently take a holiday.

Unlike even the most advanced and aesthetic gym bodies, there is nothing more beautiful than a surfer’s body because it heavily works the core and dramatically improves posture. The all too common slouchy desk sitting and device scrolling question mark shaped body of our modern times gets dramatically readjusted to this:

As you can see, it works in all age groups.

It’s the lean, toned muscle and beautiful natural posture that aesthetically puts it above the unnaturally bulked-up gym bodies or spindly Yoga bodies. And this is just an unintended side product, a free bonus of having fun and exercise in the water.

That doesn’t mean it comes easy.

Pro surfers are one of the fittest athletes in the world, outperforming many athletes from other sports when it comes to cardiovascular performance.

I know from personal experience.

It is one of the most demanding sports I’ve ever done and by far the hardest to learn.

And I did many.

The long and painful path of a mountain goat trying to learn to surf

I grew up in a very sporty and competitive family in Germany. My granddad and my dad were talented athletes, and I inherited a lot of sporty genes and a winner’s attitude.

I was top five in Germany in cross-country skiing, possibly the hardest endurance sport in the world, next to cycling, during my teenage years. And I performed many other sports competitively throughout my life.

In winter, I also did a bit of downhill racing, and I briefly tried ski-jumping but wasn’t crazy enough to succeed.

One of the very few activities that require more balls than paddling into a 4 m high wave breaking over a reef is going down a ski jumping ramp. It’s a very steep two-lane track in the snow for your skis, and as soon as you are on it, there is no going back, no breaking, no pulling out.

Worse, all you see is the track and the ramp at the end.

You do not see where you land.

You literally jump into a void.

By the time they reach the take-off ramp, ski jumpers reach a speed of up to 100km/h (62 m/h) and then fly through the air between 150 and 291 m (world record) to then land somehow on two skis, stay upright and survive.

As a kid, I only jumped on 30 to 50 m ramps, but it scared the living daylight out of me every time. If you fall on landing, which happens frequently as a learner (there is no easing into it, really), you slide down the packed and often icy landing ramp. You wear a protective suit and helmet, and thick gloves, but it’s still quite an unpleasant experience. But that’s what many young kids did in my hometown skiing village. My club produced several German champions, and one of my mates even became an Olympian.

I simply wasn’t crazy enough and focused on Nordic cross-country skiing instead, which suited me much better and equipped me with a strong cardiovascular system that made me excel in all endurance sports for the rest of my life.

In summer, as any good German must, I played soccer but while I was a decent midfielder due to my cardio fitness, I would never reach the level I had as a cross-country skier.

My dad had high hopes of me one day being selected for the Olympics, but I bitterly disappointed him when I quit cross-country racing aged sixteen. Like many German teenagers, I wanted to be a famous soccer player and focus on that. Nobody in Germany cared about a cross-country Olympian constantly ending up in the second half of the field.

But the deeper reason was that I was sick of the brutal cross-country training, and I already had sport-related injuries and pain because of it.

There is a German saying “Sport is Mord”, meaning “Sport kills you.”

It refers to overly competitive sport. Later in life, I realised the wisdom of it and never pushed my kids into competitive sport as my father did.

Sport, even competitive sport, should be mostly fun. And soccer was. It was so much more fun playing ball with mates than doing cruel interval training that occasionally made me vomit from exhaustion.

I don’t have any regrets, though. Being really good in one sport gave me incredible self-confidence in life and many other areas, and it wasn’t a big issue if I wasn’t the best in many other pursuits. It also created an immense willpower and dodginess and stubbornness to achieve goals.

I would never ever have learned surfing without going through this very competitive phase in my life. I would have given up after a few months. But there was a conviction, no matter how hard and hopeless, that I would master this one day and a willingness to try over and over and over again.

I also did a lot of running, played tennis and squash, and did competitive sailing.

Unfortunately, I got into competitive cycling too late, and there wasn’t a club around, so I never became a cycling pro, which would have been my dream sports career.

In hindsight, I am quite happy it didn’t happen. While fascinating for me to watch and follow, professional cycling must be one of the most unhealthy sports there is.

I know a retired pro from New Zealand. He needed to do two years of cross-fit and stretching to rebalance and reshape his body after his career to look like a normal upright walking person again, with no pain.

However, what I missed out on as a teenager, I made up for in my mid-forties when I finally got into master’s cycling racing in New Zealand on a sustainable and more healthy level. Nevertheless, even that caused significant body imbalances and constant lower back pain.

That was after I tried my luck with golfing, which also gave me backpain.

I loved cycling more than any other competitive sport. They call it chess on wheels sometimes.

This reminds me that I also competed in some chess tournaments.

In cycling, my genes still gave me an edge, and I managed to win a few bike races on master’s level, which is a very difficult thing to do.

I bored you with this long list of sports I learned and to document my fitness so you take it more seriously when I say, that nothing compared to surfing.

Surfing was so much harder to learn than any other sport and is so much more taxing on the body than almost any other sport.

Maybe I idolise it a tick because I grew up more than 1000 km away from any ocean, and 3000 km away from any surfing beach, landlocked at the foothills of the German Alps.

The one sport category I never touched was water sports, except sailing. But that is out of the water, on the water.

Into the water I did not go unless it was at least bathtub temperature and relaxing. I hated water, and I could hardly swim.

In fact, I learned proper free-style swimming at age 50 when I decided to have a go at a half-Ironman distance Triathlon. I started learning proper free-style swimming six months before the event . It was the Iron Maori in Napier, New Zealand. That was 2 km swimming, 90 km cycling and 21 km running.

You should think that 6 months is plenty of time to learn proper free-style swimming, but I was incredibly hopeless.

I did a few shorter club triathlons in the build-up, with about 600 m swimming and usually left the water in the last 10% of the field, half dead and burping from swallowing too much water. Fortunately, my cycling and running were so strong that I would still end up on the podium and even win my age group once.

I could not free-style the six-hundred-meter in one go. I would take off like a rocket and completely run out of breath after 100 m. I then had to flip on my back and frog-stroked for a while before I turned around again for a breaststroke phase. After recovering, I would do free-style again for a few meters. The fastest swimmers were more than 10 minutes faster on a 600m swim; that’s how slow I was.

With some help and coaching, it magically turned around just two weeks before the event, and I could manage to consistently free-style 2 km.

Not fast, not efficient, not elegant, not beautiful, not graceful - but I didn’t drown and didn’t have to rely on my embarrassing back frog stroke recovery.

I was also lucky.

The swim was in a little pond, a shallow inlet from the ocean, literally called Pandora Pond, and it just happened to be dead low tide. The water was so shallow that I could walk in it when I got tired, and I was not much slower doing that than swimming.

Long story short, I survived the swim/walk, left the water in the last 10% or so and tremendously enjoyed the rest of the triathlon, because I kept on passing around a 1000 other competitors over the next four hours and a bit and finished 2nd in my age group and around 20th overall in well under five hours.

This was a long way of telling you that water never was my element at all.

And then it happened that this mountain goat moved to New Zealand, surrounded by very wild, cold water.

It also happened that this mountain goat had a spiritual emergency, lost his business and his marriage all pretty much in the same year.

It also happened that this mountain goat was trapped in a place which was only a 30-minute car ride from one of the best surf places in New Zealand. A remote, magically beautiful peninsula on the East Coast of the North Island called Mahia.

And then this mountain goat that could hardly swim at the time (that was ten years before my pond walk/swim) decided to start surfing.

How difficult could it be?

After all, this goat mastered and excelled in so many sports successfully in his life.

With not much money and no knowledge, the closest 2nd hand surfboard and an old wetsuit were bought, and off I went.

The problem was that the board was way too small for me, but I didn’t know that at the time. I had no guidance whatsoever. And it looked the same size as all the other boards around me, and they all did great on it.

The initial “How hard can it be?“ was quickly replaced with “How stupid can you be?”

While everyone else around me, even the kids, gracefully danced around the waves, I looked like a heavy, dead log of driftwood.

I drove out to Mahia every day for three months. No matter the conditions. I can be a stubborn and determined bastard if I need to be.

But I didn’t learn surfing.

Something much better happened.

Soul Surfing

The ocean and new passion healed me from the trauma and pain of losing about everything I had in my life: My family, my business and my sanity. Utterly alone and isolated, on the other side of the world, being in the ocean every day connected me with something deeper and more profound than most people can ever offer. The ocean and the waves I never managed to really catch, let alone ride, healed me.

That’s when I fell in love with surfing.

I was hooked.

I didn’t surf much at all, but I was in the ocean for hours and got incredibly fit. I was already fit. But surfing makes you really fit.

Whenever I drove home to my lonely place, I didn’t want to be anymore. I felt much, much better than when I drove out there in the morning. The tremendously wild and beautiful coastline of Mahia kept a close and caring eye on me.

Finally, feeling more whole again, I managed to talk to other people again, and slowly I learned to get the right board, right wetsuit, and something vaguely assembling a thing called “technique”.

Being a mountain goat and a stranger to the sea, it took me forever to read the waves. I was always in the wrong spot.

And in the few completely coincidental moments when I was at the right spot, a better local surfer would take the wave from me. That is the surf etiquette in New Zealand and around the world.

No mercy.

No gifts.

No help.

This wasn’t Canggu, Bali, where you could hire a local “surf coach” that would tell you exactly where to wait, which wave to take, when to start or stop to paddle and finally paddle with high speed from behind towards you and give you a mighty push so you would catch the wave.

And there wouldn’t be an automatic right-of-way of way for the paying clients.

I didn’t have a 3 m floaty foam board on which a small elephant could stand up, nursed out by the coach behind the break.

I had exactly the opposite.

There were only locals, and over 90% were Maori surf warriors.

Highly territorial.

There were no tourists. It was them and me.

In hindsight, it was somewhat of a miracle that they even tolerated me there, although I instinctively did everything to stay out of their way. Full uncompromising respect that this was their land, their beach, their waves and their surf break.

And I think they felt that, and that’s why they tolerated me.

Despite their warrior nature, many Maoris are also emotionally very mature and tremendously caring in their own way. They recognise a lost soul when they meet one. So they let me be. I think they knew and could relate to my healing journey. Many of them were on a similar soul-searching path.

Hardly any of them wore Quicksilver or Rip Curl gear.

Many of them went surfing for the same soul-healing exercise as I did.

Being a kind of soul brother, however, didn’t mean they gave me any gifts. And I didn’t ask for any either.

I knew this hard way was part of the journey, part of the healing.

Slowly, over the months, I didn’t stand out anymore and that’s all I wanted.

Surf-wise, I stood out dramatically, of course.

But, as I became more and more one with the elements around me, I also became more and more one with them. Riding the wave is just a short, beautiful distraction from the deeper reasons why we were all floating in the mighty Pacific Ocean towered over by windswept beautiful cliffs and native NZ bush.

Occasionally, some dolphins would visit and peacefully nibble on seafood right next to and in between us. We just let them be. Nobody made loud “oh” noises or rushed to the shore to film it. Nobody tried to get closer or touch them. And so they let us be and felt comfortable with their human brothers and sisters, sharing the same sea and spirit.

All of us went in there to have our injured souls washed clean by the tides and salty water.

They were mostly brilliant surfers, but none of them tried to improve their bottom turns to win a competition.

So, over the months, we became brothers in spirit and soul without ever really talking.

But the initial instinctive and slightly hostile and mistrusting gaze towards any Pākehā, born from many old Māori stories of betrayal, turned to neutral, turned to accepting and finally turned to a respectful, almost welcoming nod.

And the respect wasn’t given for my surfing, of that I was very sure.

The respect was given in return for my understanding of the land and ocean, and respect for them.

How or if I surfed a wave became less and less important, and over time, that competitive spirit that made me insist and not give up was replaced by just being there. With that came a little more success, and I started to catch and ride the odd wave, but my board was still way too small to make any meaningful progress.

But my body, soul and heart made all the meaningful progress I needed at the time.

I learned the deeper meaning of surfing long before I learned surfing waves successfully, and the wild, clean South Pacific, magic Mahia, the dolphins and my Māori brothers were the best teachers I could ever wish for.

In part two, I will write about what it means to actually ride a perfect wave.

