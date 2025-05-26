I have been saying this for a while now, and literally “no one” ever acknowledged or liked it. It is like I am shouting into a lobotomized, brainless, idiotic void.

The whole “green power will replace the dirty fossil power” is a colossal scam. Nothing will be replaced - ever. They fooled you - again.

My power bill almost tripled over the past few years here in Australia despite having mountains of coal, solar panels on almost every roof (including mine), and a very low population compared to the abundant amount of coal and other energy sources.

Why?

Because the Australian government is spending our taxes to fund the net-zero craze to save the planet. And the elites cash in again.

In the past five years, the Australian government has committed approximately $4.3 billion to green energy initiatives. (ChatGPT)

But this is only a drop compared to the extra money most Australians pay for power compared to five years ago.

And then I discovered something really odd: when I tried to find a graph of Australian power prices over the past five years, I couldn’t find a single one on Google. The most up-to-date ended in 2018. What? Did they stop producing them or don’t they want us to know?

If you think that is a solid rise up to 2018, I know from personal experience that it got much worse after 2018. I have owned a house since 2020 in Australia, and my power bills have almost tripled since then, despite changing providers two times and having solar.

Australia, a country blessed with natural resources and sitting on abundant fossil fuel and a small population of only 26 million, has the 10th highest energy prices in the world.

Despite having actually too much free solar power now. It destabilises the power grid, and there are talks to “charge” solar panel owners for feeding energy back into the grid.

Energy regulators and retailers are failing to manage the explosion of rooftop solar power and co-ordinate demand by users to stabilise the power grid – measures they admit are the “linchpin” of the energy transition. (Source)

So much for centralised bureaucratic grand energy transition planning - it almost reaches the “success rates” of former communist nations. What? They didn’t see that coming?

It is a bloody joke. Australia is No. 1 in solar power production per capita in the world - by miles:

It sits on a mountain of coal but is the 10th most expensive country for power.

Something doesn’t add up.

Somebody - the ordinary people—are getting ripped off once again. But this time we do not even know by how much because all graphs stop at 2019.

But it is all for the great transition to renewable energy, we are being told. Yes, it will cost you a bit, but you save the planet.

And therein lies the big scam of, once again, transferring trillions from the ordinary people to the elites for all these expensive renewable energy transitions.

Even if - and that is a big if - the carbon footprint is as crucial for climate change as everyone is brainwashed into believing (there are other very plausible, heavily censored scientific explanations), it won’t make much difference at all because the problem of the rising carbon footprint is not the ratio of fossil vs. renewable energy.

The problem is the rapidly rising demand for all energy. This is traditionally fueled by population growth and our materialistic, capitalistic, consumeristic greed paradigm.

This is the problem:

Not bloody renewables. There is no scale, but it looks like renewables will make up about 5% by 2050. What’s the bloody point?

If each of us manages to save only 5% of our energy, we wouldn’t need to care about this whole scam at all. If we save 20%, not an outrageous thought, we save the planet four times faster than all these stupid vanity projects by doing nothing and keeping our money.

Instead, the greenies and politicians tell us:

“All you people shouldn’t go for holidays anymore, drive electric cars, and spend your money on batteries for your solar power. We need to produce renewable energy and save energy.”

Over the past 30 years, the amount of fossil fuels used to produce Australian power decreased by 30%.

Fantastic, we are getting somewhere.

But in the same period, electricity consumption rose by 50%. So the actual total amount of fossil fuels used increased, despite being partly replaced by renewables.

So if we really want to reduce fossil fuels, it would be much more efficient to use less power rather than spend billions to change to renewables.

But this was never about replacing fossils in the first place.

This was all one big great lie and still is.

This is all about 1st the elites making money with a new green trend, and 2nd increasing total electricity generation to meet the massive increase in demand required to power AI data centers. We are currently financing our own surveillance and control through AI and the required data centers with our taxes and power bills. How ironic.

They nudge and shame us to lower our energy consumption to save the planet, but they will use the saved energy to power AI.

This McKinsey report states

Surging adoption of digitalization and AI technologies has amplified the demand for data centers across the United States. To keep pace with the current rate of adoption, the power needs of data centers are expected to grow to about three times higher than current capacity by the end of the decade, going from between 3 and 4 percent of total US power demand today to between 11 and 12 percent in 2030.

12% of all power used in the USA will be going to AI data centres. Funny how no one ever uses the phrase “AI carbon footprint”? Because it is massive.

Small country massive:

In a recent AI congress hearing, the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, emphasized the urgent need for more power.

The day before the hearing, Altman visited the Abilene, Texas, site of the massive Stargate data center project being built for OpenAI in collaboration with Oracle and other partners. The site was chosen for its potential access to a variety of energy resources, including wind and solar power.

I told you so. Nothing will be replaced.

But make no mistake. While they will gobble up the little available green power, the real power will come from fossil fuels.

Developers have filed permits to operate natural gas turbines at Stargate's site in Abilene, Texas, with a combined capacity of 360 MW, sufficient to power 90,000 homes but only a small fraction of the power needed for Stargate's data centers. (Source)

Take that in.

A power plant with a capacity to power 90.000 homes, a city of probably 200.000 people, is only a small fraction of the power needs of this AI data centre alone.

So much about the carbon footprint of AI.

Did you get that, Greta Thunberg? That’s where your green power will be eaten up. Nothing will be replaced.