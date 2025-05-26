Be your own doctor

Eleanor
1d

I am also sick to death trying to awaken virtue signalling people... regarding Data Centres, here in Ireland we have approx 82 centres and planning permission for 40 more; energy consumption rose from 5% in 2015 to 21% in 2023 (and expected to rise to 31% by end 2025). In 2023, urban households used 18% of total metered electricity consumption and rural households used 10% (info from Central Statistics Office). Moreover, I believe that data centres require "dirty energy" to operate.

1 reply by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
Crixcyon
1dEdited

Fake global warming and fake green energy as well as A/i retards...all part of the depopulation process. What is kind of freaky with A/i is that they will build all these energy hungry data centers for the purpose of depopulation. There can be no other use for them. Then after 80-90% of humanity is erased, what good will they be? Like windmills and stupid panels, they will be collecting dust.

