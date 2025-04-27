In a nutshell, this essay covers false flag antisemitism, the Jewish elites vs. the ordinary Jews, and how these Jewish elites let the Holocaust happen to get finally

” Their” Israel, the infiltrations of Jewish elites and their useful idiots of many significant governments, the immense threat to world peace of the current Jewish elites, the suffering of the people based on unhinged elitism, and practical and spiritual solutions.

I don’t expect this essay to excel. One subscriber recently commented on my recent Substack

As soon as the letters "J E W" appear anywhere, red lights start to pop up all over the world and all kind of actions are taken in line with very old agendas...

Well, I had the word “jew” in it and look at the metrics (orange) compared to my average post (grey):

It must have been either a really boring topic or a bad article. But the “likes” were around average.

And @Sasha Latipova liked it and restacked it to her over 57.000 Subscribers

Didn’t make a dent.

For some reason, this post floats dead in the water and doesn’t go anywhere. It is pure speculation, but maybe it does have something to do with the word “jew” in it.

The Trump admin is monitoring social media now, like the jews, and look what happened to my subscriber numbers shortly after they took over, end of January:

Maybe I just forgot how to write good articles at the end of January. It happens. It’s called writer’s block. But, interestingly, my paying subscribers think the opposite:

They doubled since Trump took over (Thank you so much, guys). Now, how do we explain that without being called a “conspiracy theorist” or “paranoid”?

“Pure coincidence”, I guess.

Astute readers of graphs might also have noticed that my free subscribers started climbing rapidly, like never before, at the end of November.

And that date was also when the Biden Israel-friendly admin was packing up and stopped monitoring social media content.

So I don’t expect this post to go anywhere or gain any new free subscribers. But who needs them anyway? Half of them or more might be bots for all that I know, and are used to nudge writers into a desired direction. The endgame of all manipulation techniques in soft-totalitarian systems is always “Behavioural Modification” of authors, as Jaspal Singh points out:

Behavioural Modification: When users eventually suspect shadow banning, they may self-censor or modify their content to avoid triggering invisible restrictions, effectively changing their behaviour without direct intervention.

The same is achieved with subscription manipulation, of course. It’s not due to me being a genius that I have noticed these manipulations and the tanking of my “jew’ article. They want me to notice and get the message: If you write about Jews other than in glowing terms, you pay, my friend. Change your behaviour. To which I say:

unleashing my inner bitch.

“I don’t give a fuck about your behavioral modification, I don’t care about your bots, I have paying subscribers and they are real.”

I foolishly gave away half of an unpublished article, but that’s how I roll. Back to the topic at hand.

The irony is that I am not anti-Jew at all. I am anti-elite. And if the top dog Elite happens to be Jewish Elites, then I call them out as long as I can.

For the first time, I censored a comment in my Substack, and it wasn’t coming from a jew. It came from a Neo-Nazi. He commented extensively on one of my recent articles.

I let him speak, as I believe in free speech and dialogue. He engaged two or three other readers about the topic, and they seemed to have a civilised discussion, so I saw no reason to interfere. I didn’t take part in their debate but watched it closely for any incitement to kill or harm, as I do not allow that on my Substack.

Then he posted:

"T.h.e.y. (T=the H=hebrews E=enslaving Y=you) ALL HAVE TO BE OPENLY HUNTED TO EXTINCTION AND YOU ALL KNOW THIS!"

I thought this was not only cruel but incredibly stupid because it will help the real danger to this world, the Jewish Elites tremulously, if we lash out against ordinary Jews.

Pushing legitimate anti-Jewish sentiments underground, like it happens worldwide with protesters against the Gaza genocide, serves the Jewish elites and might even be a false flag initiative, and is done on purpose.

These powerful people are smart and have smart advisors. They know that if you oppress a topic, it goes underground and gets toxic and eventually bursts into violent acts against reachable but innocent Jewish bystanders - collateral damage for them. That gives them the excuse to order their useful idiots in power, like Trump, to evoke emergency laws and tighten the authotarian screws another notch.

This is so well known that even the dumbest real Neo-Nazi’s should have understood that by now. It is so well known that I suspect many Mossad operatives have Swastikas on their upper arms these days, especially in West Sydney.

And even if it doesn’t incite violence, it is still a win as it reinforces the false narrative of the persecuted jew and is used to push through censorship laws under the disguise of “eliminating hate speech” and “protecting vulnerable minorities”, as it happens in Australia and around the world.

Of course there are real nasty Neo-Nazi’s as there are real nasty Hamas murderers but it is impossible to say how many are real and how many are false flag operations these days. The world of crowd manipulation through state assets has become incredibly dirty.

The third, fourth and fith good reason for the Jewish Elite to keep the Neo-Nazi threat going is that it keeps their jewish flock permanently scared in need for portection and committed to the Jewish cause, executes the good old divide and conquer of the general population and beautifully distracts everyone from what the Jewish Elites doing - comitting a genocide, taking over the world and robbing everyone.

Anyway, I didn’t say all this to my Neo-Nazi and I don’t know if he is real or a planted agitator to push certain narratives. Or a useful idiot of a higher Neo-Nazi, planted or not. In any case, I didn’t want nasty stuff like that on my Substack

So I intervened and asked him to remove that part of his comment, or I would delete it, and warned him that I would ban him outright if he ever called for the killing of any person or group again, Jewish or not.

He replied in a long comment, explaining his thinking about “jews” and called me a “jew” for doing their bidding. He had some reasonable arguments, but they didn’t interest me at all because they were simply dealing with minor deckchairs and stereotypes. But he refused to change the above comment, so I deleted the whole comment, but left my request with a copy of the censored text below it, to foster transparency for other readers.

He didn’t like it, of course, but kept on debating the topic with other readers, refraining from any incitement for violence so far.

In another post, he denied the Holocaust and that any jews were killed in gas chambers. I visited the Dachau concentration camp when I was 16, and it looked very real to me, including a room full of bones and skulls of the killed inmates.

I am not naive. A lot can be staged these days, and even back then. There is no doubt in my mind that the powerful and the winners write history and that there are many oppressed and alternative stories (and I tell one further down) about this whole period but, for me, it is a very big strech of imaginition and an immense and very sophisticated operation to “fake” the Holocaust.

All these buildings that are still around show the actual gas chamber rooms. The idea that they all were installed later to support a fake Holocaust story or used for different purposes seems far-fetched. All the black and white grainy footage of trains full of starving prisoners made after WW II in record time to support a “fake” Holocaust story? Thousands of testimonies and stories told by survivors and relatives of people who died in the camps were made up and constructed?

I find it sad that people need to deny the Holocaust to lessen the pain of a certain cognitive dissonance where certain facts just don’t fit their world view, rather than adjusting the world view with facts. He will, of course, have a lot to say about this and provide links and all sorts of “evidence” that I maybe should read, but for me, there are more important and interesting facets to that story that I want to write about today.

Firstly, I tried to figure out where he is coming from. Is he simply not thinking this through, is he a deliberately planted disruptor, a victim of a right-wing influencer, or is he driven by hate and a destructive streak based on fear? Let’s start with the latter.

Quite a few people are currently very scared of “somebody” taking over the world in a totalitarian manner, and rightly so. Let’s just say, the Covid response was not “normal” and, even more concerning, processing, or not processing, the weird Covid response appropriately was even less normal. Nobody knows what exactly is going on in the world, but something abnormal is definitely going on.

And a lot of fingers are pointed at the Elites, especially the Jewish Elites. Some people, like this guy, then expand that to “the jews” and call for violence. This is not only cruel but also incredibly stupid and advances the Jewish Elites’ agenda, rather than hindering them.

We have to think more strategically and spiritually to beat this enemy. Frothing at the mouth and wanting to go on a random killing spree against jews, not only won’t change anything (didn’t Hitler try that?), it will work in the Jewish Elites’ favour.

The Jewish elites made significantly more headway in the last 80 years than in the previous 400, partly because of many one-dimensional thinkers believing that problems can be “eradicated” with brutal and widespread force, and exploited that masterfully with the Holocaust.

The Jewish Elites used the Holocaust to perfection for their end goal. It gave them Israel and a guilt-laden blackmailable world they could exploit.

The Jewish elites always knew the Holocaust was coming. It was no secret, a pretty slow buildup, and you can hardly hide concentration camps in a spy-filled country.

The people in power, including the Jewish elites, always knew about it. And yet, they kept the public from knowing it, and it only hit mainstream media when the first alliance soldiers landed at the gates of Dachau, Auschwitz and other camps.

I don’t know the exact historical answers here. But I can ask legitimate questions based on solid logic and common sense.

Hitler was a monster, herding millions of innocent people, mostly Jews, into concentration camps. Dachau, right outside Munich, was the first one opened in 1933. A full twelve years before, shocked, US soldiers and the world found out about it.

This was taught to me in my history classes in Germany in the 1970s. When I asked my mother who was ten when the war ended, all she knew was that “something” was going on with the Jews in their village in South Germany. They suddenly disappeared.

But those in power knew for a long time - anything else is just not realistic. And if those in power knew, the Jewish Elite would know too. They financed those in power. They financed the wars. They knew.

Any Jewish elite with power and money - and they were around in 1933 - would have known about the Holocaust for many years and didn’t make a peep or big fuss about it. Not only that. With their immense wealth and connections to the highest echelons of politics, they could have saved millions of Jews from the concentration camps. Have we ever heard of any secret, high-level funded operations to save Jewish lives in Germany?

Didn’t they care about their fellow ordinary Jews? Or did they think strategically and how this could be exploited by them and the Zionists to finally get their Jewish state? Did they anticipate the huge potential of political capital, guilt-pressure and blackmail that the Holocaust would offer?

If you think “to sacrifice 6 million of their own” is way too evil to be true, even for evil elitists, think twice.

Many more people of “their own” were sacrificed by the elitist head of state, Kings and Queens, over the millennia and sent to die in “their” wars. No ordinary people ever wanted to fight and die in a war. No family members ever wanted that. There was never anything in it for ordinary people in any war. They were either forced, coerced or, more recently, brainwashed and nudged to do so using nationalism, fake news, lies and fearmongering on all sides. Wars are the game of the Elites to get more wealth and power for themselves. The people have nothing to do with it except being useful idiots and suffering innocent victims.

Further, Elites do not think in terms of “their own people”. They are egoic monsters. The Jewish elites have nothing in common with the Jewish people at all, and American elites like Trump or Musk have nothing in common with the ordinary American people. They are the biggest psychopaths on the planet, and they can pretend anything.

A country and all the chattels and livestock in it (the people) are considered as an asset, a resource, to be used to gain more power and wealth. They don’t hate America, they love it. They love it like we love our nice car and our cheap cleaner from Colombia, if we can afford one. But we don’t really “care” for our car or our cleaner, do we? The moment they don’t serve our purposes anymore, they get replaced. That’s how the Elites see their respective territory and livestock in it.

That’s how the Jewish Elites envisaged Israel and its Jewish people. Very, very useful for them.

Israel happened very swiftly, within three years, after WW II for one reason only: The Holocaust. No Holocaust, no Israel, of that I am sure.

Because the Zionists had tried anything else already. The movement started in 1897. They had been trying to create a Jewish state for 50 years without much success. But only three years after Auschwitz was liberated, they finally succeeded.

We were all made to believe that this was all done for the Jewish population, and the naive people of this world believed it. I believed it for most of my life.

Let’s not forget - apart from the more ceremonial state of the Vatican, a specific religious group never had or demanded its national state. Except for Israel, the state and the nationality always come first for almost all nations in the world.

Religion always comes 2nd.

Therefore, we have German or American Jews, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and whatever. While there are nations with an overwhelmingly dominant Christian, Buddhist or Muslim culture, for example, they are not religious states; only Israel is.

Officially, Israel is a secular society and being of Jewish faith is not a requirement. But did they invite any Buddhists or Muslims, or Christians to come to Israel? No, of course not. It was for the Jews only. To the contrary, since its foundation, Israel has done a lot of violent acts to drive Muslims from the area.

“Being different” and “being separate” from the human family is one of the core characteristics of being Jewish, more than any other ethical or religious group. And this theme was continued to be used, abused and exploited by the Jewish elite with the foundation of Israel.

This Jewish Elitist psyop has been going on for millennia.

I am talking about the lie that God has chosen “the Jews above all other people.” How do I know it is a lie?

Because anyone who understands anything about true spirituality, in contrast to manipulated weaponised religious psyops, knows that the nature of God has nothing, absolutely nothing human-like to it.

It is actually the opposite. Humans are mentally wired in a dualistic way that creates all this drama about right and wrong, me and others, subject and object. God is a non-dual, infinite presence, wisdom and love that just sits there and penetrates everything. God doesn’t choose anything, especially not people.

To be chosen is a purely dualistic, egoic, divisive and elitist human act. An egoic sense of entitlment to rule, conquer, hord, rape and steal. And it was always used by elitist leaders to motivate and seduce their sheep - you are special, fight for your God that has chosen you. But in reality, they were fighting for the Elites.

To be chosen by God is one of the most elitist statements that can be made and immediately separates you from the rest of humanity. That’s what the ordinary Jews need to get first and completely reject, or they will always be fodder for their Elites.

Because all Elites want their assets to be separated and isolated from the rest. Not only the Jewish Elites.

Hence, America First.

They want to put their assets against other elites’ assets. Why else would they pick up a gun and fight a Russian or Chinese asset, and vice versa? This game is so old, it is unbelievable that most people haven’t woken up to this by now.

This shows how clever the Elites are and how masterfully they use their propaganda and nudging machines from day one and eliminate the very easy to understand truth so effectively.

So, Israel wasn’t an attempt to assimilate the Jews into the family of all Nations, it was the opposite. It further contributed to the separation of ordinary Jews from the human family.

While an American or Australian jew will automatically lose Jewishness and become more American or Australian over generations, and share a common American or Australian culture, while still practising their faith like anyone else if they wish so, Israeli Jews were automatically recruited into an extremly strong us vs them Jewish identity, whether religious or not. Them being all things non-Jewish.

When the Jewish religious psyop that God chose the Jews above all other peoples and that they are special in God’s eyes becomes deeply ingrained into their subconsciousness, we are having a real problem of extreme separatism from the human family and extreme elitism that can be weaponised to achieve world domination, combined with all the other siginifcant resources they have.

The Jewish elites, by 1945, had already achieved a lot. They were the wealthiest and influential people on the planet and were in prominent positions in many important institutions in many countries that mattered.

But having their own state, Israel, would be a huge stepping stone. It would provide them with a territory and army, a secret service and official political power to influence the world.

It would also concentrate and focus their operations, spread around the world for centuries, and perfectly disguise their elitism, while still having their long-established fingers in many government pies around the world.

Just imagine the Chinese or Russians have citizens in high-ranking government positions, research, commerce and cultural institutions all over America?

Unthinkable.

It would be an incredible threat to national security. But the Jews have. And not only in America. They have infiltrated the governments and important institutions of most countries that matter before Israel was founded.

Everyone was in arms when Klaus Schwab told the world that the WEF young leaders had infiltrated “ze Kabinetts”. The Elite Jews and their useful minions have done this for centuries. That’s how they survived and thrived.

That’s why Israel has so much power in America and all over the world. Jews are everywhere. It doesn’t mean their first loyalty is always to Israel, they report to, but nobody knows who does and who doesn’t. That’s why Trump plays along so nicely with them. That’s why they get away with Genocide and nobody makes a peep. Everyone must be shitscared of them.

After Israel was founded, the Jewish Elites could now speak and act officially on behalf of Israel and the Jewish people, when in reality, they acted on behalf and spoke only on behalf of themselves, no different from the American or Russian or Chinese Elites.

Did the ordinary Jewish people move to Israel, fleeing the horrors of the Holocaust and war and persecution all over the world, because they wanted ongoing forever wars causing immense stress and chaos for them and their offspring?

I don’t think so.

I believe most of them moved there to have peace and a home, and to feel safe.

Instead, they get endless war and destruction and constantly live on the brink of partly self-inflicted annihilation, once again. That threat, constantly repeated to them by the Elites and unconsciously “pleasing their God who chose them”, turns them into extremely separated, compliant, hard-working “good” Jews that feel they have no other choice but to live out the destiny chosen by their Elites.

Of course, it needs two to fight, but the Zionists who drive all the Jewishness for the Jewish Elitists, are not exactly known for their diplomacy skills or ever expressed a wish for a dual-cultural or multi-cultural society in Israel. Neither are the extreme Muslims in some of the neighbouring countries. It is pointless to ask “who started it?”

The better question is, “Why did it never stop, but intensified?”

And this psyop works all around the world for most Jews, feeling obliged to support their poor fellow ordunary jews suffering it out in Israel against these nasty enemies and also working their arses off and being really “good” little jews” doing “the right thing” for Israel, even defending and rationalizing the Genocide in Gaza. The grandchildren of genocide survivors are supporting another genocide - how crazy is that?

But where else can they go? Everything else, in their tortured, severely nugded and manipulated mindset, would betray the other jews in Israel and seemingly make them even more isolated in the world.

But are we any different?

Instead of “the jew” you have “the American” with its specific pseudo-religious and pseudo-cultural psychological baits and little electroshocks that keep the American hamsters running madly in their American hamster wheels, following a carrot called “American dream” and “Freedom” until they drop dead, watched by a small crowd of American elites incredibly amused by it all and how anyone can be so stupid and not see the whole scam.

And the Chinese hamsters, the Korean hamsters, the Japanese hamsters, the Russian hamsters, the German hamsters - all the “good” hamsters of this world doing the bidding for their Elites.

I am not saying people shouldn’t try to strive. I am saying they should strive for themselves, and not for the Elites. Reset and define what they really want, not what they are nudged and manipulated to do by their respective Elites.

Elites do not belong to any nation, race, religion or people - they use them as useful idiots, that’s about it.

These are just extremely twisted, greedy and dark people with immense power. And they are not the least bit special in that. They are not more evil or evil in a special way.

There are tens of millions of them around the world who are not Elites. The controlling, violent tyrant husband who beats up his wife and children while going to church on Sunday has a very similar psychological make-up.

The only difference between the evil elites and them is power, wealth, connection and intelligence. There is not much difference in their evilness, the difference lies in their resources. With immense resources, you can do immense evil.

And that’s how this current evil culture was partly created - through unchecked monopolistic capitalist opportunities.

I am not claiming the stories above are true stories or the only stories that can be told about these events. The truth usually lies somewhere in between many different stories told by all participants of a drama.

The problem is that we only hear dominant stories. The people in power decide which stories we hear, and it is always the stories that favour them and support their agenda that we hear without even noticing it. And the same is true for the Holocaust, one of the most tightly controlled and managed stories in modern history.

Like any Elites, the Jewish Elites are an immense threat to all of us, and I believe, based on what I see in Gaza and how Trump does their bidding, they are by far the most powerful group of Elites out there at the moment.

And they are mad with power-hunger, and if people think that madness stops with Gaza, they make the same mistake that everyone did with Hitler when he invaded Poland in 1939 to get the original Vaterland back. The mad Jewish Elites will not stop after Gaza, it will only embolden them.

So, what can be done to protect ourselves and keep them in check?

Awareness

Bringing awareness to it all so people around the world take this threat seriously. While everyone has to wake up, the ordianry jews urgenlty need to do so, because like the Germans under Hitler, they will be on the receiving end of the stick when the shit hits the fan, not their Elites. The ordinary jews are best positioned to stop this stupid “antisemite” game the Jewish Elites play to protect themselves from being outed. Remember? The ones you can’t criticise in a society rule you.

The useful idiot Jews also have to wake up and stop their separating lifestyle and learn about true spirituality

Those higher up jews, the useful idiots of the Jewish Elites, have to realise that they are seduced by false Elitist Jewish power. They might secretly dream of a powerful greater Israel. They might even dream of Jewish world domination under the rule of God’s chosen people. It won’t happen. Less than 0.01% of the world population will not rule them all, no matter how mad and totalitarian they become. Apart from that, true power lies in true spirituality and love.

Abstain from any violence - it only serves the Elites

Practically, there is not that much we ordinary people can do apart from being aware of it and not unconsciously supporting the Jewish Elites, or any Elites. And we can refrain from getting agitated by people lashing out against insignificant, innocent jews, which only works in the favour of the Jewish Elites. They want the mob to lash out. Never forget that.

Non-participation in the games of the Elites

Non-participation in the Elitist games. It might take years to fully understand how they work, but if enough people do, we can withdraw and not participate and starve the system to death. I wrote about it under the link above, so I won’t go into details.

Get Real and prepare

Wait it out and stay out of the line of fire as much as we can. We have to be realistic. We don’t have the power to beat them. Even if all unite, which will never happen because of the egoic nature of all people, we can’t beat them in open warfare. But we don’t have to. History shows us that ultimately, it will always be other Elites that destroy the previous Elites. Look at the staged public humiliation and destruction of Klaus Schwab. There is no love lost between the elitist vultures. Rather than trying to beat specific Elites, we have to beat elitism itself and start with ourselves. (see below)

Find our spiritual path

Find and practice a spiritual path that sets us free and erases all fear. There is a growing awareness and energy against the Elites in spiritual circles. Many are aware that this is a spiritual war, but not in the old sense where Christian armies fight the Muslims. No, it is the spiritually mature people vs the Elites, and it is fought in our minds and hearts.

All Elites, not only Jewish elites. The elitist philosophy and thinking are the most harmful ever and have created immense suffering for us.

The idea that one human being stands above any other human being is deeply unnatural. There is no such thing in nature.

And the idea that one human being stands above any other human being is also deeply anti-spiritual.

There is no hierarchy in spirituality. Spirituality, God, the Absolute, is Oneness at its very core.

All great mystics and prophets confirmed that. God is non-dual. It is One. Unimaginable by our dualistically wired minds, but experienceable.

Those who have experienced this divine Oneness know.

It is logically impossible to have a hierarchy in Oneness; even smart, scientifically-minded atheists should get that.

This elitist thinking that has completely penetrated all of society, ingrained in the elites AND the oppressed, is the true enemy of peace in all of us. We all carry it within us. We are all victims and perpetrators, putting ourselves constantly below and above people.

This non-elitist spiritual nature of the world has been severely weaponised and distorted by several elitist ideological psyops: Christianity, Communism, Socialism, and more recently, radical feminism, and wokeism. All of them have a variation of the same false idea at their core: That we are somehow all equal or should be equal.

But being non-elitist doesn’t mean being equal.

There is nothing equal in nature. A rose is completely different from a pine tree, and no two pine trees match each other. This is called a natural diversity that is the foundation of any stable biological or social system.

If we interfere with this natural diversity, what we get is perverted, unnatural biological and social groups like the House of Windsor, for example.

But being different doesn’t mean there is a relationship of value or power. The rose doesn’t have more value or power than the pine tree, and vice versa. Humans superimpose value and power through false thinking and not knowing their true nature, which is Oneness.

Yes, nature feeds on each other, and the death of some species nourishes the life of others.

But it is a cycle, and what comes around goes around. There is no abuse of power or resources of one species over the other in nature, except - the human species. That is our spiritual problem to solve, and part of that is understanding that elitism is deeply unnatural, unspiritual and harmful, but doesn’t equate to all of us being equal.

There is no problem with some people being smarter, richer, more creative, and so forth, as long as they don’t see this as “their” achievements, because it isn’t. The cyclic system just temporarily awarded it to them through a million circumstances and cause-and-effect relationships.

It is like one oak tree seed was carried by one bird to a specific but random location where it just had the perfect conditions to grow much taller and bigger than any other oak around. This oak tree doesn’t care. It doesn’t see itself as “special”. It just lives and gives a little more back to the world than the other oak trees. More shade, more acorns feeding more animals quite naturally, and eventually dies and returns more riches, more compost than all the other oak trees back into the cycle for other organisms to grow.

There is no problem with standing out in nature. It doesn’t feed any egos, it doesn’t have to be turned into power and money. That’s what all humans have to realise again, especially gifted and privileged humans. If we don’t, we will always have elitist thinking and all the suffering that comes with it.

All elitist thinking is based on ego, of course, the core of our spiritual quest and reserved for another Substack.