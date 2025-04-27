Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Avi777's avatar
Avi777
2d

Dachau has been rebuilt to fake gassing of any men, women. The same goes for other camps so let's dig for truth without spreading jew agenda further and further...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere and others
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
1d

This is one of the most intelligent assembly of words I have ever witnessed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture