Prologue

I ditched my professional AI spelling check. I don’t earn enough here to justify more than $200 a year, almost seven paid subscriptions, when I have only a total of 40.)

Unsurprisingly, the free one works very badly, because they want to nudge me into buying a new one through frustrating the shit out of me. My reward for paying them for two years now. It almost worked. Now I say: Ger fucked, Grammerly. I can live with my errors. I will do my best on my own but it won’t be pretty as English is my 2nd language. On the upside, 100% proof that this is not an AI generated article.

If you, my dear reader, can’t live with that, I can offer you two solutions.

One, take out a paid foundation membership and increase it to $222, which is code for “by Grammerly”, or,

Fuck off

There you have it: My current mood. Still time to exit.

You got it. One of these ranting posts again, I am afraid.

My handle name “Being Nobody, Going Nowhere”, while borrowed from a Buddhist book by Aya Khema, perfectly expressed my Substack journey so far.

The below comment triggerd my frustration and jealousy about the nature of how the funds at Substacks are funnelled to a very few while the vast majority misses out.

Frank DiStefano 2d Renew the Republic Subscribe A lot of us on Substack use Notes wrong, and it's not good for the platform, the community, or longform writing. When people write a brilliant longform piece, they put a message into a bottle and send it into the sea hoping someone might find it. Substack doesn't make it easy. It has almost no mechanism for discovery, and those it once had are increasingly removed or buried.

Amen to that.

He then encourages us to NOT use Notes like, my words, fucking Tic-Toc or Facebook, trying to beat our last “liked” record with a reel, clever photo, meme, joke, or protest note but to promote brilliant writing instead.

While well intended, I don’t think it will make any difference whatsoever if the few restacked Notes about my Substack thrive or not.

Because I feel my writing sits in a tiny box labeled “dissidents and conspriacy theorists” and is only seen by the last people that need to see it: Other dissident and conspiracy theorists.

And I don’t think Substack wants promote a wide range of brilliant small writers at all. Their subscriptions system doesn’t allow for that.

Most people only have a budget to support maybe three or four yearly subscriptions and they will almost always end up with big, well-known writers.

If Substack were the least interested in promoting a wide range of brilliant articles, they would include an easy-to-use one-click donation button on articles where readers can donate anything from 1c up to $50 per article.

How revolutionary is that? Instead of funneling all the money to the same boring old famous farts, they could actually let people reward a brilliant peace of work every time.

In that case, the yearly budget would be distributed on hundreds of articles that deserve it and many small writers that deserve it.

This would reward brilliant writing, no matter who it comes from. A small writer who has a genius day, writing an enlightening article, can quickly make $500 like that. And he or she should.

A button like that is straightforward to implement. An internal Substack account is added for each user where they deposit money, so no credit card is needed for each payment.

My best article got almost 20.000 views and 800 likes, and I got 1, ONE, paid subscription out of it, worth $30/year. It is so very frustrating. I am sure I would have earned hundreds from a donation button on that article alone.

And yes, I know and tried the “Buy me a coffee” thingy and it didn’t work. Three reason:

The minimum is too high

People don’t want to leave Substack

People don’t want to use credit cards at another app

Meanwhile, guys like Malone and MacCoullogh raking it in for mostly average shit, writing about homesteading and fake alternative healing.

Am I jealous?

Fucking absolutely.

My paranoid self thinks:

There is a good chance that Substack is designed to attract dissidents, watch them (they let us write so they know what we are thinking), control them and promote the limited hangout guys over all legit dissidents.

If someone makes most of his money on Substack, it creates a huge dependency and can consciously or unconsciously be used to manipulate and control that writer.

If that is the hidden agenda of Substack, you don’t want 1000 dissident writers making average $10.000 to $40.000 a year, for example. It is much easier to have 50 writers making $400.000 a year. Or even less, making even more. The few you can take out if required, the many you can’t.

But that is just paranoid thinking, of course. Disregard. What a crazy idea that big platforms would stop paying significant influencers they don’t like or ban them alltogether. Or shadow-ban them. Never happened, never will.

A more neutral explanation would be, that Subscription Services just work really good in robbing people.

People do forget to cancel all the times. Espcially when signing up is super easy but you need to be a highly skilled IT detective in ever finding the cancel button. On top of being an anti-nudging expert to defend against the half-a-dozen good reasons and amazing promotions that nudge you into changing your mind.

In short, economy wise, subscriptions make companies richer than anything else. That’s why everyone is doing it.

Remember - for decades you simply could buy software and then it was yours. Not anymore.

So why do most subscribers only pay to very few writers?

Ok, let’s say the average reader has $20 a months to spend on Substack. That’s three Subscriptions, if you are lucky. Tough choice. They have been free subscribers for a while in dozens of Substacks and enjoy brilliant articles popping up left and right, here and there - from all sorts of different writers. But who can be brilliant all the time?

And then there are the big names with the red little ticks next to it meaning thousands of subscribers.

“They must be the brillinat ones all the time.”

So they check them out. Most of them give them three paragraphs before they hit a paywall.

“Wow, that’s how good they are. They don’t do free. They must be so confident - and good.”

“And I can even talk to them in the comments when I subscribe? And a red tick? Fuck, why risking anything with those small writers and I can read them for free anyway.”

"Best of both worlds. Let’s subscribe for a month.

“What? $20 fucking Dollars for a month? My whole budget? No way. Oh, but look: ONLY $160 a year. So much cheaper. Fuck, let’s do it.”

Many readers don’t fall for it straight away, of course.

“Nah, not risking it. There is other big guys that don’t have paywalls. Let’s read them first for a while. “

After a while.

“Yeah, I basically align and like what he is writing about. Often it is a bit boring or not so interesting, but occasionally, he writes a brilliant article. But at least he churns out an article every day so there is a higher chance I get a good one. It feels like that is better value for money than those small ones that only manage one or two a week.”

“And he is an influencer, of course. He has lots of subscribers. Maybe he can change things in the world out there. He goes to conferences and appears in the news sometimes. He is changing the world. Let’s pay him to do that. Plus, I still can read all the different brilliant articles from many other small free writers. Best of both worlds.”

I know, because that was me once. I did exactly that for exactly these reasons. I became a stupid paid subscriber for Malone for a while.

That’s how the rich get richer.

They come in with a big name and capitalize on it. The few big ones also work together, promote each other.

The elite Substack big boys club fighting the big bad elites out in the world.

And of course they can fucking churn out an article every day, they get paid for it. That’s all they do. And they are connected and get new information the small ones don’t get. Or get them first.

But they also write boringly, reserved, tempered because they know that readers have thin skins. To avoid unscubscriptions they get out of their way to not offened.

And they definelty don’t want to upset Substack or whoever rules Substack. After a year, some subscribers have learned all that the hard way and regretful unsubscribe, if they remember. And if they find the cancel button.

“Suck it up, man, that’s just how it is. No-one foces you to be here and write. It’s a free world.”

Exactly.

I am starting to feel used and abused by Substack. Their system funnels most funds to the boring big ones while they use the many inspiring, risk-taking, creative outliner little ones to create an exciting platform but don’t do anything - like a donation button - to pay them anything.

It is very similiar to the film industry. It’s like Hollywood.

Most money goes to Hollywodd to produce 90% Fast Food Shit that doesn’t offend anyone and aligns with the narratives of the dominant powers.

Independent film makers struggle hugely worldwide.

Anyway, it is what it is. I have a choice. I can participate or not.

I am at a point where I think, leaving that game and stopping writing (once again).

Subscription-based crowdfunding for dissident writers DOES NOT WORK.

There are simply not enough supporters for true dissidents.

Almost all people are tribal - they need to follow some sort of leaders and some sort of fixed ideology and opinion.

True dissidents don’t do that. The only purpose of dissidents is to observe power and call out the abuse of power, no matter where it comes from.

Like many others, I called out the COVID power abuse. People loved it and subscribed. Very few paid. Why would they? There were dozens like me doing the same for free.

When I called out the power abuse of the Christian churches, 40% left again.

When I called out the Trump-Musk power abuse, 30% left again.

Others, who don’t like churches or Trump, joined again.

Net result: Same number of subscribers.

You get nowhere.

Only if you build a tribe supporting one strong cause you get somewhere. Look at fucking Jeff Childers. Talented as hell, sold his dissident soul to the money devil. Vigilant Vox - same thing. (Seems he is coming back lately). There are many more.

C.J. Hopkins, despite having a big name, is a victim of his true dissident self all the times because he is one of the few true dissidents writing here who doesn’t want to create his own cosy paywalled lucrative tribe.

He could easily create his own pay-walled tribe. He has the name and the talent. But he doesn’t. Because he isn’t a hipocrate. The man has principles. He is not a money whore.

IN short, there are simply not enough true dissident readers around to crowd-fund true dissident writers.

A donation button would change all that.

I would have raked in thousands of Dollars from the Christian-Trump fans with small donations for my original articles before they felt offended and left. And righly so because I fucking worked for it and they liked it.

So why do I still bother? (Do I?)

Everything that needed to be said how the abuse of popwer works - over and over again - has been said here a fucking 1000 times.

Anyone who doesn’t get it by now - will they ever get it through me and others repeating themselves?

The system is rigged.

All systems are rigged.

Power always corrupts.

We lost.

Let’s face it.

Non-participation in the rigged system and focus on resilience and survival through proper spiritual pursuits is the only logical and honourable way left.

Or, I simply use Substack as I started: As personal psychotherapy tool to get rid of all the frustration and shit I bottled up over a life time, not realizing how it all works.

Like this article.

I feel a little bit better now because I wrote it down. However, I got triggered and pulled into it by reading Substack first. So I wonder it that is another way they wear us out, keep us in their drama?

And, it doesn’t make me happier to imagine that there is a little fat constipated nerdy handler somewhere to whom I am assigned to and who monitors me and tries to play God by assigning and withdrawing fake bot-subscriptions to dissident accounts and that who shadow-bans them when required.

Dampen them when they get too much attention and paid subscriptions, and lift them and encourage them when they are about to give up. (Whenever I pause and don’t write, my subscriptions go up !!!!)

This might have to do with the way I write, of course, because somehow I always seem to offend someone who agrees with 90% of my stuff, but when I touch the 10% he disagrees and many of today’s thin-skinned people can’t handle it.

And most of the time, people, including myself, don’t take up a paid Subscription because they want to test out the writer for a while first to see if he or she 100% aligns.

And no one ever does.

So if you read long enough as free subscriber you will always feel a reason not to become a paid subscriber.

Therefore, the financially smart and successful ones, the cunning ones, find topics that don’t challenge (offend) people but keep them in their safe little Overton window and make them feel good about it.

I still have to master that skill but I am not optimistic.

With a donate per article button, I would have earned decent money from people who wholeheartedly agreed with one or two articles BEFORE I accidentally touched their super-sensitive 10%.

But Substack don’t want true dissident writers to make a living here - otherwise they would have added the button years ago. Think about it.

The Subscription system (including the little red tick for “big” writers) funnels most of the money behind very few dissident writers. Some of these writers are limited hang-outs, and some are legit. (You should know the difference by now, so I won’t indulge) The legit ones made it in the early days and didn’t betray us - good on them - or came in with a big name and/or have talent, and didn’t sell their souls.

Where from here?

I don’t know. As my loyal few readers will know, I was here before several times already.

But I can’t seem to get over my ambition to just carve a minimum income out of my writing passion that replaces my minimum income I have now. I am talking about $500 to $1000 per week. But it is not happening here on Substack for me.

I used to think I was not good enough, but then I read the partly AI generated drivel coming from writers with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and I think: “What the Fuck?”

Yes, they occasionally do decent and sometimes great articles, too. But so do I and I get fuck all out of it.

Just recently, I have been thinking of writing a book instead. I could fill a fucking library with all the material I have already. Two hundred mostly long published essays and 200 long unpublished essays.

Charles Bukowski sold an estimated 4 to 5 million books in the German language alone. I can swear in a philosophical way like him, no problem.

Anyway, I can only assume that the publishing business is as rigged and controlled as anything else nowadays. C.J. Hopkins hinted as much, but he still manages to get dissident books published.

And there is always self-publishing. At least I have something to show for at the end of my life, even if I don’t sell any copies at all. (I don’t sell much at Substack either - $20 per week after two years - hurray)

My Substack essays will probably vanish into the Internet nirvana as soon as I erase my account. I could print a few copies of my book and put it in my will that my children only get my total savings of $2345,34 if they first read it.

There is my legacy.

Doing writing therapy was my other reason to continue, but I slowly feel I am therapyed out. Thank you, Substack and fat constipated censor nerds. I saved myself at least $10.000 airing my frustrations and idiosyncrasies (I am sure that’s spelled wrong but too tired to check manaully).

Then there are the few truly like-minded souls I would miss. I could stay as a reader to keep those connections. But I just couldn’t shut my mouth.

Which leaves me becoming a Notes addict, trying to beat my last “likes” record over and over again, and trying to accumulate 5.000 “social media followers” like the rest of the fucking planet.

The problem is that I never feel quite finished with getting rid of the intellectual garbage I accumulated over a life-time, all the fucking lies and propaganda I swallowed from kindergarten onwards over almost 60 years. It is just sitting there, undigested, in my mind, making me vomit up article after article.

There is always something else.

The fucking Zionist Jews, for example. (Oops, there are a few more unsubscribes)

I haven’t written about the fucking Zionist Jews and why they are so easily getting away with Genocide now. Something is torturing me to put my curiosity and common sense to it.

They don’t get away with it because all these powerful countries that actively support it, justify it, or distract from it “are fucking friends of Israel”, as the politicans try to make us belief.

It is not complicated. It always comes back to the same two items: Power and money. We know the Jewish elites have the money, so tick.

But what gives this tiny group of people so much power over the so-called most powerful nations in the world?

Also, not difficult.

The fucking genociding Zionist Jews have their very tight grip firmly on the balls of those few thousand people, at most, that run each country. That makes the most sense.

I am talking career-ending personal material as a minimum, and going-to-prison material to rev it up a notch, and possibly bullet in the head (or bullet grazing an ear) believablility as a last resort. Just everyday ordinary Mossad business, if we believe the conspiracy theorists.

And why do this very small elite group of fucking Zionist Genociders feel so entitled?

Because of a fucking religious book that says that the Jews are God’s chosen people and meant to rule all non-Jews on this planet. That’s it. That’s the fucking Zionist Jews story done.

At times I believe it, at other times I think that paranoia is part of the psyops to keep us in fear and unhappy. If I am Mossad, I would be happy to hear people think they are super badarse. Mission achieved.

But if anyone thinks that this Genocide will stop with Gaza, they are retarded and stupid. (oops - more unscubscribes). Genociders never stop until they are beaten and made to stop. Fucking genociding Arien Nazis. And fucking genociding Jewish Zionist.

I am just tired beating around the bush using “safe” language for people who don’t get what Genocide actually means.

Ok, that’s that story done. What more is there to say?

The other pressing things I need to write about seem to be my spiritual writings.

Somehow, I fool myself that this might matter in the bigger scheme of things - that people actually fucking want to wake up to the core of all their suffering.

I never learned anything more brilliant than non-dual spirituality. It has all the ingredients to end all the competing religious madness and lift humanity to the necessary unifying higher level of consciousness needed to survive itself.

It is so brilliant because it contains everything. And when I say everything, I mean everything. It is complete. No lose ends. No stupid make-up stories. Divne logic and reason. Easy to experience and understand within ourselves. Doesn’t need anything, no fucking church, holy book or twisted belief systems.

I love it and hopefully, I stop all this other useless bullshit and finally get it and spend all my time on that.

While an article pointing out the obvious dynamics between Gates and Trump gets 20.000 views and 800 likes, writing about spiritual awakening gets a few hundred and 15 likes. But man, those likes and comments are gold. There I see hope. There I see solutions, there I see love and wisdom.

So why do even bother about Gates and Trump?

Because it sells, of course. It sells views and likes and new subscribers, maybe three paying ones if I am lucky, but they are all meaningless. They are the ones that unubscribe again as soon they see the word “God” of “spiritual”. So why do I even fucking bother?



Awareness and love is all that matters.



I don’t need to earn money with that. Working for the greater good is reward enough for me. So I try to finish that, and then we will see.

Man, I just saved another $250 in therapy fees.

Thank you, fucking Substack.

Epilog

After I finished I had a glorius idea to beat the Substack system. I remembered, that there is an option in the settings to allow people to set their own foundation member fees.

The idea was to set the foundation membership fee to $1/year. Then people can give for an article whatever they feel like. Yes, it’s not perfect because they have a yearly subscription for, say $2 donation, and therefore can only do it once per year, but it’s a start.

Anyway, I do it and the system tells me: “Foundation memebership can’t be lower than regular membership.”

So I think, fuck it, and set regular yearly subscription to $1 too.

And what does the system say?

“Minmum yeary membership is $30”.

I can’t even fucking charge for my own articles as much or little as like.

Thank you, fucking Substack.

PSS: If that article gets me fired here, that is another solution to set me free I can fully embrace.

I don’t think so, though. They hate to be seen as totalitarian. Deplatforming has backfired. The modern totalitarian way is simply silence to anything and keep the fuck doing what you do. Look at Gaza.

And if that doesn’t work, shadow ban the shit out of them.

However, without trying to be melodramatic, if they disappear me from Substack I still will have a fabolous life, probaby much better than being here. I will miss a few dozens of people and their very interesting minds and beautiful hearts, of course, but it might be a blessing.

Finally - THE END - Tataaa

