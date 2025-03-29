Taking “The Red Pill” means awakening to a deeper personal truth. It is the most important, life-changing, spiritual process we can commit to.

This is not a one-in-a-lifetime single act, but a continuous process.

The powerful metaphor was created and rose to worldwide prominence and cultural significance with the movie The Matrix. This is a prime example of how meaningful art can be a medium to express a deeper collective theme about to materialize.

The second time this powerful metaphor edged itself into the consciousness of billions of people was, of course, during Covid, when it became the “battle cry” of millions of newly awoken dissidents that were rudely jolted from their consumerist slumber into an utopian totalitarian nightmare, happening in bright daylight.

“Taking the Red Pill” became a synonym for suddenly seeing through the lies, deceit, manipulation, nudging and brainwashing of the unwarranted, completely over-the-top, totalitarian Covid measures inflicted by almost all politicians and bureaucrats of almost all wealthy nations on the planet.

The temporary alliance of the “red pilled”, forming what was later called the “Medical Freedom Movement”, is a partly successful grassroots movement that stopped almost all totalitarian and coercive bureaucratic and political actions.

The movement is still working hard to keep on discrediting the dangerous mRNA vaccines, raising awareness regarding the vaccine-injured and trying to attempts to bring the perpetrators to justice. It will take many more years, if not decades, to undo and heal the damages done on all levels: physical, emotional, psychological, spiritual, political, social, administrative, and scientific.

The damage to the trust in democracy, our justice system, and the executive power of the state is colossal.

And it is ongoing. The harm hasn’t fully stopped, and justice is not done. The authorities refuse to take responsibility for their unnecessary actions and simply double down.

The justice system refuses to uphold Natural Law and Justice by cowardly hiding behind the hasty and stupid Covid-era laws, regulations and so-called “emergency orders.”

This still-growing group of red-pilled people regarding all things Covid has their valuable work cut out.

But “awakening” is much bigger than just seeing through the Covid scam, of course.

Once that thirst for a deeper truth is realized in ourselves, it seems to grow. It is as if truth breeds more truth.

People, dumbstruck by the broken trust and corruption of the Covid planemic, suddenly asked themselves the famous watershed question: “If they lied and misled me on all this, what else do they lie about?”

So they dig deeper and wider and ask more and more disturbing questions.

If the COVID-19 scam was all based on medical power and lies, what about all the other vaccines? What about the whole health system? And what about those global unelected NGO executives and billionaires feeling so entitled about making decisions about my health? Who put them there and why?

Then we go broader. If the global and national health industry and apparatus are compromised, corrupted and captured by the elites, what about the whole climate hokus-pokus?

And some will go deeper and discover, and suddenly realize the same patterns and the same players. And on and on it goes, until there comes a point where we can’t take any more truth.

It is just too exhausting and frightening. It sometimes feels as if a rug is pulled from under our feet, and we are floating horizontally in the air, about to crash down.

To stay sane, we need to stop, ground ourselves and integrate for a while.

Our mind needs a serious software upgrade to adjust to a new reality. The new, more complex software needs better hardware to run it.

Our symptomatic nervous system, the one that handles stress and runs a lot of that software, needs to grow more robust.

Our cardiovascular system needs to adjust to the higher blood pressure, caused by a million racing thoughts and worries about threats, that are perceived as existential.

Our whole social system was uprooted and needs a new foundation, reflecting our new insights into the true nature of human personality, other’s and our own.

And we have to brace ourselves to lose the temporary and fickle nourishing connections of many of the like-minded red-pilled Covid people again as we dig deeper and deeper into our own truth.

As more we dig into ourselves, as less truth-brothers and sisters will we find because each of us is limited by our own constitution, resourcefulness and destiny. But what we lose in quantity, we gain in quality. A deeper truth truly shared with one other human being is more full-filling than a shallow truth shared with thousands or millions.

Fully understanding why others stop red-pilling themselves leads to acceptance and no hard feelings. This is a marathon, not a sprint, and we have to honor the greater wisdom in play that forces people to consolidate and integrate what happened to them. Because a lot has happened to a lot of people.

This is a new insight for me and feels very healing.

I have struggled for some time to understand why the same people, very intelligent and awake people, who had a crystal clear understanding of all things Covid, still are, for example, completely blind to the whole climate panic psyop.

After all, the same pattern is used, and many of the same players are involved.

I am not denying that there might be global warming.

The pysop isn’t about that.

The psyop is simply weaponizing the discourse to

a) solely and exclusively blame us for it and

b) induce the same fear and panic as with the Covid-scam using the same methods of false and heavily censored and selected “expertism” and “modelled approaching catastrophies” and

c) using the same method to move trillions of taxpayer money by offering impressive but outright insane, very expensive and exclusive high-tech solutions only the elites can provide.

I have also struggled to understand why the same people, very intelligent and awake people, and for some reason

comes to mind, have never trusted the Covid-scam but then blindly throw all of their trust on Donald Trump, forgetting that power always corrupts and that the elites will always be a Grand Canyon apart from us and will always betray us.

It has nothing to do with intelligence.

I realized that understanding a deeper truth can only happen if our hardware and software are strong enough to process it on all levels, especially on the emotional fear levels.

It is not that someone doesn’t want to dig deeper; they simply can’t. They are not ready. And any attempt to convince, coerce or shame them feels now violent to me.

So, how much fear can we handle before we naively surrender ourselves again to bad teachers, bad ideologies and bad leaders in search of illusory hope and safety?

With bad, I mean ignorant, superficial, unintelligent, greedy and power-hungry. But mostly unspiritual.

With spiritual, I simply mean recognising the universal flow towards goodness, and striving towards it, and tuning into it and putting our trust into that rather than ever-changing materialistic and mental events.

Why can’t people find and follow the many good leaders and teachers out there instead and put their trust in them?

I don’t know. It is just as it is, and it can’t be any other way.

Contemplating these things makes me very grateful that destiny has given me amazing teachers and the gift to recognize and trust them enough to get lifted up and to gain the strength needed to dig deeper again.

This brings me to the core of the topic I want to write about.

I recently noticed an increased anxious energy in many comments, Notes and articles talking about being sick and tired of the doom and gloom so-called “blackpilled” people radiate. With it comes attempts to gaslight them by calling them Nihilists, Doomers, Losers, Right-Wing and other names.

Sometimes this is accompanied by a pep talk to be positive again and rebuild. COVID, so the argument, is over. Let’s move on.

Russell Walters’s recent Substack Black Pill Detoxification Protocol is an example of a very crafty and convincing version of this gaslighting.

The term “blackpilled” itself is a cleverly gaslit version of red-pilled, of course.

I wrote about this a few days ago on this Substack

When people can’t handle more and deeper truths anymore because they need to upgrade their systems and integrate, the mind and the soul are not always listening.

There is also a certain momentum in play: Habitual digging. We are creations of habit, and even digging for truth becomes automatic and habitual after a while. This is a good habit, no doubt, but only as long as we can process and integrate what we find.

When we are approaching the end of our resources, we can then get into some internal conflict. One part wants to stop digging, another part wants to go on finding deeper personal truths.

But it is finally too much. To stop, the positivity and value of finding deeper truths that have motivated us in the first place, has to be replaced with a demotivating energy. And that would be to make “finding our truth” something negative, wrong, shameful or ridiculous.

The following quote from Russell Walter’s article demonstrates this often unconscious lashing out and gaslighting of something we pursued ourselves before, but can’t handle no more.

This revelation creates a special thrill: you've seen behind the curtain while others remain blind. Whatever the circumstances of your life, knowing the truth is a form of deliverance. Even if you think you're the only one, this hidden status is a flame that warms your wise soul. Others may have other forms of status, but their success is in the shadows because they are not lit up by the truth.

He feels he needs to make fun of people digging for truth, which is a grave sin, of course, because there is no greater and more meaningful purpose in life than doing exactly that.

Because everyone doing so will eventually end up completely liberated from all ignorance. Only pure love, awareness and bliss will remain, and all ego-attachments will be dissolved. True peace and lasting happiness will prevail as demonstrated in real life by many mystics who have achieved that state.

Granted, this can be a long journey, but that doesn’t matter at all because it is the journey itself that provides beautiful rewards as we follow that path until we realize that there is no destination at all; the journey of discovering our own deepest truths is all there is.

I feel some jealousy and spitefulness in the above quote.

Because yes, discovering a deeper truth is exactly a form of deliverance. Merriam-Webster defines it as: the state of being delivered especially : liberation, rescue

Searching, finding, struggling with and finally integrating a deeper personal truth is, indeed, liberation and rescue from suffering.

And yes, it warms our wise soul.

And yes, sometimes it feels that I am the only one seeing that truth, but that isn’t a problem because only personal truth is unassailable and belongs to us. Until we can replace it with an even deeper truth. And a deeper one. Until we come to the final truth that there is no truth at all - everything simply happens to a divine plan that is so much more complex and intelligent than we can ever imagine, and all that is left to do is to declare our defeat and dissolve and surrender in the Absolute and become the Absolute.

The last sentence of the quote is written under the wrong assumption that there is such a thing as absolute truth and that one’s truth is comparable to another person’s truth. There are no hierarchies in truth between people. Everyone gets exactly what they need at a given point in time. It is deeply personal and intimate.

Sometimes we see our current truth reflected in some other persons expressions but it is never exactly the same. Life is too complex to repeat itself. Every moment is new. Always.

So I encourage everyone to be aware of the increased gaslighting that tries to stop us from seeking and expressing the truths we find. And if that search uncovers dark truths many people are not yet equipped to see and process, so be it. Struggling with the dark is an essential part of finding the light.

Don’t shy away from it, and don’t let others manipulate or gaslight you away from it. Only you will know if and when you need to slow down or even pause for a while.

Happy journeying.

