Just a few days ago, I had much fun writing about how 4006 AI bots invaded my account one day after I wrote a critical piece about Substack.

Despite having an initial strong uptake and great feedback from my email subscribers on day one, apparently interest flattened out very quickly, according to my trusted metrics.

One of those signs that a post is reach-restricted. Officially, not one single person of my 1800 subscribers shared this post. Zero shares. Hmm.

Here is a reminder of how sharing worked for me 2 1/2 years ago when I was still under the radar.

My 3rd, and last uncensored post, went out to 13 subscribers, was opened by eight people and ended up being shared 78 times, getting 6788 views. That’s how the free Internet used to work.

Now my posts go out to 1877 people, and they want me to believe that ZERO people shared it?

While it is pretty obvious that something fishy is going on, there is no 100% proof, of course.

But now I have 100% proof that they

a) monitor all my posts,

b) react to what I write, attempting damage control

c) and heavily manipulate and completely manufacture new metrics to cover up the AI Bot visits I exposed

For those who didn’t read the “4006 AI Bots” article above, a quick summary:

I had a sudden huge one-day unique visitors spike of 4006 on my Substack on the 21st of July 2025, exactly one day after I wrote a critical piece about Substack.

A few days ago I wrote about that, and shortly after, Substack completely rearranged my growth metrics and made the 4006 spike disappear.

The Proof

Exhibit 1: A screenshot of my growth chart of “unique visitors” I made about two weeks ago for my “4006 Bots” article, going back 90 days. The spike on the left shows the very weird 4006 unique visitors I had on the 21st of July.

It was so big, it dwarfed all other visitors from the past 90 days.

The grey colour indicates “Direct” visitors, which means they came from outside the Substack platform (which is brown in the graph) and are due to people finding me on the Internet by searching for me or typing in my Substack address.

Why on Earth would 4006 individual real people suddenly decide on the 21st of July to type in my Substack address and visit my Substack?

I didn’t even publish an article that day.

I published

on the 22nd, but it attracted only 1004 views.

It was very weird.

Hence, my very solid assumption that only a sudden bot invasion would cause something like that.

So far, so good, and you can find more details in the “4006 Bots” article.

But then it got even more weird.

Two or three days after I published the bot article, I looked at my growth chart again.

Exhibit 2: A screenshot I made around the 17th of October, which looks radically different from Exhibit 1:

This screenshot also goes back 90 days, but doesn’t include the 4006 visit spike anymore, which is the first reason why it looks so different, as the regular visits are not dwarfed by the huge 4006 outlier.

But the 2nd reason why this graph looks so different is because we have a sudden and completely unexplainable huge rise of Direct visitors (grey) compared to Substack visitors (brown) which is very much the opposite of the data in Exhibit 1, where most visitors were from Substack.

Here in more detail:

Exhibit 4

Initial graph where Substack visits (Brown) are dominating

Two days after the “4006 Bots” article, and two weeks after the above graph, the “new graph” looks completely different.

Now, Direct Visits dominate the graph.

Substack completely changed my data sets around for no apparent reason without any explanation.

So, if you are like me, you are probably wondering now what happened to the 4006 unique visitors from the 21st of July?

Well, the short answer is: They made the suspicious spike disappear.

Exhibit 6: Screenshot of growth chart, 21/10/2025, with custom dates going back to 14/07/2025.

Instead of 4006 unique visitors on the 21st of July, as screenshotted in Exhibit 1, there are 0 now, and the data starts on the 22nd of July.

They just made it disappear.

Instead, I have a huge increase of Direct visitors over the past six weeks that wasn’t there two weeks ago and does not match the pattern of 2 1/2 years of writing where Substack visitors were always much higher than Direct visitors.

Exhibit 7 is a blown-up extraction of Exhibit 1, clearly showing data (about 500 visitors) before the spike, which has disappeared from the new graph that show no data before the 22nd of July at all.

Cover-Up Or Simply An Innocent Glitch?

Some sceptics might still think I am severely paranoid and think I am deluding myself, thinking that from the hundreds of thousands of writers on Substack, a small writer like me gets specifically monitored and taken care of.

They might say they just fixed a glitch.

If that is so, how is that fixing a glitch?

Fixing a glitch means setting wrong data right, not distributing wrong data wrongly and erasing data.

Metrics are supposed to give me fairly accurate data about my readers. There is nothing accurate about this. It is totally fabricated. This data means nothing.

That’s not how you fix a glitch.

And if you do, isn’t it courtesy to actually inform and explain to the writer about what they are doing? Maybe even apologise?

That’s the glitch covered.

The much more likely scenario is that they tried to cover up the sudden spike of 4006 unique visitors to my Substack on the 21st of July.

It doesn’t evoke much trust if stuff like that happens, and it is by far not the first time I get very weird metrics. It happened a lot over the past 2 1/2 years. For a summary, please read:

One thing is absolutely sure: Substack is watching and responding to my posts.

I publish the critical post

on the 20th of July and on the 21st, I get a huge spike in unique visitors.

I exposed this spike in a post on the 15th of October in

and three days later, the spike disappears from my metrics and all my data gets turned upside down.

Where from here?

Nowhere, as usual.

As usual, this post will be screened and flagged and reach-restricted. Those few real people of my subcribers that do share it - don’t bother.

Your share will not be executed as it wasn’t executed on the 4006 Bots article.

Does this matter?

It is what it is.

I don’t care anymore. I write for my own amusement and for the common good now and take great pleasure in exposing their game - even if it is only for the record.

I feel I am winning.

They haven’t managed to stop me or to manipulate me to write non-dissident stuff. Whatever they reach-restrict and shadow-ban, I write more about it because that’s where the truth is.

Shadow-banning is powerful but not water-tight. The truth will still get through. Much more slowly, but they might be a good thing because most people are not ready for the truth.

You want the truth?

Like shadow-banning on Substack.

