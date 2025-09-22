Spooky: ChatGPT Just Claimed "That Charlie Kirk Was Not Murdered. He Is Alive."
I am not kidding you and have proof
Just now, two minutes ago, while working on
I asked ChatGPT when Kirk was murdered, and I was completely dumbstruck when I got this:
Charlie Kirk has not been murdered. As of September 2025, he is alive and continues to be active in political commentary and public speaking. If you have any other questions or need information on a different topic, feel free to ask!
Fucking spooky. I couldn’t believe my eyes and screen-shotted it immediately.
I then rephrased my question
This time, it gave me the official version.
I then rephrased it exactly as I put it the first time
And I get the opposite answer.
Was this a hack? Or a glitch?
Whatever it was, it was very spooky.
Any thoughts?
Thanks for all your comments, but so far, I am still puzzled about how such a "glitch" can happen. Software, especially AI, is not supposed to do that. While they frequently give wrong answers, as some pointed out, they are supposed to give consistent answers. The easiest explanation here is that ChatGPT got the date wrong and was somehow in the past when it answered.
What’s REALLY spooky is that the narrative is so obviously false. “They” could easily do better. Why are “They” allowing us to see through the veil of lies? Apart from the obvious psy-op cognitive dissonance value, what might “They” be trying to achieve here?