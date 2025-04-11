Part I: From Atheist To Finding My Path, The Path Of Understanding

Part I is helpful, but not an absolute requirement to read and understand Part II

Part II: There Is Only One True Nameless And Faceless God - Helpful for Part III

Spiritual awakenings are much more common than most people assume. Almost everyone has them, often several during a lifetime.

But sadly, they are often not recognized as such.

Medicine, psychology, science and technocracy and even established religions, have long worked together to ostracise, belittle and embarrass people who experience and talk about them, and therefore this attitude has become mainstream.

And eventually, in every society that censors certain experiences, consciously or unconsciously, people will oblige unknowingly and self-censor, negatively judge and invalidate these experiences.

This is mostly caused by the anti-spiritual arrogance and attitude of science, specifically the maxim that “what we can’t test and understand or explain” doesn’t exist and is therefore unreal, imagined and even pathological.

Very often, spiritual awakenings spontaneously and uninvited catapult us into different states of consciousness. I described some of mine in Part 1.

Here are three more examples:

First, two descriptions from Reverend Gonzo’s beautiful article about his spiritual awakening:

As I sat there dawn broke and I started to watch the sun rise above the building across from my balcony. I was enjoying the view when I suddenly noticed there were 2 flocks of birds in the sky and they were flying in concentric circles, something I had never before seen nor will again. As I took in this wondrous sight it felt like time had stopped, or I had somehow fallen out of reality; my thoughts crawled to a stop and I was just me. How long this lasted I do not know, I sat there in an almost trance like state when I suddenly felt my mother’s presence next to me.

And…

I was close to my house when Johnny Cash’s version of Hurt game on the radio; I quit listening to the thoughts in my head and concentrated on hearing the pain in Cash’s voice. Suddenly the same feeling I’d had in the Dominican, feeling like I had fallen out of everyday reality, flooded through me and once again I felt the presence of my mother.

The above ones were spontaneous spiritual awakenings or, as I described in Part II, reflections of the nameless and faceless “God presence”, “the Absolute”, in our mind.

Sometimes they can be induced through spiritual practices, like deep prayer or meditation.

I had my first spiritual awakening, I consciously remember (we have many as children that we forget), a no-mind experience towards the end of one of Osho’s dynamic meditations:

I was lying on the floor and was in a dream-like state. In my mind, I sitting at the balcony of the local, beautiful Art-Deco theatre looking down at the brightly lit stage. I noticed the almost perpenticular curtains on the left and right of the stage through which the actors enter and leave the stage. Suddenly, it felt like the whole inside of the theatre was representing my mind. I then observed myself leaving “the theatre of my mind” through the side curtains on the right hand side and plunged into a deep, undescribable “nothingness”. My mind couldn’t handle this and very quickly filled the “nothingness” with “space”. I found myself floating in space, amongst the planets and suns. It was extremly beautiful and soothing and deeply peaceful. Time streched and it was impossible to gauge how long I exactly stayed there before I found myself again lying on a mat in my room were I did the meditation.

This immense peace, very new and yet very familiar, stayed with me for several days and then slowly subsided, but a fundamental, profound change had happened within me that I couldn’t articulate yet. The realization of something much bigger than myself.

At the time, I wasn’t aware of the part I put in bold in the above description. All I was aware of at the time was leaving the theatre and finding myself in space.

The recognition of the briefest moment of the unbearable “nothingness”, only unbearable for the current condition of that mind, that is, came more than two decades later.

Hence, I did what almost everyone does who has a spiritual awakening experience. I mistook the experiences of my mind, the profound images of the theatre and floating in the universal space as “the God realization”, when in fact, they were still mind-based reflections and distortions and substitutes for something my mind wasn’t ready for yet: The full, undistorted, pure realization of God.

And this was a good thing, because not fully prepared minds can go mad, realizing the nakedness of God and the complete destruction of the human mind-woven unreal matrix of what we refer to as our physical “reality.”

Madness is seeing the nothingness of God with an impure heart.

Only a very still mind under the total loving guidance of a pure heart can handle such a thing without breaking into a thousand pieces.

In a normal, balanced human being, this breaking rarely happens. But sometimes, psychedelic drugs or extreme spiritual exercises pushed by an arrogant ego or false outer spiritual guide can push our minds too far.

Some time ago, I wrote…..

….which illustrates such a case.

At the time, I played around with a paywall that I can’t remove, no matter what I try. But it is so far down, so you should be able to read the case of this man who used psychedelics but broke every safety rule there is and paid a horrible price for it.

Long story (read above) short - he tried to open an airplane door in midflight because he felt that “this reality is complelty unreal and that he lived in a “dream”.

Which is true, according to every true mystic that ever lived and that deserves that name, but to actually “experience” this reality without being ready for it, can easily break a mind.

The psychiatrists have already coded this in the DSM-5 psychiatric handbook as “Depersonalization - Derealization Disorder”.

Some of the “symptoms” would not only be very familiar and normal to a spiritual master, but also a desired outcome for their disciples, when they are ready for it, for example,

….to feel disconnected from your own body, thoughts, and feelings. It’s like you’re watching what’s happening to yourself as an outsider. ….time seems to speed up, slow down, or stand still.

This is just one of dozens of so-called “mental disorders” that were created over the past decades by psychiatrists with zero interest and understanding for spiritual emergencies, who are not only severely pathologising “spiritual awakenings” but also “freezing them” and stop them from being resolved and integrated by heavily medicating and locking people away in mental institutions.

From the above article:

Until the mid-seventies, they [the psychiatrist} did not even distinguish between spiritual or mystical experiences and mental illness. Moses, Jesus, the Buddha and countless other mystics would have been all diagnosed with being “mentally ill” by psychiatrists. (So much about the inflated ego of scientists) An of-the-mill, average middle-aged psychiatrist sees a modern-age future mystic who just went through the mind-blowing experience of a spiritual awakening and needs some help to adjust to this new reality. The psychiatrist takes out his DSM-5 handbook, diagnoses him with “derealization syndrome”, and puts him into a potent pharmaceutical straight-jacket for probably the rest of his life. Bye-bye Mr. Mystic. Ronald D. Liang, one of the few psychiatrists with a functioning reflective brain, famously once said: “The Schizophrenic and Mystic are in the same ocean. But the Schizophrenic drowns while the Mystic swims in it.” Well, try to swim in a chemical straight-jacket. Granted, the straight-jacket, which doubles up as a life vest, keeps him afloat (barely), but he won’t swim anywhere meaningful. In contrast, a spiritual emergency is a short-term acute situation, and the goal is to support someone through it and turn it into an “integrated spiritual awakening experience” that not only heals the initial mental and emotional trauma but lifts people to a higher plane of consciousness, love and wisdom. A spiritual and mental crisis has almost always been part of a spiritual awakening.

When people say that we are in a spiritual war with the transhumanist scientific technocrats, this is what the trenches and casualties look like.

Anyone spiritual whose perceptions of this world do not fit in with the materialistic, egocentric, and arrogant worldview of the technocrats will be arrested and shot down with chemical weapons unless they either completely invalidate and oppress their own spiritual experiences (with dire other mental consequences like depression, suicidal tendencies and dangerous self-medication with a wide range of unpure, spiked and potency-fluctuating drugs (deliberatly kept that way), just to name a few, or, isolate themselves and go underground to deal with them without access to the competent help of spiritual master or healers.

No wonder, more than half the world is now on some sort of mental condition and on pharmaceutical drugs to suppress our true spiritual nature from breaking through.

While the commercial robbery has been obvious for years, and the controlling agenda becomes increasingly obvious, not many are aware of the spiritual implications of the technocratic warfare.

But let’s not get distracted too much by the political and social issues at hand.

Simple knowledge, understanding and awareness of these matters can go a long way to recognize, accept, normalize, integrate and finally celebrate our spiritual awakening experiences.

Carl Jung, famously healed the “woman on the moon”, incarcerated in a mental hospital for years and deemed crazy by the “mental specialists”, simply by believing her authentically. She believed him because he had visited the moon himself in the past. So did I. No big deal. Just a different state of consciousness. To be believed by one man, to normalize it, was enough for her to realize that she wasn’t crazy, and her obsession left her instantly.

And that’s how the anti-spiritual arrogant science “doctors” make people feel crazy. They disbelief and completely dismiss their patients’ “reality” as “not real” until the patients believe it. First, society makes them think he is crazy. Then they seek help, and the psychiatrists reinforce it.

Therefore, sadly, at least for a while, we have to learn to be very careful and secretive about our spiritual awakenings.

The population is so completely brainwashed with the “mental health narrative” that even supposedly “good trusted friends and family members” might turn you in and deliver you “mental health authorities” if they become aware of your “abnormal experiences”. And they will act with “their best intentions" and “genuine concern” for your well-being. Once in their clutches, integration of your spiritual emergency will be almost impossible.

Even so-called spiritual people can panic when out of their depths, and the spiritual shit hits the materalistic fan:

A so-called “old student” who guided a ten-day silence Vipassana retreat I attended (see Part I) and who had no clue of the nature of my spiritual emergency, instructed a volunteer to drive me to the next GP and convince him that I need to be admitted to a mental hospital. Fortunately, my senses, intellect and grace (there is always grace when good things happen) were on my side, and I changed the GP’s mind in less than 30 seconds, and he let me go with the sleeping tablets I requested - despite my emotional struggle.

A friend of mine was not so lucky. He attended the same retreat a year later and also had a spiritual emergency, but sadly, he ended up in a mental hospital for weeks and on psychiatric medication for a year, living a zombie existence, until his wife put her foot down, got him out of their clutches, took him off medications and got him into a Christian based spiritual occupational NZ-Maori group who set him right within three months. He changed career afterwards, and became a social worker and made a brilliant career helping lots of people.

This all sounds scary, of course, but spiritual awakenings don’t need to be that dramatic and many are not.

The key difference is knowing when we have one, and that knowledge saved me and gave me the confidence, despite a lot of crazy stuff happening to me, to shun the “mental health professionals” like hell and find an alternative spiritual healer instead.

How that happened is another miraculous story for another time, but if the mental suffering gets too intense, we have no choice but to metaphorically and sometimes literally fall on our knees and surrender to something bigger. In that surrender lies our salvation, and rescue and help will come, often in the most unusual and unexpected ways.

We can’t prepare for that, and overthinking will end in disaster.

We can only trust it. And trust will come with experience and humility. If we don’t push it, stay humble, the awakening experience will come in exactly the right measure that is required. To say it is all a wonder and of an intelligence beyond our wildest imagination is an understatement.

We always get exactly the lesson we need to learn. Whatever happens not only needs to happen exactly like that, but it is the only way it can happen.

Some people know that instinctively, others, like myself, realize this universal truth through thoroughly applying God-given divine logic and reason, the Logos that penetrates all life. (See my articles about Free Will for more details)

In summary, open your mind to and your heart to “spirtual awakenings” and don’t be afraid of them.

They come in millions of different forms and shapes, uniquely tailored by the divine intelligence for our current path to enlightenment.

The three above are just examples.

Don’t expect anything like it. Yours will be different.

But all have one thing in common: They are not of this reality. They have an otherworldly taste to it, and they are always profoundly profound, life-changing profound. Sometimes not immediately, as the overwhelming nature of them can distract from that. But never ever mistake them for a mental health issue.

In the old religious language, God is briefly visiting you and testing you. As more you welcome Him and surrender to the process, as more gentle it will be. As more you reject Him, as more he has to shake you to wake up.

In modern non-dual language, for all these secretly longing atheists out there, your conscious, ever-busy, limited mind will stop for a split second and reflect pure awareness - the stuff that penetrates everything.

The mind will be flooded with an incredible jolt of aware energy that catapults it into a different state of consciousness, a different mental reality that will feel as real, if not more real, than our everyday reality.

The mind can access an infinite number of different realities. But that is neither the point nor the goal.

In fact, that is another block on the path to enlightenment: getting lost in the amazing, beautiful, or sometimes terrifying world of different states of consciousness. A kind of spiritual drug addiction. I will cover that another time.

For now, all we need to do is to fully accept, normalize, integrate and celebrate this new state of consciousness and let it be and exist next to our normal physical state for consciousness.

It is as real, or unreal, as the other.

There is no right or wrong state of consciousness. And there is no higher or lower state of consciousness. They are all equal, from the perspective of the Absolute, the only perspective that is real and matters.

We often take the new for more important than the old. And attach to it more than we should. Or we reject the new as crazy and push it away, and therefore attach negatively to it more than we should.

Instead, we just need to accept it as it is and normalize it.

Reverent Gonzo does this beautifully by accepting and communicating with the spirit of his deceased mother as if she is sitting right next to him. Because she does. In that reality. But that doesn’t make this reality more spiritual than any other reality. They are just parallel. All of them are mind-based, relative and transient.

And they are not coincidental. It happens for a reason.

Something we can’t understand with our intellectual mind, and something we shouldn’t try to understand with our intellectual mind, needs to be resolved and harmonized in that specific mental reality to automatically further our harmonizing path to full liberation from all illusions.

I hope this is helpful.

