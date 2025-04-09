Part I: From Atheist To Finding My Path, The Path Of Understanding

Part I is helpful, but not an absolute requirement to read and understand Part II

In this part, I will write about the two different kinds of Gods that exist: “God as a concept” within our minds, and “God as the Absolute” beyond our minds, contacted by a sudden reflection and realization of God in our still minds.

This might upset people who believe in and identify strongly with their various God images and myths within their minds, fuelled mainly by excessive imagination caused by religons and scriptures.

Be not upset. The God you believe in but you don’t fully “know” yet (no need for faith if you “know” God beyond any doubt), “the God within your mind”, is a reflection of the one absolute God. But it is an imperfect reflection, distorted by the restless mind.

An analogy might help.

Imagine the full moon as the one and only absolute God, and your mind as a lake reflecting it.

The ever-moving, restless mind is like a strong wind stirring up the surface of the water and turning one still mirror into a thousand mirrors, completely distorting the reflection of the full moon. The mind-winds also push clouds across the sky, often obstructing the moon.

We have many people looking into that lake, and each one sees a different blurry, small part of the full moon. The strong winds are the thousands of different God stories and myths and images and temples, and scripts we know. Every one of it just a memory of what once was a real God experience.

If we live in memories, we miss the actuality of life, which only happens in the current moment.

If we regurgitate old memories of God experiences of other people, we miss the actuality of God right now.

God can’t be found in history and memory.

God can only be found in the present moment through “realizing”, “becoming fully aware” of the permanent presence of God in everything. God doesn’t come and go. He is always here. But we are not. We are lost in the memories and imaginations of Him in our minds.

In these rare occasions when we are fully aware and present in the moment, that’s when we see the reflections of God in our minds. And the status and condition of the mind will determine if the reflection is still and bright or splintered and dull.

These experiences are often called “spiritual awakening experiences.”

While dull and splintered in comparison to the full still reflection, they are still by far the most profound and meaningful realisations of reality we will ever have. So we, our egos, want more of it.

Our clever mind-driven egos get involved, trying to figure out how to repeat this profound experience.

The realization of God is empty by nature.

But minds can’t do empty.

So the mind will fill the void with all sorts of imaginary religious and spiritual content of old and new in order “to make sense”. This feels real to the mind but everything mind-based, in relation to the Absolute, is transient and imaginary.

And by doing so, it will create an active, busy mind that separates us again from the God reflection.

Separation means suffering.

Suffering, eventually, leads to surrender.

Surrender quietens the mind.

A still mind reflects God again.

And we see another slither, maybe a bit brighter and longer.

And the process repeats.

This is the necessary path to slowly strengthen and calm our minds. Prayer, self-enquiry and meditation are the most well-known deliberate techniques to quieten the mind, but there are many others, like nature, art, exercise, service to others, love, compassion, contemplation, meaningful work and so on.

Most people do not have enough mind-calming activities and therefore move further and further away of realizing the one, nameless God in those still moments.

Many get fooled by religions that “believing” in old images and stories of a certain God is all they have to do. Their miserable success rate speaks for itself.

Spiritual awakenings, in-the-moment realizations of God, often happen to ordinary people spontaneously, who then, confused, seek the help of religious knowledge to make sense in line with the process I described above.

That, of course, is just how it has to happen. But eventually, they also will need to realize that the only way to meet God is with a still, empty mind void of any ideas about any Gods.

There is a reason why the sages and mystics of old, who informed spiritual knowledge through their own experience, warned us not to make any image or idea of God. The Bible alone is full of these warnings. Yet, the churches are full of images of Jesus.

It contradicts an empty, still mind and will avoid the reflection of God in our mind.

These humans who founded and run these various religious churches do not know what they are doing. They fill their minds to the brink with religious beliefs, stories and images and seek a God that exactly matches their religious fantasies. And the mind will eventually comply and produce “experiences” matching their expectations. Nothing will keep you further away from a God-reflection.

The proof lies in their restlessness, hidden aggressiveness, compulsion to convert, and extreme defensiveness to everything that might destroy their God illusions. It’s a religious trance that consumes their mind.

Radiant and permanent peace, love, happiness and bright awareness are the hallmarks of anyone fortunate and blessed enough to have an open reflecting channel to the nameless one God.

Some egos are very greedy, determined and strong. If such egos have a sudden God realization, they can get into overdrive, creating a big spiritual ego. This ego can push them into intense and often fanatic religious zealotry.

More sensitive, less aggressive, and more individualistic types might be drawn to excessive spiritual practices, ripping open their minds prematurely.

In other words, while many people do not have enough God reflections, some can have too many, too fast. This is often called a spiritual emergency, or - in modern times, mental illness.

All change affects the mind only. To be what you are, you must go beyond the mind, into your own being. It is immaterial what is the mind that you leave behind, provided you leave it behind for good. This again is not possible without self-realisation. Q: What comes first -- the abandoning of the mind or self-realisation? M:. Self-realisation definitely comes first. The mind cannot go beyond itself by itself. It must explode. Q: No exploration before explosion? M: The explosive power comes from the real. But you are well advised to have your mind ready for it. Fear can always delay it, until another opportunity arises. Nisargadatta Maharaj

I hope this was helpful.

I write about these things to prepare myself for what is coming. Spiritual awakenings and wise, genuine spiritual practice and understanding create tremendous resilience against all worldly challenges we face. I highly recommend it to everyone. No previous religious or spiritual knowledge is required - to the contrary. The strong desire for lasting peace and happiness is sufficient.

