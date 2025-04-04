In my recent Substack

I illustrated in a sarcastic and satirical way, featuring Donald Trump, how the world seems to be spiritually stuck between two evils: The corrupt, polarizing and war-mongering belief-based religons of old and the growing religious-like mad and arrogant transhumanist cult.

In this series, I am describing a third path—the spiritual path of understanding—that is at the roots of the original, uncorrupted religions of old.

It will also appeal to the modern, scientifically-minded atheist who is wise enough to instinctively reject the transhumanist cult as very dangerous and longs for a more soulful, spiritual life in tune with modern reality.

God and spirituality are difficult topics to write about and “get right”.

This applies to every man and woman on the planet. Most mystics said that much. This has nothing to do with the experience or knowledge of the writer. It is inherent in the very nature of God that nothing can be said about Him, the Absolute, Nirvana, the Logos - whatever name we give to “it”.

God is the source of the mind and therefore prior. Words are of the mind. Therefore, words can’t accurately describe God. That is the first difficulty.

Secondly, spirituality is usually a highly individualized personal experience, and so it should be. Yet, certain spiritual patterns and underlying principles apply to all people. Explaining these principles without squashing or invalidating people’s personal spiritual experiences can be a challenge.

And lastly, traditional religons have a long history of extreme polarization and cultism to “protect” and “isolate” their flock from any competing religious ideas or cults. Likewise, those individuals who developed their own spirituality based on their own experiences and world view outside of the traditional and alternative spiritual cults often feel they need to “protect” their hard-earned spiritual views with a closed mind.

Therefore, to relax everyone and make them more open-minded to what I have to say, I state that I

am not interested at all in converting anyone to anything, because

what I will describe is neither a religious cult, dogma or spiritual belief, nor

part of any religious or spiritual institution with a dedicated membership, nor

contradicts the original teachings of any mystic or prophet, but

is simply a universal spiritual exercise to understand how our mind works, and

is based not on belief but on the direct observation of reality within ourselves, which

leads to a deep experiential personal understanding of the nature of awareness

If you wonder what our mind has to do with spirituality and God, I assure you that our mind, as well as the absence of it, has everything to do with spirituality and the concept of God. To explore the relationship between body, mind, and spirit is at the core of this series.

I also want to relax you and make you more receptive by first sharing my own spiritual story in this first part, so you can see where I am coming from and compare notes.

I came to what I describe here after a long and winding, more-or-less modern spiritual path with plenty of so-called “spiritual experiences” and intense study and spiritual exercises. All of it ultimately led to “the spiritual path of understanding”, or “the direct path.”

For the first 5 1/2 decades of my life, I did not even know that such a path existed.

Initially, my knowledge about spirituality was what most people in the West know: You either believe in a God and crazy religious stories and follow certain moral rules, or you don’t, and then you are an atheist.

And there were also the new-age versions, which were much more creative and less scripted, in which we replace a given traditional God with spirits, Mother Earth, the Universe, certain Energies, and much more, but the rules are more relaxed. While different in content to the traditional religions, both are faith-based.

What both have in common is “believing”, which I struggled with. I am just too rational. Things need to make sense for me. I need to understand how all these spiritual things work, but people keep telling me that spirituality can’t be understood. It only works with faith.

I am not saying that faith-based spirituality doesn’t work or is wrong. Not at all. I know several people who do fantastically with different faith-based religions, and I could see their marvelous transformation for the better with my own eyes. But many people simply can’t do faith. And I am one of them.

The other thing that put me off these belief-based spiritual systems was that the promised rewards for all this effort seemed very vague and strange, often happening after death. And I never considered myself a “sinner”, so I didn’t feel any need to repent.

Then I heard of Buddhism and the idea of enlightenment in this life, and that sounded worth the effort. But the Buddhists seemed to have even more rules, and meditation seemed very hard work, and the success rate was not very convincing.

So, I became an atheist until, at around 40, I discovered and became very interested in Osho because someone introduced me to Osho’s dynamic meditations. They were fun and worked wonders for me very quickly. Within weeks, I had so-called “spiritual awakenings”, and they got me hooked on spirituality.

Literally. I became a junkie.

These different states of consciousness, full of deep peace and bliss and all sorts of bells and whistles, gave me a direct experience of what I thought must be some kind of temporary enlightenment.

“Too easy”, as the Australians say. All I needed to do was more of these meditations, and enlightenment should be there pretty soon. So I thought.

Little did I know.

I was also fascinated by Osho and his talks. What a rebel. He expressed so many things about religion and society that I had felt instinctively all my life. So I read about twenty books, did my dynamic meditations, and all was good for a while.

But those initial “awakening experiences” got less and less.

I turned into a “spiritual junkie” chasing the next meditation high and as more I chased it as less frequently they happened, despite trying all sorts of new meditations. I also turned into quite the “spiritual expert” with my “spiritual ego” ballooning out of proportion.

With fewer and fewer “results” and increasing frustration, I signed up for a ten-day silence Vipassana retreat in a remote NZ bush location. Surely that would “give me that fucking enlightenment, ffs.”

Ten hours of daily meditation and not talking to anyone very quickly blew my mind into pieces, and I was flooded with all sorts of crazy stuff:

Life-and-death past life experiences involving one of the support staff

Hearing the Om, the universal frequency, not with my ears but my heart

Intense states of extreme unexplainable fear that made my tummy look like a churning whirlpool in a horror movie - and much more.

It got so overwhelming that I walked out on day seven or eight - literally.

Without telling anyone, I just packed my backpack and walked the 8 km to the main road through beautiful NZ bush. Then I laid down on my back in a paddock and rested.

It was a beautiful sunny, warm day with a very pale moon still in the sky. I looked at the moon and - whooooosh - within a split second, I was in space, floating roughly about 20 km above an enormous full yellow moon, admiring every crater on the surface.

I also noticed an amazing, peaceful universal energy flowing all around me. And - looking down on myself - I noticed that my body wasn’t there. I left it on that paddock. I was bodyless. That freaked me out a little and - wooosh - I found myself back on the paddock again.

WtF?

This appeared to be an out-of-body experience.

What blew me away was the absolute reality of it. It was so real that for two decades, until a few years ago, I firmly believed that “I” - whatever that is made of - was 20 km above that moon that day. I can not recall ever seeing anything close to those vivid, real-life images of that moon anywhere before. It wasn’t some memory. It was real.

But what is reality?

The question of all questions. I will write much more about that in future parts.

Long story short, after some very turbulent roller-coaster days - several trips between heaven and hell - bypassing Earth for a few days, I almost ended up killing myself. A Christian spiritual healer brought me back to Earth within an hour by referring me to Jesus. (That in itself is a crazy story)

Grudgingly and unconvinced, I prayed for the first time in my life and asked Jesus to help me, and I felt much better within minutes. There was much more that the healer did, and she saved me from the mental hospital, of that I am sure.

It took me several months to function normally again and several years to integrate it all, but she did enough so I could sleep again. At that stage, I hadn’t slept or eaten for about 72 hours as my travelling between heaven and hell didn’t allow for that.

A few weeks later, she invited me to help her do God’s work on Earth, but I had had enough. I also stopped all meditation. That was part of the deal I made with Jesus.

Instead, I studied psychotherapy and Hakomi therapy, partly to sort myself out and partly to help people who had similar “spiritual emergencies”, but I was done with spirituality. Fuck this.

So I thought.

In the next seven years, I went through a divorce, studied, fell in love again, married again, had another child and lived an ordinary life with no desire for any spirituality whatsoever. I was a very happy atheist.

Then, one day, through a coincidence, I read the first paragraph of a book called “I Am That” by Nisargadatta Maharaj. Despite having read a lot of Eastern spiritual literature for years, I had never heard of Nisargadatta before. I also never heard of Advaita Vedanta, Non-Dual Spirituality, before.

I was instantly hooked. And I mean HOOKED. How hooked?

I haven’t read any other book - spiritual or not - since then. For ten years.

Why?

Because it simply feels like the highest wisdom, the most complete spiritual teaching there is to me. Full stop. Everything else I tried feels incomplete in comparison. Plus, there is still so much in that book that I need to understand. Nothing seems more important.

So I haven’t stopped reading this book-over and over again-over the past ten years.

And I was not even seeking anything at all at the time. As I said, I was a very happy atheist with a very good life. I had no existential or spiritual worries at all.

Up to that point, I believed that spirituality is always an answer to a question, a solution to a problem, or a means to mend unbearable suffering.

But nothing of that. I wasn’t suffering at that time in my life. I knew suffering. I had my share. That’s why I knew I wasn’t.

I also never felt like a sinner who needed spirituality or a God to make me a better man. I was far from perfect, of course, but it didn’t bother me. I was decent and tried not to do to people what I didn’t like done to myself, and that worked for me.

I just read that first page and, despite understanding almost nothing of what was said, I had goosebumps all over my body. I just couldn’t believe it. I immediately knew that if anybody would liberate me, it would be Nisargadatta Maharaj.

I finally found my spiritual path - the path of understanding.

I didn’t even know something like that existed. Advaita Vedanta, non-dual spirituality, is older than Islam, but is hardly known in the West, because it is not a religion, it hasn’t been institutionalized, and it doesn’t own any temples, churches or mosques. It doesn’t need a cult or a building.

It's just a teaching. That’s it. Passed on from one enlightened master to the next.

No suffering is required, no dramatic hell and heaven stuff, just a logical, unbiased and open mind. Because the reality of “God” is very logical.

How can spirituality have anything to do with reason, logic, or understanding?

Logos in Greek means "word," "reason," or "discourse." It is a significant term in philosophy and theology, often associated with rational thought and divine reason, particularly in the context of ancient Greek philosophy and early Christian writings. In the Bible, "Logos" is a Greek term meaning "word," "speech," or "reason," and it is most famously used in the Gospel of John In the prologue, the gospel identifies Jesus as the Logos or Word. In Ancient Greek philosophy, the term logos meant the principle of cosmic reason.[ The Beginning

(Genesis 1:1–2; Hebrews 11:1–3) 1In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

If we replace “word” with Logos, the cosmic reason and intelligence, we learn that spirituality has everything to do with intelligent and logical awareness. This cosmic reason, intelligence, pure awareness, not only is God but is also with God, describing the self-reflecting nature of awareness. In other words, we not only are, we know that we are. We not only know, we know that we know - made famous by Socrates.

Nisargadatta teaches the same fundamental truth about God. God means pure intelligent awareness, as also stated by the old Greeks and the Bible. It is not some sort of entity that is aware and intelligent, as attributes. No, it is pure awareness aware of itself. That’s it.

This intellectual understanding comes first, but doesn’t mean much by itself. The next step is to understand this reality of God on a deeper experiential level, within ourselves.

But before we get deeper into how the path of understanding works, I quickly want to finish my personal story.

For the past ten years, I have studied and practiced Non-Dual spirituality and never looked back. No dramas. No heaven and hell shit. No confusing, irrational religious stories. No dogmas. No do or don’t do crap. No right and wrong bullshit. No sinner and saint madness.

Each to their own, of course.

Some people need that. Some people need drama in their lives. Spiritual drama.

I happily let them be. Join a cult and do your thing, and think you are superior to other cults or to “non-believers” in the one and only right God, your God. A god that looks like you and behaves like you. Good luck and enjoy the religious drama.

I don’t need it.

And I don’t think the world needs it.

Because of the Old Testament, tens of thousands of innocent people, including thousands of children, were killed in Gaza recently. Because of the Koran, thousands of people get killed every year. Because of the New Testament, the world has been polarized for two thousand years.

To be precise, it is not the actual books that do that. It is the stupid people who can’t read it properly and don’t understand the deeper meaning of it all. Worse, some people and the religions weaponize the books. The evil people, like Netanyahu, who abuse these books to justify Genocide.

I love the calm, peace and power of the path of understanding.

And I think the world needs it urgently to undo all the religious and political polarizations fueled by social media algorithms. The world needs this calm and rational spiritual path to survive the mad old religons gunning for world dominance and the new transhumanists gunning for world dominance.

But people have to be ready for it.

Let’s see if this article evokes any meaningful interest that can outcompete the latest meaningless executive order of Trump or the 532nd Covid harm study. I doubt it.

People are hooked on drama. Minds on autopilot. Bodies on self-destruction.

But ultimately, what other people do doesn’t matter. All that matters is what we do to get the peace and happiness we deserve.

And one of the many things I understood over the past ten years following this path is that everything just happens. And so did this article. And so will Part 2 - or not.

My true Self simply watches without preference and is slightly amused by it all.

May the force be with you.

Leave a comment

Share