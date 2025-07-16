This is more important than ever in a world full of manipulated information, false experts, and sophisticated nudging operations. And with rapidly pushed AI in the hands of a few transhuman elites, it will only get worse.

A comment I got on my article about Mike Yeadon got me started on this topic (bold/italic mine)

When I read your last three posts I came away with this; don’t bother with the no- virus theory, don’t listen or follow Mike Yeadon (and by association Sasha Latypova). These two, in my opinion, have done more than most to expose the darkness of our government and medical institutions. It has been said that the truth will set you free. But it has to be recognized then declared first by those who are in positions of authority to get any traction. It was bc of Mike that I only took one jab. So to get to the point I really want to make, in the world of censorship and disinformation the best way to discredit or trouble an outspoken proponent is the hit piece.

It’s not a hit piece on Mike. It’s a reality check based on facts.

Yes, I did some gentle mocking to remind him of the actual hit piece in this little Substack drama, a completely fabricated character assassination by what Sasha Latipova called a “retarded bully”. This hit piece was justified by the retarded bully because I committed the crime of telling the annoying no-virus apostles that invaded my space uninvited and off-topic to vomit their virus belief around my comment section to fuck off.

And Mike warmly endorsed this vile hit piece. When given a chance to clarify, he stayed silent. They all sound similar to the post above, praising the Lord Yeadon, and scolding me for not seeing what Yeadon did.

Which is funny, because I did acknowledge Yealdon for the good he did for many years and how we agree on most issues. I just don’t agree with him that it is ok to try to bully and humiliate people who defend their space from nasty cyberbullies.

It’s funny, none of the Yeadon disciples that came to his defence—no one bothered to talk about this crucial character slip of their hero. And, so far, it looks like Yeadon himself waits this one out in silence. Which is commercially wise. No new subscribers can be gained by entering a lost cause, except through a genuine apology.

With that off my chest, back to a more uplifting and important topic:

Yes, the truth does set us free.

But NO, NO, NO and NO - “the truth does not be recognised and then declared first by those who are in a position of authority to get any traction.”

To start with, there is only one truth that matters. Our truth.

“The truth”, “scientific truth”, and “authority-backed truth” are myths and lies they have brainwashed people into.

These “fake truths” are what the people in power, the gatekeepers of truth, decided shall be the truth.

Fuck this truth.

If we play to this truth, we play to our overlords.

But even “the truths” of so-called dissident scientists and well-meaning individuals, including myself, including the Yeadon of old, are only individual and personal truths.

They can be listened to and considered, of course, but we will always regret to follow any truth but our own.

Listen to others by all means. But don’t trust them, don’t buy them, and don’t follow them.

But most importantly, don’t rely on them or wait for them.

Because sometimes they are absent.

Like when the mRNA vaccines were dished out.

“Shit, what am I going to do, what am I going to do, browse, browse, think, think. I don’t trust the vaccine pushers. But no other “experts” I trust speak up.”

That’s exactly what happened to the commentator, and he took the first shot.

“Anti-expert” Yeadon hasn’t reached his ear yet.

The truth “not to vax” wasn’t recognised and declared by a new expert, so the man took the jab. He couldn’t decide for himself. Good sheep.

but it has to be recognised and then declared first by those who are in a postion of authority to get any traction.

Getting any traction.

Meaning, being followed by a significant number of other sheep.

I once read some graffiti on a toilet door: “Eat shit. 10 billions flies can’t be wrong.”

Yes, Mike and Sasha did a lot to expose the darkness and still do.

Credit where credit is due.

So did Malone at one point.

But people change.

Inflated egos, who dream of changing the world, often with good intentions, suddenly think that pushing their truth onto the world is a good idea. Or becoming leaders, starting movements to change the world is.

They are called ideologues, and there never came anything good of it.

The good movements that changed the world for the better were always spontaneous grassroots movements based in activism. It often not even had a name. And definitly no leader.

Name, structure, committees, and leaders always came later and ruined it.

Same with religions.

That’s why I oppose the new Dr. Yeadon, who suddenly colludes with dodgy, aggressive people; networks and contacts smaller Substack writers to pitch the no-virus theory; and is featured and overly glorified in adoring Substacks by sheep that can’t think for themselves and need a new authority to tell them if they should take the 2nd shot.

This is the sick mindset and authority dependency that will lead us deeper into the next totalitarian nightmare.

And I can’t see any parallels so far with Sasha Latipova, as implied.

I don’t have issues with Sasha or CJ Hopkins and many others who simply speak their truth and call out dark forces, as Dr. Yeadon did for a long time.

But lately, his behavior has changed. Hence the article.

I am a dissident. I call out bullshit.

Latipova, Hopkins, and others don’t want to start movements or push new theories and specific solutions.

There are no specific solutions.

There is only awareness, resistance, non-compliance, and non-participation in bullshit.

Our current society is like a wooden house infested with termites from the bottom to the top.

Parasites called “elites” and their stooges have penetrated everything.

You can’t fix that house anymore. No new theory or movement can renovate it.

This house has to come down to make space to rebuild something better from scratch.

And it will collapse all by itself. Best to get out of the house now.

There is no solution but total removal.

People who are feverishly clinging to minor solutions and want to push them through are prolonging the pain and reign of the old, rotten system.

Hasn’t Kennedy already proven that it can’t be mended from the inside?

He knows the mRNA vaccines have to go, and I believe he wants to, but all he can do is prohibit some food dyes so far. He doesn’t even seem to have the power to stop the new approval of mRNA products by the FDA.

Yeadon was doing fine for many years. Maybe he still is. I can’t look into his head. I can only assess his behaviour, and the adoration of his fans hints towards another dissident personality cult.

We already have the Malone, McCullough, and Jeff Childers cults—do we really need another one?

Free societies start with free people who trust their intuition and instinct. They listen to their hearts, not to experts and authorities.

Did the commentator ask his intuition and instinct before he got that first jab?

“Did his intuition say, yes, this is a good idea? Did it say, Go ahead, I trust the most criminal pharma company in the world that they have only my best interest at heart when injecting me with a secret, untested, transhuman, gene-altering substance”?

Why did he need someone else to tell him that this is a very stupid idea?

The biggest shock of the Covid years was not the totalitarian bullshit and lies they showered the people with.

The biggest shock was how many people complied with a peep. How they licked the irrational bullshit from their oppressors’ lips and spread it around and defended it.

Has anything changed?

It looks like the only thing that changed for some of them is the lips they lick the new bullshit from and spread around.

And people worry about whether viruses exist or not.

I think we have bigger problems to worry about.

Many people urgently need to reconnect to their own truth through tuning into their intuition and instincts.

They need to dust off their bullshit detectors.

We don’t need any new dissident leaders.

We need to become our own leaders.

We need to stop putting anyone else higher than ourselves.

No truth is better than our truth, informed by our gut instincts and intuition.

That’s how we survived as a species for 300,000 years.

That’s what I am writing about here.

Mike Yeadon is just one example of a repetitive process.

Mike Yeadon is part of the old paradigm of a scientific authority-based leadership model. This model has only one direction: transhuman technocracy.

The whole rotten house has to come down to avoid this.

Until then, prepare.

Physically, emotionally, psychologically, but mostly spiritually.

