It has been a while since I wrote about good old health dissident traitor, Dr. Robert Malone. (A full list of my previous rants about him at the bottom)

And I don’t want to waste much time this time around. There are a hundred more rewarding things I could do instead, but I still can’t fully resist the occasional small cathartic rant against this turncoat.

But it is more than just my personal disgust and the huge sense of betrayal I still feel.

Dr Malone is the perfect role model and eternal reminder of how broken this system is and how power always corrupts.

He will forever be the poster boy of the “corrupt dissident” and a stark reminder not to trust any dissident who strives for leadership, starts a new movement or pretends to “fix” things for you.

The article below caught my eye a few minutes ago, and the photo made me cringe.

I probably put way too much into this, but this photo, he or Jill chose, is simply the continuation of how I perceive him: The pretend expert, arrogant, and patriarchal full-of-himself-ness. It’s the finger that triggers me most; I can’t help it.

What I hear him thinking is this:

“You may speak now, fool, but don’t annoy me with your unscientific questions. Didn’t you listen to what I had to say?”

I admit it, I don’t like him at all, and I project years of articles and podcasts into that finger.

I never pretended that this is a rational matter-of-fact article. I don’t want to pretend I am an all-wise, forgiving, Buddhist saint. When it strikes me, I don’t mind temporarily indulging in low human emotional vibrations.

Expressing them helps me to get rid of them. It’s like taking out the garbage before it starts to smell.

It is not like I lose any sleep or even any thoughts over this joke of a leader after I am finished.

I haven’t thought about the man for months and won’t again.

I don’t hate him. I don’t want him dead or put voodoo needles in a handmade Malone strawman featuring a cotton wool beard and dried raspberries for eyes.

Sometimes I actually even wish him well because deep down, none of us is the character we think we are and which we are compelled to play unknowingly, without the slightest self-reflection of how stupid and ignorant we really are.

In those rare moments, I feel a little bit like Jesus:

“Father, forgive him, he does not know what he is doing.”

Neither do I, of course.

I have a similar egoic, stupid and ignorant character, just different in expression, that I fear.

But at least I suspect it sometimes and try not to give it too much attention, and my spiritual goal is to eliminate this nuisance of a character.

I never discovered any such self-reflecting in the shallow spiritual musings of Dr Malone I have read so far. And his action betrays any such thoughts.

Granted, this article puts me on equal footings, but at least it makes me remember now that my spiritual teacher Nisargadatta Maharaj wants my character gone for good, and I don’t blame him.

His next quote is the only thing that gives this rant any real value:

You, as the person, imagine that the Guru is interested in you as a person. Not at all. To him you are a nuisance and a hindrance to be done away with. He actually aims at your elimination as a factor in consciousness

I like that wording: “He actually aims at your elimination as a factor in consciousness.”

Apologies to my not non-dualistic inclined readers if that doesn’t make any sense to you.

Let me try to translate it:

Our egos suck, and we don’t need them.

And Dr Malone’s ego sucks more than most, but he will suffer from it more than most, too. That’s just what egos do. They make us suffer like hell without really understanding how.

Therefore, he won’t ever be really well until he wakes up from his narcissistic trance, no matter how much he pretends he is a happy homesteader in tune with nature while saving the world, addressing an imaginary European Parliament.

Oh, sorry.

I haven’t told you about that part yet.

What really caught my eye and actually made me write the article was the Sub-Headline that immediately set off my well-known bullshit detector.

It reads:

Invited address at the European Parliament in Brussels by Dr Robert Malone

I don’t know about you, but I immediately pictured our so-important-feeling Doctor speaking at and to the actual “European Parliament” and thought, WTF?

No way.

It took me 30 seconds with ChatGPT to blow up that disturbing image into a thousand pieces.

The “Make Europe Healthy Again” movement is not an official part of the European Union (EU). While it operates within the broader context of healthcare discussions in Europe, it is primarily a grassroots initiative organised by various stakeholders advocating for health reforms.

It has nothing to do whatsoever with the European Parliament.

Maybe the “Make Europe Healthy Again” movement that “invited him” (I didn’t fact-check that part) rented some conference rooms from the EU in Brussels, maybe not.

But he was certainly not speaking to the EU parliament as the Subheader wants to make us believe.

Am I surprised by this grandiose misrepresentation?

Not at all.

It fits right into the narcissistic Dr Malone pattern I fleshed out and explained in great detail in several articles about him. (see below)

In doing so, I am not only debunking this narcissistic fraud, but I portray a certain prototype, a blueprint personality type, that is so typical for the whole abusive and power-hungry administrative, commercial and political apparatus of the arrogant and self-absorbed elites that feel oh-so-entitled to rule us.

To support my work, please either make a one-off donation of your choice at Buy Me A Coffee or take up a monthly ($ US5) or yearly ($US30) paid subscription below.

Share

Leave a comment

All my critical Dr Malone articles, from old to new, starting in May 2023, when he was still the darling of the dissidents

People weren’t ready to have their heroes’ hypocrisy exposed in May 2023, and the above article got 482 views and 8 Likes.

Fast forward 1 1/2 years, most people had caught up to the “real” Dr Malone, this time getting 15400 views and over 500 Likes.

Good to see you can’t fool people forever. The list below will give you a solid Malone-the-Traitor Fix, should you need one.