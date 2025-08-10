One Picture That Shows How Full Of Shit Jeff Childers Is These Days
He has turned into a total Trump propaganda tool
My shortest post ever just to remind everyone how full of shit Jeff Childers is these days.
Putin and Trump the elites most-hated?
Putin and Trump people of the people?
What’s wrong with this guy?
Nothing.
He is just paving himself a political career by licking the right arses in the power-greed system.
What’s wrong with the people reading this bullshit, worse, liking it?
Everything.
Unless they are all bots.
👏👍😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂😆🤣
You GET it!
I stopped subscribing to so many people the last few years! Childers is one of them.
Intuition and discernment is an amazing tool!
I still subscribe to him. I don't agree with him on lots of subjects. I also don't support his zealous support of DJ. I do find it to be a source of news subjects I don't get from anywhere else. I feel like I'm getting a perspective thats important to keeping me grounded and helping me to continue to test my filter and intuition. I often call BS on some of his opinions and I think he forgets he's not speaking for DJT but it still has some value to me. I don't have to agree to subscribe and I suppose when my line is crossed i'l turn it off for good. Until then I'll keep adding it to the daily information input and filter.