My shortest post ever just to remind everyone how full of shit Jeff Childers is these days.

Putin and Trump the elites most-hated?

Putin and Trump people of the people?

What’s wrong with this guy?

Nothing.

He is just paving himself a political career by licking the right arses in the power-greed system.

What’s wrong with the people reading this bullshit, worse, liking it?

Everything.

Unless they are all bots.

