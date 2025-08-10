Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
15h

👏👍😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂😆🤣

You GET it!

I stopped subscribing to so many people the last few years! Childers is one of them.

Intuition and discernment is an amazing tool!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Connally's avatar
Steve Connally
14hEdited

I still subscribe to him. I don't agree with him on lots of subjects. I also don't support his zealous support of DJ. I do find it to be a source of news subjects I don't get from anywhere else. I feel like I'm getting a perspective thats important to keeping me grounded and helping me to continue to test my filter and intuition. I often call BS on some of his opinions and I think he forgets he's not speaking for DJT but it still has some value to me. I don't have to agree to subscribe and I suppose when my line is crossed i'l turn it off for good. Until then I'll keep adding it to the daily information input and filter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture