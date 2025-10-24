There are at least two aspects to shadow-banning.

There is a practical aspect is which dissidents are silenced while making them believe they are heard. While annoying, undemocratic and totalitarian, it isn’t working as well as they hoped.

Ask Netanyahu.

Truth is like weed.

The other, more hidden aspect of shadow-banning is how it can affect us psychologically and mentally, if we let it.

But, as expected, they heavily reach-restrict the above article, which is easy to prove by using the views graphs.

That’s not the problem.

The problem is that I can’t let it go, let this attack on freedom of speech and democracy go untold. So I am compelled to write another article, convincing people that this is real and this is dangerous.

I don’t feel people take this topic seriously enough. And I don’t feel enough writers make enough noise about it. Maybe they do, and it is heavily oppressed, like my last article, but then just more people need to make more noise.

So here I go, once again, hammering away on Substack with some hopefully good data and good logic to convince a few more people about this urgent topic.

If they do this to me, they do it to many more. Wake up, writers.

This article compares two articles - one less or not reach-restricted and one reach-restricted to show how we can use their own metrics to prove reach restrictions.

Article 1: Reach-Restricted:

When an article is well-received, significantly above average on day one, but then flattens out dramatically on day two and three and finally goes below the average, it is very likely that it has been artificially reach-restricted.

Article 2: Not (as much) reach-restricted:

Let me explain:

Initially, Article 1 was read, supported and engaged with above average in the first 24 hours. On day one, it was 62% above my average post. (733 vs 442 views)

Article 2 was also viewed above average on day one, but only by 46%.

Article 1 had a 20% higher initial view rate than Article 2.

Day one readers reflect the uptake of my subscribers, my email receivers, my little echo chamber of like-minded people.

Usually, if they view and like an article above average, they also restack it above average.

Makes sense, right?

That’s where it gets very interesting.

Article 2 was restacked twelve times and Article 1 eight times (I am counting my own restacks only once). However, Article 2 has been out there for 14 days, and Article 1 for only three days.

Within the first three days, Article 2 was, in fact, only restacked 5 times.

But more important than how many restacks an article gets is who restacks it.

Restacking shows the article to the restackers’ followers; therefore, to get the real picture of exposure, we need to add up the followers of all the people who restacked.

As Substack only shows Subscribers, we use subscribers here, which is significantly lower than followers for most people, especially readers (compared to authors) who do not have many subscribers.

Article 1: 28 + 25 + 59.000 + 164 + 224 + 13 + 7800 + 1800 = 68054

Article 2: 1800 + 12 + 16 + 164 + 5 + 43 + 5 + 3 + 23 + 18 + 94 + 7 = 2172

In the first three days, Article 1 was not only restacked 3 times more (8 vs 5, plus 35%) but reached 30times more subscribers (plus 66000) in Substack Notes than Article 2.



So why on earth, despite being initially viewed 20% more and restacked significantly higher than Article 2, did Article 1 dramatically “die” from day two onwards, while Article 2, against much worse odds, flourished?

Could it be because Article 2 criticised Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, who recently spoke out against Zionism, while Article 1 is proving 100% that Substack monitors specific writers closely and covers up their previous suspicious activities on their accounts by heavily manipulating and erasing their data?

The bizarrely different paths of the two articles get even more obvious when we compare the relationship between views and average views between the two over time.

On day two, Article 1 drops from 62% above average to 6% above average.

Article two, which started at 46% (1224/842 views), despite starting lower and having much less restack exposure, increased to 66% above average on day two.



In total, there is a staggering difference of 76% in performance on Day 2 in favor of Article 2, despite Article 1 having a much better start.

How do you explain that, except for personal and targeted interference by Substack (which they do, as proven in Article 1), to suppress an embarrassing article for them?

Article 2 keeps on rising, which is quite normal and should be for a well-received article, and is 73% above average at the end of Day 3, 76% on Day 4, 77% on Day 5, and 77% on Day 6.

Meanwhile, Article 1 has dropped to 0% and will go negative soon.

Why would an article that started with 62% above average and is then heavily restacked not rise further, or at least keep parallel with the average?

Dropping and going below average after Day 3, to me, doesn’t make any sense after an article had a good start. The only explanation I can come up with is reach restriction.

If you have a better idea, please let me know.

Maybe Substack can?

By the way, Article 2 is not a particularly popular one I picked to make a point.

I picked it because it was written recently and broke the usual pattern of criticising Substack or Zionists, all reach-restricted topics, imo.

In those “normal” two months when censorship was lifted in Dec 2024 and Jan 2025, I had reach rates and growth rates I can only dream of now for fairly ordinary political reporting. But nobody stopped the spread then, and see what happens:

While almost 20.000 views dwarfs my current views dramatically, it is still small change, considering the Billions of Internet users worldwide.

This next one is an example of how views keep on rising upwards, when articles are allowed to be shared freely and are not reach-restricted.

However, at the end of the day, none of this is absolute proof, of course.

And that’s where the real damage of shadow banning starts to bite, the psychological attack on the authors.

I am struggling with it against my will.

I thought I was done with the topic after my last post about it. There is nothing I can do about it.

But then you see how they continue to fuck with your reach, and it’s enraging and frustrating that they can do this.

But what is sometimes worse is that last little morsel of doubt.

What if I am wrong? What if I just suck as an author? What if I lost my mojo? What if I was just lucky over those 2 months when I suddenly tripled my readers?

While I caught them in the act of manipulating them, it is very difficult to erase all doubt. Lying to myself won’t help me, so there is this need to be 100% sure. Only the truth matters.

And they know that, of course. They know shadow-banning can never be proven 100% and always explained away with other things.

That’s why everyone is using it.

It’s part of the psychological warfare against the truth speakers.

Emotionally weaken them. Making them doubt themselves. Eventually giving up or changing topics.

Grotesquely, this doubt is even there despite them admitting and announcing that they use shadow-banning. They clothe it in nicer words, but that’s what they do openly now:

Why do we think Substack would be any different?

But even after any doubt is erased and shadow-banning is accepted as a fact, the third psychological attack is that it is still hugely demotivating to write day-in, day-out and not getting anywhere as a dissident writer, while every other average writer who is writing about anything but dissident topics gets ahead.

Even more frustrating is it to watch how the fake and controlled dissident writers thrive. The stupidity of thousands of their paying followers is mind-numbing, assuming they even exist, and these guys are not paid by the elites instead for their betrayal.

It’s an emotional roller-coaster I can manage on some days, and not so well on other days.

Some days, I am just happy to write and don’t care about anything, especially when I write about spirituality and philosophy.

But as soon as I touch the dissident topics, frustration sets in again at how they suppress it.

Several times, I thought I was ready to let it go, but it always pulls me back in. But as often, calling that process is part of the process to end the process when it is meant to be ended.

As so often, I fool myself into thinking I am in charge of this.

So, I got another censorship article off my chest, hoping it is my last one.

Time will tell.

