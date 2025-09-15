Firstly, my condolences to all the people who loved Charlie and especially to his children. What a terrible, traumatic way to see a young father die.

I never heard of Charlie Kirk or his wife before the assassination.

I didn’t plan to get involved at all, and to get distracted by “the next current thing”, but somehow got pulled into it and similar to

, who wrote two interesting articles on this, I write about it to get rid of it and refocus on what is more important.

I am not cold-hearted, and his death will be the most important thing in the world for those close to him. And that is humane, and that is real, and I respect that.

But people die violently every day all over the world. Faceless, nameless to us.

And people shoot and kill people every day all over the world. Faceless, nameless to us.

And their story is tragic, sad, multifaceted and private too, and I respect that too.

Whatever I write below doesn’t address, judge or cover the privacy of these people.

I don’t know who they really are behind closed doors. I don’t know how Erika behaves in her grief when nobody watches.

I can only write about her public and political face and behaviour, and I didn’t bring it to her. I didn’t intrude on her space. She brought it to me. She chose to do so. And I respond to that.

Now, why would a guy who did not even know the victim feels entitled to add his two cents to the many cents already spent all over the Internet by much smarter and more informed writers?

I call it the clarity of distance and having “fresh, fairly unbiased eyes.”

While there is an important place for deep knowledge and facts, our “scientific” culture often disregards “instinct” and “intuition” as important assessment tools.

Or call it “gut feeling”.

Scientists, over the centuries, have convinced most people that relying on instinct and intuition is unscientific and that to do so is false, dumb, messy, incorrect and even “dangerous”.

Yet, going by our “gut feeling” kept our species alive and thriving over the past 300.000 years.

I never thought about this until spring 2020 and 2021, when my gut feeling told me to do things differently than my brain and everyone else. I am happy I listened.

So, here is my gut talking about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

I watched everything with high suspicion, of course. Not trusting the current people in power has become a default mode.

I also kept “Cui bono?” in my mind.

I wasn’t initially too invested, but what really got my bullshit barometer up and engaged me was when they announced the details of the shooter.

My first thought was: “Wow, what an extremely convenient perpetrator.”

Lone wolf, not too extreme to evoke riots, handed in by the parents, confessed already.

Apparently.

A total dream scenario for the authorities, or not?

Almost too good to be true.

And incredibly bulletproof.

I mean, if your own father hands you in, how can you stage that? The media will be all over that family.

When it was mentioned in passing that the shooter apparently said that he would rather commit suicide than hand himself in, I wondered, why did they choose to share that (if it was even said)?

I believe every word that is released in these press conferences by the authorities is deliberately chosen (or not chosen) to serve a specific purpose.

Let’s not forget, they completely control the narrative.



We never hear from the perpetrator directly.

His story.

Only what “he” said or did, according to other people. And apparently, he said he would rather kill himself than hand himself in, according to a “family member” or “family friend” without a name. So it can never be verified.

So we have to ask ourselves, how is that relevant? Even if it was said, why was it included?

The obvious conclusion is to prepare the public for the actual “suicide” that might still come. It would look less strange because he already said he would.

Watch that space.

Am I too paranoid and suspicious here?

The Shooter

Then I read a few facts about the shooter. Only 22 years old, third year of an apprenticeship as an electrician, living at home, Christian conservative family background, no previous police record.

I thought, “How strange?”

Granted, we can’t look into people’s heads, and other unsuspecting young men have suddenly turned mad in the past, gone out and shot people. So this is not unthinkable.

But this guy didn’t go down to the next shopping mall or school to shoot random people. That’s easy. Any deranged person can do that. It needs no skills. Only madness.

What this shooter did was very different.

It appeared that the guy decided, all by himself, to grab a rifle, hop in his car, drive three hours, and somehow ended up on the roof of a building in a University with lots of cameras with a clear line to the victim and then shoots him from a few hundred yards away with one expert shot.

This didn’t look like an angry, lose-it moment. It looked very calculated and controlled.

A three-hour drive is a long time to calm down.

This looked like a very planned professional assassination, except it wasn’t.

No word that he checked out the place beforehand to find the best spot, how to get there unseen and how to escape.

Maybe all this will still be revealed, but so far, no facts have been provided.

So far, it appears the shooter improvised it all on the go without preparation.

Very successfully and very professionally.

No information was given on whether the man was part of a shooting club. Maybe he was just a natural or went into the woods and practised hours on end. Very possible.

I am sure any club membership would have been mentioned by law enforcement. But then, I don’t know American gun culture very well, and maybe half of America can shoot a man in the neck from hundreds of yards away.

Anyhow, no words or evidence that the guy had scouted out the place beforehand.

It appears he just drove there, found the perfect spot, climbed up onto the roof unseen in a very busy place with thousands of eyes and cameras looking around.

He then expertly assembled the rifle, attached the scope and took one shot and killed the victim. That is pretty impressive and extremely cool-headed, in lack of better words, for a 22-year-old electrician with no apparent special training.

But there was more.

He then calmly and very quickly disassembles his rifle and flees, as shown in a released security camera video. I can’t recall a time and date stamp on that video, so it is almost worthless evidence.

The short official video shows a man moving over the roof and descending a high roof very fluently, showing off impressive athletic ability and skills.

Maybe he was simply gifted. Maybe he prepared for months. Maybe he was trained and helped by someone.

I wait for the authority to explain how exactly all went down minute by minute with solid evidence before I believe any of this.

But there is even more.

When he escaped, he didn’t leave a rifle behind, so he must have disassembled it and put it in his backpack.

Again, pretty professional under pressure. He just shot somebody, gave away his location and then coolly disassembles his rifle and packs it away in a backpack before he flees successfully. Very impressive for a 22-year-old doing this for the first time.

Then, according to law enforcement, the rifle and unused ammunition with engravings were found in some woods later. So he must have taken the time to reassemble the weapon before he dumped it while fleeing the scene.

Why would he do that? That doesn’t make much sense, but hey, let’s wait and see how much more solid evidence they share.

So far they don’t.

One other writer mentioned the bullet.

No words of the bullet, which is crucial to link it to the weapon. Without the bullet, there is no way of saying that the dumped, reassambled weapon was the murder weapon.

So far, their “We got him” seems to be solely based on a reported confession.

The press conference was tense and palpably nervous.

The Utah governor went out of his way to calm people down to avoid hot-headed aggrieved individuals from doing something stupid, and I think he did a good job. But it was clear they were scared.

The FBI director, Kash Patel, was there and delivered a short speech, and then just stood there right behind the other speakers’ left shoulder in full view with an expressionless face for half an hour or so.

Doesn’t he have anything better to do?

It’s symbolic, of course.

In some kind of weird reverse psychology, people believe he, the law, is watching everyone, when in fact, everyone is watching him.

And free advertising, of course.

I couldn’t help myself thinking: “What if Trump or Mossad was behind this as a possible false flag attack?”.

Charlie was a naughty boy lately demanding Epstein files, free speech on campuses, opposed bombing Iran, and was reported to have some fallout with important donors to his political movement. It appeared that Charlie had 2nd thoughts about Daddy Trump and felt closer to the concerns of the people than the master. This is just one motive theory, of course, amongst others.

All of them are a tick more complicated and complex than the very convenient lone hobby assassin who had a grudge and decided to assassinate Charlie spontaneously and on the go.

But let’s just focus on this idea that Trump or his Israeli friends are involved for a few seconds.

Granted - remote, conspiratorial, but not totally crazy. Stranger things have happened to get rid of a little headache for the powerful.

So, how does this work in the American democracy model these days?

Trump chooses and appoints Patel as the Director of the FBI. And then Patel investigates his boss?

Of course, that model was developed when presidents were considered noble and honest and wanted the best for all people. But what if the presidents are crooks and are working for the elites?

Anyway, back to the point.

People are very mistrusting towards law enforcement and other state agencies these days, and one mistake could be disastrous. If people feel they are given anything but the truth, this could explode.

The Widow

I watched Erika Kirk’s first announcement after the shooting, arranged and recorded in the podcast studio Charlie worked from.

I also watched a dramatically filmed video about her clutching and kissing Charlie’s artificial-looking hands in the casket on an airstrip with Air Force One (?) in the background the next day.

It was the first time I ever saw and heard her, and therefore pretty unbiased.

I was put off almost immediately, despite feeling compassionate for her for what had just happened. I didn’t want to feel like that, but I couldn’t stop it.

I don’t want to be disrespectful, and this is just me, of course, but if I were only allowed one word to describe the whole 20-minute speech, I would choose

“Fake”

I am sorry, but everything about her felt fake to me.

If I were allowed another word, I would choose

“Staged”

And if I were allowed a third word, it would be

“Scripted”

I also found it very strange that the death of her husband was used extensively to encourage people to join her dead husband’s movements.

I get it. Get them while they are raw and angry.

But in her first speech?

We all grieve differently, of course. Anger is often the first emotion to deal with.

To be fair, I am completely out of touch with America 2025 and how influencers present themselves these days.

But this speech and show was simply too perfect for my taste.

That speechwriter was of the highest professional level. Presidential level, maybe?

Maybe I expected too much. The purpose of this speech wasn’t private grief, anger and sadness.

The purpose of this speech was political.

This naive backcountry old-school boy was simply shocked that Charlie’s death, any death, could be immediately, in the first speech, be used for political gains.

The whole speech built up to the unavoidable crowning of poor Charlie as an official martyr, which will have serious political consequences for the years to come. Erika used her first speech to turn a mere political movement into a religious cult and announced herself as the new high priestess of it.

She vowed to continue and grow Charlie’s movements and then spent some time encouraging people to join the various chapters of the movement or to found new chapters if no one was nearby.

Maybe that’s her way of grieving. Who am I to judge?

The only problem with this is that she is not Charlie.

I hardly know anything about Charlie, except that his opinions were deemed very controversial and extreme by many people.

But what also struck me was that several people who didn’t agree much with his political opinions still wrote very respectful eulogies, including the respected Substack writer

.

From reading those, I got the sense that Charlie was a genuine man who touched many people.



Very often, people look for the opposite in the partners they choose. They look for traits they don’t have and admire them in their loved ones. Maybe they hope it will rub off on them. It rarely works that way.

This also seems to be true for Erika Kirk, based on my very intuitive first assessment

From this first impression, Erika Kirk was the total opposite of what I consider genuine and heartfelt.

I experienced her as fake and cold, despite her brilliant speech and admirable “performance”.

But who cares about me and what I like or don’t like?

Everything will go on as scripted. That’s just how the political world rolls.

As I said, just my 2 cents to get rid of it all, as I feel slightly soiled and disgusted by it all, especially the airport video.

I can’t see Charlie’s movement progress in the lively and engaging manner it was described by some.

With him being a martyr now, the movement will be turned into a dead religious cult with followers who want a higher religious-political purpose to act out their anger, aggression and hunger for power.

I just found the fitting name for it:

“Kirkanity”

With Lord Charlie as their saviour and Erika as the high priestess.

God help us all.

I don’t want to be disrespectful to a grieving widow who lost her husband in a horrible way.

As I said, I don’t know the private Erika. She might be a heartfelt, lovely, very genuine person.

I can only respond and react to the public political show she puts out.

And I think this whole theatre is disgusting.

To support my work, please either make a one-off donation of your choice at Buy Me A Coffee or take up a monthly ($ US5) paid subscription below

Share

Leave a comment