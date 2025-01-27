The greedy behaviour of “the elites” exploded into the awareness of billions of people during the authoritarian transgressions of the so-called COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Most people know that trillions of dollars were transferred to a few wealthy billionaires through state-forced pandemic spending financed by our taxes.

Governments worldwide also borrowed additional billions of dollars to finance the over-the-top pandemic response and the vast costs of lockdowns, which led to increased inflation and interest rates in many countries and the so-called ongoing “cost of living crisis.”

That should be renamed “the cost of being ripped off crises.”

We and everyone I talk to here in Australia, young and old, feel significantly poorer than before the so-called pandemic. Prices for almost everything rose significantly while our income didn’t, which starkly contrasts with the rich people, as I will show you below.

We are told this concerns inflation. But things don’t add up.

The average yearly inflation rate in Australia was 0.8% in 2020, 2.9% in 2021, 6.6% in 2022, and 5.6% in 2023. From 2021 to 2023, the average inflation rate was only 5%, up from 0.8% in 2020—a moderate rise of just over 4%.

Inflation is mainly based on consumer price indexes, which measure the price of a basket of everyday food, consumer goods, and services compared to the same basket in previous years.

I don't know where they went shopping with their basket, but it wasn’t my local supermarket, power company, or insurance.

I could list dozens of goods whose prices rose between 20% and 50% in the past years.

My house insurance rose 22% from one year to the next, my power bills rose about 30% over the past two years, and the price of my favourite chocolate rose by almost 50%. When I arrived in Australia in 2018, Diesel was $1.32 per litre. It is around $2 now, 33% higher.

Some predatory and greedy companies used the rise in inflation to put extra margins on their products, hoping that most consumers put it down to inflation. However, that should show up in the inflation stats.

I know for a fact that the Australian Bureau Of Statistics supplied the MSM with outright false and misleading stats about excess death numbers in Australia, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they do that with other stats to make us believe that we only spend 4% more per year.

Something doesn’t add up.

Meanwhile, look what happened to the number of millionaires during the same period worldwide.

People don’t imagine the elites ripping them off - it’s a fact. While we got poorer, most countries' number of billionaires and millionaires rose dramatically. Just compare the light orange bars with the deep orange bars above.

Not surprisingly, in relative terms, Australia leads the pack. The Australian Government spent money like there was no tomorrow - and the MSM was not very enthusiastic about investigating and researching who got rich from it.

One of the few cases made public was the outrageous procurement of around 270 Million mRNA vaccine doses for an undisclosed price for only 26 million people—ten for every citizen of the country. About half expired or were gifted to poorer countries, and we taxpayers picked up the enormous bill.

But there have been countless minor contracts for useless pandemic panic buying: millions for COVID apps, masks, PCR tests, propaganda, “COVID information,” police, lockdown costs, quarantine, and so on.

While we got poorer and poorer, the number of Millionaires exploded.

The Chinese elites topped the world by a vast margin. Their number of Millionaires rose from only 400,000 in 2020 to 6 million in 2023, a 150x increase. That pandemic paid off for the Chinese elite. That’s not bad for a so-called communist country. I wonder what Marz and Lenin would say.

The GloboCap elites rule the world now.

I also saw a statistic that placed Chinese billionaires at the top of the world rankings, just ahead of the USA. There was a big gap to third place, India.

Regarding the millionaires, Australia came 2nd with an almost 18-fold growth, 1800%, in the number of millionaires during the three Covid years.

Next up is Canada, with a 7x increase, 737% growth of millionaires in only three years.

The number of millionaires in the USA, Germany, France, and the UK increased from just under three to over five times.

The sheer number of new millionaires in the USA is mind-blowing: During the dire COVID years, the USA added a staggering 14 Million new millionaires.

However, 14 Million is only 4.1% of the population of the USA.

That’s why they are called “the elites.”

Leave a comment

Share