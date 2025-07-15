Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Howard's avatar
Steven Howard
12hEdited

It matters, because once you know you are immune from the fear virus. That lack of fear spreads and becomes a contagious antidote to the program. A social anti-viral that immunises all it affects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere and others
Muad'Dib's avatar
Muad'Dib
11h

>But science will still come up with a new, probably false theory to explain disease.

This part I specifically don't agree with. There is already a scientific framework of disease. It's called German New Medicine. Many in the movement (for as far as it is one) are familiar with it and many others are learning about it every day.

Next Level, which afaik involves Stefan Lanka is also built around this, including their AI Nexiqa which can answer any health questions within the frameworks of GNM and Terrain theory (both of which are compatible / complementary).

Feel free to try it for yourself at https://nexiqa.web.app (or from the App Store / Google Play.

Promoting GNM goes hand in hand with No-Virus imo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture