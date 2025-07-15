Destroying Illusions

Warning: This is another article destroying illusions.

That’s what I do.

That’s all we have to do to reach ultimate freedom, worldly and spiritual. Destroy illusions.

The worldly way of doing this is by being true dissidents. Here is a reminder of what that means:

Dissidents actively oppose the prevailing political or social norms.

All norms bind and take our freedom away.

The goal is to create our norms that suit us.

This doesn’t mean we turn anti-social.

First, do no harm always applies.

It simply means we don’t play the social norm game in an attached way any longer.

Sometimes, the physical circumstances of our body/mind require to best play along to conserve energy for the only meaningful pursuit of spiritual liberation. But playing along doesn’t mean getting drawn into the illusory attachments of it all.

So, either you are a dissident and expose all power and social norm games, or you don’t.

And no, you can’t join the Trump, Kennedy, or Malone bandwagon and still be a dissident, because they are in power now.

A true dissident never seeks power or forms and leads movements because all movements are power structures. Replacing one power structure with another one isn’t freedom from illusions.

Dissidents may face persecution, imprisonment, or other forms of retaliation for their beliefs and actions.

This is because power, old or new, established or evolving, always oppresses.

Hence, the frantic, oppressive forces who are bullying and wanting to convert anyone who does not sign up for the currently evolving new “no virus” power movement.

They do so to defend their illusions that this new movement, this new idea, this new theory will finally set them free and mitigate their fears, anger, and suffering.

Or they transfer it to the world and believe they mitigate the oppression and suffering of a victim group, we can call “vaccine takers.”

Isn’t it much easier and straightforward to empower people to seek their own power within themselves rather than act on their behalf?

Only the destruction of all our illusions will set us free, worldly and spiritual ones, individual and collective ones.

While I look like your enemy, I do you a favour, pointing out the falseness of your wishful thinking.

I help you to not waste your energy and redirect it to consider something that is much more beneficial for your well-being: True spiritual practice.

Most of you will not be ready and will have to do another round of illusory suffering.

Join another movement or cause. Trying to change the world before they change themselves. In short, wasting time and energy.

But some will consider this more deeply. And if only one soul is redirected, it was all worth the effort.

I won’t gain anything in the worldly domain with this article.

To the contrary.

I will bleed more free subscribers as I did with my last one, when I destroyed some illusion about Dr. Yeadon being your new saviour and hero.

It is only logical to continue that thread by doing the same with the no-virus theory many feverishly attach to in the hope it will destroy the harmful vaccines and the evil and corrupt medical-pharmaceutical complex.

I will bleed more subscribers.

This is the price I pay for sometimes being ahead of the curve.

More than two years ago, I got a small hint of my former idol, Dr. Malone’s hypocrisy and grifting tendencies. So I wrote

I got seven likes and bled a lot of Malone adoring subscribers.

When I did the same 1.5 years later, with several articles about Malone, I gained hundreds of new subscribers and likes. People had caught up.

Many make the same mistake again and attach to another power player or power movement.

So I call them out. That’s what I do here. That’s my purpose.

I don’t earn a living here doing this.

To make a living here, I need to do what Dr. Yeadon does masterfully in the article of “Exposing the Darkness” I quoted in my last article.

You kiss the ass of Substack writers with more Subscribers than you. Not criticise them.

If I write to please the current dominant story and illusion, I don’t do anybody a favour.

Why the No-Virus theory will not get rid of the vaccine or the medical-pharmaceutical monsters.

Here is the illusion, expressed by a commentator on my last post

Quite a sad article. Let it go. The no-virus standpoint is the only valid one in the dissident movement and one we should all get behind as it's factual and at the root of the issue. No virus and no contagion means no need for vaccines and no need for any pharmaceuticals.

Yes, sadness is often the first emotional response when illusionary hope is destroyed by reality-based facts.

It is such a beautiful theory. It might even be true. (And, for a change, no sarcasm here—I truly mean that.)

Or better—become true, become the truth.

Everyone with a morsel of wisdom can’t deny the fact that there is no lasting truth in the mind-based scientific realm based on a dualistically wired mind, which makes sense and defines the world through opposites.

Proper, uncorrupted, honest science and scientists realised and admitted that a long time ago. Best expressed in the scientific statement that “science is never settled and constantly evolving.”

The only thing that doesn’t change in the universe is change itself.

Ergo, all scientific truth is always temporary.

To build our existence and happiness on such a fickle, transient, materialistic worldview will never give us lasting peace, of course. There is another spiritual, unassailable, deeper truth beyond the dualistic mind that can provide this lasting peace and happiness, but that is another topic for another day.

So, when I refer to truth from now on, I refer to the fickle, ever-changing mind-based truth.

Once I read the statement that “truth is defined by the most powerful people in a society,” and, unfortunately, that is the current mode of truth establishment.

Many no-virus people claim that the no-virus theory is scientifically and logically more sound than the existing virus-exists theory.

I can neither deny nor confirm this claim because I haven’t researched it myself. The reason why I haven’t done so is that I consider this a waste of time.

It doesn’t matter if the no-virus theory is scientifically more true than the old theory, because the no-virus truth won’t be an “official” truth until the powerful people and gatekeepers of truth in a society allow it.

A society that is interested in the best available truth about nature and the universe would allow it, of course. But we do not live in such a society at the moment.

And I can prove it.

There is a much more obvious and proven truth out there than the no-virus truth. The truth of the immense harm the mRNA vaccines cause.

I estimate that a survey of the world’s population would show that by now billions of people believe that this mRNA vaccine is harmful and should be withdrawn.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of properly conducted scientific studies that prove that this vaccine is harmful.

There is obvious proof in front of our very eyes that this vaccine has utterly failed in preventing COVID-19 or stopping the Covid pandemic.

Let’s sidestep the fakeness of the whole plandemic and Covid and look at it from the perspective of the general population for a moment. Even in this very limited view, the mRNA technology is officially a failure.

In any normal functioning society, this unmistakable truth would have replaced the “official” false truth that is still acted upon everywhere where it matters. The failed vaccines are still widely recommended, and the research and production go full steam ahead.

And the reason for this insanity is that the powerful gatekeepers of what is true and what isn’t have such immense power now that even public opinion can’t sway them.

The only meaningful public power, elections, has been completely obliterated by creating a uniparty and by the powerful technological advances in direct mind control.

It is obvious by now that they neither care about nor fear public opinion or the obvious truths most people believe in. Why else could it be possible to commit a real-time, witnessed, and documented genocide in bright daylight?

It is very obvious and observable that the mRNA harm-and-failure truth, supported by a vast amount of high-standard scientific research and unmistakable statistics, and supported by billions, can’t replace the obvious false truth of the mRNA benefit.

The no-virus truth has only a tiny fraction of the support and evidence that the mRNA-harm theory has.

It the mRNA truth with all this support behind it doesn’t get any traction, how can you ever dream up that the no-virus truth gets anywhere meaningful?

It will suffer the same fate as the fake moon landing theory. It will stay fringe for a long time, if not forever. It’s not fair, but who said the world was fair?

Why will the assumed true no-virus theory not get anywhere?

Firstly, the no-virus theory itself can’t be scientifically proven. You can’t prove that something doesn’t exist.

It completely rests on the falseness of the “virus exists theory.”

While viruses might not be the cause of disease, something is causing it in the cause-and-effect world of science.

I believe more and more that there is no disease at all, and symptoms are an expression of healing. Personally, I signed up for that, and that’s how I’ve approached healing for many years now. But good luck convincing the brainwashed masses anything soon of that, let alone the gatekeepers.

I don’t need to start a movement and convert people to this. I just apply it to my healing. I don’t need to know if vaccines exist or not; I simply didn’t take vaccines for decades and didn’t give them to my three children.

There is no harm in promoting the idea that viruses do not cause disease or challenging the disease concept for educational purposes.

But that’s not what the no-virus movement is aiming at.

All I'm saying is it's vital for the movement to have our noses in one direction and have our facts straight. That means all need to accept the non-existence of viruses as the fact that it is, so we can attack the concept of vaccination through sound argument

He is talking about the dissident movement.

I used to believe in that too for a few years.

There is a dissident movement that can change things.

There is no fucking dissident movement. It’s an illusion.

There are people on a forum exchanging ideas, information and experiences.

And that is immensely valuable to help people open their minds and rearrange their personal life, and develop more wisdom and resilience and courage to be ready when it counts. When they are asked not to comply and stand up for their freedom and dignity.

That’s when any meaningful movement will ever start. And it will be grassroots with no leaders.

Whatever movements are invented and conducted on Substack are personal ego trips of a few people who strive for attention, fame, power or money. Just look what happened to our past “movement leaders” like Malone, McCullough, Desmet, Kennedy and more.

They simply used the “Substack dissident movement” as a springboard to gain influence, power and money.

Back to the commentator above:

We can attack the concept of vaccination until we are blue in the face, but as long as the gatekeepers of truth, who also own all the public opinion instruments, are there, nobody will hear you. You are shouting into a void. Your microphone is switched off.

Stop shouting. Work on turning the microphone on first.

The mRNA truth didn’t need a microphone.

The actual experience of the failure of the mRNA vaccines spread around the world and convinced billions.

That won’t happen with the no-virus theory because there is no actual failure of the virus theory to experience.

It might not be viruses that transmit disease from one person to another, but who cares? Something transmits it. And this is the Achilles’ Heel of the whole no-virus movement expressed in this comment:

Never said disease isn't real, it is, it's simply never contagious and not caused by viruses.

That some diseases or symptoms are not contagious or transmitted, like a cold or an STD, is simply not the lived experience or belief of the vast majority of the population.

I am extremely generous now and, for a moment, grant that the idea that some diseases and symptoms are contagious is false and a brainwash.

It still doesn’t matter because the truth doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is what is perceived as the truth by most people and what the gatekeepers of truth let through the gates.

And on both counts, even if 100% true, the no-virus theory hasn’t got a chance. We are all wasting our time and energy.

Time is better spent, in my opinion, making the masses aware of the totalitarian and corrupt nature of our rulers and systems, because that truth will land a million times quicker as it is mirrored in the direct lived experience of everyday people.

If you want to make any meaningful changes in vaccine production or uptake, you first have to deal with the gatekeepers of truth.

But it gets even worse.

I am super-generous today.

Let’s assume, against all odds, despite the truth gatekeepers and lack of public support, the no-virus truth does get through and becomes the new official new truth.

Advocates believe that in this extremely unlikely event, the pharma industry will simply roll over and collapse.

Yes, the vaccines based on virus theory might.

But science will still come up with a new, probably false theory to explain disease.

They will come up with another mechanism based on research they fund, direct and promote. And eliminate and smear anything debunking or opposing it.

A brand-new disease-causing theory.

Like they manufactured a brand-new climate changing theory solely based on human behaviour and carbon emission because that was exploitable financially, emotionally and psychologically.

As long as this nefarious club of elites all work together in total control of the democratic tools we invented to keep them in check, the next new “truth” about disease will be as exploitative as the current one.

It could be even better than the vaccines for them.

They are losing the grip on the vaccine brainwash already through the botched-up Covid response. I bet they already have strategic meetings on how to replace them with something even more lucrative.

As long as the transhuman technocratic elite monsters are ruling us, exposing the monsters and strengthening our spiritual resilience is the best use of our energy.

Everything else is just not seeing the full picture and indulging in wishful thinking and illusions. False hope won’t help us. Moving deckchairs on the sinking Titanic won’t save us from drowning.

And aggressively demanding from people who run to the lifeboats while putting on their life jackets (spiritual practice) or who run down below deck trying to block the water coming in, is actually helping the elites.

That’s why this discussion is still around against all common sense. It serves the elites, and they have their agents to fan it and keep it going.

Hence, that inexplicable number of bad actors fanning the debate endlessly.

No matter who wins the debate, if there is a winner, corrupted science always wins.

It has all the hallmarks of a PSYOP.

People get manipulated and wound up to join the fight by a few radical actors.

As long as we fight each other over virus theory, we won’t fight the elites.

That means all need to accept the non-existence of viruses as the fact that it is, so we can attack the concept of vaccination through sound argument.

Wrong.

Attacking the concept of vaccination, even if based on truth, is a complete waste of time and a colossal distraction. It won’t change a thing.

Stop dreaming.

Burst your illusions.

