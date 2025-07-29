The other day, I read a report of a doctor working in Gaza that Israeli snipers were targeting different body parts on different days.

This reminded me of a movie I watched many years ago, where the NAZI’s lived in a big house with a grand verandah overlooking a huge concentration camp and they were shooting the prisoners for sport with their sniper rifles.

That’s why I chose the photo above. There is similar behaviour going on.

But this article isn’t about that. It is about motivating and praising Jews who find the courage to publicly speak out against this. This is very important.

In this “us” vs “them” world we live in, the “us” people, in this case the Jews, will be much more convinced and trusting if criticism and condemnation come from their own people, rather than the “them people”.

I was jolted into this topic through a previous post, in which I initially wrote:

For the record, this is not an attempt to say that the Clintons and Obamas of this world are in any way less morally deprived or less elitist and somehow more ethical or moral than Trump. Or less in the pocket of the Jews.

I then got an angry response from a Jew named Arthur in the comments:

I was enjoying your article until you described the American political elite as "being in the pocket of the Jews." I'm Jewish and I haven't noticed any of them in my pocket! I'm not a Zionist, an international banker, or a neo-con war monger. But somehow I'm guilty by virtue of being Jewish? Fuck you!

That’s right, Arthur.

If you don’t distance yourself publicly, you are guilty by association, like it or not.

But you did distance yourself publicly. So good on you.

And good on him calling me out for thoughtless, stereotypical writing. I never actually meant to write “Jews”.

So, I replied:

Apologies, Arthur. I meant to write Zionists, and I will correct it right now. Thanks for letting me know.

I replaced “Jews” with “Zionists” in the article.

Arthur gracefully accepted my apologies, and I thought: “Great to hear a Jew speaking out like that and distancing himself from the Zionist and Israeli madness and atrocities.

I added more comments:

I think it is great that you distance yourself from the Zionists and elites, as this is crucial to beat them because they are using the modern Jews. https://markusmutscheller.substack.com/p/the-jews-are-not-the-problem-jewish

I added the above link to an article I wrote a few months ago that dives into how the Jewish elites use ordinary Jews for their agenda in the same way as the cultural Christian elites, including Trump, use the superficial cultural church-going Christians for tribal, religious and political herding.

Political elites need herds to rule and exploit. No herds, no elites.

That the Western Empire supports Israel in committing a Genocide is extremely shocking and concerning, and enrages and saddens me daily. But I also feel compassion for ordinary Jews who are caught up in it.

So I added:

Thank you, Arthur. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for ordinary Jews who have nothing to do with that Genocide partly committed in their name. I fear for them, actually.

I can relate to being found guilty by association through birth and nationality.

As a German, born in 1962, I had absolutely nothing to do with the NAZI atrocities, but still felt guilty and ashamed by association for the first part of my life. It’s not fair, but that’s just how it goes.

My advice to all Jews who are not comfortable with what the Jewish elites and the Zionists do in Gaza and around the world - talk out against it in public.

Now.

It might not convince any elites or Zionists or change much, but you save yourself and your children a life lived in shame and guilt if you keep silent.

It is incorrect and unfair, but by association, “Jew” will always be attached by many people in the future to this Genocide, as “German” is attached to the Holocaust.

The least you can do to clear your conscience is to distance yourself and protest against it. If you don’t, you silently agree.

That’s what many millions of Germans did, and many regretted it for the rest of their lives. And they poisoned the conscience of their innocent children as well.

If we see evil, we need to call it out, especially when committed by our tribe.

And some wise and brave Jews understand this.

You have some great Jewish role models doing so.

The Chris Hedges Report

run by Chris Hedges, speaks out against the Gaza holocaust and Zionism. So is Professor Maura Finkelstein.

Chris recently published a great podcast and transcript with Maura Finkelstein, an American-Jewish professor who was fired from her university for talking about Gaza.

It is eye-opening to listen to or read how the Zionists actively recruit ordinary Jews for their cause and bully and smear Jews who speak out against them.

There are parallels to when the Nazi’s bullied ordinary Germans into silence. There are millions of Germans who regret not speaking up when they still could during those times. Don’t make the same mistake.

Since then, Chris has published two more articles to fight the Zionist-Israel mafia and the weaponising of antisemitism to shield Zionist Israel from the criticism over its Genocide.

These are very encouraging signs that ordinary Jews stand up against Zionist Israel and the international Jewish elite mafia, and hopefully inspire more Jews to do so.

If you need more inspiration, here is a list of famous Jews that opposed Israel and Zionism in the past, including Albert Einstein, Hannah Arendt, Erich Fromm and others.

Only a few dozen Jews will read this post. They probably make up less than 2% of my readership.

Therefore, I also want to address the friends of Jewish people to encourage them to speak up. Don’t be afraid of being judged an antisemite and therefore avoid the topic.

That’s exactly what Zionist-Israel is trying to achieve worldwide at the moment. Don’t play their game. A lot is at stake. We can’t stay silent. Shame and guilt will follow us for the rest of our lives. And we can’t claim we didn’t know.

People are taking risks and breaking omertàs and taboos everywhere because they can’t stay silent any longer.

Anti-Israel protests at international sports events

I am a big cycling fan and just watched the Tour de France. I also watched the Giro d’Italia a few months back, and in both events, anti-Israel protesters tried to block the roads and endanger cyclists.

I don’t agree with protests like that at all.

They will only enrage millions of cycling fans and achieve the opposite - ill-will against the protesters and their cause.

I don’t like radical activists. I often think they are either aggressive egomaniacs transferring their personal issues onto political issues, compulsive attention-seekers or false flag operations because nothing positive comes from these idiots and their annoying radical protests.

I think peaceful and respectful protests achieve much more.

In general, I also don’t agree with dragging sports into politics and excluding countries from sports events for political reasons, as happened at the Olympics and other events.

The politics of a country shouldn’t punish their athletes.

Especially as international sport is a way to break down artificially created animosities between people and connect different races and nations.

That doesn’t mean that sport can’t be used in a respectful way to talk out against a small selection of extreme and urgent political issues. And Genocide is definitely one of them.

Those protests at the Tour and Giro were aimed against an Israel-owned and led professional cycling team, called Israel Premier Tech (IPS)

IPS is targeted by protesters because it promotes and polishes the image of Israel and Zionism.

The two billionaire owners of the team are Sylvan Adams, originally from Canada, who moved to Israel in 2015 to become Israeli and is heavily involved in donating and promoting Jewish Culture and Zionism.

Ron Baron from the USA is also heavily connected to Israel and Zionism as he served on the board of the Anti-Defamation League.

Israel never had any traditional roots in professional cycling until the team was founded. Granted, Adams is an accomplished and passionate cyclist himself and a world masters champion. But the focus on promoting Israel and Zionism through the team is a highly political move.

Only three riders (10%) of the team of 30 are actually from Israel.

The team owners spent millions of dollars to convince the Giro d’Italia organisers to start the Giro in Jerusalem in 2018, an extremely odd and controversial move completely outside of traditional cycling. It was motivated by money. Not surprisingly, there weren’t many spectators along the roads.

Considering that this team is mostly a political and Zionist propaganda operation, I think it is very appropriate that people protest in respectful ways against the team when the same Zionists commit Genocide against the people of Gaza.

And Alessandro de Marchi, an Italian Pro-cyclist, has found the courage to speak out against IPT. This is extremely rare in the Pro-Peloton. I also want to acknowledge the cycling website “cyclinguptodate” to print, also risking backlash.

From the article:

Veteran Italian rider Alessandro De Marchi has spoken out about his former team, Israel–Premier Tech, saying he’s “happy and relieved” not to be part of the setup amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

As tensions have escalated, so too have the protests, including a demonstrator wearing an “Israel out of the Tour” T-shirt during Stage 11 and further anti-Israel actions on Stage 17 of the 2025 Tour de France.

De Marchi talks about how he was desperate when IPT offered him a job in 2021 for two years and didn’t fully investigate the deeper reasons for the team. He didn’t blame any current riders working for the team. But, with Gaza happening, he researched more and would not sign up for them anymore.

“I would have really struggled to be there now and been in great difficulty,” De Marchi told the Observer. “I won’t criticise anyone riding there because everyone is free to decide, but right now I wouldn’t sign a contract with Israel.

“Back then I really understood very little about Israel,” he continued. “The people behind the team had a desire to show off the beauty of the country – that was a clear policy of the team – but there were never any feelings against Gaza or Palestinians, or reference to the occupation in the West Bank. There was a lighter propaganda, let’s say, where the view of Israel was projected. You could feel it was a complex, divided society. But you could also see that there was no space to discuss Gaza.”

De Marchi called for the sport to take a clearer stance. “We need to see real action from our governing body to position the cycling world on the right side and to show awareness of what’s going on in Gaza. We have to show that as a cycling world we care about human rights and international law violations.”

I didn’t find any information if de Marchi has Jewish roots, but it doesn’t really matter. It demonstrates how anyone with a public profile can make a respectful and professional plea that will make a difference.

Imagine a thousand similar people speaking out publicly, and much pressure this would create. Not so much on Zionist-Israel because they have truly gone into a very dark space where rational arguments and pleas make no difference anymore, but within the leadership of these so-called democratic and civilised Western governments, who still collude and even support Zionist Israel.

So, what can you do to increase the pressure and stop Israel?

Every little thing will help. Sharing and Restacking will help too.

Thank you for reading.

