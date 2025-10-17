Note: This article is very likely too long for email and has to be read in the Substack app or webpage.

Update: This long article took a few weeks to write. Just before publishing, the current Middle East Peace Conferences taking centre stage. This warrants a quick update.

Trump, on behalf of the Zionists, is launching a new PSYOP where Israel is temporarily removed and plays humble pie, and the Arab states are promoted, suggesting a new area of peace will start.

This is all bullshit, of course.

, the founder of the independent Zeteo News Website and Substack, clinically dissects this so-called peace plan

at 7.30 min and sums it up with: “This is not a peace plan. This is just a plan for another war.”

Everyone familiar with the Zionist mindset and history, which I hope to illustrate in this long article with plenty of historical hard evidence, knows that the Zionists will not stop….

….never….

…..ever….

… until they fully occupy the “biblical Israel” again, from the river to the sea.

Somewhere in the same speech, he calls Trump something like “the most Zionist captured president ever.” That is quite an achievement in a long line of Zionist captured American presidents.

So far, it was Wilson who sacrificed 270,000 American soldiers by entering WW I pressured by Zionists and Truman, who almost single-handedly handed over Palestine to the Zionists to create Israel, ignoring all of his advisers and the interests of the USA in exchange for another presidency and a suitcase full of cash delivered by the Zionists. But, Trump tops them all. (More of all this with many quotes in the article)

So, yes. I agree 100% with both of Mehdi’s assessments.

But many seem to fall for this so-called peace plan, including, to my surprise

. In his latest article

he seem to buy the whole charade. I don’t recognise Maajid anymore, and how he ticks these days and what his agendas are. He used to be smart and bullshit proof. He looks more and more like a Trump fan boy these days.

Do they have him at the balls, too? He looks like controlled opposition now, as it happens eventually a all big influencers, as I describe here:

Everyone who seriously studies and understands the Zionist mindset will be convinced that there will never be peace with the Zionists, until Zionism rules supreme and everyone else is either killed or enslaved.

Just read their operation manual.

It’s called The Old Testament (OT)

It is all there.

As it was in Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”.

But for some reason, most people play it down when powerful, fanatical people tell them what they are planning to do. They even play it down when they are actually doing it - like in Gaza. And they think it will all end after that. As they stupiditly thought it would all end after Hitler annexed Austria and Poland to resurrect the pre WWI German Reich.

Wishful thinking will only cause more pain and suffering.

Trump can declare all he wants, the reality is that as long as power and greed rules the world, there will never be peace. And as long as we have fanatic religious people rule countries with powerful secret services and armies, we will never have peace.

A pause in killing and grandiose speeches and some conferences and friendly words, isn’t peace. Nothing has changed fundamentally between the Zionists, their neighbours and the rest of the world.

That’s why learning history is so important. It teaches us the fundamentals. It teaches us the long view.

I think this is a charm offensive to take the current heat off the Zionists and to distract people from the Gaza Genocide. The Zionists will lay low for a while before they start doing what they have been doing for the past 130 years - keep on working on getting their biblical “promised land” and then “fulfil the end time prophecy”.

Ok, with this little entree done, let’s start with the main courses.

Jewish Hollywood Star Suggests We Have To “Unlearn Zionism”

“Hacks” Star Hannah Einbinder Urges People To “Unlearn Zionism”

As mentioned in several previous articles, I believe the more enlightened Jews will have to play a crucial part in reigning in the out-of-control Zionists, as Max Blumenthal from

and

already do.

With more enlightened, I mean non-orthodox, non-religious and especially anti-Zionist Jews. I have nothing specifically against Judaism; I think all organised religions are anti-spiritual and mere instruments to manipulate and control the masses. Religious beliefs also cause a lot of wars.

Now, Jewish Hollywood star Hannah Einbinder added her voice and recently spoke out forcefully against Zionists

Hannah and Simone discuss the pain of letting go of old stories and myths, unpack how to navigate disagreement and even rupture with loved ones, and their shared visions for a different kind of Jewish life. Don’t miss Hannah’s reading list for unlearning Zionism as well as films she recommends!

I didn’t dive deeper into the podcast or Hannah and her reading list, partly because I would rather create than consume, and partly because I don’t want to give my cynical self too much ammunition to destroy my current perception that this is a “good” thing, and that most people are “good” and want to contribute to the “common good” and not only do and say things to get attention and target a specific market or follower type.

My cynic says: “If Jewish stars feel safe to be anti-Zionist in Jewish (Zionist?) dominated Hollywood, I start to worry about how much of this is truly spontaneous and personal and how much of this is scripted?

Big “Jewish bad apples”, like Hannah, who shake the apple carts of established and allowed opinions, are suddenly free (often unknowingly to them) to be authentically anti-Zionist to capture and bundle the free-floating anti-Zionist energy and bind them to a particular influencer star.

Later, this person can then be either psychologically manipulated to become a “limited hangout” lightning rod to discharge and neutralise those anti-Zionist emotions or secretly pressured and blackmailed to do so, as her newfound dissident popularity and TV star fame and income provide immense leverage to do so.

But for now, let’s just take this as a win and a sign that the Zionist narrative is crumbling. When Hollywood stars feel safe to “talk about it” without being called a Neo-Nazi, we might have turned a corner.

“Unlearning Zionism”, providing it is properly unearthing the thousands of hidden and buried historical bodies, is the most urgent task not only for Jews but for the majority of the massively brainwashed population of the Western Empire.

My articles on the true history of Zionism are my small contribution to “Unlearning Zionism”.

If you missed it, I started this series last week with



It is really important to bring home to the world, and especially to the Americans, that the current Gaza Genocide is not just a “bad exception” or a “one-off outlier of a bad Israeli government” that betrays all the “good Zionists.”

There are no “good Zionists” as there are no “good Nazis.”

I didn’t decide that. The brutal facts of history do.

I don’t want to offend or provoke, but plain, objective historical facts tell us that much, and I will provide plenty of those further down to back up my blunt assessment.

Yes, Hitler built Autobahns and cut down unemployment, and the Zionist turned the desert fertile, but that doesn’t make up for the Holocaust and Zionist Genocides, doesn’t it?

If we don’t learn from history, we are bound to repeat it.

So, let’s get started with some history.

Early Settlement Culture Strongly Determines The Future Of Young Countries

Early Prisoners Are Used Like Animals To Pull A Plough In Tasmania, Australia, While A Warden Swings A Stick To Drive Them On

Note that prisoners very often don’t equate to “criminals”, especially in those early years of colonising Australia. Many letters to the British crown were written to urgently request “manpower” for the not-so-small task of colonising a whole continent. Stealing a loaf of bread was then made sufficient to be sentenced to eight years of hard labour in Tasmania.

There is your manpower. Easy.

This lack of manpower and later womanpower, or more precisely, woman birthing power, was a problem they shared with the early Zionists in Palestine.

The dire, dangerous and harsh conditions in either country didn’t motivate many Brits or Jews, respectively, to rush to the promised lands, so the authorities did their very best to “convince” and manipulate them, and, if that didn’t work, force or sentence (in Australia’s case only) enough “manpower” and later “womanpower” that way.

In young countries, the culture of early settlement significantly shapes the culture of the country for decades and centuries to come.

This is something Australia and Israel also share, albeit in different areas.

The early Australian settlers were prisoners and their wardens - a forceful, hierarchical, bureaucratic early society.

Centuries and millions of non-prisoner and non-warden immigrants later, this early culture is surprisingly still seen and felt all over Down Under, a country with an incredible amount of red tape and a ballooning and extremely powerful bureaucracy.

Don’t take it from me.

The below quote is from then-Australian Senator Rennick from 2022, who bravely but more-or-less unsuccessfully tried for years to hold the Australian COVID bureaucrats accountable for their massive failures and transgressions. He ultimately paid for it with his Senate seat. He learned the hard way that:

It [Australia] is run by the bureaucrats. Let’s be honest: that’s much too nice a term; they’re really autocrats.

Here is a reminder of what an autocrat is:

autocrat a ruler with unlimited power, or someone who demands that people completely obey them

While Australians are not prisoners anymore and enjoy physical freedom, the means of power and bondage have gone underground and are often whitewashed by an illusory perception of democracy, which in reality is a thinly disguised bureaucratic autocracy, if Senator Rennick observed this correctly.

Therefore, in principle, Australia’s bureaucratic nature of power hasn’t changed all that much.

But I should shut up and stop whinging about Australia, really. I take it a 1000 times over living in Israel, being a non-Jew. Even if I were a Jew, I would.

The Early Zionists Brought Racism And Brutal Violence To Palestine And Therefore Shaped Today’s Violent And Racist Israeli Culture

A specific early cultural pattern has shaped Israel even more, and Israel’s birth was much more violent and controversial than Australia’s.

This violent and entitled early culture is still strongly present today; therefore, the Gaza Genocide is no surprise at all for those familiar with the true history of the creation of Israel by the Zionists.

Once again, don’t take my word for it.

Below is a report from the excellent and meticulously researched book “Against Our Better Judgment”, from which I take all quotes, unless stated otherwise.

The passing of the partition resolution in November 1947 triggered the violence that State Department and Pentagon analysts had predicted and for which Zionists had been preparing. There were at least 33 massacres of Palestinian villages, half of them before a single Arab army joined the conflict. [232] Zionist forces were better equipped and had more men under arms than their opponents[233] and by the end of Israel’s “War of Independence” over 750,000 Palestinian men, women, and children were ruthlessly expelled.[234] Zionists had succeeded in the first half of their goal: Israel, the self-described Jewish State, had come into existence.[235] As Israeli historian Tom Segev writes, “Israel was born of terror, war, and revolution, and its creation required a measure of fanaticism and cruelty.”[236] The massacres were carried out by Zionist forces, including Zionist militias that had engaged in terrorist attacks in the area for years preceding the partition resolution.[237] Descriptions of the massacres, by both Palestinians and Israelis, are nightmarish. An Israeli eyewitness reported that at the village of al-Dawayima: “The children they killed by breaking their heads with sticks. There was not a house without dead….One soldier boasted that he had raped a woman and then shot her.”[238] One Palestinian woman testified that a man shot her nine-month-pregnant sister and then cut her stomach open with a butcher knife.[239] One of the better-documented massacres occurred in a small, neutral Palestinian village called Deir Yassin in April 1948 – before any Arab armies had joined the war. A Swiss Red Cross representative was one of the first to arrive on the scene, where he found 254 dead, including 145 women, 35 of them pregnant. [240] Witnesses reported that the attackers lined up families – men, women, grandparents and children, even infants – and shot them. [241] An eyewitness and future colonel in the Israeli military later wrote of the militia members: “They didn’t know how to fight, but as murderers they were pretty good.”[242] The Red Cross representative who found the bodies at Deir Yassin arrived in time to see some of the killing in action. He wrote in his diary that Zionist militia members were still entering houses with guns and knives when he arrived. He saw one young Jewish woman carrying a blood-covered dagger and saw another stab an old couple in their doorway. The representative wrote that the scene reminded him of S.S. troops he had seen in Athens.[243] Richard Catling, British assistant inspector general for the criminal investigation division, reported on “sexual atrocities” committed by Zionist forces. “Many young school girls were raped and later slaughtered,” he reported. “Old women were also molested.”[244] The Deir Yassin attack was perpetrated by two Zionist militias and coordinated with the main Zionist forces, whose elite unit participated in part of the operation.[245] The heads of the two militias, Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir, later became Prime Ministers of Israel. (Page 51 of cited book)

If you think that the Zionists went far beyond fighting for “independence” with their brutality and wonder why, there is a very simple answer to that. They were simply following their war manual, the Old Testament.

Psalm 137:8-9

Daughter Babylon, doomed to destruction,

happy is the one who repays you

according to what you have done to us.

9 Happy is the one who seizes your infants

and dashes them against the rocks.

Or smashed in their heads with sticks.

OT adoring Zionists do not accept any worldly rulers either. Look what they did to the superpower of the day, the might Great Britian who tried to stop the mad Zionists from swamping Palestine with more mad Zionists:

The King David Hotel Zionist Terrorist Attack Against the British Killed 95 People. The ringleader, Menachem Begin, was never charged, bragged about it and was elected Prime Minister of Israel in 1977.

What do you expect from a country that elects terrorists and brutal murderers as Prime Ministers?

Approximately six months later, Begin […] came on a tour of America. The tour’s sponsors included famous playwright Ben Hecht, a fervent Zionist who applauded Irgun violence,[248] and eventually included 11 Senators, 12 governors, 70 Congressmen, 17 Justices, and numerous other public officials.[249] The State Department, fully aware of his violent activities in Palestine, tried to reject Begin’s visa but was overruled by Truman.[250] Begin, later proudly admitted his terrorism in an interview for American television. When the interviewer asked him, “How does it feel, in the light of all that’s going on, to be the father of terrorism in the Middle East?” Begin proclaimed, “In the Middle East? In all the world!”[251]

There you go.

A huge number of elected US politicians openly support and celebrate a Zionist terrorist and murderer in the late 1940s, sanctioned by a bought-off president puppet.

Only one thing changed about the Zionists buying American presidents - it is much less hidden these days.

Nowadays, the president himself admits it openly. Substack news:

Trump again blurted the quiet part out loud about American foreign policy, this time during his speech to the Israeli Knesset on the current Gaza ceasefire. This time, he admitted that Miriam Adelson and her late husband Sheldon- the American-Israeli billionaires and Israel lobbyists who donated millions to his 2016 and 2024 campaigns- controlled much of his Middle East policy, including his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and recognizing the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli territory during his first term.

This next part says everything about the Zionist power over presidents:

Trump went on to say, “Miriam and Sheldon (Adelson) would come into the office, they’d call me, I think they had more trips to the white house than anybody. She loves Israel, she loves it, but they would come in, her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him, very supportive of me, he’d call up (and say) can I come over and see you, I’d say Sheldon I’m the president of the United States it doesn’t work that way, he’d come in (anyways).

He also knows that his biggest donor, while officially American, is a radical Zionist who puts Israel above America.

He also admitted, “I actually asked her (Miriam Adelson) once, so Miriam, I know you love Israel, what do you love more, the United States or Israel? She refused to answer, which might mean Israel.”

Hello MAGA?

Anyone home up there where other people have a brain?

But if people think that this is a new thing and are surprised that Trump dances to Zionist music like a well-trained circus bear, they truly need to read up on a bit more history.

None of this is new.

However, they can be partly forgiven, because the Zionists always have and are still taking very good care of what American children learn in their history lessons at school about Zionism. And, to top it off, manage for the Americans to pay for it. Nobody ever claimed the Zionists are dumb.

From the above article (emphasis mine):

Recently, the Trump administration, through the U.S. government’s “National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH),” awarded 10.4 million dollars - described as “the largest NEH grant award to date in the agency’s 60-year history” to the think tank Tikvah in order to “combat the recrudescence and normalization of anti-Semitism in American society through an extensive series of educational, scholarship, and public programs”. As part of the program, Tikvah will oversee “the creation of a Jewish civilization curriculum for middle and high school students, implemented through teacher training and school partnerships; According to the Jewish Virtual Library, Jews make up just over 2.2% of the population in the U.S. as of 2020.

There you go.

Zionist history will be whitewashed, rewritten and re-taught to 98% of non-Jewish pupils under the evergreen disguise of combating “anti-Semitism”, which is another disguise to distract from the word it should be: anti-Zionism.

Semites are a linguistic group that contains Hebrew, Arabic and other languages of the whole area; therefore, using anti-Semite for anti-Jewish or anti-Zionist doesn’t make any sense at all.

The same whitewashed Zionist history lesson thing happened in Germany, at least in the 1970s and 80s, as I can testify. And I bet the same happened in France, the UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, Spain, Italy and many other countries.

That’s why many people think the Gaza Genocide is new and unprecedented, and just unexpectedly fell from the sky.

The only new thing here is that we suddenly hear about it, while in the past 100 years, the displacement and murder of Palestinian people were whitewashed as “Israeli defending their ‘home country’ or were hugely under-reported and excluded from the international daily media salad, mixed by, you guessed it, mostly Zionist owners or Zionist watchdogs.

No one ever said the Zionists are stupid.

If there is one thing the proper history books tell us, it is that they are extremely good at getting what they want.

A while back, I wrote

This is an in-depth article on the early signs of totalitarian fascism that ended years later in the Holocaust.

Auschwitz didn’t suddenly fall from the sky.

Neither did the Gaza Holocaust.

This was predicted and warned against for more than a hundred years by generation after generation of high-ranking British and American foreign state officials, foreign experts and politicians.

It was blatantly obvious and to be expected when a fanatical, racist and ultra-orthodox religious group with a superiority God-complex, with enough financial and institutional support, decides to create a Jewish state in an area occupied by 96% Arabs.

It was an invasion right from the start, and the Zionists knew it, but didn’t care.

After the Zionist Congress (1897), Vienna’s rabbis sent two of their number to explore Palestine as a possible Jewish state. These rabbis recognised the obstacle that Palestinians presented to the plan, writing home: “The bride is beautiful, but she is married to another man.”[9] Still, Zionists ultimately pushed forward. Numerous Zionist diary entries, letters, and other documents show that they decided to push out these non-Jews – financially, if possible; violently if necessary.[10] (Page 13)

The Gaza Genocide is nothing new.

It is the continuation of what started more than 100 years ago. A systematic violent displacement and murder of the Palestinian people.

What is new is that people are finally growing a set of collective balls and talking and protesting against it.

And this opens up a brief historical window we need to use to stop the mad Zionists and reverse these perversions of justice.

Palestine Is Just The Beginning

Considering the mad Zionist mindset and the Old Testament prophecies and guidance they take, this mad behaviour won’t end with the Palestinians.

Everyone has to realise this.

The radical Zionists are driven by their biblical arrogant end-time prophecy and their mission to rule and “repair” the world under their very jealous and violent God.

If you laugh now and think “How can tiny Israel and maybe a maximum 1% Zionists achieve that” (exact numbers of Jews vs Zionists are not available), you still do not understand that Zionists do not only rule Israel but the Western Empire and have access and extreme leverage over the most powerful men in that empire.

That Epstein was a Mossad asset and honeytrapper is an open secret. So, whatever is in those Epstein files, and much more than the Americans have, Mossad will have it. Video evidence of paedophile acts of many of the most powerful people on the planet who visited Epstein’s island is very effective leverage because they not only lose their privileges, but they also end up in prison for the rest of their lives. Will they sacrifice all this for “doing the right thing” and disobey the Zionists to save democracy and decency? I don’t think so.

People urgently need to wake up and “unlearn” some Zionist myths before it is too late.

The fact that the Zionists, after working mostly hidden and in the shadows for more than 100 years, are now so open and bold in their actions (life-streaming a Genocide etc.) and order the president to openly pledge his allegiance to them, can only mean one thing: They are confident they have enough power to openly bring about their end-time prophecies.

Recent unprovoked attacks in several independent countries confirm this suspicion.

And if you have any romantic religious ideas, like the demented Zionist Christians, that the radical religious Zionists will generously let you enter heaven with them and crave for some all-powerful Zionist world order and peace, maybe you need to read the Old Testament and how it advises the Jews to deal with Gentiles, non-Jews.

They clearly distinguish between themselves, the Jews, and everybody else, the Gentiles, and they also don’t invite Gentiles to become Jews, like almost any other religion does. They like to stick to themselves.

Global Religious Populations Christianity Approximately 2.4 billion Islam Approximately 1.9 billion Hinduism Approximately 1.2 billion Buddhism Approximately 520 million Judaism Approximately 15 million

Jews comprise only 0.3% of all religious people despite being one of the oldest religions in the world. Unlike all the other religions, they don’t like to add outsiders, it seems.

It is a tiny minority.

And how do we call a tiny minority that has immense power and wealth?

That’s right.

Elites.

It is a bad idea to have an elite to rule the world to start with. But an elite that feels “chosen” by a very jealous and violent God, and hasn’t mixed with anyone else for almost 4000 years, looks like a bad version of a bad version for everyone else.

Especially when they feel “moved” to “repair” the world.

The other thing Gentiles who have romantic ideas and positive feelings towards being ruled by Zionists should consider is who the radical Zionists turn to for advice on how to deal with non-Jewish populations: The Old Testament.

Before I go into more details about the end-time prophecy and the Old Testament, let’s first look at their geographical ambitions, also fuelled by the OT.

There are internal concerns that Netanyahu dreams of an Israel that reaches from the river to the sea, annexing the West Bank after Gaza has been dealt with, to complete the occupation of the biblical promised land of Israel.

That this promised land is a spiritual term and not a geographical one was recently explained by an enlightened and delightful Jewish author here on Substack, which I can’t find anymore, sorry.

But this is obvious to anyone who understands spirituality. True spirituality is never a worldly thing, encouraging land grabs, wars and power. These are power-hungry people abusing spirituality and old scripts for their purposes.

Even the two authors of this recent Jerusalem Post article, who describe themselves as “unabashed Zionists who unequivocally identify with the State of Israel”, are extremely worried that the current radical Zionists will turn Israel into a modern Sparta.

The second, borderline-apocalyptic vision of Israel now dominant in today’s Netanyahu-led Israel government is that of a fundamentalist Jewish hegemony over the entire biblical territory that encompasses not only Israel but the West Bank as well – “From the River to the Sea for Jews and Jews Only,” as it were. This is the pseudo-messianic model that Netanyahu and the shots-calling extremist far right members of his government are working feverishly and openly to bring about at the expense of Israel’s Jewish and non-Jewish citizens alike- not to mention its neighbours, its standing in the international community, and even the interests of Jews across the globe.

When unabashed proud Zionists start to worry about the radical Zionists in power, we have a problem.

The problem is that the world can’t unsee Gaza and never will, as the world can’t and shouldn’t unsee the Holocaust. These authors try to frame it exactly as I expected: As a temporary, radical, bad choice government that has to be removed, and all will be good again in Zionist paradise.

But we can’t unsee the biblical wrath Israel unleashed, which is informed by their Old Testament war manual, which has repeatedly been quoted by Netanyahu to justify their wars and Genocide.

The Old Testament gives very detailed instructions about how to conduct war against non-Jews, and the Zionists have heeded these instructions to the letter.

Good luck if you are a Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu or of any other faith. The Jewish God is a very jealous God and does not allow any other Gods besides him.

Let’s let this one sink in again, first.

Psalm 137:8-9

Daughter Babylon, doomed to destruction,

happy is the one who repays you

according to what you have done to us.

9 Happy is the one who seizes your infants

and dashes them against the rocks.

Not sure what the infants from Babylon have done to deserve this, but all those Palestinians didn’t initially do anything to the Jews except to live in a place the Zionists wanted. They didn’t start this mess of now mutual violence. They feel they are with their backs to the wall and fight for survival because they experienced for decades now that the Zionist mean biblical business.

Here is another manual:

Deuteronomy:

10 When you march up to attack a city, make its people an offer of peace. 11 If they accept and open their gates, all the people in it shall be subject to forced labor and shall work for you. 12 If they refuse to make peace and they engage you in battle, lay siege to that city. 13 When the Lord your God delivers it into your hand, put to the sword all the men in it. 14 As for the women, the children, the livestock and everything else in the city, you may take these as plunder for yourselves. And you may use the plunder the Lord your God gives you from your enemies. 15 This is how you are to treat all the cities that are at a distance from you and do not belong to the nations nearby. 16 However, in the cities of the nations the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not leave alive anything that breathes. 17 Completely destroy[a] them—the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites—as the Lord your God has commanded you. 18 Otherwise, they will teach you to follow all the detestable things they do in worshipping their gods, and you will sin against the Lord your God.

In short, you will be lucky outside the territory of the promised land. If you surrender, you can all be happy slaves for the Zionists. If not, all men will be killed. But within “their” territory, you will not be so lucky. Everyone, man, woman, and child, will be destroyed.

I came to the conclusion that the radical Zionists are obsessed with the Old Testament and the misunderstood prophecy of the promised land. They worked for more than a hundred years to get this far. They will not stop.

They would rather die.

Religious fever is completely irrational. It is the most powerful spiritual ego trip people can have. Radical Christians had and still have it. Muslims too. And many others in the past.

This has absolutely nothing to do with true spirituality. It is the most severe abuse of it.

They might pause in Gaza or not.

They might be replaced for a few years by more moderate Zionists.

But they will not give up and will return to finish the job.

Be it 5, 20, 100 or 500 years.

And they will not stop after they have achieved from the rivers to the sea. They will spread from there until they either rule the world or are taken away the means to go on with their madness by a combined effort of humanity.

It’s only 0.3% of radicals. It shouldn’t be that hard to control the Zionists, you should think.

Where Do The Zionists Take Their Power From?

I think most people completely underestimate their willingness to do whatever it takes to fulfil the end-time prophecy as fast as they can. I will come to that soon.

They have overwhelming influence over many important segments of the USA and other Western Countries, ranging from politics (as covered above), to technocracy and AI, through key players like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Zuckerman, and the Ellison Imperium. Plus many more.

They have control over social media and traditional media.

They very likely, through the Rothschild and other old Jewish and Zionist banker connections, have a lot of control over BlackRock and Vanguard, with the ability to crash any market they want.

And they have Mossad and honeytrap and blackmail operations targeting the most powerful Jews and non-Jews they need.

After WW I, the Zionist movement was barely 20 years old but already had more influence over international politics than most of the world’s nations, forming alliances with the superpower Great Britain.

The influence of Brandeis and other Zionists in the U.S. had enabled Zionists to form an alliance with Britain, one of the world’s great powers, a remarkable achievement for a non-state group and a measure of Zionists’ by-then immense power. As historian Kolsky states, the Zionist movement was now “an important force in international politics.”[87] (Source)

That was around 1916.

This was only possible because they already had a well-connected international network of influential and wealthy Jews in high-ranking positions in every country that mattered, but especially in the UK and the USA. All they needed to do was to turn these Jews into Zionists or, at least, convince them to support the Zionist cause.

Many of those Jews were not radical end-time prophecy Zionists, who cared about the biblical Israel and the “promised land”, or were even religious, but all of them fell for the “safe haven for persecuted Jews sales pitch.

This was the official and political reason for Israel that convinced so many Jews and non-Jews to support the Zionist cause. The Zionists cleverly appealed to the “humanitarian” souls and found fertile ground, especially with naive American Christians.

AZEC founder Silver and other Zionists played a significant role in creating Christian support for Zionism […] [162] Secret Zionist funds, eventually reaching $150,000 in 1946, were used to revive an elitist Protestant group, the American Palestine Committee. […] The objective was to organize a group of prominent (mainly non-Jewish) Americans in moral and political support of Zionism. […] Silver‘s headquarters issued a directive saying, “In every community an American Christian Palestine Committee must be immediately organized.”[164] […] Historian Richard Stevens explains that Christian support was largely gained by exploiting their wish to help people in need. Steven writes that Zionists would proclaim “the tragic plight of refugees fleeing from persecution and finding no home,” thus linking the refugee problem with Palestine as allegedly the only solution.[167] Stevens writes that the reason for this strategy was clear: “…while many Americans might not support the creation of a Jewish state, traditional American humanitarianism could be exploited in favor of the Zionist cause through the refugee problems.”[168] Few if any of these Christian supporters had any idea that the creation of the Jewish state would entail a massive expulsion of hundreds of thousands of non Jews, who made up the large majority of Palestine‘s population, creating a new and much longer lasting refugee problem. Nor did they learn that during and after Israel’s founding 1947-49 war, Zionist forces attacked a number of Christian sites. […] Donald Neff, former Time Magazine Jerusalem bureau chief and author of five books on Israel-Palestine, reports in detail on Zionist attacks on Christian sites in May 1948, the month of Israel’s birth. […] An American Christian Biblical scholar concurred, reporting that a friend in Jerusalem had been told, “When we get control you can take your dead Christ and go home.”[171] (Page 40)

While this political Zionism was and still is a powerful motivator for many non-religious Zionists, it doesn’t explain the radical persistence, violence, entitlement and biblical brutality many Zionists unleash.

If I wanted a safe haven, a safe country where Jews can finally live in peace, and this chosen country is full of Arabs, wouldn’t I try diplomacy, negotiation, respect and a win-win approach instead of immediately turning the local Arabs into enemies by murdering and displacing them?

I wonder if the Israelis living in Israel feel safer than the Jewish diaspora around the world, with war after war and terrorist attack after terrorist attack for 75 years? I don’t think so. I think almost all international Jews feel much safer than those in Israel.

Since the foundation of Israel, there has been no pogrom against Jews anywhere in the world, yet those millions of Jews who fled for the Jewish safe haven in Israel have had war after war, hardship and terror almost continuously.

Israel fought nine wars in less than eighty years, killing approximately 12.000 Israeli and close to ten times as many enemy soldiers, not including the Gaza Genocide. It also had 9 major terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens in the same time period, killing thousands more

Safe haven?

And the Zionists didn’t even try to create one by getting along with the established inhabitants. That’s why I believe the true motivation for the creation of Israel was biblical.

The “safe haven for Jews” was simply a poisoned carrot to manipulate Jews to move to Palestine and the perfect “sales pitch” to convince Millions of naive Americans and Europeans to support it.

Worse, it not only brought no peace for the Jews, but it also brought horror, massive displacement, suffering and Genocide for millions of Arabs that lived peacefully in Palestine for centuries before the Zionists invaded.

Hindsight is a beautiful thing, some might say, only that in this case, it isn’t. Many people predicted exactly this scenario.

After the Ottoman Empire turned them [The Zionists] down, they then turned to Britain, which was also initially less than enthusiastic. Famous English Middle East experts such as Gertrude Bell pointed out that Palestine was Arab and that Jerusalem was sacred to all three major monotheistic faiths.[66] Future British Foreign Minister Lord George Curzon similarly stated that Palestine was already inhabited by half a million Arabs who would “not be content either to be expropriated for Jewish immigrants or to act merely as hewers of wood and drawers of water for the latter.”[67] However, once the British were embroiled in World War I, […] Zionists were able to play a winning card: Telling the British government that Zionists in the U.S. would push America to enter the war on the side of the British, if the British promised to support a Jewish home in Palestine afterwards.[69]

Despite being against entering WW I, Zionist Brandeis “convinced” President Wilson to do so. This killed over 270.000 American soldiers, but the Zionists didn’t care. They got what they wanted - the Balfour Declaration.

The Zionists then brought it home at the 1919 Paris Peace Conference against all advice. They, once again, simply outgunned everyone.

Zionists, including Brandeis, Felix Frankfurter, World Zionist Organization officials, and an American delegation, went to the peace conference to lobby for a Jewish “home”[93] in Palestine and to push for the Balfour wording to be incorporated in the peace accords. The official U.S. delegation to the peace conference also contained a number of highly placed Zionists. Distinguished American Christians posted in the Middle East, who consistently supported Arab self-determination, went to Paris to oppose Zionists. Numerous prominent Christian leaders in the U.S. – including two of the most celebrated pastors of their day, Harry Emerson Fosdick and Henry Sloane Coffin – also opposed Zionism.[94] However, as a pro-Israel author notes, they were “simply outgunned” by Zionists.[95] President Wilson decided to send a commission to Palestine to investigate the situation in person. After spending two months in the area interviewing all sections of the population, the commission, known as the King-Crane commission, recommended against the Zionist position of unlimited immigration of Jews to make Palestine a distinctly Jewish state.[99] The commissioners stated that the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine could be accomplished only with “the gravest trespass upon the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine,” pointing out that to subject the Palestinians “to steady financial and social pressure to surrender the land, would be a gross violation of the principle [of self determination] and of the peoples’ rights…”[100] The report stated that meetings with Jewish representatives made it clear that “the Zionists looked forward to a practically complete dispossession of the present non-Jewish inhabitants of Palestine,” concluded that armed force would be required to accomplish this, and urged the Peace Conference to dismiss the Zionist proposals.[102] The commission recommended that “the project for making Palestine distinctly a Jewish commonwealth should be given up.”[103] Zionists through Brandeis dominated the situation, however, and the report was suppressed until after the Peace Accords were enacted.[104] As a pro-Israel historian noted, “with the burial of the King-Crane Report, a major obstacle in the Zionist path disappeared.”[105] The U.S. delegation was forced to follow Zionist directives.[106] (Page 27, 28)

This pattern continued in the late 1940s when everyone who understood the situation strongly advised against the state of Israel and predicted exactly what we see in Gaza today, and what led to it. But once again, they owned President Truman, who consistently decided against his own advisers and was rewarded with a new presidency and a suitcase full of money by the Zionists.

The U.S. State Department opposed this [UN] partition plan [giving the Zionists 55 % of Palestine] strenuously, considering Zionism contrary to both fundamental American principles and U.S. interests. For example, the director of the State Department‘s Office of Near Eastern and African Affairs consistently recommended against supporting a Jewish state in Palestine. The director, named Loy Henderson, warned that the creation of such a state would go against locals’ wishes, imperil U.S. interests and violate democratic principles. Henderson emphasised that the U.S. would lose moral standing in the world if it supported Zionism, […] […] He warned that partition “would guarantee that the Palestine problem would be permanent and still more complicated in the future…” Zionists attacked Henderson virulently, calling him “anti-Semitic,” demanding his resignation, and threatening his family. They pressured the State Department to transfer him elsewhere; […] In 1948 Truman sent Henderson to the slopes of the Himalayas, as Ambassador to Nepal […] But Henderson was far from alone in making his recommendations. He wrote that his views were not only those of the entire Near East Division but were shared by “nearly every member of the Foreign Service or of the [State] Department who has worked to any appreciable extent on Near Eastern problems.”[186] He wasn’t exaggerating. Official after official and agency after agency opposed Zionism. In 1947 the CIA reported that Zionist leadership was pursuing objectives that would endanger both Jews and “the strategic interests of the Western powers in the Near and Middle East.”[187] Ambassador Henry F. Grady, who has been called “America’s top diplomatic soldier for a critical period of the Cold War,” headed a 1946 commission aimed at coming up with a solution for Palestine. Grady later wrote about the Zionist lobby and its damaging effect on U.S. national interests. “I have had a good deal of experience with lobbies but this group started where those of my experience had ended,” wrote Grady. “I have headed a number of government missions but in no other have I ever experienced so much disloyalty…. [I]n the United States, since there is no political force to counterbalance Zionism, its campaigns are apt to be decisive.”[188] Grady concluded that without Zionist pressure, the U.S. would not have had “the ill-will with the Arab states, which are of such strategic importance in our ‘cold war’ with the soviets.”[189] Former Undersecretary of State Dean Acheson also opposed Zionism. Acheson‘s biographer writes that Acheson “worried that the West would pay a high price for Israel.” Another author, John Mulhall, records Acheson‘s warning of the danger for U.S. interests: “...to transform [Palestine] into a Jewish State capable of receiving a million or more immigrants would vastly exacerbate the political problem and imperil not only American but all Western interests in the Near East.”[190] The Joint Chiefs of Staff reported in late 1947, “A decision to partition Palestine, if the decision were supported by the United States, would prejudice United States strategic interests in the Near and Middle East” to the point that “United States influence in the area would be curtailed to that which could be maintained by military force.”[191] The Joint Chiefs issued at least sixteen papers on the Palestine issue following World War II. They were particularly concerned that the Zionist goal was to involve the U.S. One 1948 paper predicted that “the Zionist strategy will seek to involve [the United States] in a continuously widening and deepening series of operations intended to secure maximum Jewish objectives.”[192] The CIA stated that Zionist leadership was pursuing objectives that would endanger both Jews and “the strategic interests of the Western powers in the Near and Middle East.”[193] […] An internal State Department memorandum accurately predicted how Israel would be born through armed aggression masked as defense: “...the Jews will be the actual aggressors against the Arabs. However, the Jews will claim that they are merely defending the boundaries of a state which were traced by the UN.… In the event of such Arab outside aid the Jews will come running to the Security Council with the claim that their state is the object of armed aggression and will use every means to obscure the fact that it is their own armed aggression against the Arabs inside which is the cause of Arab counter-attack.”[195] And American Vice Consul William J. Porter foresaw one last outcome of the “partition” plan: that no Arab state would actually ever come to be in Palestine.[196] (Page 44) President Harry Truman, however, ignored this advice and chose instead to support the Zionist partition plan. Truman‘s political advisor, Clark Clifford, believed that the Jewish vote and contributions were essential to winning the upcoming presidential election, and that supporting the partition plan would garner that support. Truman‘s Secretary of State George Marshall, the renowned World War II General and author of the Marshall Plan, was furious to see electoral considerations taking precedence over policies based on national interest. […] I said bluntly that if the President were to follow Mr. Clifford‘s advice and if in the elections I were to vote, I would vote against the President...”[199] Secretary of Defense James Forrestal also tried, unsuccessfully, to oppose the Zionists. He was outraged that Truman‘s Mideast policy was based on what he called “squalid political purposes,” asserting that “United States policy should be based on United States national interests and not on domestic political considerations.”[200] Forrestal represented the general Pentagon view when he said that “no group in this country should be permitted to influence our policy to the point where it could endanger our national security.”[201] A report by the National Security Council warned that the Palestine turmoil was acutely endangering the security of the United States. A CIA report stressed the strategic importance of the Middle East and its oil resources.[202] Similarly, George F. Kennan, the State Department‘s Director of Policy Planning, issued a top-secret document on January 19, 1947 that outlined the enormous damage done to the U.S. by the partition plan (“Report by the Policy Planning Staff on Position of the United States with Respect to Palestine”).[203] Kennan cautioned that “important U.S. oil concessions and air base rights” could be lost through U.S. support for partition and warned that the USSR stood to gain by the partition plan. Kermit Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt‘s grandson and a legendary intelligence agent, was another who was deeply disturbed by events, noting: “The process by which Zionist Jews have been able to promote American support for the partition of Palestine demonstrates the vital need of a foreign policy based on national rather than partisan interests…. […] No American political leader has the right to compromise American interests to gain partisan votes…”[204] […] Truman wrote in his memoirs: “I do not think I ever had as much pressure and propaganda aimed at the White House as I had in this instance.” There were now about a million dues-paying Zionists in the U.S.[206] Then, as now, in addition to unending pressure there was financial compensation, Truman reportedly receiving a suitcase full of money from Zionists while on his train campaign around the country.[207] (Page 46)

Everybody knew that a Jewish state in Palestine would be bad for almost everyone.

Most ordinary Jews walked into a living hell of war and terror, the Arabs living there were ruthlessly displaced and killed in war after war, and the USA lost valuable allies and access to oil. The only ones that got what they wanted were, once again, the Zionists who had perfected the art of either bribing or threatening the right people at the right time.

Reading up on all their crafty dealings with the worlds most powerful people and nations, left me in a state of frozen and dark awe at how determined, skilled, organised, intelligent, cunning, ruthless, focused and possessed the Zionist movement carried out their mission for almost 130 years, seamlessly passing on the torch to the next generation and not only overcoming every possible obstacle, but ruthlessly using it to their advantage, including the NAZIs, both World Wars and the Holocaust.

In this process, this extremely small group in numbers managed to first influence and then literally own all the presidents of the United States of America from Wilson onwards, except, maybe, JFK.

How is this possible?

The official political “safe haven” motivation does not nearly explain that amount of ongoing determination and obsession passed down through the Zionist generations.

This was so much bigger.

This was fanatical.

This was religious.

Only a possessed zealot religious calling, fuelling an immense spiritual ego and superiority complex, would have the power to produce such monumental energy and success.

There is no doubt left in my mind that the Zionists are currently the most powerful group in the world, and they just started to show themselves to the world after hiding and biding their time in the shadows for 130 years.

I am convinced that the Gaza Genocide wasn’t a PR mishap of the Zionists, as some believe. I don’t think they lost the information war. They never fought one.

I am convinced that they wanted the world to see this. I am sure they meant to act exactly as their cruel God demands. Smash infants against rocks. Nothing to be ashamed off. YHWH commands all this in the OT. This is the right thing to do.

And they are taunting the world to go to war against them. They constantly provoke.

But why? How mad is that?

wrote in

about something chilling but essential that not many authors concerned with world dominance have addressed before - that there must be a spiritual connection between the kabal that wants to rule the world.

Now, I do believe that the upper elites are held together by a certain ideological makeup. Yes, they want to stay in power and yes, they want to increase their power, and yes, one has to undergo massive trials and offer blackmail material, really dark stuff, to reach the higher levels - but this is not enough. There must be a deeper level, a religious level that justifies their need to dominate regardless of the cost - the opposite of the Christian “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” - which spins their actions into a positive light. They must have this because the worst thing for them would be for upper elites to splinter factionally, and also because everyone wants to think they’re the good guy of the story, no one wants to think they’re evil or nefarious, so they need a metaphysical glue to hold the cabal together (the word “cabal” derives from the term Kabbalism). And my belief is that certain strains of Talmudism/Kabbalah/Chabad (as minority interpretations within broader Jewish thought) provide these energies - because it becomes about “repairing the world” by doing the word of Yahweh, subjugating the masses as Noahides and destroying non-belivers so that the End Times prophecies may be fulfilled. If one buys into this scheme, then doing whatever has to be done to effectuate those prophecies is fulfilling God’s will - sure, it massively benefits oneself and justifies ones position in power, to behave immorally, which is precisely why such an ideology would be seized upon, but the “God’s will” justification is the glue that keeps the whole enterprise together and focused on eschatological objectives.

He then quotes the End Times Prophecies (abridged by me)

These End Times prophecies are basically as follows, although the specific order is unclear and debated:

The ingathering of the Jewish diaspora back to Israel. […] Greater Israel will be effectuated. […] The world will turn on Israel and launch a war against it. Israel will triumph. […] […] The world will worship the Jewish Messiah. […] Jews rule in perpetuity.

Now this makes a lot of sense and is in proportion to all the immense effort, obsession, sacrifices and risks the Zionists took since the beginning of this whole mad Zionist project called Israel.

Only religious fanatics can develop this energy, obsession and ruthlessness to pull this through and, yes, only some sort of grandiose spiritual vision will have the power to make a huge bunch of egocentric elites work with each other as the Zionists and their supporting powerful Jews have done for 130 years.

There Is A Historical Obligation Now To Stop This Once And For All, And The Jews Need To Take Part In This, Because They Mostly Enabled It.

The Zionist creation of Israel will go down in history as possibly the biggest propaganda operation the world has ever seen.

Initially funded and supported by a small circle of very rich and powerful Jews, including the Rothschilds, they soon managed to convince and pressure other powerful American and British Jews to support this project.

This was soon extended to non-Jews and a considerable number of US presidents who openly support this criminal project, against international laws, and American interests abroad.

Therefore, the powerful Jews who created this Zionist monster, willingly or unwillingly, knowingly or unknowingly, have now a historical obligation to undo what they did and rein in the mad Zionists.

But not only the Jews.

Driven by shallow short-sighted political considerations, power, greed and corruption, countless weak and corrupt politicians of the Western Empire were played, threatened, and openly bribed by the Zionists and also significantly contributed to this.

To their credit, the British, while initially complicit through the Balfour Declaration, tried to stop the Israeli state for as long as possible, but were eventually outfoxed by the Zionist cunningness, media manipulation and brutal terrorist attacks against them.

The decision was then handed over to the UN member states, of which initially many also voted against the creation of Israel.

But once again, the ruthless, cunning and extremely well-supported and connected Zionists managed to bribe, threaten, shame or blackmail enough member states into voting for it at the end.

When it was clear that, despite U.S. support,[220] the partition recommendation did not have the two-thirds support of the UN General Assembly required to pass, Zionists pushed through a delay in the vote. They then used this period to pressure numerous nations into voting for the recommendation. A number of people later described this campaign. Robert Nathan, a Zionist who had worked for the U.S. government and who was particularly active in the Jewish Agency, wrote afterward, “We used any tools at hand,” such as telling certain delegations that the Zionists would use their influence to block economic aid to any countries that did not vote for partition.[221] […] Financier and longtime presidential advisor Bernard Baruch told France it would lose U.S. aid if it voted against partition. Top White House presidential aide David Niles organized pressure on Liberia through rubber magnate Harvey Firestone, who told the Liberian president that if Liberia did not vote in favor of partition, Firestone would revoke his planned expansion in the country. Liberia voted yes.[222] Latin American delegates were told that the Pan-American highway construction project would be more likely if they voted yes. Delegates’ wives received mink coats (the wife of the Cuban delegate returned hers); Costa Rica’s President Jose Figueres reportedly received a blank checkbook. Haiti was promised economic aid if it would change its original vote opposing partition. Longtime Zionist Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter, along with ten senators and Truman domestic advisor Clark Clifford, threatened the Philippines (seven bills on the Philippines were pending in Congress). Before the vote on the plan, the Philippine delegate had given a passionate speech against partition, defending the inviolable “primordial rights of a people to determine their political future and to preserve the territorial integrity of their native land...”[223] The delegate went on to say that he could not believe that the General Assembly would sanction a move that would place the world “back on the road to the dangerous principles of racial exclusiveness and to the archaic documents of theocratic governments.” Twenty-four hours later, after intense Zionist pressure, the Philippine delegate voted in favour of partition.[224]

All these nations have a historical obligation now to undo the colossal betrayal of the Palestinian people and make good for the cowardice, stupidity, corruption and weakness of their predecessors.

And each of us can make a difference by breaking the Zionist ordered taboo and openly speaking and demanding an end to this madness.

Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism.

Anti-Zionism is anti-Racism and anti-Fascism.

Personally, I have never been a supporter of Israel, but neither a critic.

Like so many, I was sitting on the fence, hushed down and intimidated by the threat to be called an anti-Semite or even a Neo-Nazi for only slightly criticising Israel.

This attitude has changed in only a few months within myself and globally. It is like the penned-up anti-Zionist sentiments are bursting into the open all over the world.

This is a historic opportunity to set things right and rein in the mad Zionists.

That’s why I spent many hours of my free time writing articles setting Zionist historical facts straight to wash away the century-old brainwash and undo the core perception that

a) The Zionists have a “right” to Palestine and Israel

b) The Zionists and Israel are only “defending” themselves against the “bad” Arab terrorists

Among many other myths about Israel and Zionism, these two are the most powerful in excusing Zionist and Israel’s ongoing crimes against humanity by calling it a war and self-defence.

After Hitler, the German population had to be de-Nazified from the relentless brainwashing.

Now, the Israeli population has to be de-Zionised. Plus the USA and the whole Western Empire.

This won’t be easy.

Not many will read this article because all my anti-Zionist articles are shadow-banned and reach a restricted. Zionists and/or Zionist supporters own most of the social media platforms and AI bots.

But I believe in a network of many small writers and individuals who speak out and make a difference.

It feels good to do my little part in researching and sharing the true, suppressed Zionist history to give people the knowledge and motivation “to unlearn Zionism.”

In a recent survey I conducted, only 55% of my readers said that they are sharing anti-Zionist articles as freely as other articles. This is the Zionist censorship at work right there. 45% hold back,

This has to change.

How to fight this?

Awareness and knowledge are enough.

Principles are enough.

Education and being brave and speaking out are enough.

It simply has to become very uncool to be a Zionist or support any Zionist ideas.

It simply has to become very uncool to support Israel any longer.

Israel is doomed.

They can’t go on like this for much longer.

Their only chance is to completely ban all Zionist activity, try and punish the Zionist perpetrators for crimes against humanity, apologise profoundly to the Arabs, pay reparation and start anew with a truly multi-cultural, religious-free, enlightened modern spiritual society based on mutual respect and goodwill.

I know, this sounds impossible.

But NZ did it and it worked.

Granted, the transgressions of the British and later Pakehas against the Maori were not as grave as what the Zionists did, but still, they realised their mistakes, admitted their faults, apologised and paid reparation and look at that society now - so much respect between them compared to the early 90s when I first arrived there and Maori protests and land occupations where happening all over NZ.

I actually got caught up in one and we lost our marriage and business over it, but that is another story for another day, maybe.

Now, most Pakeha are proud of NZ Maori culture as they should, and Maori also come to terms with accepting the status quo and a path forward in multi-cultural togetherness.

There will be no happy ending for Zionist Israel if it continues this path of entitlement, racism, theft, and especially religious madness.

The world has seen the ugly, brutal Zionist face, and more and more people will realise that they will not stop.

Lashing Out Against Ordinary Jews Will Only Strengthen The Zionists And Israel - That’s What They Want.

So how do we stop them?

We don’t need to fight this.

We don’t need to lash out against Zionists or worse, Jews.

Not with words and not with violence.

Lashing out is what the Zionists want. Violent and fascist systems want us to be violent because they are much better at it and can use it to oppress and control us.

Violence against ordinary Jews will only drive these Jews into the arms of Zionist Israel as it has for a long time. There is historical evidence of several false flag attacks by the Zionists against Jews in order to scare Jews and drive them to Palestine in several countries.

“The idea behind Zionism was to create a state where Jews worldwide could escape anti-Semitism.[108] Combined with this was the belief that all Jews would and should come to the Jewish state in a massive “ingathering of exiles.”[109] However, when it turned out that not enough Jews were coming of their own volition, a variety of methods were used to increase the immigration. Zionist leader David Ben-Gurion once told a gathering of Jewish Americans: “[Zionism] consists of bringing all Jews to Israel. We appeal to the parents to help us bring their children here. Even if they decline to help, we will bring the youth to Israel; but I hope that this will not be necessary.”[110]” There are various documented cases in which fanatical Zionists exploited, exaggerated, invented, or even perpetrated “anti-Semitic” incidents both to procure support and to drive Jews to immigrate to the Zionist-designated homeland. (Page 30)

But the most unethical and cynical Zionist “recruitment” politics played out during the NAZI times when the Zionists hoped for the NAZI’s to take power in Germany as it would drive much needed German Jews to Palestine to drive out the Arabs.

Even worse than that. Zionists actively opposed and sabotaged any rescue operations of German Jews from Nazi-Germany unless they were directed towards Palestine.

Let’s not forget that at the time, the British made it illegal for Jews to move to Palestine because they realised that it was practically a foreign invasion of Arab territory and that the Zionists were killing and displacing the local people.

While papers predicted “loss and ruin beyond repair” and described a “dance of death” in Berlin, “they [Zionists] expected that ‘the hour of trouble and anguish’ would open unprecedented historical opportunities –specifically, increased immigration to Palestine. Ben Gurion hoped the Nazis’ victory would become ‘a fertile force’ for Zionism.”[114] Historians have documented that Zionists sabotaged efforts to find safe havens for Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany in order to convince the world that Jews could only be safe in a Jewish state.[115] When FDR made efforts in 1938[116] and 1943[117], and the British in 1947[118], to provide havens for refugees from the Nazis, Zionists opposed these projects because they did not include Palestine. Morris Ernst, FDR‘s international envoy for refugees, wrote in his memoir that when he worked to help find refuge for those fleeing Hitler, “…active Jewish leaders decried, sneered and then attacked me as if I were a traitor. At one dinner party I was openly accused of furthering this plan of freer immigration [into the U.S.] in order to undermine political Zionism… Zionist friends of mine opposed it.”[119] Ernst wrote that he found the same fanatical reaction among all the Jewish groups he approached, whose leaders, he found, were “little concerned about human blood if it is not their own.”[120] FDR finally gave up, telling Ernst: “We can’t put it over because the dominant vocal Jewish leadership of America won’t stand for it.”[121] (Page 32)

In short, it is very likely, that many German Jews ended up in the gas chambers that could have been taken to America or other countries if it wasn’t blocked by the radical Zionist lobby. Zionists would American Jews and Zionists would rather had German Jews gassed than go anywhere else but Palestine.

Therefore, lashing out and violence against ordinary Jews does not change anything.

It only serves the Zionist. The biggest violence against Jews ever committed, the Holocaust, served the Zionists tremendously and led to the foundation of Israel and decades of blackmailing and guilt-tripping the world.

But the Jews, and especially the powerful Jews with significant influence and leverage, have to draw a line now.

They have to openly not only distance themselves from the mad Zionists, they have to completely withdraw all support and call them the mad monsters they are.a

Mehdi, in his speech, quoted a poll that for the first time in history had more people supporting Palestine than Israel. ,

Ordinary, modern, non-religious Jews have to realise that the tide is turning against Israel and the Zionists, and they will be collateral damage because the mob, once enraged, won’t understand or distinguish between Zionists and them.

Religious Jews, like all religious people, also have to look at their outdated tribal religion and violent God and dump both. The OT was written almost 4000 years ago when tribes roamed the desert.

Wake up.

This is a planet with more than 8 billion people now and modern lethal armies with nuclear weapons.

War is not an option anymore.

Either the Jews understand that this human family has to come together and achieve a jump in consciousness, or we will be history.

There is no space for “religious and tribal specialness.” If you think you are “chosen”, and it is the Jews’ mission to “repair” the world according to the OT, go and fuck yourself.

And this applies equally to all the Christian and Muslim religious bullshit, too.

Divisive religions have done enough damage through the ages. We don’t need religions to be spiritual or to be proud of one’s culture and tradition.

We can’t afford old tribal Gods, who tell us to smash infants against rocks.

Come on, people.

Religious people also need to understand that cherry-picking the old books doesn’t work. You can’t just pick the good stuff and try to interpret the bad stuff away.

It’s 2025.

Wake up from this religious bullshit and turn to and be part of a better and truer spirituality that brings people together and does not tribalize and divide them.

We need to develop a new spirituality for the 3rd millennium or we won’t survive.

But first we have to “unlearn Zionism”.

To support my work, please either make a one-off donation of your choice at Buy Me A Coffee or take up a monthly ($ US5) paid subscription below

Leave a comment

Share