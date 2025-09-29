It’s raining truth, hallelujah

It’s raining truth, amen

I’m gonna go out, I’m gonna let myself get

Absolutely soaking wet

Has shadow-banning and soft-totalitarianism failed?

On the surface, shadow-banning is a powerful and genius idea.

It affects individual dissidents from getting much traction, as I have demonstrated and proven here.

It not only censors dissident voices by severely restricting reach, but it also exhausts the dissident writer’s energy and gives away dissident content to the spying, recording and controlling elites.

It is much better to let the dissidents keep writing and to study them than to censor them completely, because that would only lead to either open rebellion or drive their ideas underground and out of control.

If you then shadow-ban most articles about shadow-banning, people completely forget that it even exists.

It’s Raining Truth

But, while they can stop the spread of truth-speaking voices of many individual dissidents, they can’t stop truth itself from spreading

Despite having all the odds and powers stacked against us, lately, there have been some great signs that this massive manipulation and shadow-banning of most dissident voices works less and less.

The worldwide uprising against Zionism and huge scepticism of the hugely controlled Charlie Kirk assassination narrative are two examples that instil a lot of hope. I was also very surprised that my 18-year-old daughter picked up the same narrative-questioning vibes from TikTok, of all places.

No wonder the Zionists have bought it since then. But I don’t think it matters that much. You simply can’t stop the truth from coming out somewhere. Shadow-banning and narrative control are not water-tight and never will be.

The weakness of the controllers is that they think only in terms of cause and effect and in linear and logical ways.

They track one dangerous new idea, which threatens their power, and they think it will spread from there like a “snowball effect”. And that does happen. But it is not the only way truth spreads.

I wrote about this before, but it is even more obvious to me now.

Dissident writers, in fact, all good writers, don’t “invent” new ideas. These ideas are already floating around in the collective unconsciousness, in the cloud, if you will.

A mysterious process forms that cloud from worrying and suffering.

Like heat evaporates water and collects it in clouds that eventually pour down on the parched earth, suffering evaporates ideas about who and what causes it. This builds up clouds of frustration and outrage in the collective unconscious.

And if the cloud swells big and heavy enough, these ideas rain down everywhere and get picked up simultaneously by many people.

A writer can write what he wants. But if it does not resonate with the readers, it is a waste of time.

In other words, when a dissident writer expresses an idea that resonates with the people, the people are already aware of that idea unconsciously.

Trying to stop dissident talk, which ultimately is always stories of collective suffering from oppression and exploitation by the elites, is like trying to stop rain.

The dissident writer is simply putting in words what his readers already know and feel somehow. He makes the unconscious conscious.

Even if they eliminate all dissident writers, the truth still rains down from the collective unconscious.

But with increasing censorship and totalitarian power, the people will have to and will develop their own truth-reading abilities again.

Maybe on a piece of paper, they burn afterwards.

Maybe in a quiet conversation with a trusted friend or family member.

Maybe in their minds.

Maybe disguised as art, satire and humour.

In extreme cases, this truth is transmitted wordlessly to like-minded people by a certain look or a shrug of the shoulders.

It could be transmitted by a seemingly harmless comment or joke that the non-dissident and useful idiot doesn’t really get, while a true dissident will decipher and understand it.

In other words, dissident communication will go underground. It always was in totalitarian systems like the NAZI’s and the Communists.

That’s why this experiment with shadow-banning and controlling the “narrative” will ultimately fail.

Developing Healthy Intuition And Instincts Again

In this hyper-digital and mental social media world, people forget that humanity is only living a split-second like that. Humanity didn’t survive and thrive because of mind-driven media or even linear intellectual reasoning and thinking. Humanity survived and did very well, driven by healthy instincts and intuitions.

And real-life communication between real people.

Many people think our world will collapse if they turn off the Internet and social media. It won’t. Only the elite world will collapse because they lose most power over us without it.

The beast they created - narrative control to control us - could and is turning against them. Increasingly, nothing is believed by anybody coming through the Internet and the News.

What will happen to “the truth” if everything can be faked and the trust in our so-called “trusted institutions” of state, science and media is totally eroded?

Nothing.

It was never the truth in the first place.

We have been living in this “post-modern” unreal reality where the truth was defined as “what the people in power decide the truth will be” for a very long time.

The elites ruined their own system by abusing it too much.

There are two directions people can take now.

They can either stay stupid and helpless and turn to the new authority of AI for the new false truth from the elites, or turn inwards to find their own truth.

AI has its uses and purpose, like any technology, if used with wisdom and healthy intuition.

Yesterday, two friends of mine demonstrated both wise use and unwise use of AI. Both used AI to give a quick summary of the words “Grunge” and “raring” that was helpful to me. Quick and easy neutral information.

But then one of them used it to get a summary of what is happening in the Charlie Kirk investigation after I made him aware of some holes in the story. That’s an unwise use of AI, as it uses only approved sources and is biased in favour of the powers to be controlled by the elites.

We can only hope people will understand the difference and limitations of AI.

The other direction people can take is to find their own truth again, rather than relying on the media, news or AI or anyone else.

If they can’t trust anything anymore, they need to start thinking again and find their own answers. But that needs healthy instincts, intuition and common sense, which a shocking amount of people seemed to have completely lost.

On deeper thought, this is not that surprising at all, as the elites have established a whole range of institutions and Mega-Psyops, including “the right parenting”, to breed out instinct and intuition from every baby as soon as it is born.

Fully trusting our instinct and intuition, our gut feeling, is the biggest threat to those who want to rule and exploit us.

That’s what they fear the most. If many people trust their instinct and intuition more than the “official narrative”, no matter in what form it is transmitted.

While they can easily control our minds, they can’t easily control our healthy instincts and intuition.

There is nothing more rebellious than a man or a woman trusting themselves 100%.

This woman or man will be uncontrollable, and no AI will be able to predict what they will do next.

Acting on intuition and instinct is acutely spontaneous and not based on behavioural patterns of the past.

Somebody in tune with their intuition and instincts doesn’t think that much at all. They act instead. Thinking is best used to properly apply intuition and instinct.

It has to be put back into the slave status where it belongs. Cognitive thinking is a bad decision-making tool for existential and complex life-and-death and survival questions. Thinking is not wisdom.

Thinking is a dualistic exercise that will always swing between opposing poles and from one uncertainty to the next. Cognitive thinking alone is completely overrated and not equipped to deal wisely with the immense complexity of life, human relationships and complex emotional processes like trust, honesty, and love.

Gut feeling and intelligence, intuition and instinct are the proper tools for that.

These are always fresh and always new, adjusting in real-time to a situation in split seconds. That’s how we survived. Linear and cognitive thinking are way too slow and predictable.

AI can’t handle spontaneous, intuitive decision-making and acting.

It can’t predict that.

AI can only predict from old data and repetitive behaviour born from unconscious and unaware mind patterns.

And there is a direct connection from intuition and instinct to pure awareness.

In awareness, the proper intuition and instinct arise automatically. This is not difficult, and most people can still do this. After all, awareness is our only and true nature.

However, while easy to do, people have been taught for a long time not to trust it anymore. To not trust themselves but trust the authorities instead.

This Crisis Could Trigger A Spiritual Revolution

Being fully aware in the moment is a spiritual practice that pauses these automatic patterns of behaviour and makes us truly spontaneous. That’s why this is a spiritual war against the machines, and each of us has to become a warrior of awareness, spontaneity, instinct and intuition.

Awareness is also the one thing that connects us all.

We don’t have awareness.

We are awareness.

And there is only one awareness. Call it God if you like.

Therefore, by being fully aware, we are also one with everybody, everything and God.

As soon as we are tuned in, we will act in aware spontaneous synchronicity with the cosmic logos and all other people that are tuned in.

If that happens, we will win against the machine, and humanity will make the needed jump in consciousness to free ourselves from the purely materialistic realm that is starting to destroy us.

This could win this war.

We can’t win it with our limited minds. AI is smarter than our minds in many areas. But AI is not aware or sentient.

Unless we believe AI is sentient. That would be the end.

It then becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Not in reality, but in our minds.

That’s why the tech elites spend millions on think tanks like the Sentient Institute to invent AI sentience from thin air through so-called “research”. This is mostly funded by Elon Musk and a handful of other tech billionaires through a number of Effective Altruism NGO’s.

If this AI-sentient and AI-aware PSYOP is successful, we will very likely lose against the machines. Not because they are sentient - this is impossible. A machine can never be alive, only pretend to be alive.

But when we believe it, it will create a false truth that will rule us all.

This crisis has to drive humanity to a jump in consciousness to beat the machines. It is either that or the end of us. That’s the silver lining of all of this.

We can’t go back. Especially regarding spirituality.

They frenetically try to herd people with the right spiritual instincts back into the established controlling religious folds, be it Islam, Judaism or Christianity.

Trump is not stupid. To succeed in his planned dictatorship, he needs to create a pseudo-spirituality. That’s where Stalin and Hitler failed.

That’s why he tries to weaponise, with Erika’s help, Charlie Kirk’s death to herd people who crave some form of spirituality for his cause.

Will people fall for this new Christian bullshit? Time will tell.

But if it succeeds, we will have the worst dictatorship the world will ever witness: Technocracy, Personal Narcisism, Personality cult, power, greed, and righteous and zealous Christianity all combined into something truly horrendous.

I think we are at a fork in the road, individually and collectively.

It is either discovering and living pure awareness and being liberated from the materialistic realm or perishing under something truly terrible.

Mind- and narrative-control has no power over a fully aware person.

And unlike faith, awareness can be practised and learned.

In a seeming paradox, true faith and awareness-practice eventually are the same. But not many people have true faith that the cosmos is good, because that is what true faith is all about. Seeing and believing in the goodness of all existence.

Only pure awareness or true faith will make us unassailable by AI and technocracy, or the corrupt fascist evil rising all over the world. And it doesn’t matter if this fascist evil comes from the left or the right. It comes from both sides. Replacing Biden doesn’t change anything. Replacing Trump doesn’t change anything.

No new leader, new system, new ideology, new technology or newly-invented old religious movement will save us.

We can only save our own souls. Each of us.

The people need to wake up and jump out of these immense mass formation trances and stop feeding them with their hopes, anger and illusions.

But first things first.

First, we need to fully redevelop our instincts and intuition as a stepping stone.

Through trusting ourselves 100% again, we become our true selves 100% again. The timeless “I Am”.

And the “I Am” state is the door between our egoic, materialistic perception of ourselves and the Absolute, pure awareness, and the One nameless and formless spirit.

This will give rise to a parallel process.

As more people trust their own truth again, the collective will see through the lies and evil of all these fascist forces.

Look at the Zionists as an example. This public uprising against this evil fascist force defies all Zionist power and control.

The same starts to happen against Trump.

Charlie Kirk possibly had to die because of this.

His base forced him to choose between the people and the totalitarian fascists, and all reports point towards him growing a conscience (or a badly calculated lust for power away from the hands that fed him) and an example was made.

This is the most obvious and logical interpretation of these events.

The Zionists are in panic mode.

They are frenetically and stupidly buying more media, including TikTok, desperately trying to control more narratives and stop anti-Zionist sentiments everywhere. But to no avail.

It’s finally raining truth everywhere.

AI can’t prevent this. Narrative control, propaganda and lies can’t stop this either.

In fact, the AI craze and hype will soon collapse and speed up the fall of the technocrats.

AI in its current form is simply unsustainable.

It is a dead-end technology that uses too many resources. The mob will rebel eventually when using their army of electrical appliances becomes unaffordable because of crazy power prices.

The Soft-Totalitarians’ Faces Are Being Unmasked

The bad news is that they will finally be forced to show their real totalitarian face and drop the “soft” mask.

But while this is scary, it will also be the beginning of the end. All dictatorships, left or right, have a very short shelf-life.

Trump is rapidly heading that way, probably forced by his fascist Zionist masters. The Charlie Kirk narrative management fails dramatically, and the hard crackdowns have started.

Hundreds of people lost their jobs over words that the regime doesn’t allow.

While we should never celebrate murder, this is an extreme violation of the 1st amendment.

While Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t missed by many, his demotion is a violation of the 1st. Obviously, he is simply an actor for the left fascist movement, but this doesn’t matter.

Freedom of speech is the foundation of freedom.

Free speech is free speech. It can’t depend on whether you like it or not.

They announced more hard crackdowns, unleashing the full power of the dictator state: Revoke driver’s licenses, block visas, arrest and prosecute protesters, declare every protester a terrorist and more.

Nothing soft-totalitarian in this.

The masks are coming off.

The masks of the Zionists came off years ago, of course, when they felt so powerful, so unassailable, that they openly showed what they are capable of: Open, life-streamed Genocide and attacking and assassinating whoever they want, when they want, all under the pretence to “defend” themselves.

Now they are forcing Trump to do the same.

What gives such a tiny country and tiny population such immense power?

Very simple.

They own America.

It is obvious and can be easily proven, and I will soon.

But the simple fact that the left fascists under Biden were also ruled by the Zionists is the quickest way to show everyone on the spot that all this left-right theatre is exactly that: A political show that gives Americans the illusion they live in a democracy ruled by a two-party system when it is clearly visible that there is only one ruler - the Zionists.

Many Americans haven’t fully realised this and don’t like it when reminded. It wasn’t well-received when I recently wrote:

Maybe Americans will finally realise that America doesn’t support Zionist Israel. […] Maybe they start to realise a much bigger truth. That Israel is simply the operational arm of Zionist America, that the Zionists rule and own America.

The media still talks about a “Zionist or Israel lobby.”

It’s not a lobby. It hasn’t been a lobby for decades.

It is a secret state within a state. And they feel less and less need to be secret.

While the massive Zionist influence on Truman, causing the USA to join WW I and killing hundreds of thousands of American soldiers, is hardly known by most Americans, the massive Zionist influence on Trump is so blatantly obvious that his own MAGA base and Charlie Kirk couldn’t bear it any longer.

I came to this obvious conclusion by reading up on the history of Zionism, and I will soon publish a summary of that. And I don’t care if the open rate will drop to a new low record. It’s something I intuitively want and need to do for myself. Set the record right. If I follow these instincts, I get peace within. The rest is not up to me.

Yes, I am sometimes fearful of the consequences, but being a coward somehow is not an option. I owe that much to my children and future grandchildren.

But my sense is that my days on Substack are numbered, so I have three more long articles I want to do. This is the first one. Anything after that will be a bonus.

The hard-totalitarian Zionist hand will force Trump to crack down on all media platforms to actively and directly wipe out any anti-Zionist sentiments. Despite all the shadow-banning and managing the narrative and thousands of Zionists in important key positions, more and more Americans and other Nations wake up to the true nature of the Zionist fascists.

It didn’t matter that my ten articles about Zionists were reach-restricted because it was raining anti-Zionist truth everywhere.

I believe, very soon, “the soft-totalitarian experiment” will be over because it is failing.

It is not working as the Charlie Kirk example shows.

When 18-year-old kids on TikTok realise that the FBI is full of shit, you truly lose your sophisticated mind-control war. Buying TikTok won’t change that. The kids are not as stupid and not as brainwashed as we all thought.

They know better than we oldies, through direct experience, that everything on Social it pretty much fake. Yes, they still consume it for their own entertainment, but they don’t take it that seriously, I found out

It won’t be long before they realise that they lost control. They already do. They are forced to go hard totalitarian.

In true dictator style, Trump got pissed off when his dinner was interrupted by a few pro-Palestine protesters recently.

“We can’t have that.”

“Behead those underlings!!!!”

He floated the idea of having them criminally charged.

For what?

Protesting?

There is your cherished 1st, Americans. You’d better wake up.

He wants to declare Antifa, an undefined group of annoying radicals with no official affiliation, as a terrorist organisation.

This is not about Antifa, of course.

Because there is no way at all to distinguish an Antifa protester from a non-Antifa protester, every protester can be accused of being Antifa and is therefore a terrorist. And can be arrested and locked away.

:

The heads of social media companies are being summoned to Washington, ordered to crack down on free speech and increase the national security state spying apparatus.

Free America, goodbye.

This is the man who was celebrated as the force that would free us from the left-wing censorship under Biden, less than a year ago.

It worked really well for the unavoidable low-life Trump “Stiefellecker” like The Vigilant Fox,

and traitors like

and Bobby Kennedy Jr.

All of them made Faustian pacts that will come home to haunt them. As it came home for Charlie Kirk.

You can’t simply say “See you later, dear dictator” when your conscience bites you.

Or, “I want to be off your donor list, dear Zionist.”

If you wonder what a Stiefellecker is, ChatGPT knows:

In the context of Nazi Germany, Stiefellecker refers to a derogatory term used to describe individuals who were overly subservient or sycophantic towards the Nazi regime, particularly those who would "lick the boots" of authority figures.

Trump can and will, or already is, putting Substack under pressure to weed out any dissent.

But TikTok teens already sensed the truth about Charlie Kirk on day two.

Who still needs Substack as a so-called dissident platform?

It’s raining truth, Hallelujah, it’s raining truth. Amen.

