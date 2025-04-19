Please note, this is a one-off anecdotal experience I had today. That’s why I used question marks. But the coincidences are mind-blowing, as you will see.

However, it is impossible to say how Substack’s algorithms exactly work, and the complete secrecy around it certainly opens up possibilities for all sorts of manipulations.

I am on a multi-day feverish mission to determine if and how I am shadow-banned. It all started with this subscription graph:

In a nutshell, my subscriptions tripled after hardly moving for 20 months, three weeks after the US elections. We all sometimes have hit articles that go a little viral. I had two of those, in March 2023 and August 2023.

But what happened after November was unprecedented.. Suddenly, almost every article went off. What made it even more intriguing, that this unexplainable growth spurt abruptly ended at the end of January, only a week after Trump took office. And it went negative after that, for the first time. I didn’t change anything. I might be a lousy writer but I am consistently lousy, I can assure you that.

So I have been crunching numbers for dozens of hours ever since to find absolute proof in the metrics somewhere - a very time consuming task but of upmost importance, in my opinon. If we, collectivly, fail to figure out how to detect and counter shadow banning, we are doomed.

I do not understand why most dissidents don’t put this topic as their highest priority. It will be the most powerful weapon in any totalitarian transhuman war chest to rule us all.

For example, people spend a lot of energy on the “does a virus exist or not.” This is an important topic, no doubt, because a big part of the medical paradigm rests on it. But it is by a multitude less important than free speech.

Let’s just assume you cracked the code and found bullet-proof leaked evidence on how they made up the whole virus narrative. What is it good for if you don’t have free speech and all you can do is reveal your proof to your seven dozen virus mates in your shadow-banned little Substack echo chamber?

And the same is true for almost any other topic so many dissidents fret about with great passion: the climate hoax, the Trump admin, the genocide in Gaza, the evil doings of the global mafia, the transhumanist madness - you name it.

I fret, too, of course, but shadow banning is my number one priority.

You might have the best evidence and arguments in the world to debunk a major conspiracy - it will be like a message in a bottle in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, never to be found and making no impact.

If those in charge of our communication platforms don’t want this message to go out, it won’t go out.

And worse, they also have the power to get the political and social agendas out that they want. And this article is all about the latter.

While I knew about these mechanisms, I was still shocked by how openly Substack guides this pretend new account holder straight into the arms of a pro-Jewish professor and researcher lamenting the anti-Jewish sentiments at some universities while conveniently ignoring the Genocide committed by Jews.

Yep, the current pro-Jewish Trump agenda is being executed in bright daylight by our independent and free speech platform Substack. At least in this one case study.

The little good news is that they haven’t shadow-banned me in the Search entries of Substack or Google. My handle, substack name and several highly critical articles on Trump still show up. But this doesn’t mean I am not shadow-banned in many other ways, which I will cover in future articles.

The direct searches on my articles and name are the least important factors for anyone to find my work. To type in my name, they already need to know me, and they only know me if my articles can escape the Substack echo chamber and the wider Internet ring fence, and that kind of Shadow-banning is much harder to detect and prove. But one step at a time. I am working on it.

Not only for myself, but for the greater good. We urgently need to get wise on this topic and find intelligent and creative ways to defend and get around it. And I am convinced that there are always ways if we work together.

Ok, so here is what I did:

I used a laptop of another person who had never been on Substack and signed up. I chose my Substack’s main topics: Philosophy, Spirituality, Health and American Politics.

I ignored and unticked the first seven recommended Substacks. (That would be another very interesting research project - out of countless user accounts, how does Substack select seven?)

Anyway, I was finally on the Home page and testing in the search engine if my articles show up. And they did.

Within 30 seconds or so, two Activity notifications came up.

I have not subscribed to any Substack yet. Who would contact me? It was accompanied by a text: Jon Haidt posted his first Note today.

I assumed it was some Substack admin stuff.

But when I opened the activities, to my surprise, I found this:

And another one below, which I will cover soon. Two Notes, that was it.

I immediately noted the little red tick, indicating many followers. I clicked on the profile and got this:

140.000 Subscribers and not his first Note. Not surprisingly, a big fish in the pond, if every new Subscriber with American Politics exclusively gets his Note first. Despite “only” being the #49 biggest fish in U.S. Politics, he was Substack’s chosen son. Why didn’t they offer #1 instead, you might ask? Good question.

Then I glared at the title of the attached article: Why Antisemitism Sprouted So Quickly On Campus.

I gave it a quick scanning read, and yep, 100% established narrative that the Jews are always the victims and have every right to occupy their ancient homeland for 3000 years and that the US Universities and students should stop being such radical antisemites.

I read enough.

Then I looked him up on Wikipedia and wasn’t overly surprised to learn that

Haidt was born to a secular Jewish family and was raised in Scarsdale, New York.

Haidt described his upbringing as "very assimilated", identifying as an atheist by age 15.[9] His father, an Ashkenazi Jew,[10] was a corporate lawyer.

He then became a career academic studying “Moral Psychology”.

A quick detour to Ashkenazi Jews, because it might have something to do with him being Substack’s chosen son for new readers.

Wikipedia:

As a proportion of the world Jewish population, Ashkenazim were estimated to be 3% in the 11th century, rising to 92% in 1930 near the population's peak

They did very well for themselves. But sadly,

The Ashkenazi population was significantly diminished by the Holocaust carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II, which killed some six million Jews, affecting practically every European Jewish family.[19][20]

But once again, they jumped back:

In 1933, prior to World War II, the estimated worldwide Jewish population was 15.3 million.[21] Israeli demographer and statistician Sergio D. Pergola implied that Ashkenazim comprised 65–70% of Jews worldwide in 2000,[22] while other estimates suggest more than 75%.[23] As of 2013, the population was estimated to be between 10 million[1] and 11.2 million.[2]

In 2013, the world’s population was at 7.3 billion. The Jews, therefore, are only 0.0015% of the world’s population.

Ashkenazi Jews have played a prominent role in the economy, media, and politics[121] of Israel since its founding.

And they seem to be very smart and dominate the sciences around the world:

Though Ashkenazi Jews have never exceeded 3% of the American population, Jews account for 37% of the winners of the U.S. National Medal of Science, 25% of the American Nobel Prize winners in literature, and 40% of the American Nobel Prize winners in science and economics.[154]

Although Jews make up just 2% of the U.S. population, nearly 7% of the new Congress is Jewish, with 36 Jews among the total of 535 lawmakers. In the Senate, the 10 Jewish members comprise 10% of that body; Jews comprise 6% of the House. (Source)

Jews are also well overrepresented in the new Trump Administration and were major financial donors to help him win the elections.

We can’t blame a specific ethnic group for doing well, especially in the USA, the land of opportunities. But there is no doubt that they form an elite in American society, unrivalled by any other ethnic group. And I can also see three factors that support the significant over-representation of Jews in a wide range of institutions and companies:

A history of terrible persecution makes them seek safety in wealth, status, politics and many other important positions in society. The conscious or unconscious religious beliefs of “being God’s chosen people”, not only made them want to please their God but also separated them from and elevated them above the human family, more than any other ethnicity. They use their power and influence very effectively to promote their own interests first, and there I link back to the extremely rare probability that Jon Haidt is Substack’s chosen son by pure coincidence. And it is no coincidence that of all the US political topics written about on Substack, a Jewish topic, with a Jewish writer, defending Jewish values, pops up, despite them being an extremely tiny proportion of the world’s population. Maybe it was just a coincidence, but it needs others to do the same experiment to either confirm or deny.

All this, of course, creates a repetitive vicious cycle of envy and anger of people feeling disadvantaged and unduly influenced by this tiny group of people that somehow manage to have so much power which can lead to renewed persecution one day, unless this tiny group will manage to become untouchable and the ruling class of the world.

Most ordinary American and Israeli Jews who have not much to do with these dynamics that drive the wealthy, orthodox and often Zionist Jewish elites might end up as the meat in the sandwich once again, unless they wake up to these dynamics and break that cycle.

I haven’t heard of any Rothschilds or other Jewish elites, even the German ones, ending up in the gas chambers. It is always the small people who pay the price, no matter what ethnic group. We should always remember that before we go on a generalising antisemite rant or rage against “the Jews”, carefully choose our words.

It is the Jewish elites in all institutions that not only create unfair advantages for their own, but masterfully sustain and further cement the now out-dated narrative of Jews being always the victims, as Jon Haidt does repeatedly in his article, going back 3000 years.

Jon Haidt is not a Jewish victim here. He lives an extremely privileged life.

Coincidentally, he started his Substack within a week of mine, in February 2023. While I am sitting on 1725 subscribers, he managed 140.000, and I don’t think it is solely due to his amazing writing skills or deeply philosophical or spiritual considerations.

His fancy academic career and professor title surely helped, but being Substack’s chosen son for new Subscribers had a lot to do with that. I wonder where I would be with that privilege.

How on earth he managed to convince Substack to choose him and cement more false Jewish narratives, I don’t know. Jewish connections, I suppose.

You can’t be privileged, unfairly get huge personal advantages and expect people to love you and say: “Well done, mate.” No, people will hate you.

And that has nothing to do with being Jewish. A Chinese, Caucasian, Mexican or Russian group of people pulling off the same thing would be equally hated.

And while it is not nice to say to a Chinese elite group taking advantage, “I hate you Chinese for doing that”, you get away with it most of the time. But if you say the same to the elite Jews, you are a Neo-Nazi and antisemite and get curzified in the public online sphere.

Ironically, as the Trump admin openly advances the Jewish cause even further, and tries to suppress anti-Jewish sentiments, the more they will create them.

Maybe some evil masterminds behind the scenes, even elite Jewish masterminds, know that and do it deliberately because ramping up antisemitism will create disorder to justify the totalitarian global Mafia to call on Trump to call another state of emergency to defend the persecuted Jews.

And that’s what people have to remember. Don’t get provoked. Don’t let it out on the ordinary Jews. They will be as much collateral victims in this as everyone else. We need solidarity between all non-elite people, no matter what race, religion or ethnicity. It is the elites that constantly divide and conquer us by inciting us against each other.

Oh, and I almost forgot another very strange thing about our chosen son. You would think they would offer a current article to a new subscriber. Why a year old? That doesn’t make any sense.

But it beautifully supports my analysis, and you won’t believe this level of Jewish manipulation here.

Jon Haidt writes almost exclusively about the use of smartphones in children. It seems that this is his expertise and passion.

I had to scroll back 36 articles to find the first about antisemitism. And you guessed right. That was on 22 Dec 2023.

From all his articles they picked the Jewish theme - what a fucking coincidence.

The other convenient fact to pick that old article was that in December 2023, the genocide in Gaza had not created the same outrage as now, and I don’t think it is even mentioned in the article.

Did Jon Haidt choose that article? Does he even know about all of this? Or is someone else at Substack doing all this? We probably will never know. But as with my subscriber numbers, there are just too many strange coincidences.

But what about the 2nd Note of the two I received? At least they gave me a choice.

Sorry about the pic. Had to use my phone camera.

Another red tick for this guy called Zach Rausch. And it turns out there wasn’t a choice at all. He is the co-author of Jon Haidt on the same Post Babel Substack.

Weird stuff is happening, but as this example shows, they are always messing up and show their true colours eventually.

The last plausible explanation is that Substack somehow gets access to the historical user data of the owner of the laptop, and the algorithm chose a topic based on that.

But she is not the least interested in anything to do with Jews, never googled it. And even if, why only one option for the same Substack?

How do they say? If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it probably is a duck. Unless it is a Jewish duck, maybe.

I am always interested in your critical comments, but this time even more. What did I overlook?

No long paid subscription sermon today. You know the drill. If you enjoy my writing, please support me financially, especially with unexplainable dwindling free subscriber numbers. And many thanks to those who took up a paid subscription. We are on a roll. 45 now. Fantastic. Even my wife starts believing…. Buy Me A Coffee (min $US 5) I am a bit hyper now, had to drink five coffees recently. Thank you guys. And as always, only US$ 30 for a whole year. If I keep rolling like I have recently, that’s less than 20 cents an article. What are you waiting for? Leave a comment Share

/