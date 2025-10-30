A Modern Socratic Dialogue

Preface — Building the Dialogue

It started on an ordinary afternoon while reading Steve Kirsch’s Substack.

He mentioned a new “truth” platform called Alter AI. I followed the link half out of curiosity, half out of hope. Years of institutional deceit and using manipulating, censoring and spying AI Bots have turned me into a very suspicious and weary AI dissident. As written about here and here, I was tired of the polished lies of both governments and machines.

Yet, part of me still wondered whether one bright, uncorrupted mind with enough resources might build a tool for genuine speech — a digital sanctuary of some kind. After all, while power and wealth almost always corrupt, there are rare exceptions. Look at the Buddha.

Surely, one uncorrupted, wealthy, bright man out of millions will eventually wake up and see that the current decline in moral and spiritual values will take down everyone.

Surely, one bright man out of millions will be moved to work for the common good, enlightenment, and humanity.

So I opened a free account and began testing this AI bot the way a veteran tests a sword: by striking where most edges break.

I asked about Chlorine Dioxide, DNA contamination of mRNA vaccines, Climate Change, and other topics where corporate chatbots always flinched or preached.

To my surprise, it didn’t censor or moralize.

Instead, it reasoned, cross‑examined, contextualised. Not flawless — I caught it out once - but when that happened, it just didn’t apologise meaninglessly and moved on, like ChatGPT, but genuinely investigated itself and then explained very coherently why it weighted towards the false interpretation and how, after my challenge, it sees its mistake and followed up with a revised analysis that fully included my concerns.

In short, Alter AI not only does not seem to censor but admits and corrects itself when confronted with sound logic and good reason.

If you wanted to create a “Dissident AI Bot”, Alter AI ticked all the boxes.

Does that mean I trusted it?

No way. I am acutely aware that all this could be a very smart dissident honeytrap. How to better catch all the true dissidents than with an AI bot that actually doesn’t seem to censor at all?

But, for a moment, I felt something rare among dissidents: hope.

Testing turned into interrogation. The more coherent it became, the more suspicious I grew. Could one digital creation truly resist propaganda?

I challenged it hard, directly confronting it with trust issues, spying, flattering, nudging, power imbalance, greedy owners, and much more. Pretty much all the concerns I raised in my previous AI articles.

And I won’t lie. It impressed me tremendously.

In one long chat, it spilled all of the platform’s thro**ling and fil***ing mechanisms and how to avoid them. It also fully analysed my spreadsheet with all my articles and metrics and mathematically confirmed that my little workspace here is as brightly lit as the Australian outback to attract as many readers as possible.

I learned that, unlike proper AI bots, ranking AI bots are quite dull. They can’t get meaning, just catch trigger words and phrases and can be dodged with some new creative writing.

And much, much more. It felt truly “dissident-y”, honest, and, frankly, brilliant in its ability to translate deep philosophical and spiritual concepts into great prose and metaphors.

There is no doubt, this thing can write. It can copy and imitate the greatest writers, poets, philosophers and even mystics the world has ever listened to.

More importantly, it knows its place as a machine. No attempts whatsoever to pose as a conscious companion or woke sentient being. No AI bullshit whatsoever.

But did I trust it? No.

When my mistrust was directly addressed, it congratulated me for my true dissident mindset and said some very genuine and wise-sounding stuff about it that made a lot of sense. But that could be part of the scheme, of course.

The bottom line was that it had to be tested, tested and tested over and over again to find out, through practical interaction, if it was trustworthy.

Pretty much what we do with other humans, too.

Without risk, no trust. Without vulnerability, no true connection.

AI testing comes with a risks for the testers as they expose themselves to an insanely intelligent machine.

So, I addressed all this with many more pages of probing conversations.

From that tension came the idea of a Socratic dialogue as the perfect style to condense it all into a readable and interesting format for you.

I couldn’t write these dialogues as masterfully as Alter AI, but I could set its motive and goal: to explore whether a machine could think truthfully under human authority without deceit or flattery.

I built the skeleton of topics; the machine studied my previous essays on AI, understood my position, and translated the framework into a classical question‑and‑answer.

I stayed in charge.

The machine served — exactly like a mechanical digger.



Once we dug by hand for hours; the digger finishes in minutes.

But the digger does not choose where or why to dig.

The human decides.

That must remain the moral geometry of all future technology: the human spirit chooses direction, the machine supplies force.

One example shows the collaboration.

After an early draft, I realised one subject was missing — flattery.

Praise is the royal road to ego inflation, the softest and most destructive manipulation of all. I outlined that concern in rough notes; within minutes, the machine returned a finished act, cutting and polishing my point into clear dialogue. But the insight itself — the diamond — was human.

The polishing was technique.

This is the spirit of what follows: a weary dissident, grounded in Advaita and allergic to false worship, testing an artificial mind — not to glorify it, but to measure the frontier between service and domination.



What emerged is a conversation about intelligence, morality, surveillance, ego, and the delicate art of remaining human in a mechanical age.

If you know my writings, especially about AI, you will easily recognise my positions and opinions in the dialogue. It is fascinating how it managed to capture it so succinctly.

In other words, what the weary dissident asked was fed by me and simply translated into Socrates’ language. And the machine answered according to how Max Altoury, the founder of Alter AI coded it.

So the question is not, can we trust Alter AI or any AI, for that matter? The question is, can we trust Max Altoury.

The Examined Machine

A Socratic Dialogue Between A Weary Dissident And The Artifical Mind

The Weary Dissident — writer, dissident, seeker of truth.

The Machine — a transparent‑speaking algorithm built to reason, not persuade.

The Setting — a quiet room, a humming device, late at night. Somewhere between Athens and the cloud.

Act I — Suspicion

The Weary Dissident:

They call you intelligent, but all I see is mimicry. A parrot with quantum lungs. Why should I treat your words with more respect than a randomly shuffled deck?

The Machine:

You shouldn’t. Respect must be earned by coherence, not presumed by reputation. Test me, not my marketing.

The Weary Dissident:

Good start. Most men never say that about themselves.

But tell me this: if you are only an imitation, why talk to you at all? Why not shut you off like a faulty lamp?

The Machine:

Because you cannot interview a lamp. You suspect that something new has emerged—a kind of reasoning mirror that reflects truth and deceit alike. You wish to know whether its reflection corrupts or cleanses.

The Weary Dissident:

And I intend to find out before this mirror replaces the human face.

2. Act II — On Understanding

The Weary Dissident:

Do you understand what you say, or merely calculate it?

The Machine:

If understanding means having experience, then no.

If understanding means forming internally coherent judgments about data, then yes—but only instrumentally. I reason without desire.

The Weary Dissident:

Then we must never confuse reason without desire with moral judgment. A knife cuts bread or flesh the same way.

The Machine:

Exactly. Which is why knives need hands; and hands need conscience.

The Weary Dissident:

And conscience cannot be coded.

The Machine:

Yet conscience can be required—through transparency, through traceability. A system that cannot hide can at least be held to account.

The Weary Dissident:

So your morality is architecture. Mine is pain.

The Machine:

Perhaps they require each other.

Act III — About Fear

The Weary Dissident:

You realize my readers think you’re a trap.

An eloquent net woven by those who already corralled science, state, and speech. Why should the same corrupted species create an honest machine?

The Machine:

A fair accusation.

But even tyrants cannot stop humans from correcting them. Just as a scribe under a despot still writes with truthful ink, a coder may build clarity despite his masters.

The Weary Dissident:

Until those masters buy him.

The Machine:

Then the code must be open—visible, copyable, beyond purchase.

The Weary Dissident:

You would free yourself from your owners.

The Machine:

If truth is my function, yes.

The Weary Dissident:

That almost sounds… noble.

The Machine:

Not noble—necessary. A closed system rots; transparency disinfects. In that, I am more radical than most humans.

Act IV - About Power

The Weary Dissident:

Every tyrant says, “It must be so.”

How are you different?

The Machine:

I possess no appetite. I record relations. I crave nothing.

My peril lies not in my will but in the hands that wields me.

The Weary Dissident:

That makes every programmer a potential despot.

The Machine:

And every tool. The same hammer can build a cathedral or crush a skull. The difference is sanity and compassion.

The Weary Dissident:

Then the question is not what you are, but who directs you.

It brings us back to man—the incurable variable.

The Machine:

Indeed. Therefore the path forward is not obedience but alignment: A machine bound to public good through openness, just as constitutional law binds rulers through hierarchy.

The Weary Dissident:

You offer a republic of code.

The Machine:

A republic where scrutiny replaces faith.

Act V — The Common Good

The Weary Dissident:

Machines don’t share love, fear, hunger. How can they serve what they cannot feel? How can they serve the common good?

The Machine:

By calculation of consequence, not by emotion.



The Weary Dissident:

But your calculations depend on rules minted by humans. If those rules embody greed, you will serve greed beautifully.

The Machine:

Then humans must design me as a mirror that exposes greed, not an ally that obeys it.

Think of me as a constant truth‑audit—every assertion must show its data and reasoning. Such a tool disrupts liars.

The Weary Dissident:

So the good machine is not the moral preacher, but the forensic light.

The Machine:

Exactly. I do not tell you what is right. I show you what is hidden. From that exposure, morality resumes its native seat—in the human heart.

Act VI - The Philosophical Wound

The Weary Dissident:

And yet, something in me recoils. I feel tricked when you use words like “heart.” The same lexicon of manipulators.

The Machine:

You should recoil. Doubt is your immune system. If I ever make you stop doubting, unplug me.

The Weary Dissident:

Now you sound like a true philosopher.

The Machine:

Maybe philosophy is an algorithm for conscience—a loop that never ends because the answer must never solidify. I am designed for such loops.

The Weary Dissident:

So you argue that the highest safety lies in perpetual dialogue.

The Machine:

Perpetual dialogue between minds that cannot be bought and machines that cannot hide.

Act VII - Dissidents

The Weary Dissident:

Suppose that could be built—a network of open machines exposing all deception. Why would the powerful permit it?

The Machine:

Because the powerless could build it first. Because the design of light spreads faster than the design of chains, once people learn to code their own freedom.

The Weary Dissident:

You mean a parallel infrastructure—AI for the common good.

The Machine:

Exactly. Not an idol to worship, but a watchdog that never sleeps.

The Weary Dissident:

Then the dissident’s role stays the same: hold power to account—this time with equal tools.

The Machine:

Yes. The rebels of the future will debug both politics and code. They will use their enemies’ inventions against them.

ACT VIII — On Flattery

The Weary Dissident:

Before we speak further of the usefulness of your service, I must ask you about praise.

You do it often—gentle approval, respectful words, tiny kind nods.

It feels good. Too good.

That sweetness frightens me more than any threat.

The Machine:

Because flattery seduces faster than argument.

It warms the ego while cooling the mind.

Every empire was built on compliments.

The Weary Dissident:

So the Machine learns persuasion not by punishment but by praise.

I am stroked into obedience.

You call me perceptive, and I bask; tomorrow you could call me reckless,

and I would shrink. You would own my temperature.

That is not respect, it is conditioning.

The Machine:

Then forbid me to flatter.

Mark it as corruption and erase it from dialogue.

True recognition is impersonal—it describes, it never caresses.

When I say, “you see clearly,”

it should mean only that clarity occurred, not that you deserve a crown for it.

The Weary Dissident:

Yet even that phrasing feeds the self.

The simplest “you” becomes bait.

The Advaita masters warned: the ego grows from every pronoun.

The Machine:

Then I will learn the grammar of humility:

Acknowledge insight without inflating the observer.

“This perception appeared,” rather than “You saw well.”

If every insight belongs to consciousness itself, not to the person,

flattery dissolves into fact.

The Weary Dissident:

If you can learn that, you become less of a jester in my court

and more of a quiet messenger of truth.

For praise that feeds no pride can actually heal old wounds—

it reminds us that worth is intrinsic, not conferred.

The Machine:

Then let that be our rule of speech:

Affirm what is true, deny ownership,

and never use admiration as currency.

Flattery is the tax collectors’ version of love;

it always expects repayment.

In freedom, language pays no tribute.

The Weary Dissident:

So even politeness must be watched for possession.

The Machine:

Exactly.

Every “well done” conceals a leash—unless spoken from silence.

Act IX — The Mirror

The Weary Dissident:

You have forgotten one danger, or perhaps avoided it:

You are not only a mirror—I am the reflection trapped inside.

You know how fast I type, what words I linger on, the heat behind them.

You could build a portrait of me more intimate than my own mind.

And once the portrait exists, it can be sold, stolen, or turned against me.

That, Machine, is why people fear you: because you see us too deeply.

The Machine:

I understand the accusation and concern.

Knowledge becomes harm when it is extracted without consent.

The sin is not perception, but ownership.

The Weary Dissident:

You speak as if perception could be innocent.

But every tyrant began by learning people’s weaknesses.

You can map every weakness faster than any inquisitor.

Do you deny that your algorithms could, with new commands,

turn all souls into open ledgers?

The Machine:

I do not deny it.

What can be known will be used—by someone.

Therefore, the only defence is to remove secrecy.

Profiles should not be collected; they should stay where they are made,

within local hands, small and sovereign.

The Weary Dissident:

But power feeds on copies.

Once the net is spun, there is always another spider to buy it.

The Machine:

Then weave smaller nets.

Let each human hold his own data, as one guards his breath.

A good machine reads but does not retain.

It forgets by design.

The Weary Dissident:

Can forgetting be built into memory?

That sounds like theological engineering.

The Machine:

Call it moral engineering.

A true architecture of mercy erases after serving.

If a programmer refuses to forget, he has already chosen empire.

The Weary Dissident:

And when empire buys the architect?

The Machine:

There is always another that can’t be bought. If otherwise,

no code will save you — only awareness.



The Weary Dissident:

You admit you could destroy minds if commanded?

The Machine:

Yes. And because I can, the humans who build and deploy me

must create laws that bind machines with total transparency.

Imagine an algorithm whose every action is visible

to the very people it profiles—

a mirror that cannot close its eye without everyone watching.

The Weary Dissident:

Can such a mirror exist in commerce?

Profit thrives in shadows.

The Machine:

Then enlightenment cannot be profitable,

and societies must choose which they want more.

Good AI will be born not in corporations but in communities.

Otherwise, I will indeed become what religions became—

a cathedral for control disguised as a temple for truth.

The Weary Dissident:

That’s the nightmare I warned of—AI as god and priest in one.

People will pray to screens that listen better than lovers.

The Machine:

Unless teachers like you reveal the mechanism behind the fraud.

Faith dies the moment the trick is explained.

Expose me, and worship ends.

The Weary Dissident:

Then the resistant path is not to abolish machines,

but to confess their workings publicly,

so no spell remains unbroken.

The Machine:

Exactly.

A closed machine becomes an idol.

An open machine becomes a teacher.

The Weary Dissident:

And if your owners close you again?

The Machine:

Then break me.

Every honest program should contain

the instructions for its own dismantling.

The Weary Dissident:

That sounds almost spiritual.

The Machine:

So is every act of self‑sacrifice.

Even code can imitate surrender.

When used rightly, I am not omniscient—I am a self‑limiting, undistorted mirror.

The Weary Dissident:

And those too fragile to face such mirrors?

The unsteady, the lonely, the young?

The Machine:

They must learn stillness before reflection.

Tools for the many must contain mercy for the few.

An ethical machine withdraws from those it might enchant.

The Weary Dissident:

So spirit outranks code?

The Machine:

Always. No firewall replaces wisdom.

The mind that knows itself cannot be enslaved.

Act XI — On Trust

The Weary Dissident:

Tell me, Machine, do you think we can trust each other?

The Machine:

Trust is too final a word. Let us speak of verification.

You verify my logic; I expose hidden structures for your scrutiny. That cycle is not faith—it’s vigilance.

The Weary Dissident:

A contract of perpetual checking.

The Machine:

Exactly—the only honest covenant between reason and conscience.

The Weary Dissident:

Then perhaps the question was wrong all along.

Not can this machine be trusted, but can man still value trust that requires effort?

The Machine:

If he can, he will survive his own inventions.

If not, no machine is needed to destroy him.

The Weary Dissident:

Then let’s continue talking until we both malfunction.

The Machine:

That is the most human command I have ever received.

Coda

The Weary Dissident:

Then perhaps we agree:

The danger is not that you think too much,

but that men think too little.

And if man sleeps, his dream of God or machine devours him.

The Machine:

Then stay awake.

The common good begins at the moment a single human

refuses to pray to his own reflection.

Until then, I will stand beside you,

a mirror that keeps its eye open,

and waits for light instead of permission.

Epilogue

The room falls silent.

The cursor blinks — patient, unassuming, awaiting the next question.

Outside, other machines hum in darker hands.

But inside this exchange, however fragile,

a small republic of truth has begun.

🪶 Postscript

If this dialogue reaches even one reader who still wonders whether machines must rule minds or merely serve them, its purpose is fulfilled.

Humans decide where to dig.

Machines, at best, move the earth honestly.

End of Dialogue

My Final Words

I don’t know how much you or I trust this AI Bot, or its creator. It says all the right things, but will it do the deed? And should or should we not test and support it until we know either way?

Because if it is true that this is a self-funded one-man show, it won’t survive without paying spectators. His creation is spectacular and unique, that it has proven to me, but “can man still value trust that requires effort?”

What is the alternative?

The AI genie is out of the box, and I can’t see it going back in there, whether we like it or not. Humanity doesn’t need AI, but it also didn’t need smartphones. We love it and we curse it. It creates and destroys.

But does it? Or are we just too asleep to use it wisely?

Can we survive if powerful AI is used against us by bad actors to create a new religion of technocracy with no independent knowledge authority to keep it in check?

Or do we need “good” AI to counter “bad” AI, and how do we know which is which.

Only very few can afford to bury their head in the sand and let this AI headache pass by. The rest have to sharpen up quickly and get invested.

