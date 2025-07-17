Think about it. Jesus was an amazing mystic who surely met God. He taught about love and peace.

Matthew 22:37-39: "Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ Matthew 5:43-44: "You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you." John 13:34-35: "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another

He wasn’t a capitalist and hoarding treasures like the churches do.

Matthew 6:19-21: "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."

Do you think he would choose an image like this and a torture symbol like the cross to represent himself and his teachings?

I was about six years old when I first thought along that line. It didn’t inspire me to go to church at all.

Why on earth would someone choose a torture device as a spiritual inspiration to find God?

Because the Christian church was never founded to inspire people to find God.

The Christian church twisted and weaponized Jesus and his torture and death to make people scared, guilty, and obedient.

Senator Babet pointed out how our societies and capitalism were built on Jesus Christ and made the same mistake as many other Christians.

It wasn’t built on Jesus Christ’s teachings, as you can figure out for yourself from the quotes above. There is nothing of Jesus in the behavior of our elites, rulers, and most people. There is nothing of Jesus in most people who call themselves Christians. It is one of the biggest hypocrisies there is.

The West wasn’t built on faith in Jesus Christ. The West was built on the values of the Christian religion, and look where it got us.

That’s what you get when your spiritual inspiration comes from a man being tortured to death.

I was raised as a Catholic, but my parents were not strict. As a boy, I didn’t enjoy going to church. I found it oppressive and uncomfortable, even fearful.

And hypocritical.

And confusing.

Nothing made sense.

So the first thing I did when I turned 18 was officially leave the church.

Later, I learned that all religions twist and weaponize the original mythic teachings of their founding prophet for control and power. They prevent, oppress, and persecute all true spiritual awakenings of their members.

John of the Cross and Meister Eckhart are the most well-known cases. Mystics are always uncontrollable, fearless rebels. Churches want obedient sheep.

That's the spiritual reality of the Christian religion. And it shaped the obedient mindset of billions for millennia to come.

That billions of people obediently offered their arms to untested mRNA jabs originates in the submission to an ever-watching, human-like false God.

For some time, this brainwash was so powerful, it even had kings under its spell.

There is an infinite divine source, of course, but it has absolutely nothing to do with what religions teach.

There is a reason why all religions were dethroned in the past few hundred years by democratic and rational forces, and it has nothing to do with being anti-spiritual and everything to do with diminishing the immense psychological and emotional power of the religions.

Senator Babet correctly describes the foundations of our society on Christian principles, and yes, Christian principles and moral laws are far superior to the purely intellectual, anti-spiritual bullshit of the woke.

Babet talks about the necessity of Christian moral laws that keep our societies in check. I think bigger. And I think Jesus did too.

When he preached to love each other, he covered the ultimate moral law. The only law we need. Because nothing bad will ever happen with loving intentions.

The word “law” is, of course, wrong for this. Love can’t be enforced and punished.

Love as a foundation to a better society can’t be ordered.

It has to be nourished and role-modeled from day one.

There is an internal spiritual morality that each human will discover in a culture governed by love, which not only allows but also encourages true spiritual practice.

For such people, "You shall not kill, or do no harm" doesn't have to be taught or enforced. It is self-evident.

While the churches keep a lid on the dark emotions of people, they also cut off true spirituality.

While Christian values are far superior to fake, soulless woke values, we can’t go back if we want to survive as a species. I wish people would dream bigger and ask for more than simply keeping everyone under control, so we don't tear each other apart.

If we see and treat people like sinners and fundamentally bad, sinners and bad people we get.

In a culture where, from day one, people are taught that their core is divine and good, they will identify with that, and we will create beautiful societies with people guided by awareness and love.

Will we ever get there?

We must not give up hope. There is no real alternative.

These Christian values did indeed lead to capitalism. Calvinism was the first ruthless capitalistic religion, if I remember this right.

The churches created a society built on power and greed.

There were many truly good people in the Christian churches, and also truly spiritual people, but they didn’t succeed in changing the world for the better.

Instead, the churches colluded with the worldly elites to create the power-greed paradigm that will eventually kill off humanity one way or another.

This power-greed paradigm is leading to transhuman technocratic rule, which might be a watershed moment in human civilisation.

We are surrounded by technocratic monsters, and the natural animal instinct dictates us, once again, to fight back. But by doing so, we become monsters ourselves.

Nietzsche wrote:

"He who fights with monsters should look to it that he himself does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you."

But he also wrote:

"I teach you the Übermensch. Man is something that shall be overcome. What have you done to overcome him?"

I don’t believe Übermensch is the transhuman being. I believe it is the spiritually awakened being. The mystic.

When Nietzsche proclaimed, “God is dead”, I believe he referred to the religious God.

The Übermensch is the human that transcends his egoic humanity and enters the realm of the divine and joins Jesus in being able to fully love everything, become love, and become God.

Going back to Christianity, or any other religion, is not the answer.

These religions had their chance for thousands of years. Religions created the monsters. That’s what you get when you worship images like that:

Images of violence, misery, and suffering.

You get a world full of violence, misery, and suffering.

Our societies are in the tight grip of these values, and it will take some work to replace them with love and awareness.

But as individuals, we have a choice.

A new independent, purely spiritual grassroots movement with no dogma, leaders, or institution attached to it is my only hope.

