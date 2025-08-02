Finally, I am back to what matters.

Working on understanding myself. I do that by practising non-dual self-enquiry, reading the words of enlightened masters, and sometimes writing about it.

Writing three articles about the Zionist threat recently was a very sobering experience, which I take as a valuable lesson.

They have been the least liked posts I have written in a long time, especially the last one concerning the proven infiltration of the Western government, media and academia by Zionists.

It was a total flop. View numbers are way below average, and the likes are even lower. There are a number of explanations for this:

Some of my readers love Zionists, Some of my readers are too afraid to associate with an anti-Zionist like me Some are too stupid to care about them and completely underestimate this threat. Some hate Jews, and I am probably too soft for them by “mostly” focusing on the Zionists These posts are heavily shadow-banned, and the metrics are manipulated.

All of this created the perfect negative storm, and I just feel I wasted many hours of time.

But then, I said my part. I put out my pathetic attempts to warn the world. I did my part. I wasn’t a coward.

But at the end of the day, it probably doesn’t matter, and it is exactly the lesson I needed.

I can stop trying to save the world.

I am reminded and humbled that I haven’t saved myself from my own ignorance.

How ignorant to think I can save the world without knowing myself completely?

So there we go.

In this post, I want to share wisdom to inspire myself and others. The following dialogue is from Chapter 31 of “I AM THAT” by Nisargadatta Maharaj, available as a free .pdf from the net.

Questioner: As I look at you, you seem to be a poor man with very limited means, facing all the problems of poverty and old age, like everybody else.

Maharaj: Were I very rich, what difference would it make? I am what I am. What else can I be? I am neither rich nor poor, I am myself.

Q: Yet, you are experiencing pleasure and pain.

M: I am experiencing these in consciousness, but I am neither consciousness, nor its content.

Q: You say that in our real being we are all equal. How is it that your experience is so different from ours.

M: My actual experience is not different. It is my evaluation and attitude that differ. I see the same world as you do, but not the same way. There is nothing mysterious about it. Everybody sees the world through the idea he has of himself. As you think yourself to be, so you think the world to be. If you imagine yourself as separate from the world, the world will appear as separate from you and you will experience desire and fear. I do not see the world as separate from me and so there is nothing for me to desire, or fear.

Q: You are a point of light in the world. Not everybody is.

M: There is absolutely no difference between me and others, except in my knowing myself as I am. I am all. I know it for certain and you do not.

Q: So we differ all the same.

M: No, we do not. The difference is only in the mind and temporary. I was like you, you will be like me.

Q: God made a most diversified world.

M: The diversity is in you only. See yourself as you are and you will see the world as it is -- a single block of reality, indivisible, indescribable. Your own creative power projects upon it a picture and all your questions refer to the picture.

Q: A Tibetan Yogi wrote that God creates the world for a purpose and runs it according to a plan. The purpose is good and the plan is most wise.

M: All this is temporary, while I am dealing with the eternal. Gods and their universes come and go, avatars follow each other in endless succession, and in the end we are back at the source. I talk only of the timeless source of all the gods with all their universes, past, present and future.

Q: Do you know them all? Do you remember them?

M: When a few boys stage a play for fun, what is there to see and to remember?

Share

Leave a comment