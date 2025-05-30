I recently wrote about the AI PSYOP brainwashing.

I see evidence that the transhumanist technocrats are creating a pseudo-religious cult utilizing sophisticated AI brainwashing techniques.

The elites are the new science gods, and the AI bots will be the high priests, spiritual mind controllers, and gatekeepers of all knowledge when fully implemented.

This God complex is a fact. It is openly promoted by the World Economic Forum (WEF)

The WEF’s most cited thought leader and regular keynote speaker is this man:

In 2022, at a WEF meeting in Davos, Harari addressed an audience that included US President Biden and many other international power brokers with this extraordinary transhuman God-complex speech:

By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to reengineer the future of life itself. Because once you can hack something, you usually can also engineere it. And if indeed, we succeed in hacking and engineering life, this will be […] this will be the greatest revolution in biology since the very beginning of life four billion years ago. For four billion years nothing fundamental changed in the basic rules of the game of life. All of life […] was subject to the rules of life of natural selection and the rules of biochemistry. But this is now about to change. Science is now replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the cloud but our intelligent design. And the intelligent design of our clouds - the IBM cloud, the Microsoft cloud. These are the new driving forces of evolution. And at the same time, science may enable life […] ……science may enable life to break out into the inorganic realm So after 4 billion years of organic life, shaped by natural selection, we now entering the era of inorganic life shaped by intelligent design.

The Microsoft cloud replacing God?

With God, I don’t mean some cheesy religious fantasy.

With God, I mean the divine Logos. The omnipotent, omnipresent, and omniscient force that creates, harmonizes, and destroys infinite life forms in the whole universe simultaneously since the beginning of time.

That kind of God.

Replaced by the Microsoft cloud data center?

See what I mean?

God complex.

I wish he could read this to realize how incredibly stupid he sounds.

And how arrogant.

What a fucking dick. (Sorry - this is the nicest swear word I could come up with.)

And the bullshit continues:

Life breaks out into the inorganic realm?

There we go: Dr. Yuval Noah Harari Frankenstein is about to play God and blow life into inorganic matter.

Fuck off, will you?

Scientists have no clue about what life is, let alone creating it, and Harari knows that, of course.

This is PSYOP talk to make people believe that AI machines will be sentient and alive very soon.

This is impossible, of course. Don’t believe a single word, please. AI will never be alive and self-conscious.

Why?

Here is the abbreviated conversation about conscious and sentient AI with AI bot Llama 3.3 70B.

It initially insisted that AI sentience and, therefore, AI self-consciousness might be a possibility.

While the current consensus is that AI bots do not possess consciousness or sentience in the same way that humans do, there are some theories and hypotheses that suggest it's possible to create conscious or sentient machines in the future.

Even this AI bot is programmed to be part of the PSYOP by sliding in stupid phrases like “in the same way that humans do”, implying there are two types of consciousness now - one for humans and one for AI. This is bullshit.

You either are sentient or you aren’t. You either are alive or you are dead. There is no half-sentient for AI’s, sorry.

I then asked:

Would you agree that me feeling conscious, the sense that "I am," is a purely subjective experience that can't be objectively proven or disproven or scientifically tested?

It fundamentally agreed and lectured for a while about the “hard problem of consciousness” and other framings of consciousness, and concluded that

This is why many philosophers and scientists argue that consciousness is a fundamentally subjective and private experience that cannot be reduced to purely objective or scientific explanations.

That’s why we have no clue if a cockroach, a cactus, or a sewage pipe is conscious. Or Yusuf Harari, for that matter. He might be a programmed, soulless cyborg who has no idea he exists, for all I know.

Good old Llama agreed:

Yes, I would agree that there is currently no definitive way to know if Yuval Noah Harari, or anyone else, is a cyborg [….]

Who says we can’t have a little fun with AI?

But back to the topic:

Llama agreed:

Yes, I agree that we can't really know, prove, or disprove, if a cockroach is self-conscious. The subjective experience of self-consciousness, or the sense of "I am," is a private and internal experience that cannot be directly observed or measured.

I pushed it further to dead objects, and it agreed:

No, we cannot prove or disprove, or ever know for certain, if so-called dead objects, like a rock or a piece of weathered firewood, are conscious, sentient, or self-conscious.

And pushed it to AI bots

Yes, I agree that the totality of an AI bot, including both the hardware and software, are considered "dead" or not-living entities. The hardware components of an AI bot, such as the computer chips, circuits, and wires, are inanimate objects that do not possess the characteristics of living organisms, such as cells, metabolism, growth, and reproduction. The software components of an AI bot, including the algorithms, data structures, and programming languages, are also non-living entities that exist as digital representations of information and instructions. They do not have a physical presence and do not possess the qualities of living organisms.

And

As a result, it is impossible to know, prove, or disprove whether AI bots are sentient, conscious, or self-conscious. These concepts are typically associated with living beings, and it is unclear whether they can be applied to non-living entities like AI bots.

And then I asked the final question that should settle the argument forever:

Does this then imply that building or creating a conscious AI bot is impossible because if we can't know if a dead object it conscious or not, how can we built one?

Bot:

Even if we could create a highly advanced AI system that simulates human-like intelligence, we would still have no way of knowing whether it is truly conscious or not. The system might be able to process vast amounts of information, learn, and adapt, but it could still be lacking the essential quality of consciousness. Furthermore, the fact that we can't know whether a dead object is conscious or not suggests that consciousness might be a fundamental aspect of the universe that cannot be reduced to purely physical or computational processes. If that's the case, then it's possible that consciousness is not something that can be created or built, but rather it's an emergent property of complex biological systems.

Not saying? An “emergent property of complex biological systems”, eh.

Let’s call that life, and machines simply don’t have it and never will.

Just wet dreams of transhuman techno-nerds pushed by PSYOPS.

In summary, consciousness is a fundamental aspect of being sentient or alive, but it is 100% subjective, and scientists can’t prove or disprove it. Therefore, it is impossible to build a sentient AI machine.

AI typing words like “I am sentient” is no proof, of course. Every hobby programmer can write a program on an 1980s MS-DOS IBM monster in five minutes, doing exactly that:

I AM SENTIENT

I AM SENTIENT

This whole AI thing is just another psychological operation unleashed on mankind.

They are applying the same tricks that they used during the COVID-19 PSYOP. They change reality by changing the narrative and by changing definitions.

They are changing the definition of sentient to a “broader one,” slyly excluding biological organs and senses so they can include AI.

They make us believe that they can make inorganic AI machines come to life when, in reality, they change the definition of life so it will include dead things that move, electronically sense, calculate, and respond.

They call machines that mimic humans with sophisticated technology “sentient and alive.”

It’s all semantics.

As in “a man can be a woman.”

In another interview, also on the linked video, he said:

So humans are now hackable animals. There is this whole idea that humans have this….that they have this soul and spirit, and they have free will, and nobody knows what is happening inside me and whatever I choose [….] … that’s over. Free will - that’s over.

This madness all goes away when people see through it and become aware of what is really going on. And best poke fun at it.

To do that, humanity has to become smarter and more aware urgently.

Not only aware of what is going on out there, but even more importantly, what is happening within. I explained in great detail here how their AI technology conquers our minds, seduces us, and inflates our egos.

The most powerful antidote to this threat is increasing our awareness, alertness, and intelligence to match these machines.

This transhuman power push is evil, but the light of love and awareness can neutralise it.

I couldn’t do the writing I do without daily spiritual work and the spiritual guidance of true enlightened masters. There are many, and we all need to find our own spiritual teachers and spiritual practice that attracts and suits us.

This is an encouragement to prepare yourself for this spiritual war over our minds, not an attempt to convert anyone to anything.

Today, I want to offer a spiritual teaching that I know very well and that works very well for me to stay calm, hopeful, aware, emotionally balanced, and loving most of the time, despite the immense dark threats on the horizon. It also creates immense trust in the harmonizing and balancing forces that govern all life.

This WEF “philosopher,” this so-called “thought leader,” Harari - this arrogant fool - has no wisdom at all.

He is embarrassingly stupid if he thinks our little human brain can ever comprehend, let alone improve, this incredibly intelligent, ever-unfolding, creative divine process of life all around us.

This will end with a spectacular failure.

Don’t be afraid of these arrogant fools. Life itself will sort them out. Just do your own thing and stay out of the firing line. Gain your wisdom and trust through your individual spiritual work and pass it on.

And don’t forget. There is always a silver lining.

The silver lining of this whole transhuman technocratic circus is that it forces people to either become spiritually aware and unassailable or become slaves to the machines.

Those AI mind-weapons and silly definition PSYOPS won’t touch a spiritually awakened true human. And it won’t scare them either.

But please don’t mix up spiritual work with religious dogma and practice.

This is the other dangerous PSYOP going on for millennia - the belief that there is a personified God that will do our bidding if we follow the rules of the traditional gatekeepers and mind controllers: religions.

We find ourselves between two mighty PSYOPS. Don’t follow either. Find and follow your spiritual path. Therein lies true freedom.

To wash away the transhuman filthy thought garbage, I read true spiritual teachings every day.

This morning, I read an incredible chapter from Nisargadatta Maharaj's book “I AM THAT” and felt immediately moved to share parts of it here.

Nisargadatta is one of the few enlightened people whose teachings have been directly passed on and perfectly translated without any alterations or distortions by an organized religion, and therein lies its immense value. It is pure, enlightened spiritual teaching of the highest order, directly from the source.

Reading it, the mind will often boggle and capitulate. These teachings are for the realms beyond the mind and can only be understood by the wisdom of the heart.

Enjoy.

Note: Non-dual spirituality (Advaita Vedanta - a Hinduistic spiritual philosophy older than Islam) distinguishes between the everyday egoic body-mind persona and the pure spiritual sense of “I am,” the sense of pure beingness.

This is not a belief system but a practice that leads to the experience of this “I AM” within us. Other words for “I Am” are “soul” or “higher self.”

Therefore, when Nisargadatta addresses the questioner with “you,” he almost always addresses the “I Am” and hardly ever the false ego-entity, because that’s how he sees everybody. He sees our souls and talks to them. If you keep that in mind, everything makes much more sense.

Nisargadatta: You must gain your own experience. You are accustomed to deal with things, physical and mental. I am not a thing, nor are you. We are neither matter nor energy, neither body nor mind. Once you have a glimpse of your own being, you will not find me difficult to understand. We believe in so many things on hearsay. We believe in distant lands and people, in heavens and hells, in gods and goddesses, because we were told. Similarly, we were told about ourselves, our parents, name, position, duties and so on. We never cared to verify. The way to truth lies through the destruction of the false. To destroy the false, you must question your most inveterate beliefs.

Of these the idea that you are the body is the worst.

This idea is a lot to take in and extremely challenging for many.

I struggled with that one for many years.

This doesn’t mean that there is no body.

It simply questions the rational-materialistic scientific worldview that all we are is a body with a mind. A hackable animal.

There is no happy ending in the transhuman technocratic worldview. It is dystopian.

I almost feel sorry for Harari. Only because he can’t find his soul (because he never looked for it), he thinks there is no soul. Scientists and intellectuals look for the divine with their minds and don’t realize that the mind is the very veil that obscures it.

In contrast, those who can calm their mind through spiritual practice will eventually lift the veil and see the glorious reality of who they really are.

This is not just a theoretical consideration or belief system. This is knowing our true nature through being it. This is essential to lose all fear and gain peace and equanimity in all circumstances, because……

With the body comes the world, with the world -- God, who is supposed to have created the world and thus it starts -- fears, religions, prayers, sacrifices, all sorts of systems -- all to protect and support the child-man, frightened out of his wits by monsters of his own making. Realise that what you are cannot be born nor die and with the fear gone all suffering ends. What the mind invents, the mind destroys. But the real is not invented and cannot be destroyed. Hold on to that over which the mind has no power.

And needless to say, our real nature is impenetrable to AI mind control, no matter how sophisticated. This will win us the 5th generation warfare over our minds.

We will not be able to beat them with our minds alone. But minds guided and penetrated by spirit are strong, calm, and impenetrable.

With the ego gone, the machines can’t agitate or seduce anything. These purified minds don’t react or respond to silly algorithms.

Building such minds is the task of each of us to defend against the AI machines.

What I am telling you about is neither in the past nor in the future. Nor is it in the daily life as it flows in the now. It is timeless and the total timelessness of it is beyond the mind. […] In a way it is salvation by faith, but the faith must be intense and lasting. However, you must not think that faith itself is enough. Faith expressed in action is a sure means to realisation. Of all the means it is the most effective. There are teachers who deny faith and trust reason only. Actually it is not faith they deny, but blind beliefs. Faith is not blind. It is the willingness to try.

Like so many other spiritual concepts, the religions have distorted and often weaponized the true meaning of faith and replaced it with “blind belief” in some false imaginary gods.

Faith is something entirely different. It is the willingness to try. Try what?

Q: We were told that of all forms of spiritual practices the practice of the attitude of a mere witness is the most efficacious. How does it compare with faith?

M: The witness attitude is also faith; it is faith in oneself. You believe that you are not what you experience and you look at everything as from a distance.

This is one of the core practices of Non—Duality - the logical conviction that we can’t be what we experience. There must be an experiencer to experience something. Who is that?

There is no effort in witnessing. You understand that you are the witness only and the understanding acts. You need nothing more, just remember that you are the witness only. If in the state of witnessing you ask yourself: 'Who am I?', the answer comes at once, though it is wordless and silent. Cease to be the object and become the subject of all that happens; once having turned within, you will find yourself beyond the subject. When you have found yourself, you will find that you are also beyond the object, that both the subject and the object exist in you, but you are neither.

Freedom from all duality and therefore freedom from all suffering. The dualistic life of the body-mind continues, but it is like an interesting play on a stage, witnessed and enjoyed compassionately and lovingly by our true, unattached higher self.

Q: How does one reach the Supreme State? M: By renouncing all lesser desires. As long as you are pleased with the lesser, you cannot have the highest. Whatever pleases you, keeps you back. Until you realise the unsatisfactoriness of everything, its transiency and limitation, and collect your energies in one great longing, even the first step is not made. On the other hand, the integrity of the desire for the Supreme is by itself a call from the Supreme. Nothing physical or mental can give you freedom.

Nothing physical or mental can give you freedom

You are free once you understand that your bondage is of your own making and you cease forging the chains that bind you.

Q: Must we not suffer to grow? M: It is enough to know that there is suffering, that the world suffers. By themselves neither pleasure nor pain enlighten. Only understanding does.

Only understanding does

Once you have grasped the truth that the world is full of suffering, that to be born is a calamity, you will find the urge and the energy to go beyond it. Pleasure puts you to sleep and pain wakes you up. If you do not want to suffer, don't go to sleep.