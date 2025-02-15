A quick one from my holidays in Tasmania.

A few weeks ago I wondered

Back then, it appeared he had abandoned his anti-vaccine stance and focused the public's attention on food toxicity and healthy eating. It looked like he was betraying the medical freedom movement that didn’t need advice on what and how to eat but wanted the damned mRNA threat dealt with and the pharma perpetrators put behind bars.

But I also allowed for the possibility that he was playing tactical political games to increase his chances of being appointed as HHS secretary.

Some might have given up all hope when Bobby - right at the end of the second day of the Senate hearing - made the mind-blowing stupid comment that “Operations Warp Speed (OPW) was one of Trump’s great achievements.”

But - to his credit - he got the job at the end, Who would have thought that something like that would ever happen? All that matters now is what he is doing and what Trump allows him to do.

In his speech after the swearing-in ceremony, I almost vomited hearing him praising Trump over the moon and seeing him as the possibly greatest president ever.

Surely, Bobby had lost his marbles or fooled us all.

But then two amazing bombshell executive orders were issued by Trump soon after.

The first one was the establishment of the new MAHA commission chaired by Bobby Kennedy which is summarised here by Dr. Malone.

This is very promising and addresses many concerns of the medical freedom movement.

While something like that was expected, the second one blew my mind somewhat:

By Greg Norman Fox News President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday barring schools who still have coronavirus vaccine mandates from receiving federal funds.

It also tasks Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and the Secretary of Education to establish guidelines for compliance and to "provide a plan to end coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates." That includes coming up with a system to block federal funding to "educational entities" that have coronavirus vaccine mandates.

It seems Trump still loves mRNA technology as he has recently announced big-scale cooperation with mRNA vaccine projects and still thinks OWS was a success but he is firmly against mandates.

But back to Bobby Jnr.

He fought big pharma and the deep state for decades and is on record for being highly critical of the US health agencies.

On the other hand, his boss declared to Rogan that “big pharma are his friends” and appointed several pro-pharma advisers, including his chief of staff. Trump also met Bill Gates and was very interested in promoting vaccines, according to Gates.

See:

It will be very intriguing how all this will play out.

But after recovering from Bobby’s cheesy Trump adoration, I wondered if Bobby is maybe smarter than I think.

After all, Trump is a textbook narcissist and narcissists love adoration more than anything else in the world.

Trump may become a great president if guided the right way.

Make no mistake - elitist Trump (and Musk) doesn’t give a fuck about the ordinary American people who voted him in. He also doesn’t give a fuck about the USA or the world in regards to doing something good for the people.

By definition, an elitist narcissist only gives a fuck about himself and his grandiose legacy.

The USA and its over 300 Million people will be seen as his assets and the real meaning of “Making America Great Again” translates into, “Making Trump the greatest and most adored president in the history of the USA.” This is not about America. This is all about himself.

It could be that Bobby Kennedy knows all this.

My instinct and what Bobby has done so far in his life, tell me that he is different to Trump.

While personal success might be important for him, I feel Bobby does care about the American people and their plight and wants to be a “good” and “loved” leader in the old-fashioned way of his uncle John F. Kennedy.

In other words, Bobby has some ethics and morals while Trump has none.

Trump is simply a cunning smart narcissistic opportunist real-estate bloke who gets things done by bullying everyone into submission.

I might be wrong about Bobby, but so far, he is on track. I have some hope that he is a good guy that can change things around.

And he is clever.

He knows that being outright and openly against vaccines will not get him anywhere.

Pro-vaccine is still mainstream. You can’t erase 30 years of intense pro-vaccine propaganda with one botched-up pandemic response and a terrible vaccine.

So, instead of being outright anti-vaccine in public, he makes the very reasonable proposal that the vaccines should be “safe”, knowing very well, that they are not if proper scrutiny is applied and pharma cheating is eliminated.

Even the mainstream pro-vaxers want a safe vaccine, so he will get no opposition from them.

How to best address the safety issue quickly and effectively?

By properly recording the side effects and deaths from the vaccines, of course.

And he gets right onto it:

These quotes are from a Fox Interview last night:

Thursday night on The Ingraham Angle, acting HHS Secretary RFK Jr. announced plans to launch a vaccine injury reporting system that actually works in an effort to overhaul or completely replace the flawed Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Kennedy cited a study that was never officially completed due to CDC noncompliance, in which Harvard collected over three years of data on 715,000 patients and concluded that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse effects were reported. “That’s inexcusable,” Kennedy said, vowing to fix it “right away.”

LAURA INGRAHAM: “Do you think the COVID vaccine was safe? And the boosters were safe? A lot of people talk about adverse effects.” RFK JR: “We don’t have good data on it, and that is a crime. The fact that we don’t have a surveillance system that actually works.

“Congress and the Institute of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, have repeatedly ordered the CDC to put together a better vaccine reporting system. And we will do that right away.”

It will be relatively easy to prove very quickly the real damage the Covid vaccines have done so far. As soon as this finally becomes mainstream the Covid vaccine will be deemed “unsafe” and be stopped.

If rigorous, uncorrupted tests are applied to all vaccines and medical products, pharma will struggle to prove the long-term safety of any of their products because they aren’t.

With Trump also being firmly anti-mandate it appears we finally get our medical freedom back.

However, the conflicting messaging by Trump regarding future mRNA products and vaccines is still very confusing.

But Bobby might deliver.

And, with some luck, use Trump in the right way.

Let’s not forget. Despite his bold, brass and grandiose attitude Trump is not as smart as he and his fans think. He was played by the Deep State and Fauci like a little schoolboy in 2020.

See:

He smarted up a bit since then, no doubt, but as a narcissist, he won’t know his weaknesses and blind spots.

Bobby can use that to his advantage and I think he is. If bad guys can play Trump, good guys can too.

Talking about bad guys.

If Bobby is our big hope, Musk is our big worry.

Musk gets more fascist by the minute. His Ego is ballooning out of control.

We have very interesting times ahead of us, that’s for sure.

