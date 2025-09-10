Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adriana's avatar
Adriana
15hEdited

Diogenes carried his lamp in the light of the day in search of a MAN.. Beautiful presentation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hans Stein's avatar
Hans Stein
10h

Powerful text you wrote.

I appeciate the development of thought in it, e.g. that the verse in discussion could (and it does) address both: to encourage fasting instead of relying on others to feed you, unburden those who are overly anxious about everyone receiving (and eating!) their regular meal and have their regular water supply (and constant intake), and that those who would like to take undue advantage of others get their due response.

This is the perfection I have come to find in all Scripture. (Only, they have not been translated as well as they should be, and often even the better reading (e.g. the Hebrew text of Matthew) has been overlooked and ignored. And even the theological dictionaries are corrupt, too, as can be proven in a dozen of not minor or irrelevant examples.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture