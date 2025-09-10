First, one example of how not to read the Bible:

It’s not a bloody university lecture where you tick off chapters in the right order.

And yet, when I searched images on Google with “How to read the Bible” pages upon pages of fucking reading plans, excuse my language, came up:

Nothing could illustrate more what happens when a hopelessly doomed left-brain dominant culture takes charge of spirituality and spiritual scripts.

They treat it like spirituality is something that can be understood with our intellectual mind, when in fact, the only place to ever access any true spiritual deep understanding is beyond the mind and with the intelligence of the heart.

It is not what you read in the Bible that matters; it is how you read it, namely, your mindset and “heartset”.

In a nutshell, a dull, egoic, suspicious reader will only find dull, egoic and suspicious content. If this mindset is then transferred to a divine authority, we have the cruel, demanding, authoritative Gods so typical for most dull, egoic and suspicious religions that tortured humanity for millennia.

In contrast, if a humble, intelligent and charitable reader reads the same verse, great wisdom and healing are transmitted.

I stumbled over a prime example of this morning while reading in the comment section of a great article about fasting: Fasting Can Save Your Life.

One reader commented:

I saw a video of a doctor talking about a man who had been paralysed who decided to starve himself to death as a way of committing suicide. While he was doing that extended fast, feeling came back to his legs, and then movement. The man made a complete recovery and later took up jousting as a hobby. This fits in with the Bible, which says that if a man can't work, he shouldn't eat.

For those unfamiliar with the immense and miraculous healing powers of especially extended fasting, I recommend reading the article.

Extended fasting goes way beyond losing weight and is ultimately a spiritual conquest. Fasts are part of Christianity, Islam and many other spiritual systems for a reason, but have been reduced to mere weight loss exercises by our modern, purely materialistic, scientifically trained doctors.

And even then, they warn about it and recommend taking toxic medicine to suppress the self-cleansing symptoms of our bodies instead, only to drive the toxins deeper and make us chronically ill.

Anyhow, the above reader knows how to read the Bible and interprets this verse in the Bible in the charitable and healing way it was intended by the wise author. The comment was liked eight times.

In flies the typical dull, egoic, suspicious and righteous religious zealot, writing:

This is polite/non-argumentative reply regarding, "If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat." In context, this verse is addressing the following; unwillingness to work when one is able, laziness in our work attitudes, sloth...NOT physical impairment. God is asking each one of us to honestly examine his/her own work ethic. (2 Thessalonians 3:10)

A Freudian slip is giving away his self-importance. He puts the Biblical source behind his own interpretation rather than at the proper quote at the top where it belongs.

Social ethics has absolutely nothing to do with true spirituality. Especially imposed and demanded ethics.

The truly spiritual person develops her/his own natural ethical values, which are not intellectual but can’t be ignored without creating personal suffering.

For example, “First do no harm” is such a naturally developing spiritual ethical rule developing from within along the spiritual path.

If a truly spiritual person does harm to herself, someone else, or is forced to do harm to someone, it will harm them first, and they will suffer. They don’t have to learn and remember such a rule. They simply can’t help it. They can’t break it. And if they do, they suffer on a deep level.

In contrast, those who learn this rule only intellectually and socially and break it might or might not suffer from a small guilt trip, soon forgotten.

Don’t do to others what you don’t want to be done to yourself.

Don’t kill thoughtlessly and without need. Honour life in all its forms and shapes.

These and more internal ethical values grow organically and automatically in the true spiritual seeker. They do not have to be taught, demanded, or socially and religiously policed and enforced through guilt trips.

This is so, no matter what spiritual tradition is followed. The underlying ethical principles of spirituality are the same for a Buddhist path, a Muslim path, a Christian path, a Shamanistic path or any other.

Whether someone is inclined to work or not shouldn’t concern anybody else.

It is natural and a joy to work for a healthy and balanced person in a healthy, balanced community.

I read once that some unspoiled indigenous tribes in the Amazon don’t have a word for work. There is no separation between work and “free time”. No one is pressured to do anything, but everyone is doing something most of the time. It is just natural for a healthy person. And it is equally natural for a sick person, in whatever grade, shape or form, to simply rest and heal as long as it takes. With no need to justify or excuse. With no need to get permission from someone.

There can be many valid reasons we do not know, or even the person himself doesn’t know, for someone to cease working for a while.

For example, when destiny has pushed a person into a work that violates their spiritual core or is abusive to other people. Or if the work is so mind-dumbing, boring, and soul-destroying that it drives the person into deep mental sickness and insanity.

I would make it a human right to pause work to rest, rejuvenate and heal whenever required.

To mentally force ourselves to work when we are physically exhausted is a terrible sin against ourselves.

Why would anyone do such a thing unless they are so poor that they would starve?

I am not talking about not being able to fulfil our desires or keep up our pleasant lifestyle. These are traps that often keep us working when we shouldn’t. These are traps that keep us from entering a spiritual path through not working and fasting, for example.

So why don’t more people stop working occasionally to heal themselves?

Because they are brainwashed from an early age by mostly guilt and false belief systems and doctrines, as demonstrated above, where zealots and self-righteous religious people call them “lazy” and “sloth”.

It is much bigger than just religion, but it appears that it originated from there. Through a false interpretation of just one verse.

And over the millennia, the capitalists, who sprang from Christian Calvinism, happily jumped at that to feed the machine that made them rich.

But before that, the religious, dull or manipulative zealots falsely attributed these insults and manipulations to a divine authority to add tremendous weight and guilt to it.

That’s how religious people abused, manipulated and exploited others for millennia using false interpretations of the Bible as a weapon.

There are many more examples. Don’t get me started.

And there are plenty of abusers, or at least stupid, dull people around who sign up to this. The second comment was liked seven times, which tells us there are still many around that don’t get it or take advantage.

To his credit, the first commentator stood his ground:

I know that your understanding of that verse matches most interpretations of it, but I think there is more to it than that. Here's the New King James Bible's translation of that text: 2 Thessalonians 3:10 New King James Version 10 For even when we were with you, we commanded you this: If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat. […]

I go further than him when he writes “there is more to it than that”. “That”, referring to someone who is not working as “lazy” and a “Sloth”.

That is a purely egoic and social interpretation of the verse, with zero charity and wisdom, which has nothing to do with true spirituality.

True spirituality is, was, and always will only be concerned with finding our true nature, finding God within ourselves, transcending our separate egoic illusion and becoming One with All.

It has nothing to do with how we get along with other people, social laws, and moral and ethical codes.

Mystics and prophets of all times bear witness to that. Most of them were deemed severe “social misfits” during their lives, often deeply misunderstood by ordinary people, and often feared, hated and persecuted by the authorities, especially the religious authorities.

Probably the starkest example in history of a mystic that not only ignored all social norms and laws but also made extensive fun of it and deeply challenged his often hypocritical fellow humans by uncompromisingly walking his talk and conviction was Diogenes of Sinope.

Alexander the Great visiting Diogenes of Sinope

He was very fortunate to live in a much wiser and more tolerant society than our current one. There is no doubt that “social services” and “mental health professionals” would swiftly get rid of him nowadays.

It also moves me and aches my heart to learn that this ancient Greek society not only tolerated such a social rebel, but bred true, wise and spiritual leaders who weren’t selfish, spineless, arrogant monsters.

In this case, Alexander the Great.

He heard of the eccentric mystic and, instead of feeling threatened or judgmental about Diogenes’ upsetting antics, wanted to meet him. But, according to some stories, Diogenes couldn’t be bothered to leave the wine barrel on the beach where he lived to meet one of the greatest emperors who ever lived.

Instead of feeling insulted, Alexander decided to travel to Diogenes, and Plutarch tells us all about how that turned out:

As Plutarch recounts, when Alexander arrived, Diogenes refused to join the formal greeting and instead stayed in his usual spot in a cypress grove outside Corinth. Alexander engaged him in a conversation that later became famous.[31] At the approach of so many people, Diogenes sat up a little and fixed his eyes on Alexander. When the king greeted him and asked if there was anything he wanted, Diogenes replied, "Yes, that you should stand a little out of my sun". It is said that Alexander was so impressed by this—and by the arrogance and grandeur of spirit of a man who could treat him with such disdain—that he said to his courtiers, who were laughing and joking about the philosopher as they walked away, "But I'll tell you this: if I were not Alexander, I would be Diogenes!" — Plutarch, Alexander, XIV

If you want an example of ultimate freedom and complete fearless existence, there it is.

It also fills me with hope that there indeed were times when wise kings still understood, admired and bowed to mystics. This serves as an example and a beacon. We might be able to repeat it one day, even improve on it.

Only a few hundred years later, this attitude changed in Greece.

Socrates, another mystic who challenged and made fun of social norms and answered to the spirit and God rather than human arrogance, folly and stupidity, paid the ultimate price.

But, as all true mystics who found God, the flesh became irrelevant for him, and fear was completely absent. He used his hour of death, drinking the poison he was sentenced to with stoic indifference and used his dying for an enlightening lecture on the nature of consciousness for his disciples.

Jesus of Nazareth himself, of course, was another mystic who defied many social norms and customs and severely challenged the religious and worldly authorities.

And there are many more examples.

I am not saying that teaching and enforcing social laws and moral and ethical rules are not needed or necessary for humans to live together.

To the contrary.

In the absence of an inner spiritual, moral and ethical compass in most people, it is better to teach and enforce social rules that benefit the common good, rather than live like animals. Better, though, would be a truly spiritual society that doesn’t need to teach and enforce these things but models them.

But in the absence of that, taught rules definitely serve a useful purpose for society.

All I am saying is that following taught and enforced moral and ethical rules has not much to do with spirituality and finding God.

In some cases, it can help by calming the mind through peaceful order.

In other cases, it can hinder the soul from breaking free and merging with God through false understanding, confusion and inner turmoil.

But whether someone is deemed a sloth or a workaholic is completely irrelevant to finding God. Saying this, the so-called sloth might have a slightly better chance if he uses his spare time wisely.

I finish with the comment I left in reply to the above comments.

I can’t wait for the righteous pseudo-Christians who wave the Bible like a sword and throw the verses like daggers at us undeserving ones, to get their collective knickers in a religious twist.

Being Nobody, Going Nowhere Be your own doctor just now This little discussion is a great example of how to read or not to read the Bible and other spiritual texts. You can read it from a position of charity, goodwill and wisdom, as it should be read. Wise men, Jesus in this case, are not out to punish people; they are out to heal people with their superior wisdom. Therefore, when he says "shall not eat", it is not meant as a punishment but a remedy. Ordinary egoic humans, in contrast, are governed by fear and desire, not charity, trust and humbleness. They are constantly suspicious that someone else will take advantage of them or rule over them. [In this case, worried that the “sloth” eats their food} They read the same sentence in a worldly manner but add a divine authority to it that doesn't exist. God is not interested in our work ethic; God is only interested in our salvation, enlightenment and healing.

To support my work, please either make a one-off donation of your choice at Buy Me A Coffee or take up a monthly ($ US5) paid subscription below

Share

Leave a comment