This post is not anti-Semitic or against modern non-religious Jewish people and their friends. It invites them to join and work together to face the immense threat we face from out-of-control and dangerous Zionists.

This is an anti-Zionist post and an anti-Zionist-led Israeli out-of-control regime post that is committing Genocide in Gaza and bombing neighbouring countries

Many prominent Jews, including Albert Einstein, Hannah Arendt and Erich Fromm, have publicly spoken out against Israel.

Even orthodox religious Jews are protesting against Zionism.

This comes as no surprise because the Zionist-led Israeli regime is the biggest threat to the safety of Jews within Israel and around the world.

As I wrote about yesterday, many more Jews have to actively speak up against and protest against Zionist-Israel’s actions because they will feel the backlash, justified or unjustified.

I am no fan of Judaism either, because I am not a fan of any organised religion, and the Zionist sense of entitlement is based and justified by the Old Testament. The current Genocide in Gaza is also justified and excused through quotes from the same book.

That’s what all organised religions do. They sow divisiveness and wars amongst the human race. Always have, always will. But that is not even the worst.

The worst is that organised religions stop their followers from finding God within themselves. They are deeply dogmatic and anti-spiritual. Organised religions have nothing to do with spirituality. They are one of the oldest elitist PSYOPs ever conducted. I have written about that many times, so I leave it with that.

Good to see that at least one nation gets the Zionist threat and is not scared of saying so and acting on it:

The world is rapidly waking up to the out-of-control Zionist Israel that thinks it can bomb neighbours and eradicate the people of Gaza. It’s about time.

For decades, Israel was considered a close ally and friend to most Western nations.

But regimes of countries change, as we can witness with Israel.

It changed a long time ago but was kept largely hidden from the population by Western brainwashing under the mantle of fighting anti-Semitism.

But Israel feels immensely powerful and self-righteous at the moment. They do not care about their reputation anymore. They do not even try to hide their atrocities.

Israel is a smart and powerful country for its size, no doubt. Yet, it would be suicidal for them to do what they do without the backing and the protection from the powerful Western allies they traditionally have.

The USA, the UK, Germany, France, Australia and many more have called Israel a close ally and friend for decades.

But what do we do if “our friends” suddenly attack and bomb neighbouring countries on a whim?

Worse.

What if “our friends” suddenly commit a very well-documented and proven Genocide?

This article lists 26 incidents, all backed up with links, showing the horrific and cruel acts committed by the current Zionist-led Israel regime. Clear war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Do we just look the other way, because they have been our friends for the past seven decades?

Do we look away because they once were victims of a similar horrendous genocide?

Do we just hope that this is a “one-off” like when Hitler annexed Poland?

Do we think this will all stop after the “Gaza problem” is solved?

But it gets worse.

Much worse.

Even if we finally conclude that we don’t want to be friends with a regime committing war crimes and genocides and declare them our enemy, the reality is that our “friend-turned-enemy” has severely infiltrated our own countries.

That’s why they feel so powerful and don’t care about how their actions are perceived by the rest of the world and their friends.

They don’t seem to worry about the USA or Germany and others suddenly withdrawing their approval and support.

One logical explanation for that is that they have immense leverage and occupy important positions of power in these countries.

And that’s what this article is about, providing convincing proof and example of exactly that.

The tip of the infiltration iceberg became very visible in this remarkable case in Australia six months ago:

The sub-header is the understatement and whitewash of the year.

There is no reason not to believe that the officer, in his two undisclosed visits to Israel to attend Mossad-run Community Security Groups in 2016 and 2019, wasn’t interviewed by Mossad and spilled top secrets about Australia’s defence.

In any normal reality, this would be a case of espionage, and the man would be arrested and thoroughly investigated and possibly charged.

Instead, all that happened to him was that they revoked his “security level”, and, disclosing his arrogant Zionist-Jewish mindset to everyone, he officially challenged these findings on grounds of religious discrimination.

Here are the details:

A Jewish Australian officer, who had no Israeli citizenship, had been in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) for 19 years and had the highest security clearance level. This means he wasn’t just “an officer”. To get that kind of clearance, he had to be very high up in the rankings.

In 2023, it came to the ADF’s attention that he “failed to disclose his ties to the Israeli government”, and procedures started to revoke his security clearance.

I am no expert in this, but I find it strange that the ADF relies on their top-level security holders to “disclose” themselves if they are spying for another government or not.

What?

He didn’t tick a box?

Wouldn’t you keep a close eye on all personnel who know top-secret defence stuff?

Exactly the stuff spies and other nations are after? How could the ADF not know this?

ASIO stated that the officer, who is Jewish but not an Israeli citizen, failed to disclose to Australian officials training courses he had completed in Israel, including self-defence, security, and firearms training. The officer, who has served in the Australian military for 19 years, "stated he doesn’t view Israel as a foreign government", and "stated on two occasions that he would provide classified or sensitive information to Israel if they asked for it," the tribunal report said.

WTF?

Israel is not a foreign government to a top-ranking ADF officer?

According to the Epoch Times, the officer was well aware that this “training course” called “community security group” had close ties to Mossad:

HWMW failed to declare CSG training in Israel on two occasions, “even though, by his own admission, he understood the courses were conducted by Israeli trainers who had ‘been in the Shabak’ [Israel’s internal security agency, also known as Shin Bet],” the Tribunal said. HWMW also declared on an ASIO form that he had not come into contact with anyone he suspected of being a member of a foreign intelligence service. When an investigation was opened, he disclosed that “he suspected the courses were supported by the Israeli government and Mossad was involved.” Later, he told interviewers that Mossad might seek to recruit volunteers during the training. […]

The Australian Guardian reports, that

HWMW signed up to the ADF in 2004 and later received security clearance to 'top secret' information in 2010. He went on to volunteer with a Sydney community security group (CSG) from 2014 to 2023, an organisation that offers security and intelligence services to the Jewish community. In 2016 and 2019, HWMW travelled to Israel to attend CSG training courses, organised by Ami-Ad, an association that promotes volunteerism within Jewish communities, and were funded by the Israeli government.

These Mossad-run CSG groups run weapon training courses in Israel to then set up CSG groups in foreign countries like Australia to “offer security and intelligence services” to the Sydney, Australia Jewish Community.

Hello?

Am I the only one who thinks that this is a concerning development within a country?

The Sydney Jewish Community constitutes Australian citizens, and it appears Australia can’t guarantee their security. An Israeli secret service-led trained group with weapon training is allowed to provide security for them in Australia?

This sounds like a foreign-led private army establishing itself in Australia under the guise of a serious security threat to Jews in Sydney.

Australian MSM wrote a lot about anti-Semitic expressions over the past years in Sydney, which were all restricted to isolated graffiti and property damage, and verbal outbursts. And false flag attacks, a reality in secret service operations, were never mentioned or considered.

While I am convinced that there, unfortunately, are a few selected dangerous and deranged antisemite individuals out there, and everyone, no matter what faith or ethnicity, should be spared and protected from hate crime, the reality, according to AI, is that hate crime acts are extremely rare in Australia.

AI can only find two specific cases of physical attacks accompanied by anti-Semitic slurs classified as hate crimes. One in 1994 (21 years ago) in Bondi, Sydney and one in 2019 in Melbourne. No Jew was ever killed in Australia in a hate crime.

AI acknowledged rising tension and incidents towards Jews since the genocide in Gaza, but nothing specific.

In contrast, several people from other minorities, namely Aboriginals, Asians, Africans, LGBT+, and Middle Eastern people, have been killed and classified as “hate crimes.”

Sadly, many Chinese, Indian and Pakistani people are frequently exposed to racial hate crime slurs and threats.

Imagine all the governments of these people decide to fund and run armed training courses run by their secret service and start community groups all over Australia to “protect” their citizens?

And provide “intelligence service”?

But it’s ok for the Israelis to do so.

Not only ok, but they feel extremely entitled to it and see this as literally God-given, clearly shown by the attitude of this officer.

According to the Guardian,

The tribunal also held concerns the officer could be recruited by Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence agency.

Ok, let me get this straight.

The officer got the highest clearance of Australia’s Defence Force top secrets in 2010.

He officially declared twice that he would share those secrets with Israel if asked.

He travels to Israel in 2016 and 2019 for a secret service run armed weapon and intelligence training.

He doesn’t disclose this to the AFD.

And in 2023, the tribunal, after learning all this, “holds concerns” that the officer “could be” recruited by Mossad?

Could be?

I am happy Australia is so far away from Israel, and they haven’t decided to attack it.

We all know what happened to Iran’s air defence.

And what happens to the guy?

Has he been interrogated for espionage?

Has he been fired from the AFD?

All that happened to him was that his security clearance was revoked.

He was not even fired.

But he still wasn’t happy about the tribunal’s outcome and felt religiously discriminated.

You heard that right.

In 2024, he appeals the decision. In his eyes, he did nothing wrong.

Israel rules Australia anyway, he probably thought. Why all this fuss?

HWMW appealed against the decision to the tribunal and made a written statement dated 8 March 2024. "The ADF is an organisation that embraces multiculturalism and the acceptance of all peoples regardless of their race, religion, or sex," he wrote. "Allowing Jews to serve within the ADF must come with an understanding that the Jew will have a level of loyalty for the Jewish Nation and for [the] State of Israel."

Ok, let me unpack this.

Would that mean that all Chinese Australians have a level of loyalty to China?

Imagine an ethical Chinese Australian would have pulled this off?

He very likely would be in prison now.

Does this mean devout Catholic Christians have more loyalty to the Vatican and travel there for armed weapons training and share secrets if asked?

Does that mean a devout Australian’s Muslim first loyalty is to their Muslim country of origin?

The tribunal felt they had to justify their decision and refute his woke arguments:

"The Applicant’s assertion that precluding him from holding a security clearance on the grounds of his Jewish faith and Jewish cultural identity would be discriminatory is incorrect," it said. "It is the Applicant’s past conduct which has raised security concerns in this case, not his Jewish faith or Jewish cultural identity."

He left the army unpunished and uninvestigated.

Nothing to see here and nothing to worry about.

Israel is our ally and friend, after all.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declined to answer questions on the tribunal's findings. "I don't comment on national security issues. I don't comment on national security issues in press conferences," he said on Monday.

You don’t need to, Anthony.

Officer HWMW probably already answered all those questions when asked by Mossad.

Thankfully, some other countries are waking up to the threat.

Once again, because it is the first break in chain

Is the Australian officer a one-of-a-kind case?

Or is this the norm amongst Israel-loyal Jews working in high positions in countries all over the world?

Here are some more clues:

This is a very well-researched article that investigates and proves how The New York Times, one of America’s iconic newspapers, is completely infiltrated by Zionists working for Israel. They colluded with the Israeli regime to cover up and lie about the Genocide repeatedly.

The CEO of the NYT, Meredith Kopit Levien, is involved with and served on the advisory council of the B’nai B’rith Youth Organisation (BBYO), a youth group that fundraises for Israel, sponsors trips to Israel.

One of BBYO’s former youth leaders wrote in 2012 that within the organization, ‘the message is clear: to be a Jewish youth is to be loyal to the state of Israel.’”

In this

interview, Professor Finkelstein reveals how American universities are aggressively infiltrated by Zionists to convert young American Jews to be loyal to the Zionist Israeli regime.

Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor,

pastor Paula White has an intimate and long-standing relationship with Zionist Israel.

For a sarcastic, humorous take on Paula White’s influence on Trump and Israel’s influence on Trump, please read:

Donald Trump's Mysterious And Marvelous Spiritual Transformation

That we have a problem here is an understatement.

Jews are vastly overrepresented in all important government, media, finance and other institutions worldwide, but especially in the USA. Jews have mostly financed the past presidents of the USA.

How do we know where their loyalty rests? How many of the big decision makers are Israel-loyal Zionists?

I guess you could ask them, but I doubt they are all as full-of-themselves and stupid as the Australian officers and disclose it.

But somebody always knows.

People working with them will know if they are Zionists. Their friends will know. Other Jews will know.

Time to talk, people.

Time to talk, Jews.

We don’t want radical murdering war-mongering Zionists to rule the world through moles, do we?

