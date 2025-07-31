Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Hurley's avatar
Dan Hurley
2h

Perhaps gaza should consider releasing the innocent hostages that they continue to hold and brutalize in their secret bunkers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Markus Mutscheller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture