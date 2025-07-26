Let’s face it: AI is an amazing tool and toy. Therein lies its danger of abuse. People love it. And, let’s face it - it is very useful, very often.

The other day, my wife wondered why the organic milk she buys has a much longer shelf life than the regular milk. The Google AI provided a beautiful, coherent, and informative summary that didn’t have any biased bad smell with it. It’s a fantastic tool when used like that. That’s how we become huge fans. This is not new, of course.

When bank cards first came out, people loved them because they were so useful.

And free !!!!

In this materialistic society, where everything is turned into a commodity, “free” feels so good and creates so much wonderful goodwill towards these generous “elites” out there, the very few selected people who have the resources to provide “free” stuff on a big scale. Surely, they have our best interests at heart, right?

Only now do we see the master plan behind those initial free bank cards and the immense dangers of handing our cash over to vastly anonymous corporations and seeing banknotes reduced to numbers on a screen. Suddenly, we wonder if it is such a good idea to trust these corporations blindly. What if they go rogue, turn lawless and hostile?

We loved the smartphones when they came out. Now we are slaves to them and can’t do without them anymore. And they spy on us.

Why would it be any different with AI?

Why do they offer AI chatbots for free?

It must cost hundreds of millions to run them.

aOf course, there is always the commercial trick of making customers dependent on a service and then charging them later, as it happened with the bank cards.

Don’t get me wrong. I am happy to pay a little for the convenience. But not feeling the cash in my hands anymore, something I got used to for almost my entire life, feels suddenly a bit unnerving to me after what happened during Covid, when the authorities unexpectedly flexed their muscles and reduced us to people with no voice or rights, justified by a non-existent emergency.

Is this AI push purely commercial, or will AI tools be used for a more sinister purpose, and how?

Considering that they are owned by powerful private transhuman technocrats, we would be naive not to seriously consider that they are not used to checkmate and rule us.

But we can’t defend against something we don’t fully understand.

While I have so far refrained from using AI chatbots out of fear of being spied on even more, I have changed my mind as we speak and use AI bots to understand them.

Yes, I am convinced they can be used to spy on me, but I don’t think there is much they wouldn’t already find out about me. I am writing a public no-hold-back Substack, after all.

I think the strengths and dangers of AI are not only in its spying features, but its ability to manipulate and nudge people directly one-on-one in the future, unless people stop using AI as a “companion” they are sharing their intimate thoughts with. We're talking about a global mental Gleichschaltung

“Gleichschaltung” is the hallmark of all totalitarian systems, left or right.

The Nazi term Gleichschaltung (German pronunciation: [ˈɡlaɪçʃaltʊŋ] ⓘ), meaning "synchronization" or "bringing into line", was the process of Nazification by which Adolf Hitler—leader of the Nazi Party in Germany—established a system of totalitarian control and coordination over all aspects of German society […]

Some people, however, were immune

Individualists and critical thinkers are a threat to totalitarian systems because they could encourage others to stray from the brainwashed herd.

The soft-totalitarian approach to Gleichschaltung will be much more sophisticated and subtle, and Grammarly looks harmless and helpful enough to easily penetrate our natural defences against nudging and mind control.

Looks harmless and helpful - and it is free !!!!

I have been concerned about Grammarly for some time, based on my own experience with the pro version, but got jolted into writing about it after reading this excellent article about how to recognise when people use AI to write their articles.

I highly recommend the above article if you want to learn how to recognize AI writing. Detecting AI at work will make us more resilient against AI psyops and nudging.

I still use the basic, free version of Grammarly just for spell-checking words, but I won’t let it alter my distinctive human style and structure anymore.

It might still read and analyse, and profile me in the background, if requested, but I have some time ago given up on the illusion that we can hide from the totalitarian surveillance systems any longer, no matter what we do.

Hiding is not the answer.

Becoming resilient against fearing for our reputation is my approach, and this is a spiritual quest, in my opinion.

The first thing that annoyed me about Grammarly was being nudged to write more “woke.”

It kept suggesting that I should write more inclusively and avoid absolute statements like, for example, “I think this position is wrong and dangerous.”

It wanted me to write “less confrontational.” And it didn’t like it when I used words like ‘manhood’ and ‘mankind, but ironically, as I tested once, it had no issues with womanhood or childhood.

While I could detect, resist, and eventually dump it, a whole generation of schoolchildren will be easily nudged by Grammarly into writing, thinking, and eventually becoming “woke” writers without much personal opinion.

Especially when “woke” teachers mark them down for expressing their own opinions outside of the dominant story of compulsive inclusiveness and extreme fear of offending people.

I heard rumours that teachers are using AI tools to mark students’ essays these days. A whole generation can be easily manipulated into one ideological Gleichschaltung by simple, harmless-looking tools like AI Grammarly.

Thankfully, there are still some teachers who are aware of the threat. I recently read this story on Substack:

A teacher caught a student who used AI to write his essay. She then said to him, “I don’t allow cheating. But this is not my main grievance here. I am sad. I am sad that I didn’t hear from you. Didn’t hear what you had to say. Didn’t hear your opinion, but an artificially compiled average of the opinions of millions of people. In the future, I want to hear from you again, please.”

The “woke ideology” currently pushed by Grammarly can easily be changed to any other ideology if desired by the people who program it, of course.

This is a very subtle propaganda tool that can be used to streamline and nudge the next generation into brainless, harmless, and spineless mental cyborgs in line with the technocratic system.

And there is more.

Grammarly nudges people, and especially kids, into becoming more transhuman and technocratic themselves. Write and become more machine-like.

Grammarly brutally suggests removing all “unnecessary” words that are not absolutely needed.

In the previous sentence, for example, it suggests removing the words “brutally” and “absolutely”. It suggests replacing “brutally” with “strongly”.

But the word “brutally” is the individualist flavour I add to this article.

Others might use other words.

I felt that Grammarly was reducing the overall amount and diversity of words used. It was subtly simplifying, standardising, and streamlining my articles, and they looked more and more alike.

Soon, I noticed other authors using AI because of this standardising of style. I believe this is deliberately designed for a specific purpose.

While I initially enjoyed having my articles trimmed down significantly by Grammarly, I soon felt that it takes the soul out of my writing. It eliminates human flavour and individuality, which creates the difference between a dry scientific report and a meaningful essay.

I also got spooked by it giving me constant mood assessments of how I write.

I would get messages popping up saying this article is more aggressive than my average article. Or more assertive, encouraging, or loving. It wasn’t judging it, but by simply mentioning it, we get unconsciously nudged.

What? Am I too aggressive? Should I tone it down? Or too loving?

It once again felt like a gentle nudge to lose individuality and otherness and move towards “an average” of emotions. Not too extreme either way. Lukewarm. Gleichschaltung. Less emotional, less human. More machine-like.

If it had that effect on me, it would have a significantly stronger effect on schoolchildren to comply with the suggestions to be “average” and “express themselves in moderation.”

It nudges us to write more sterile, neutral, and purely fact-based.

A bit like AI writes.

This also means it can be read and understood more easily by AI.

The deeper reason for this might lie in enabling AI to train quicker and easier on text that it can understand better and faster. Text that is more condensed and less ambiguous, paradoxical, and difficult. This means fewer resources are wasted when AI surveillance is scaled up dramatically to billions of people.

It is well known that AI struggles slightly more with jokes, paradoxes, poetry, satire, sarcasm, and metaphors and excels in dry, information-based, scientific texts.

So if we all dropped these unnecessary styles and just focused on relaying information, AI would be grateful and would save valuable power resources.

I then also wondered if they summarise the emotional scores to determine the mood in the population and track that mood score for emotions like anger, sadness, joy, and so on.

They can then assess when the society is ready to cope with tightening the totalitarian screws a bit more without causing an angry revolutionary outburst in the population.

If I were a totalitarian technocrat with the desire to rule societies, that’s what I would do. But not everyone is as wicked as I, of course.

I would slowly boil the frog, if you know what I mean?

In summary, I suspect Grammarly is a Trojan Horse.

While helping humans to write better to a certain degree, it could be a poisoned gift. It could be used to nudge hundreds or millions of writers to support a given ideological agenda—currently, technocratic, transhuman, and woke, and to change human writing so AI requires fewer resources to process it faster and understand it better.

Granted, there are a lot of assumptions, speculations, and unfounded accusations built into this essay. There is no charity and goodwill towards those powerful elites who develop and own the AI bots. This is because I don’t feel any charity from them towards society at all.

There is a gaping hole of independent, easily understandable, open information on AI, and I am not aware of any democratic oversight or ethical standards being enforced by any meaningful, trustworthy authority.

It looks like the Wild West and psychopathic gangs of cowboys raiding the country with no law and order in place.

The AI architects seem to have free choice of how they design their AI bots. And I simply don’t believe that the billionaire tech elites behind these bots have our best interests at heart. And theirs are power, control, and money.

Always will, always have been.

I believe that the vast majority of people are “good” in principle.

They are not psychopathic power-hungry perpetrators lusting for power, control and wealth under the excuse of saving humanity and the planet. But these good people never make it to the top of the power hierarchy. The system is, and probably always was, so rigged that only psychopaths get to the top.

That’s why we not only have to smarten up about this technology but also drop any naivety towards all transhuman technocratic moves and tools.

Therefore, when it comes to assessing whether Grammarly is just a wonderful AI tool that helps us all to become better writers, my instinctive verdict is don’t trust it.

But as always, full awareness neutralises bad moves. It is only what we don’t know that has power over us. That’s why I am writing these articles.

Thank you for reading.