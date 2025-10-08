Ever since the Covid madness started and I was thrown into an alternative reality from the one I ignorantly lived all my life, I was frenetically trying to to figure out “The Big Picture”.

Who is behind all this bullshit?

Five years later, I close this chapter.

I finally worked it out.

I think it is the Zionists.

In the absence of any real deep information or knowledge (What do “I” really know?) I just have to use my ordinary common sense, as always.

I don’t think what is going on in Gaza is fake.

Yes, this side is also funded by someone, obviously, but I think much, much less than the other side. Despite being outgunned in the media war by probably 100 to 1, we still hear and see all this horror about what happens to the people in Gaza.

Maybe I am stupid, and the Gaza Genocide is the most sophisticated deep-fake ever conducted by extremely crafty and well-funded haters of Israel to set them up.

But my instinct tells me it is not so.

Zionist history, despite being whitewashed, tells me: It is not so.

So I just believe the Gaza Genocide is happening.

Very likely, it is true.

Truth has this annoying habit of not shutting up, despite being outgunned 100 to 1.

So I close this chapter.

It is the mad Zionists. They are the most powerful group of people in the world right now. Like it or not.

Yes, previously I thought it was the WEF and evil Klaus. And Bill Gates, of course. Then the hidden, shadowy Jewish bankers. And then the technocrats. Even the weird communist oligarch woke billionaires like Soros.

They are not off the hook, of course. But I now believe it’s the Zionists who rule them all.

Why?

Only the most powerful people in the world do not care what the rest of the world thinks of them. That’s the unique privilege of extremely powerful people. They think that they don’t need friends. They think staff will do just fine. Especially if presidents and head of states are part of your staff.

“How are you settling in at our company, Donald?”

“That will be all for now, thank you Donald.”

Netanyahu oozes that power whenever he meets Trump.

Just for a moment, pretend you don’t know who these two men in the following pictures are. Just look at the body language and facial expression. Who is in charge here?

Who pledges his loyalty to whom?

Who looks more evil confident and in charge?

I know, this is a bitter pill for those few hardcore Trump fans still left. They are still dreaming Donald is playing his 5-D chess and comes down on everyone with one master stroke and rides off with America into a glorious fucking sunset.

Wake up, before it is too late.

If it helps you, Donald is only one of a long row of Zionist slave presidents. Slaves of their money and power. You didn’t notice because they kept it hidden for over 150 years. These are very smart people. Evil people are always very smart.

But something has changed. The Zionists stopped hiding. The only explanation is that they feel that they have reached a level of power that is now unassailable.

You can see that Netanyahu feels absolutely bulletproof, which is very strange for a man who would be arrested in 122 countries around the world for crimes against humanity if he sets foot in one of them.

Israel is not even denying it. There are now numerous press memos, footage and reports proving the Genocide. This would put most of the Netanyahu government behind bars for a very long time.

But do these people look flustered or nervous?

Not at all.

I mean, these charges will not go away until they die. But they seem to be sure they are good for decades to come.

They are more brazen and assured of themselves than even the NAZIs, who were bragging about the 1000-year-Reich and all.

There is only one explanation.

I think they have fully signed up to their biblical Jewish end times prophecy in which the world turns against Israel (They do their very best right now to make that happen), Israel wins (of course), and they will rule the whole world under the old Jewish god until the end of times.

I know.

This sounds very crazy.

But powerful people believe in crazy stuff.

Especially powerful people.

Because they have no real worries like you and me to take care of.

So they busy themselves to plot shit like that and believe in it to give them some glorious purpose and justification for their hunger for power and wealth, and to forget about their painful, meaningless existence. (All purely materialistic existence is meaningless, of course, but most people only realise this when they are super-rich and super-powerful, while the rest of us fool ourselves that we will be super content and super happy as soon as we are super-rich and super-powerful)

If you are smart, you can skip that step of getting super-rich and super-powerful first and jump straight to being super-content and super-happy by finding your true nature.

But back to Israel.

With Israel, I mean Zionism, of course.

America, amongst other nations, is already part of biblical Israel; how else could tiny Israel feel so powerful?

As mad as all this sounds, this is the only thing that makes any sense to me and can explain why tiny Israel doesn’t give a fuck about committing a live-streamed Genocide or is attacking whoever they want whenever they want.

If you have a better explanation, I am all ears.

But all is not lost.

The 1000-year-Reich lasted 12 years.

Fascist dictatorships have a notoriously short shelf life.

Let’s see how long “ruling the world forever” lasts. If they ever get there.

The Zionists own Trump, as they have owned every American president since Wilson (except the one they killed), and they direct him to go full dictator mode now to bring on the prophecy war.

All this sounds very bleak and scary.

So why am I not scared at all?

Because I just realised that this is not the real big picture.

The real big picture is what I get when I look out of the window where I am right now. And everything is fine out there.

Reality is always only in the now. Past and future are always purely mental.

So I look at the big picture of my life in the here-and-now. And I like it. It’s beautiful.

I am healthy and do my best to stay healthy by avoiding all state-sanctioned medical madness and getting better at being my own doctor.

I am planning a solid long fast in a few weeks. My first one. Not sure what took me so long. It sounds like fasting is by far the best thing you could ever do to stay healthy, happy and fit.

I don’t do it to live longer.

What’s the point of living longer if you slowly vegetate to death in an old people’s home?

No.

I do it to stay healthy, happy and fit.

If I fall over tomorrow with a heart attack - good riddance.

Make space for young people. The planet is getting smaller and smaller. I am not scared of death. I am scared of a zombie life in an old people’s home.

So I plan to keep burning the candle on both ends and go out quickly when my time comes. The key is to stay away from the health care bureaucrats. They will slowly drain you to death until they have all your savings.

All my loved ones are pretty healthy, happy and fit too.

Nobody suffers from hunger, depression or brutal oppression. We are all still free and have extremely privileged lives. And I am determined to enjoy it.

I did my fair share of worrying over the past five years. It helped me to solve the puzzle. I know the No.1 bad guys now. (There are others, of course).

It might turn horrible very soon, in a few years, in a few decades, or never.

There is no way of knowing, and nothing that can be done except enjoying what we have and finding and speaking our truth. And after we speak our truth, we can stop going on and on about it and worry ourselves senseless.

It is what it is.

The maelstrom of history is grinding its way through humanity like a glacier grinds its way through rock, only to end up as water in the ocean.

If it hits me at some stage in the future, I will deal with it appropriately and do the best I can. I might even die a martyr’s death, who knows. Beats a Zombie death anytime, in my view.

Until then, I simply enjoy the real big picture out there.

How is your big picture?

What do you actually see when you stop looking into your mind and start looking at the real world around you as it is right now?

I don’t mean the media world beamed into our consciousness by a screen. I mean, what you see with your eyes, feel with your heart when you look around?

Is it really that bad? Right now? Are you sick or hungry? Are you threatened?

Or is it your mind that tortures you? A mind wound up by worry?

If it’s that you can sigh with relief. That’s easily fixed. Turn off the fucking screen, go for a walk and say hello to the sun and the birds.

This is the challenge we are all facing in today’s hyped up media landscape. Staying informed without being hijacked and wound up.

Mistaking the “current big thing” for the big picture.

If the big picture doesn’t have you and your loved ones at centre stage, it is a deep-fake.

Have a good day, my friends. Enjoy this day. It might be your last.

Enjoy it despite the shitshow.

That’s truly rebellious.

They would hate to see you having fun and being happy.

