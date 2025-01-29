I salute you all.

I should do 101 things instead of writing another Substack because I am leaving for a six-week camping trip on Saturday. But my wife is out now, so I can sneak in a quick one.

It is all

fault. Today, he published another great Substack about Elon, which hooked me.

THE SALUT !!!!!

I admit I am very late to the party. I haven’t read a word about how other experts judged “The Salute” so far.

I ignored “The Salute” talk as just another typical stupid American hype-show and was not even tempted to look it up. But then a truly amazing thing happened.

My 17-year-old daughter asked my opinion about it.

I am not kidding you.

She hasn’t asked my opinion about anything since she entered a phase called “puberty”, what feels like 23 years ago.

She wanted to know my opinion if it "was a real one" or a "fake one". She had a heated peer discussion about it on TikTok.

So, this was a big deal for me.

She considered me an “expert”.

For once.

This, of course, is based on the fact that I am a 62-year-old German who grew up there until I left for good in my late twenties.

When you are seventeen and average in math, sixty-two feels like a biblical age. I think she thought that I actually walked amongst Hitler salutes in my youth.

I didn’t correct her.

Little did she know that Germany was the last place on Earth to see people still doing them. You will end up in prison.

Anyway, she left for a short holiday soon after, and I forgot about it until I read CJ Hopkins article about it and saw “The Salute” for myself the first time.

And I was in “awe”.

Not about the salute itself, of course. That would be criminal. Didn’t say that.

Ok?

No. I was in “awe” of Elons flawless execution and presentation.

How insulting to Elon to compare what he did with an ordinary old, boring Hitler Salute.

People talk shit and don’t know shit. Comparing Elon’s version with Hitler’s version is like comparing this

with that:

True, both are called Porsche, but they are lightyears apart.

Elon’s Hitler Salute is like Hitler Salute 5.0

And remember, I am German - I am the only one qualified AND entitled to judge this. All you self-promoted American judges - fuck off.

If you think I am somehow biased in this, I can assure you I have used only the highest Olympic Games Judging Standards. I judged Elon’s Salute on general execution:

Paying great attention to every limbic detail:

And, of course, presentation:

I also put it into historical context by comparing it to old photos.

Before I show you the old footage, I will give a brief history lesson so you can fully appreciate the depth of my “expert” understanding of this topic. The “Hitler Salute” became very popular during the NAZI time and partly replaced the common hand-shake, so come, say, 1943, every German would have “Hitler Saluted” thousands of times by then. If you study the following pictures closely, you will notice that their right arms have become slightly longer and more muscular.

However, understandably, with constant repetition, people’s presentation and execution got a bit sloppy over time. This even affected the Fuhrer himself to a certain degree. One could say that he became a victim of his own fashion:

See what I mean? This is a pathetic execution and presentation. And the lousy example is mirrored in the people. Their arms are all over the fucking place.

It wasn’t always like that. This I call group synchronicity. Perfect execution:

But still miles apart from Elon:

That is just an exceptional execution. Faultless. Ten out of ten.

Some amateur American Hitler Salute judges said it wasn’t a proper Hitler Salute and found fault in the angle of the arm and the hand, complaining the hand was not in perfect line with the arm and the shoulders were not parallel, like in this photo:

They have no idea. Remember, I once walked amongst the Hitler Salutes, and I can tell you, they came in all arm, shoulder and hand angles:

High-arm version 1.21, also called the Italian version.

Hands tilted upwards, version 1.43, with or without gloves, called the Stalingrad winter version.”

But nobody ever came near Elon’s “Hitler Salute 5.0”.

I could go on and on. There were numerous versions, and they got as far as 1.67, but like every fashion, people had finally enough and stopped doing it. This guy was officially identified as the first German who flipped the trendy salute:

Elon’s salute didn’t get my ten out of ten for execution alone, of course.

It was mainly the presentation that put me in an uncontrollable autistic fit of euphoria.

You have to watch it to appreciate it fully. So fluent and powerful compared to the bored, sterile and stiff NAZI versions. He truly is in a league of his own. And, like any true pioneer in his chosen field, he boldly added elements where there were none before.

The empathetic, raw warrior slap on his heart - my heart skipped two beats when I saw it.

Then, the swift, powerful, and very sharp right-arm execution elegantly connects the new heart element to the traditional. Only true artists are capable of this. It was almost erotic.

His indescribable, patriotic expression almost brought tears to my eyes. What a passionate nation lover. And promptly, he turned around and made love to the flag. I was on my knees.

I am sure Hitler himself would have kneeled right next to me, nodding his approval. It was perfect in its spontaneous, unpracticed, unplanned outburst as if called upon from the beyond and deserved to be printed on every newspaper front page worldwide.

People loved it. Joe Rogan loved it.

Or maybe it was like this:

Joe Rogan loved it, and then the people loved it. I don’t know. After all, Joe is the cool bro, the dude, the pot smoker that knows shit. A lot of shit.

Yes, he is a good mate of Elon, but that won’t bias him. No way. It didn’t bias him against Trump, either. He always loved Trump.

Some idiots claim it wasn’t a salute; he simply greeted the crowd. They are just jealous that they didn’t develop Hitler Salute 5.0. themselves, I would say.

Some nefarious Musk haters said it wasn’t a salute at all but an autistic fit.

I can’t judge that or compare it with the times when I walked amongst the original Hitler crowd. There were no autistic people around then making funny gestures that looked like a “Hitler Salute”. They would have been taken care of long before that, I think.

My daughter just returned, and I told her that I had solved her dilemma. She just shrugged her shoulders and walked off.

“Don’t you want to know if it was a real Hitler salute?” I called. “I just wrote an article about it.”

“Of course, it was a real one”, she replied. “Remember? I chose history at school.

We watched enough NAZI movies. It is obvious.”

“How would you rate it?”, I asked.

“What?”

“How much out of ten for Elon’s?”

She turned around, looked at me and shook her head. “Don’t you have anything better to do?” and disappeared into her room.

Deflated, I removed my official judges’ vest and packed my numbers away. Maybe I am not such an expert after all.

Fortunately, however, there are some real experts in all things NAZI. JC Hopkins knows them quite well by now.

There is only one official authority on this. Elon has to go to Germany and repeat his performance. He has nothing to fear if it wasn’t a Hitler Salute.

Then only we will know for sure if it was or wasn’t a Hitler Salute. They will tell him.

Come on, Elon, walk your talk.

