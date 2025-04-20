I am currently sick AND obsessed. Not a good combination.

The sickness, self-induced, is a very humbling experience, and it serves me right.

I got a sore throat two days ago and overdosed on MMS drops.

ME. OVERDOSED ON MMS !!!!!

I am THE !!!! self-proclaimed expert on MMS drops. My 4th Substack ever written was all on MMS drops. I have used them for a decade now. Total expert.

I wrote this very long, detailed, and well-researched story to tell you all the things you shouldn’t do using them, as experts tend to do.

And I pretty much did all of them. Genius.

I had a very close and personal encounter with Mr. Herzheimer, whom I will introduce soon.

Short story long, told below, I vomited a lot.

All this vomiting reminded me of Ayahuasca retreats and the report of a woman spewing away all her fucked-upness of this life and past lives while gently being spiritually fucked by a tree branch, which turned into a snake, which turned into giant penis.

The unattractive part was vomiting my guts out, and that was one of the main reasons I never felt inclined to do an Ayahuasca retreat.

Unfairly and unscientifically, vomiting has a very bad medical reputation, as if it is a kind of disease.

People forget that they very likely would be dead by now without vomiting, killed by too much bad alcohol in their stomach. When you are in a dire, unpleasant situation, it is important to always look at the bright side of life.

This doesn’t make it more pleasant physically, but it takes the mental suffering away.

A wiser man than I once said: “Pain is in the body, suffering is in the mind.” (You guessed it, Nisargadatta Maharaj)

It helped that I was aware of the cause of my vomiting.

If you kill too many bad, tiny pathogens with MMS, their dead bodies float around and decay in our bodies. And decaying dead bodies are not good for our health. So the body says: “Get the fuck out of here’, also know as vomiting.

It is called a Herxheimer Reaction:

Die-off, a form of a Herxheimer reaction, is a bodily process triggered by a sudden increase in endotoxins. It’s also fairly common when you first start avoiding certain foods such as carbs, sugar, dairy, and alcohol.

MMS drops are one of the most oxidising substances on the planet, and they kill all these nasty tiny pathogens (viruses, bacteria, parasites, worms etc.).

Because I knew it was a Herzheimer reaction, I didn’t worry, which is the mental suffering.

So I got much happier filling my stinking red bucket with big waves of watery slow-cooked Lamb shoulder and sweet potato mash, coloured to a nice red-brown by a lovely Shiraz. (I am thrilled to somehow channel Charles Bukowski today.)

And then an insight.

“I don’t need to travel to mosquito-invested, sweltering hot, fucking South America to do a Ayuvasca cermony. I am vomiting right here and now. “

So I tried to visualise a ripe avocado, waiting for her to spiritually fuck me, but that only made me vomit more.

I even tried to sugar-coat the whole stupid self-inflicted vomiting by calling it a “Shamanic MMS ceremony.”

I even attempted to get up to find my phone and speaker for some shamanic drumming, but was rudely interrupted in my spiritual quest by another big vomit.

Eventually, I got tired of it, and somehow the mental suffering crept in again uninvited. I felt sorry for myself and suddenly wanted some sort of comfort.

I was in my 2nd round, about 3 am, and so far had kept the noise down to not wake up my daughter or wife, who wisely moved into “her” room that night, sensing the approaching vomit-fest.

And there was nothing anybody could do anyway. My life wasn’t in danger, I was floating in a beautiful MMS ceremony, and I am a grown man who can quietly vomit his guts out without needing anybody to hold my hand.

Not that I had any illusions that my teenage daughter, sleeping next door, would ever come to rescue me. She goes after my wife, after all.

And my wife is a health professional. She has seen everything. And the last thing health professionals do is hold hands. Or inhaling vomit-vapours and looking at a red bucket full of it for no good reason.

But the mind is a bitch. It can pull out sixty-year-old unresolved needs effortlessly.

So I thought: Fuck it.

It is really hard to do this quietly. (Honestly, have you ever tried to vomit without making a sound?)

Further, I was on a solo MMS retreat on the beautiful East Coast of Australia, and if there is one place you can and should express yourself freely and loudly, it is on spiritual retreats.

So I did.

I expressed.

Freely.

And Loudly.

………..

………..

……….

Nothing happened.

I got louder.

And louder.

And to be fair, it wasn’t all about getting attention. It felt so much better to vomit loudly, I am not making this up.

Eventually, my door opened just enough to see the lovely face of my wife. She looked at a stinking, horrible mess. Her face said it all.

“Are you all right?”

I could hear a hint of real compassion in it, but probably imagined it. But that’s all I needed. I manned up again and said:

“No, can you call an ambulance. Something is not right. I think I am severely poisoned, I feel like dying and have passed out several times already.”

Just kidding.

There is no way she would have believed any of it.

Instead, I said, with an extremely brave voice and face:

“Thank you so much for checking in, darling. But there is nothing you can do. It’s a fucking Herzheimer reaction and I overdosed myself with MMS drops.”

She suppressed a quick laugh and said, “Well, just keep on vomiting until it is all out. That’s my professional health advice.”

She shut the door again and went back to bed.

I have no idea why I shared this story, and how I can think that this will cause more people to take up paid subscriptions.

And that’s exactly my problem.

I don’t think.

I just write.