Be your own doctor

Mark.Kennard
2h

Free will is a myth. We are more controlled by other people than free will. We are more controlled by television and radio and politicians. We wear the clothes we wear and have the morals we have because of television and the actions of other people. There is no free will. We are part of a network of billions of people all trying to improve their lives, and them doing so, has an effect on our own lives. Our destiny is set and while we may be able to make changes to the journey of our destiny, we can never change where our destiny sees us end up. Our decisions are based on everything that has happened before us, but decisions aren’t free will. We are more like part of a machine, a part that reacts when other parts of the machine cause us to.

