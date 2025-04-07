I only earn about $20 per week average with my writings - but I should consider giving 20% to Dr. Malone every month - he is by far my best single source of bullshit to write about and my readers love it. I added my other articles about Dr. Malone at the end.

Dr. Malone just delivered another beautiful parcel at my doorstep to write about.

Yesterday, he published a speech by Scott Atlas, ex-advisor to the president on public health and censored during Covid for criticising certain Covid measures. I started reading it and initially thought: “What I nice speech.”

I also thought, wow, how generous and selfless of Dr. Malone to offer his significant platform to promote another man and this organisation called “Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)”.

Not exactly sure what they are independent from, but independent always has a nice ring to it.

Then I realized that

Dr. Malone is a board member of IMA, and When did he ever promote anything that didn’t somehow promote himself?

Just reading “Ask Your Doctor if Pharmaceutical Advertising is Right for You” tells me everything I need to know about this club of elite experts.

It puts me right back where I belong: in kindergarten.

“How would you ever know what is right for you, child?”

That’s why we created the “expert class” because you, child, are too stupid to know if “pharmaceutical advertising is right for you”. You need to ask a Doctor.

Breathe.

I blame my parents. They completely failed to turn me into a dumb, submissive, useful idiot required to run elite-owned and expert-ruled societies these days.

The above picture was attached at the bottom of the speech, and, to no surprise, my repetitive analysis of his narcissistic character does not at all rub off on him, and he stays 100% true to it, as should be expected. He is not only centre stage in the photo supposed to promote the IMA, but the only one not blurred and perfectly sharp.

There we go.

It made me laugh.

So predictable.

And then it got even more amusing.

After reading about one-third of the speech, it was very obvious that this is a limited hangout. The amusing part was that Dr. Malone, who published the speech on his Website, repeatedly typed complicated paragraphs educating and warning us about limited hangouts.

The simple man I am, I define them as “admitting a small truth about something bad that everyone already knows, pretending to care about it, maybe offer a little mea culpa, then promising a course change and reform, while pacififying the angry people and distracting them from the real bad stuff they don’t want us to see so they can continue with it.”

Not AI-generated, sorry, but it will do.

I was initially impressed by Scott Atlas calling a spade a spade, reading the following sound bites

why, at this moment in history, are we finally focusing on how institutions should be reformed, or if institutions can even be reformed?

After all, for decades we have been aware that our institutions were failing – editorialized, dishonest journalism; wasteful, corrupt government; and agenda-driven schools and universities increasingly unbalanced toward the left, with many conservative faculty and students often self-censoring, afraid to offer unpopular views.

Then he names all the obvious bad things, one by one, that happened during COVID. And he tightly wraps it all around two magic words: Covid and Pandemic.

COVID fully exposed the massive, across-the-board, institutional failure, including the shocking reality of overt censorship in our country, the loss of freedoms and the frank violation of human rights - in this country, one explicitly founded on a commitment to freedom.

No words that Covid was deliberately created and the pandemic artificially implemented through false over-testing and other means to create the conditions to do all these bad things to freedom and democracy. As if all was just a bad accident, and the people in charge simply made mistakes.

Lockdown mistakes. Mandatory vaccination mistakes. Censoring mistakes. Freedom mistakes. Culminating in “Moral Mistakes.”

The COVID narrative went on:

Today, in the wake of COVID, we are left with an undeniable crisis in health.

And, linked to the COVID narrative, the false pandemic narrative:

To understand how to move forward to restore trust, it’s important to first acknowledge basic facts about the pandemic, and keep repeating them, because truth serves as the starting point of all rational discussion.

How about starting with the most basic fact about the pandemic that would go a long way to rebuild trust for many people?

That there never was a fucking pandemic. That it was all made up.

If he keeps on riding on the “real pandemic and Covid train” he will never leave the station of distrust in medical science, of that I am sure.

The next one is outright offensive: That it was just a question of “mismanagement”. No one, even arrogant over-educated removed-from-reality highly studied “medical experts” can be so retarded and incompetent to simply “mismange” that badly, excluding all nefarious intent.

It is COVID, the pandemic mismanagement specifically - the most tragic breakdown of leadership and ethics that free societies have seen in our lifetimes.

So, apparently, it was all just a “tragic breakdown”. Nothing intentional. No one wanted or planned this.

He then goes on for a long time about how lockdowns were wrong and not a proper “pandemic response”.

Followed by the next limited hangout:

It is also worth remembering that this was a health policy problem.

Just a little health policy problem, guys. Easy to fix. Nothing else to see. Let’s move on.

And for those of us who got a tick cynical and nihilistic about all these attempts to lock us away, bankrupt us and kill us for no good reason, he throws in a Hannah Arendt quote:

“What has come to light is neither nihilism nor cynicism, as one might have expected, but a quite extraordinary confusion over elementary questions of morality.”

What has come to light in this speech is a failed attempt at a limited hangout; awake people will scoff at this with annoyed disgust and anger.

So that was it, according to Atlas. People, for some reason, were just morally confused during COVID to do all this. Nothing was planned or nefarious.

Then, in a pretend mea culpa, he goes against his own cult, “the scientific elite expert class”:

My second concern – Yes, the era of trusting experts based solely on credentials must be over …

only to then indirectly say that there is no way we can’t live without them:

…but will that backlash against the failed “expert class” usher in a different wave of false belief? We cannot forget that legitimate expertise is still legitimate; that known, solid medical science is still valid

Is he talking about the known, solid medical science that creates the sickest populations that have ever lived?

I don’t know.

Is he talking about the known, solid medical science that has tried for five decades to “cure” cancer by burning, cutting and poisoning people with laughable success rates, bancrupting people or the system with crazy-expensive drugs, and gobbling up trillions in funding while actively suppressing and lawfaring any other promising, cheap, anecdotical treatments that worked for tens of thousands of people?

Dismissing, smearing and lawfaring tens of thousands of anecdotal cancer cures with a wide range of inexpensive methods because they don’t meet the double-blinded gold standard of scientific research studies.

Like the ones done on tens of thousands of people by Pfizer that “proved” that the mRNA Covid vaccine was “safe and 95% effective.”

I am confused. Is this “the still valid, solid medical science” he is talking about?

The one that will rebuild our trust in our medical science institutions?

The money-spinning, complicated type no one can truly assess?

I don’t know.

I have never done solid medical science around cancer, of course. I just witnessed the treatment of my father and sister by the cancer experts and how that treatment did do fuck all, to put it bluntly, to cure them or make them feel better.

After five decades of solid, valid medical science. After burning through at least a trillion dollars in cancer research funds paid by us.

But back to Atlas.

Betraying and completely ignoring his initial question, “if institutions can even be reformed”, he answers it by jumping straight to a long list of reform points. While logical and sensible, they are all little insignificant deck chairs that ignore the elephants complelty.

I just use one to illustrate how twisted they are and defend the real perpetrators: The leaders of the power-greed paradigm that penetrates and destroys everything.

We should forbid all mandates forcing people to take drugs. First, the essence of all ethical medical practice is informed consent. And what kind of a ‘free country’ requires you to inject a drug into your child or yourself? No – that’s antithetical to freedom. In public health, you give the information…You shouldn’t need to force anything legitimate, but you do need to prove the case.

Wow, sounds so anti-establishment and bold.

But, firstly, informed consent was in place before COVID, so he is missing the point by demanding it again. It wasn’t like “we can do what we like with you” when it all started.” We had decades of medical rights and ethics supported by several international agreements in place.

The totalitarians didn’t give a fuck, did they? So what is the point of “reforming” the “broken system” by crying for “informed consent” again? What he should zoom in is to why and who broke it and why are they not in fucking jail.

I am getting angry when bigwigs like him try to fool us with fancy words.

To me, the last sentence also gives the whole twisted world view of the medical expert class away.

When he says, in realtion to vaccines, “you need to prove the case” of the “legitimatness”, what he means is, that the forcing only happened, because the masses couldn’t be convinced and “the experts” need to do a better job next time, to “convince” them.

No word that the vaccines are wrong.

And who decides which medical intervention or vaccine next time around is “legitimate”?

You guessed it.

The same medical experts and health officials. So it then just becomes an issue of “better messaging” and “less force” - translation - better propaganda, brainwashing and nudging. These are just empty fancy phrases to pacify.

So much about “the reforms” that will build new trust. Good luck with that.

He finishes like a politician. With great-sounding words but no real answers.

Ideological gatekeeping in public discourse has no place in free societies, especially in science and health. Here’s the point – the solution to misinformation is more information. No one should be trusted to be the arbiter of truth. Ultimately, most solutions come from individuals, and ultimately, it is individuals, not institutions, who will save freedom.

I don’t think Atlas is one of the real bad guys. He is more like a useful idiot whose status of speaking up against certain Covid measures makes him useful for the elites for limited hangouts.

He senses that something is badly wrong in the world:

I fear we still have a disastrous void in courage in our society today.

Yes, but why, Scotty?

Look at the fucking bigger picture.

You dared to speak up against some health bureaucrats, but you don’t dare to look the real, big evil monster in the eye and dismiss their doing as “conspiracy talk”, despite very good evidence that something very sinister is getting stronger and stronger.

And by distracting the people with a possibly unconscious limited hangout (he might even believe his own speech), he might even have good intentions. But by doing that, he shuts down true, meaningful and honest discourse and steers people into a false hope that “reforms” will fix it.

He pretends to salvage and restore the broken system by moving some deck chairs on the medical-pharma cruise ship, still firmly on course to “Trillion Dollar Island” by getting a new captain and a few new deck hands (IMA), painting the ship and giving it a new name. He supports the illusion that there is an actual steering wheel on that ship to ever change course. This ship has long left the port and sails full steam ahead as always. Its true name: “The Medical Power-Greed Vessel.”

Let’s hear about what he doesn’t say and demand:

He doesn’t demand arrests and trials for crimes against humanity.

He doesn’t demand the massive defunding and destruction of the medical-pharma complex

He doesn’t demand to open the medical market to everyone again, and stop the medical scientific monopoly

Most concerningly, he thinks that there is nothing wrong, in principle, with allopathic, purely science-based medicine and health care at all.

He acts as if the medical-pharmaceutical “science-based” Rockefeller-led health monopoly just started in 2020 with Covid.

For everyone who struggles to understand what “limited hangout” means in practice, this, for me, is a beautiful example.

That’s how it’s done. That’s how it has always been done.

Will this work again? Will this restore trust in the institutions - the very purpose of the speech?

You tell me.

