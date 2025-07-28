Last night, my algorithm friend threw me an unexpected five-month-old story on my phone's news feed that had made big MSM news in Australia in February 2025.

This story was widely covered, but as a sporadic reader of MSM, I missed it.

I was initially intrigued why, five months later, it popped up on my phone’s news feed. Of all the thousands of news stories that have happened since then, the algorithm chose that one?

But then it clicked. It fitted right into an article I was writing on Substack over the past days.

The article makes a point on how ordinary, non-religious and non-Zionist Jews around the world and in Israel soon will have to make a tough choice to either speak out against Israel’s Zionist Genocide and Zionist radical behaviour, or be accused of such behaviour by association.

The spreading war-mongering aggressiveness and ugly and horrible open Genocide committed by the Israel-Zionist government has billions of people around the globe extremely worried, despite major Western MSM news blackouts of the Genocide and the totalitarian and unconstitutional witch-hunts on anti-Genocide protests and activities, especially in the USA, UK and Australia.

More and more people in these countries start to wonder and worry why and how Israel has such a powerful influence on directing the policies of the government in these countries.

Very recently, the very outspoken anti-Zionist Substacker

did

on how Australian Prime Minister Albanese is threatening to cut down funding for Australian Universities that will not crack down on anti-Genocide protests. This unprecedented attack on free speech was recommended in an Albanese-commissioned report by a well-known Israel asset going by the name of

l who has links to the Zionist Council of Australia.

All this is justified by the fight against antisemitism in Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a big spectacle of announcing a new strategy to combat Australia’s completely fictional epidemic of “antisemitism” on Thursday, waving around a 20-page plan which is being denounced nationwide as a Trumpian agenda to stomp out free speech in advancement of the interests of the state of Israel.

Even the Chinese chip in on the worldwide condemnation of Israel:

Source: French Le Monde article March 7, 2025.

In this context, more and more people around the world are getting aware and worried about four things:

If the powerful, radical, genocide-committing, war-mongering Zionist-Israel government is bombing other nations right and left on a whim with the support of the USA, UK, Germany and Australia, amongst others, who is next? How much is our government infiltrated and directed by Zionist-Israel interests and operators? How much has the bizarre Epstein drama and Epstein’s alleged Mossad connection and honeytrap blackmailing opportunities of the most powerful people in the world have compromised our national politicians and powerbrokers, because this extreme Genocide-supporting and defending behaviour of our politicians has gone way past “friendship” towards an ally. And how many seemingly harmless-looking fellow Jewish citizens of our countries who have important and influential positions in government, administration, armed forces, academia, powerful non-profits, research, banking and business can we still trust to have our best interest at heart and not that of Israel? Especially when Jews are hugely over-represented in these important decision-making positions in many countries around the world.

When these growing concerns in these countries are increasingly voiced by ordinary citizens and independent Substack writers (and increasingly MSM), these voices then get squashed, gaslit and openly censored as “antisemitism” and officially oppressed by the same compromised governments advised by openly Zionist-Jewish advisors.

If you have any doubts about these claims and need the evidence and links, please read the linked article by

above and subscribe. Be prepared for a very sobering reality check on the current Zionist-Israel horrific activities, the mainstream media isn’t allowed to show you.

All these events inspired me to write an article about the tough choice many ordinary, non-religious, anti-Zionist Jews soon will have to make for several important reasons. More on this soon.

While I was writing this, I wasn’t researching online but simply typing away in the editor of the Substack app. And then, a few hours later, this 5-month-old article suddenly pops up in the news feed of my phone.

What a perfect fit and evidence for the points I made above?

Who needs a personal assistant for research?

While still a bit unnerving to see with your own eyes that everything you write, even in your supposedly “private” Substack editor, is consumed, analysed and used by some algorithm, it is important to always look at the bright side of life.

For life is quite absurd (hoo-hoo)

And death's the final word (hoo-hoo)

You must always face the curtain with a bow (hoo-hoo-hoo)

Forget about your sin (hoo-hoo)

Give the audience a grin (hoo-hoo)

Enjoy it, it's your last chance anyhow Always look on the bright side of life

Always look on the right side of life

(C'mon Brian, cheer up)

I mean, what are the odds of getting a five-month-old news clip in your feed exactly fitting what you typed a few hours earlier?

Thousands of clips have been issued since February, and the odds are extremely low that this was just a coincidence.

The good news is that, in this case, it was very useful for me. We shouldn’t forget that despite the huge opportunity for abuse, most algorithmic work makes our lives easier.

After I got home, I started to look up the article and a few others on the same topic and decided to write about it. I opened my Substack editor and played around with a few headlines that combined the words “Mossad”, “Israel” and “Australian Defense Force” and “Infiltration”.

Ten minutes into doing that, I got a sudden flood of alarming, loud windows popping up on the right side of my screen, that looked like that:

I never had something like that happen in my entire computer life, going back more than forty years.

Predictably, I pressed the “Remove Virus” button, but nothing happened.

I then checked if my McAfee virus protection was active, and it was. Then, more windows popped up with a “McAfee” banner, and I realised these windows are false warnings. I scanned the computer, but McAfee didn’t find any viruses at all.

It seemed to be no real threat, but some attack meant to scare and annoy me. Because I couldn’t and still can’t get these windows of my screen except by restarting the computer.

But as soon as I open Chrome, they pop up again.

I then uninstalled Chrome, downloaded it again and reinstalled it.

Same thing.

In short, I can’t use Chrome anymore at the moment.

Other browsers, thankfully, work fine. That’s why I can still write this.

So what is all this?

Just a Coincidence?

A warning?

What will be next?

After I ranted a little against some government stuff the other day, my 18-year-old daughter said jokingly,

“One day, they will come and take you away. I can’t wait.”

I replied:

“Don’t have such high hopes, darling. They already mostly did - but online. I should be famous, but I am shadow-banned into a tiny, grotty Substack basement corner. Nobody who actually should read me is reading me. They took most of me away after my third article, or so.”

“So why are you still writing and annoying me most days with stuff I don’t care much about?”

“I don’t know. I guess I enjoy it sometimes. But it also annoys me sometimes. Free will is a myth.

We are compelled to do stuff, and it is not based on any personal will. Oh, and it is great that you don’t care about all this. You are young and should enjoy life. Don’t worry about the stuff I mutter. This is just an old man trying to save the world because he has nothing better to do.”

On the very low likelihood that they did target me, and that this is a warning, I don’t really care much.

The next thing they possibly could do and will do, it they bother, is take my online presence out completely. I doubt I am that important to them, but who knows? We live in strange times.

In any case, after a week of detoxing Substack addiction symptoms - a lot of sweating, headaches, shaking hands and funny dreams - I will finally get my life back and be quite grateful for it.

You see, I am not like Dr. Malone, who has built his whole nice homestead lifestyle on a considerable Substack income. I grew up in the seventies:

Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose. Kris Kristofferson/Janis Joplin

The Substack might be gone on whim.

Life goes on.

I am probably just a slightly paranoid and bored old man trying to imagine some conspiracy to feel more important.

And there is always the third option.

We are all performing in a social experiment called Substack, and they try to suss us out scientifically on how exactly the “dissident mind” works and how it can be finally conquered so the totalitarian can live without worries for the rest of their lives.

And, they also still have to figure out how to make totalitarian systems last.

Because they never do.

Historically speaking, totalitarian systems lasted a few seconds.

Hitler? The broadly announced 1000-Years-Reich lasted 12 Years.

Stalin? Slightly longer, I think.

Pol Pot? Less than four years.

Communism and the Berlin Wall? About 30 years.

The longest-lasting totalitarian system is North Korea, which has now lasted for over 75 years.

That is sad and horrible for the people there, but it is a tiny country and a bit of a historical oddity and exception.

And I am sure our currently plotting totalitarian global technocrats are much more ambiguous than that. After all, their new transhuman Reich has plans to colonise Mars, so I am sure they are aiming for at least 1000 years. They can’t be outdone by Hitler’s ambition with all this totalitarian technocratic AI power.

So, in their own nerdy, sterile, scientific way, they go about it differently this time.

They are smarter.

They have learned that people simply don’t like totalitarianism at all, no matter how brutal or well-intended.

All attempts at totalitarian systems failed.

People just stopped participating, and you can’t have a functioning society with people who don’t care anymore. And you can’t incarcerate or kill them all either.

If you are extremely lusty to rule, you need people to rule. Anything else is boring.

Only ruling machines is not very thrilling at all.

Maybe that’s another reason why they are so eager to redefine AI bots as sentient. So they feel they can rule and torture some machine declared to be feeling and suffering by some paid NGO nutcases like the Sentience Institute. Some secret Effective Altruism donor, most likely Musk, pays them several hundred thousand dollars a year, for over six years now, to do “research” and “surveys” on AI sentience and are almost single-handedly make the world belief that they are.

But I digress, sorry.

Anyhow, their latest clever operation was to be totalitarian without people even noticing that they are. And thanking them for it.

They did pretty well during COVID. We have to give them that.

So many people thanked them for all the unnecessary totalitarian measures they provided for free. And many more people thanked them for injuring and killing them with mRNA jabs.

The secret totalitarian technocratic nerds figured out how easily people can be scared and how stupid many are. They did well.

But then these damn dissidents turned up and ruined it all.

But they kept on experimenting.

With money, fame and ego-cuddling, they turned most of the original ones around very quickly. They even managed to convince COVID dissidents that Trump is one of their own and Operation Warp Speed was just a mistake and would be undone in no time.

But for everyone turned, somehow a new one popped up.

Too many people just can’t be fully convinced that this global transhuman technocratic totalitarian system is simply the best system for all of us.

They realised that they had to study the dissident psyche even harder.

And born was the Substack social experiment.

It’s an experiment to find out how to best turn or discourage people who recognise and fight totalitarianism. They study all the ways to nudge and manipulate people to give up on this mysterious thing that they don’t understand: Freedom.

Because they are so in love with the opposite: CONTROL.

Good luck, guys.

And don’t forget:

Always look at the bright side of life….

