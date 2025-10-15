On the 21st of July 2025, something really strange happened to my Substack metrics. On one single day, I got 4006 unique visits, which, as you can see, dwarfs all other visits in the past 90 days.

It looks like a Richter Scale 7.7 earthquake.

I was shaken with joy for a day or two thinking: Yes, Yessss - my breakthrough finally arrived. I did several “told you so” attempts to my wife, but she wasn’t impressed.

“Probably fake”, she dryly replied.

I hate it how my wife is always right.

A day later, I realised, something didn’t add up.

“Told you so”, my wife said.

And I dug deeper.

The grey bar indicated that all these visits were “Direct” visits, coming from outside Substack.

Direct also means this, according to Substack:

Well, even in my wildest author dreams, I never had 4006 individual users type in my URL. I think the maximum was seven.

But for no apparent reason on the 21st of July, 4006 did.

However, “sources that fail to pass referral data” immediately tickled my paranoia muscle in my brain. It sounded very ominous.

“WHAT ARE YOU HIDING FROM ME?”, I yelled at the Substack metrics screen.

“Can you close the door, please, darling?” my wife said calmly. “You are yelling again.”

My first thought was that AI “trained” on my data. But I told Substack to not do that a long time ago. I checked the settings and it was still ticked.

“THEY DIDN’T FOLLOW MY INSTRUCTIONS”, I must have yelled because my wife closed the door.

I dug deeper into the rabbit hole - dirt all over my face.

Visitors usually visit to view a post. Therefore, those 4006 unique visits should show up in increased viewing numbers on one or more posts around that date.

But nope, no sudden spikes in views were registered against any of my posts. My viewing numbers looked as depressing and managed as ever:

But hen ….HAH !!!!!…..HAH !!!….HAH.!!!!!

LOOK AT THIS !!!! LOOK AT THIS !!!!

I heard my wife leaving the house to take the dog for a walk.

On the previous day, the 20th of July, I published an article that was very critical of Substack, titled Why would Substack Give Away 25% Of Potential Income?

I wrote stuff about Substack I wouldn’t like to hear if I owned it, still hoping they kick me out to get my life back. Because I am too addicted to leave myself.

So I opened the article that MUST have caused the 4006 little AI bots to visit me - I mean, what are the odds that it happens the day after?

I read the main parts again:

[The] Substack business model is using and abusing thousands of small, diverse, risk-taking, interesting writers to offer a fascinating smorgasbord of food for thought, but funnels most of the money to a select group of well-known celebrity writers and influencers. Some of them produce not much substance or quality at all, but use Substack as a tribe-building, fundraising and advertising platform. Sam Harris and Dr. Mike Yeadon come to mind, but there are others. 142 of the last 200 posts of Sam Harris, for example, weren’t any writing at all but advertising and links for his podcast. That’s 70%. But that man is ranked #8 in culture on Substack.

I felt a wave of pride running down my spine and tapped myself gently on my head, as my wife does occasionally when I empty the dishwasher without being prompted to do so.

“Great research, great research”, I mumbled to myself. “I can’t believe I counted all of Mr. Sam “Full-of-himself” Harris’ posts.

I got him there.

I got him hard.

What a joke, what a fraud.

And fucking Substack puts this fraud on #8.

Why the fuck do I still waste my time here?

I kept on reading.

Approaching dementia is a wonderful thing. I had completely forgotten what I wrote only a few months ago and learned a few new things about Substack and myself.

Meanwhile, those thousands of creative and hard-working writers who actually produce diverse and engaging content that makes Substack such an interesting platform, […] earn fuck all, and this is due to the subscription system and Substack’s business model. Substack does not encourage and reward great, diverse writing at all. If they wanted to do that, they would have introduced a donation button so readers could donate to individual articles rather than authors. [This was requested many times by different writers, but to no avail] A button that allows readers to quickly donate anything from 10 cents to $10 or more for an article they like. This would reward great articles, no matter who writes them. But they don’t do that, and we must ask ourselves why. Because they are giving away serious money to services like “Buy me a Coffee”. […] [For example,] I made more than 25% of my total on “Buy Me A Coffee” since I started it a bit over two months ago. This begs the question: Why does Substack give away that income? This doesn’t make any sense.

“So true”, I thought. “It still doesn’t”

And then a lightbulb slowly came on in my brain, flickering some more conspiracy ideas.

What if Substack’s main purpose isn’t about making money?

What if Substack’s main purpose is to control pubic discourse by pushing and elevating “approved” content, and shadow-banning non-approved content?

After I had typed it, I heard my internalised wife’s voice in my head: “Not that original. I think others have figured that out already.”ed

The lightbulb flickered slightly, demotivated.

But then charged. up again

So it’s clear:

It’s not about money, it’s about control.

That’s why there is no donation button.

So I write all this stuff on the 20th of July, and on the 21st, I get 4006 unique visitors on my Substack.

Unique means each of them visited. It wasn’t like one visited and opened 4006 articles. Not that I have that many. But it also doesn’t mean that one visited and opened and closed one article 4006 times.

I mean, why would someone do such a thing?

This sounds weird, even for a little AI bot

But 4006 of them? Why 4006?

Is that s symbolic number?

Some Satan shit?

Freemasonry magic?

One thing is clear: They are fucking with me.

And it is working. I am freaking out all over the house.

4006 unique visits on one day.

A day after I criticise Substack and tell the world what they are up to, like the world didn’t know that already.

Or was it all just a total coincidence?

And why don’t they kick out a troublemaker like me who poos into their backyard?

To be honest, I probably would kick myself out if I were them.

My lightbulb comes on again, and I suddenly find all possibilities fluently:

I am paranoid as fuck, and it means absolutely nothing - just a little glitch in the Matrix. Happens all the time. Yesterday, the postman delivered our power bill to the neighbour. I mean, I could put all sorts of conclusions to that, but I calmly put it away as simply a little glitch in the Matrix. Shit happens. The next one is a very honest but equally terrible thought: I very likely don’t matter at all. Everything is done automatically by algorithms, and I simply haven’t passed the “Botty 345-677 QcDF, kick-this-nutter-of-the-platform” threshold yet. Botty 345-677 QcDF can certainly detect my criticism, but it will check it against my restricted close to zero reach and laughs its arse off. It’s like an ant protesting: “Hey, people, I don’t want you to build that freeway over my home.” But then why would they send 4006 little AI bots to visit me? They use me as a kind of lab rat and initially allocated one AI bot to study me, but when I self-sabotaged my glorious writer existence by criticising the hand that platforms (and starves) me, they got worried and sent the whole team in to do a proper health check. But because I am unconventional, unpredictable and unscorable as fuck, and an all-over-the-place author, they simply can’t work out my predictability pattern. This is the sole purpose of an AI bot. After failing, they all went mad and committed suicide, because nothing happened after my 4006 visits. Central Substack station probably thinks they are still trying to figure me out and are waiting for the report. Therefore, I am still being Nobody, still going Nowhere, but I am also not yet eliminated. They secretly love me but can’t admit it, and all 4006 bots deserted and hide in my Substack and can’t wait for the next post.

