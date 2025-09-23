Bring it on, Donald

I don't know Kimmel, and I don’t care about Kimmel.

Many think he is a dick and they are probably right. His ratings are low for a reason.

Maybe he is a Libtard, maybe a Communist, maybe just a bad comedian.

Or maybe he is just an ordinary dick.

The bottom line is - I don’t give a fuck about Jimmy Kimmel.

Dick or not.

But I do give lots of fucks about freedom of speech.

Let’s quickly recap what a monstrous thing happened and why he was brutally demoted by Trump last week.

During his monologue on his TV show, Kimmel stated that the "MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them" and accused them of trying to "score political points" from the tragedy.

Trump and MAGA staged a colossal fit and almost sentenced Kimmel to death for …..lying on air.

Trump unleashed his henchman Branden Carr, chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), who scolds Kimmel because of a “concerted effort to lie to the American people”?

The crime is lying.

Of all things.

Coming from Trump.

It might have been half a lie that the suspect is MAGA. But the truth is, we don’t really know, but let’s be generous and give that point to Trump.

So what?

Kimmel lied?

The media lied?

Fuck, tell me something new.

He then suggested that the FCC could revoke ABC broadcasting license.

Initially, nobody made a peep. Especially on Substack, where my feed seems to drown in an increasingly denser Trumpian right-wing swamp, for some reason.

To the contrary, many people stupidly applauded this move because Kimmel is such a dick, apparently, and they just don’t like him.

But that’s not the point.

You either have free speech or you don’t.

If you shut down every media organisation for a lie or every dick for a stupid comment, you would have the peace of a graveyard.

Finally, some resistance to Dictator Trump came from another colossal dick, right-wing Republican Senator Ted Cruz, a guy who believes the Bible commands Christians to serve and protect Israel. (Google Tucker Carlton interview with him)

Even dicks are good for something. They cancel out other dicks.

[…]Cruz […] expressed concern, and likening Carr’s comments to a mob boss and calling his threats to potentially retaliate against media companies “dangerous as hell.”

Did that change Disney’s and ABC’s minds?

Not at all.

For some reason, they are shit-scared of Donald Trump.

In an insightful recent article, Robert Reich pointed out how bankrupt, spineless and Trump-kow-towing our leaders in all areas of society have become.

The same happened in Nazi-Germany when Hitler became the strongman.

Instead of resisting the budding young dictator, they cosied up to him, trying to earn an extra buck and get some brownie points (pun intended).

Or they tried not to get on the wrong side of him.

That sort of behaviour is exactly what turns a budding dictator into a real one. And the American leadership class abets in creating one by being fucking cowards, in plain English.

And Kimmel paid the price. And ABC and Disney kow-towed.

This was despite Kimmel being actually accurate in the second part of his harmless comment (harmless, providing we live in a functioning democracy).

He said that Trump and MAGA are trying to "score political points" from the tragedy.

Because they do.

It’s obvious.

But all is not lost.

his morning about how Kimmel will return to his show tonight, Tuesday the 23rd of September.

Yessss.

Round two.

ABC says “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to the airwaves next Tuesday — less than a week after Trump henchman Branden Carr [threatened ABC]

Walt Disney Company released this press statement:

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.” “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

What happened?

Did corporate America suddenly grow a mighty spine and some balls?

Not at all.

It’s the numbers, people. It’s the bottom line.

They don’t care about free speech or coronating a new dictator as long as they make money. All they care about is greed and profit.

Conversely, as soon as they lose money, they panic and get jolted into action.

According to Reich, all hell broke loose after they sacked Kimmel.

In the days since ABC’s decision, the blowback against Disney has been hurricane level. At least five Hollywood unions, collectively representing more than 400,000 workers, have publicly condemned the company. The screenwriters’ union decried what they called “corporate cowardice,” and organized a protest last week outside the main gate at Disney headquarters in Burbank, Calif. Celebrities Tom Hanks amd Meryl Streep called out “government threats to our freedom of speech.” Kimmel was supported by his late-night peers including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver, as well as former late-night hosts David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, and Jay Leno — all of whom blasted the decision. Damon Lindelof, a creator of ABC’s “Lost,” said that if Kimmel’s program did not return from suspension, he couldn’t “in good conscience work for the company that imposed it.” Michael Eisner, a former Disney CEO, issued a rare rebuke.

So at last, at least some cultural leaders grew a pair and spoke up against the dictator.

Even the scary henchman Carr himself suddenly put his tail between his legs, as all bullies do when someone stands up against them.

By this morning, Carr himself was busy minimizing his role — denying that he had threatened to pull the licenses of ABC stations (it “did not happen in any way, shape or form”) — and claiming Disney had made a “business decision” in response to feedback from viewers and affiliates. “Jimmy Kimmel is in the situation that he’s in because of his ratings, not because of anything that’s happened at the federal government level,” Carr said.

But the biggest blowback came from “Disney watching” middle America, plus the West and the East Coast. Apparently, not all of the Disney subscribers are TV-comatose zombies; some still care.

They don’t give a fuck about Jimmy Kimmel, according to the ratings, but they fight for the right of every dick to say whatever he wants.

And they are willing to make a sacrifice.

Not just any sacrifice.

They put the holy cow of Middle America on the altar of freedom of speech.

They have sacrificed the most precious and important of all things since 1974.

The unthinkable is happening.

They sacrificed “Cable TV” for free speech.

Is this the revolution we are waiting for?

But the most intense pressure came from us — from Disney viewers and customers —who immediately began to cancel subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu and threaten a broader consumer boycott. Some stars such as Tatiana Maslany (star of Marvel’s Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Rosie O’Donnell urged people to cancel their subscriptions. But the consumer boycott seems to have begun almost immediately. Shortly after Kimmel’s suspension was announced, Disney stock dipped about 3.5 percent and continued to trade lower in subsequent days. That loss in market value has amounted to about $4 billion. Investors knew consumers were upset. There’s never one single reason for the ups and downs in the value of a particular firm’s shares of stock, but the correlation here has been almost exact.

You don’t need to grab the elites by their balls.

They don’t have any.

They replaced them with little bags of gold.

Take away that gold and they grow impotent.

Impotent elites can’t breed.

As simple as that.

Reich expresses the same, slightly more elegantly:

The bottom line: We have extraordinary power. We’re the vast majority. Like every other big corporation, Disney relies on us. Even if we can’t count on our elected politicians to protect our First Amendment rights, we can rely on ourselves. When our outrage translates into withholding our consumer dollars, a big corporation like Disney is forced to listen — and respond. Remember this.

In an amazing twist of fate, Dicky Kimmel has been given the chance of his lifetime.

I hope he doesn’t fuck it up.

Even I am tempted to watch that next show.

I hope he rises to the occasion and dishes it out against Trump.

Who knows - maybe Jimmy “The Dick” Kimmel finds his true calling as the new American Voltaire who returns freedom of speech and democracy to America.

And subscription back to Disney.

So we can take them away again when they fuck up the next time.

Even dick’s have to live, including this dick bringing you this article defending free speech for you in his own dickish style. So don’t be a tight dick and give a little:

