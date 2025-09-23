Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Discussion about this post

Shadiya
3h

I find it rather depressing. Kimmel is apparently a multi millionaire. This is what you rise up for? You still don't have free speech, can't afford to live, Palestinians kids are being butchered in front of our eyes, using your bombs, tech and tax dollars, but Jimmy got his job back... Yay! 😕

What more do Americans need to see to put the same commitment into stopping their government exterminating the Palestinians? Please don't stop now, keep going. Push back against it all, before it's too late. After all, we are, at the end of the day, all Palestinian, to the .0001% who control the world.

PaddyC
6h

I would suggest that he was fired not for what he said, but for the excellent opportunity to get rid of him because of his terrible ratings on the pretence that it was what he said! Saves embarrassment as it were!

