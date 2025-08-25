I am currently in Canggu, Bali.

The official reason is medical tourism. I get some crowns and implants fixed.

But I also dusted off my surfboard a few months ago after a surfing break of a year or two, to get fit enough to surf the world-class Bali surf waves. I managed to get two dozen smallish surfs in to get in shape.

This is usually not enough to face the serious groundswell with sometimes 4 m (12 feet) high, powerful waves hitting the island in winter. The biggest I ever surfed was 3m walls, fifteen years ago at Wilkes Reef in Fiji, and it didn’t end well.

I was caught on the inside, as the surfers say, and dragged over the thigh-high sharp coral reef for hundreds of meters. It took me 20 minutes of paddling and impossible duck diving (not deep enough) to get off the reef. I ended up with bloody knuckles, totally cut legs and a broken toe.

Fortunately, the rocky reef at Canggu, Bali, is much deeper and a more forgiving, softer break and therefore much more suited for my limited skill level and fitness. But still, two days ago, I faced the biggest waves of my life, and I managed to catch and ride three of them, aged 62.

Needless to say, I was incredibly thrilled.

Especially as the first one turned out to be my “mystical” perfect wave - a transcendent peak experience where time slowed down and I was 100% in the zone, in lack of better words.

I wrote all about it yesterday, but then wondered if any of my readers could relate to it. Let me know if you want to read about an in-depth account of what it means to surf waves of that magnitude.

It made me think a lot about aging and how to defy it, and so, instead, this article was born. I hope people can relate.

Our Biological Age Is All That Matters - And Over That We Have Control

Before I describe my surf experience, a few quick paragraphs about ageism and the stupidity of being defined by our chronological age.

Agism is alive everywhere.

In our current culture, age is increasingly seen as a problem, rather than an asset.

Further, intellectual academic credentials and self-promoting are often higher valued than life experience and the deep, humble wisdom of knowing how little we really know.

I recently heard the story of how in a job application for teaching new midwifes in how to actually birth babies (they don’t learn that at university), an Australian hospital chose a 33-year-old with only a few years of experience in actually birthing babies over a 52-year-old midwife that birthed thousands of babies in her 32-year-long career, many in natural homebirths, successfully mastering difficult life-threatening situations without medical interventions.

Why?

The young one scored better in a five-question interview and scored higher in academic qualifications. To add insult to injury, the older midwife had worked in the same hospital for over five years on the floor, successfully proving her skills, while the young midwife was from outside.

This is a prime example of agism and the intellectualisation of health services, and it won’t end well. Not for future mothers and not for society in general.

About Chronological Age

When I was 52 years old, I did an advanced lactic acid and general fitness test in a sports lab.

Unknowingly to me, it also assessed my biological age based on a range of data.

I was very pleased when the Exercise Doc told me that my real, biological age is 38. He just shaved 14 years of my life.

While some of that might be genetic, he said, most of it is a healthy lifestyle which can be boiled down to the right food, exercise, sleep, clean air and water, and the right positive stress levels.

I would add psychological, emotional and spiritual hygiene, detox, and the right choice and correct use of a wide range of plant medicines and other “supplements”.

With “right”, I mean “right for me”, which is not necessarily right for anyone else.

And it is definitely not what the latest wellness fad or research recommends. Almost all of what keeps us young and healthy is based on very old knowledge and methods, and super cheap. It’s not what the wellness or medical industry sells us.

So how do we know what is right for us?

Firstly, we need to rediscover a direct, sensual and intuitive connection to our bodies that we fully trust, rather than making health decisions through intellectual knowledge.

This apparent intellectual knowledge of what is good or bad for us is deeply influenced by the current culture of superficial ever-changing science and commerce.

On top of that, this scientific research is always highly generalised and never takes our very unique makeup into account.

Trusting the personal, intuitive, and instinctive deeper wisdom of our bodies has to be relearned and needs a strong understanding and belief in our body’s wisdom because it often goes against what the current “official” scientific or commercial health advice recommends.

In short, we need to learn to become our own doctors long before we get sick or frail.

Fortunately, there is old wisdom out there on what has been proven good and healthy for most people, and this is a good starting point for our trial-and-error health and fitness journey.

The Longevity Fraud

There is a thriving new scientific elite cult dabbling in longevity research.

One of the leading scientists is Australian Doctor David Sinclair. He already made more than 200 million with about a dozen different startups in this field. The Billionaires love that stuff because old age, death and disease are something they can’t control, despite their wealth.

What good are all your billions and the immense power coming with it, if at the end of the day, you die as surely as the beggar in the streets of Los Angeles?

Doctor Sinclair made it onto the Joe Rogan experience not once, not twice, but three times, teasing Joe with unnamed, untested and unapproved special “substances” that apparently prolong our lives significantly, based on research on mice. I also listened to his audiobook.

This Doctor is right out of the transhuman playbook, and it appears to me that he was traumatised watching his beloved grandmother die an agonising death and is now obsessed with scientifically beating death.

I am not kidding you.

He not only thinks we can live for hundreds of years but also eventually beat death altogether. He claims that aging is a “disease” in itself. In other words, you are born sick, because aging starts from day one.

And that’s not only his personal opinion and a wild theory.

He and some colleagues are heavily lobbying the WHO to officially declare aging a “disease”. Which means “treatment” for every human being against “aging” from birth.

Forget vaccinations, which are a treatment for everyone before they get sick. Treating everyone against aging surely must be the best business model in the world if you claim you have some sort of cure.

This reflects the absurd technocratic transhuman way of how they see disease. As something avoidable and unnecessary.

The holistic way of seeing disease is that of a warning sign that we don’t live a balanced life. And the disease itself is the healing of something out of balance.

Ironically, if we listen carefully to the research this Doctor does with these mice, it turns out that most of his “discoveries” that made his mice live significantly longer are not new at all. Most holistic people knew about it for centuries.

He marvelled that his mice lived almost twice as long when the calorie intake was reduced by 30%.

It’s called fasting.

He also reported that when they were exposed to appropriate stressors like cold or heat, they also lived much longer than the control group.

It’s called an ice bath and Sauna.

Yet, the words fasting, Sauna or ice baths were never uttered. All of this was packaged in highly sophisticated scientific language.

And surprise, surprise !!!

Those mice that exercised more also lived longer.

The difference, of course, will be that the doctor does some genetic hocus pocus nobody understands and develops a pill that gives us all these longevity effects without going through the trouble of actually fasting, sweating and exercising.

And I bet there will be billions of stupid people who believe this will work and buy this new ”Wonderdrug” over the ten years or so it takes to prove that it doesn’t work.

By then, they will be very rich and will make a statement like “it needs more research.”

Why else would the elites dish out millions for his start-ups and get good, old Joe Rogan, the people’s bro, to promote it heavily?

Oh, and when Joe carefully wondered what would happen to overpopulation if everyone lived to 300, this question was literally ignored. Needless to say, this pill won’t cause overpopulation, but if it really works, only the elites would get it, of course.

Fortunately, we don’t need this pill. But we need to do the work if we want to stay healthy and fit until we die.

The current expectations of many people about dying, sadly, include years of misery, bad health, heavy medication and being isolated and parked somewhere in an “old people’s home” watching TV all day long.

I made a commitment to myself not to do that. Living is overrated. Why would we cling to such a humiliating and degrading end of our lives?

I believe it is possible to live an active life until a quick death is welcomed.

Here is an account by Nisargadatta Maharaj of how that can look:

Are you not afraid to die? M: I shall tell you how my Guru's Guru died. After announcing that his end was nearing, he stopped eating, without changing the routine of his daily life. On the eleventh day, at prayer time, he was singing and clapping vigorously and suddenly died! Just like that, between two movements, like a blown-out candle. Everybody dies as he lives. I am not afraid of death, because I am not afraid of life. I live a happy life and shall die a happy death. Misery is to be born, not to die. All depends how you look at it.

