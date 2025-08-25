Be your own doctor

Be your own doctor

Rob Byrne
Aug 25

I can totally relate to that, (surfing isn’t big in Ireland but anecdotally, I know it’s addictive as hell for those that enjoy it) and at 65 I still feel ageless though my body has been well used and worn after a lifetime of hill walking, cycling and marital arts, not to mention (even though I’ll mention them) several motorcycle crashes and serious falls from galloping horses) 🤪🤣 currently I’m on the “urgent” list for a hip replacement (I’ve been a priority for 5 years, but this is Ireland) 🤷‍♂️ yet I still cycle, walk, swim and go to the gym etc, not for any vain outcome, but simply in order to keep my “vehicle for getting around” in as good a condition as necessary for my fuller enjoyment of life. As they say “if you don’t use it you lose it” . last Saturday afternoon at a “street party” in the estate where I live, my neighbours were sitting/standing around drinking, smoking (often lighting a cigarette from their previous one) and eating “supermarket cakes/biscuits/crisps/sweets” etc in other words “poisoning their body” and most were settling in for a long night, I instead headed home, took my motorbike out and had a lovely spin in the evening sunshine (we are having a very “unusual for Ireland”, warm and dry summer) and I came back 90 minutes later, changed and took a little dog I’m minding out for a walk in the forest to enjoy the walking, quietness, stillness of the forest, and watching the dog run in joy and abandonment at the sheer joy of its “dogginess” 😁Dogs can really show us what it is to live in the moment. My neighbours probably think I’m unsociable and that I was missing out on enjoying myself because I don’t drink, smoke, “use” or eat junk 🤣🤣🤣 keep up the surfing/enjoying yourself and writing if you enjoy it. 🙏

Nick
Aug 25

Good to see you back!

