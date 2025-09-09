If true, does that include Substack? Because ALL My Articles Challenging Zionism, Israel or Jews Are Deeply Unpopular.

I have published over 260 articles on a wide range of often controversial topics over the past 2 1/2 years, and I always assumed I have mostly dissidents and freedom fighters as subscribers and readers—people who are concerned about and challenge the existing power structures in the world.

It is no secret, and lots of stats are out there to prove it, that Jews occupy much more important and influential positions of power in all areas of public life and in many countries of importance in proportion to their numbers.

Proportionally, they outdo any other ethnicity or group by big margins. It is also clearly observable that the state of Israel and Zionism have a huge influence on world affairs and nations in proportion to their relatively small size and population.

It is fair to say that Israel, Jews and Zionists are a significant part of the established current power structures in the world that dissident people are so concerned about.

I therefore always assumed that being a dissident and supporting Zionism and Israel couldn’t go together. This doesn’t mean that there are many dissident-minded individual Jews who are anti-Zionist and anti-Israel, of course.

From the 260 articles I wrote, only ten concern Zionism, Israel and Judaism. So it is not like I am obsessed with the topic, but, on the other hand, it would be weird not to address it either.

What completely puzzles me, however, is that all ten articles, 100%, performed significantly less in all metrics than my average articles, especially in “Reach”.

Granted, you don’t always get it right, but getting it wrong ten out of ten for all articles Jewish, but not the other articles in between, seems a bit odd.

After observing this phenomenon of all articles touching Jews, Zionists and Israel tanking for months on end, I came to the conclusion that there can only be two main reasons:

A majority of my “dissident” readers and Subscribers are, very strangely, pro-Israel and pro-Zionism, or, at a minimum, feel uncomfortable challenging Jews, or Somebody is messing with my articles, restricting their reach, shadow-banning them or using other means (Zionist bots?) to give me the impression that my articles related to Zionism and Israel are not popular, not interesting and not liked.

Here are the “Reach” metrics of all ten articles (orange) in comparison to my average (not my best) articles. In other words, they are much less than average, meaning pretty much my worst articles - almost all ten of them. Please also read the headline, as I finish this article with a poll in relation to it to get to the bottom of this.

Whenever the orange line starts higher than the average line and then crosses the grey line after day one, I wonder if the free reach of the article gets restricted. The first day, the article is mostly seen by my subscribers as it gets into their Inbox or feed. If they open it above average, it means they are interested in it. When it tanks on day two, it means it doesn’t spread with the same interest in Substack Notes or beyond Substack in the World Wide Web, which could indicate interference. However, it is a complex matrix of metrics affecting each other, and many other factors could be at play. For example, my core readers are above average interested but don’t share it because they don’t want to be perceived as anti-Semitic.

Writing about Jews, Zionism, and Israel doesn’t necessarily mean all my articles are critical or Jew-smashing, as the above article demonstrates. Another reason why my articles are not received well could be that I am not radical and polarising enough on the topic. Sadly, I have noticed many times that the more polarising and accusing an article is, the more popular. Therefore, there is the possibility that my readership is much more radical on the Zionist topic than I am and don’t like my articles because I am not radical enough.

This orange graph is the weirdest one of all my 260 articles. Not one other article showed a sudden significant surge after day one. It is extremely unusual and might indicate some bodged-up tempering, like turning the reach restriction off a day too early. But, as always, there is no way of telling or proving anything with Substack metrics. It is all speculative.

This is the most baffling one for me. A well-sourced and quoted news article (not much opinion) with a proven case of severe high-level infiltration of the Australian Defence Forces by a Mossad-connected Australian Jew completely tanks and is apparently of no interest to my readers. I struggle to believe that.

The next two are very recent ones, hence a more limited data set, but the same trend can be observed:

There we go, ten out of ten Zionist and Jewish topics below average. Some significantly.

Live update of the “Reach” of this article

This article was okay-received and read initially, based on the comments and numbers. It was slightly above average with the initial subscribers who received and read it first. There is no reason whatsoever why this trend of about average shouldn’t continue as the article moves into the shared spaces of Substack Notes and the WWW. And yet, as you can see, reader growth for this article on day two has a very stunted growth of less than 10% on day two, compared to the average of over 30%. Once again, the spread and reach of an article dealing critically with Zionist influence is cut by two thirds (20%) from what reasonably could be expected.

This is no absolute proof of shadow-banning and reach restriction, because it is impossible to prove with the limited metrics provided by Substack. (A minute-by-minute graph of the article could possibly identify when a sudden reach restriction is executed) But it reeks of interference. People need to wake up to this and challenge Substack on it. I won’t be the only one whose articles will be restricted. It is infuriating and very concerning.

So, do I misjudge my “dissident” readership completely and most support Zionism, am I not radical enough, am I infiltrated by Zionist bots or am I automatically reach-restricted and shadow-banned when criticism of Zionism is detected by AI?

To get to the bottom of this, I thought, why not ask my readers?

I am not sure if bots can answer polls and screw up the results, but it is worth a try.

So I ask you, dear reader, to please tell me: Where do you stand regarding Zionist topics?

The poll is anonymous, of course, so you can be completely honest.

I appreciate your help to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Thank you for the help, and feel free to comment.

