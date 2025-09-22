Warning: There are two graphic, bloody images of entry and exit wounds of a .30-06 calibre bullet from a deer further down that might offend some people.

“Where is the bullet?” was on of the most persistent questions around the Charlie Kirk assassination. “Where is the fucking bullet?”

“It matters”, we have been told by people who claim to know these things, as only the bullet can match the weapon to the victim. And then they match the rifle to the shooter, who generously left the long-barrelled rifle freshly assembled in a nice box in the woods for the FBI to find.

That was after he disassembled the 61 cm (24 inches) barrel with the wrong tool, a screwdriver found on the roof, and stuffed it down his trousers and limped-jumped from what looked like at least a 4 m high building.

I hope his balls are ok. Outch.

He then apparently ran stiff-legged to the woods (which is somehow not visible on the video provided by the FBI), but who are we to doubt them?

So the shooter is on the run in a pretty busy place (we see people walking and cars driving), but he clearly is a tidy person. He doesn’t just want to dump the rifle unassembled on the ground in the dirt.

This is his moment, after all. He had engraved the bullets with political messages. He wants to make a statement that he is left-wing, or something like that.

So he takes his good time to reassemble the Mauser without the wrong tool, which, according to Mauser experts on the Internet, is not an easy or quick thing to do even with the right tool and puts it neatly into a box and towel he had placed there before he went to murder Charlie Kirk. We know that because he didn’t carry a big box when he jumped off the roof.

Sorry to bore you with repetitions you probably already know, but simply starting with the cold bullet felt a bit violent.

Because for days, everyone is asking: “Where is the fucking bullet?}

That would be the first thing any decent crime investigator would look for, we are told. The bullet is very important.

And then, 11 days later, when everyone sort of gave up on the bullet, it was suddenly found. Or fragments of it, to be precise.

Just under Charlie’s skin.

No wonder nobody found it before. Who would have thought of that?

No exit wound. So where could the bullet be?

Well, the exit wound is another hotly debated topic. Many hunters swore that a bullet like that would easily penetrate a human neck.

Therefore, for days on end, we hear that it is weird, that there is no exit wound. They claim a shot like that would have been really messy.

But who still believes anything anyone says on the Internet?

So I did my own research.

I know. Very naughty. I shouldn’t do that, but I couldn’t resist.

There are thousands of hunters out there, and everybody films everything these days, so let’s search YouTube.

And I got lucky.

It’s not exactly the same weapon, but the same calibre.

Apologies for the graphic pictures, but they are pretty convincing. And the video is even more.

This deer was hit from 200 yards, and that is the entry wound.

And this is the exit wound:

Watch from 5.20 min, and you will also see a large amount of blood meters away on the ground. It is very messy indeed.

And the impact of that bullet on the deer at 3.10 min in slow-motion looks devastating. The deer doesn’t just tilt its head and slide to the ground.

These videos of Charlie might have been altered to make it look less traumatic. But the impact of the bullet seems much less powerful than when the big deer is hit. Here is another short video that shows the power of that weapon and bullet when it hits another deer.

It is therefore not surprising to see this huge, messy exit wound like above, as stated by several hunters. And also a lot of blood loss everywhere. Yet, when Charlie is carried to the car, there is not a drop of blood visible on the ground.

So this is a bit of a mystery, and not surprisingly, all kinds of conspiracy theories were offered.

But then, eleven days later, we finally get the answer to the mystery of the missing exit wound:

Grotesquely, the update on the exit wound and the bullet didn’t come from the police officer in charge of the investigation.

It didn’t come from the FBI either.

Not even from Netanyahu, who seems to be all over this case.

And most surprisingly, not from Trump either, who loves the attention such announcements generate.

No, it came from Kirk’s producer, Andrew Kolvet.

Maybe that’s what producers do these days. They produce evidence in murder cases. Kolvet went on X to produce the new evidence, and The Vigilant Fox broke the story on Substack:

According to Kolvet, he talked to the surgeon

I just spoke with the surgeon who worked on Charlie in the hospital…

Eleven days later.

He said the bullet “absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.” But it didn’t go through. Charlie’s body stopped it.

Fuck me.

“His bone was so healthy and the density was so so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him, too.” In the end, the coroner did find the bullet just beneath the skin. Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him. Remarkable. Miraculous.

I fully agree with the last two words.

This is the most remarkable and miraculous bullshit I have ever read.

Who do they think will believe this?

Maybe, they hope, the same people who believe that Jesus walked on water and turned water into wine. And while Jesus might have done these things, Charlie was no Jesus. And people who love Jesus know that.

I wrote about this a week ago in

Looks like they try to create a cult.

“Kirkanity?”

With Charlie as the Saint and Erika as the high priestess.

Seriously, according to a poll in this article, a disturbing 9% believe this with a further 15% “not being sure”.

This poll was done by The Vigilant Fox, so it is heavily biased towards Trump fanboys and not the sharpest audience on the planet, but still.

You might think that 24% intellectually challenged people is not such a big deal, but that accounts for 82 million Americans.

Here is a little fun fact about how much retarded people a dictator needs to do his stuff:

At its peak, approximately 10% of the German population was a member of the Nazi Party. This figure translates to about 8.5 million members in 1945, just before the end of World War II.

See what I mean?

They don’t care if 3/4 of the population sees this as an outright lie and gets outraged by it. The 24% that isn’t is more than enough to terrorise a whole country.

Even right-wing influencer Alex Jones, who is about to be obliterated by a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit currently under appeal and in dire need of political favours from the right-wing powers to be, can’t take this bullshit any longer.

Perhaps the most prominent personality to cast doubt was none other than Alex Jones, who was quick to say that “claiming the Easter bunny is real” has more credibility than Kolvet’s explanation. “God help us!” he added. […] “This is retarded, people,” he continued. “I shot a buffalo with a .308. That’s weaker than a .30-06 but a similar round. The bullet went through a full buffalo… We’re being lied to. This is a cover-up.”

Not surprisingly, the Vigilant Fox breaks these stories, pretending to be neutral. But he slyly slides in little comments in support of the madness.

For example, he writes

Interestingly, although Kirk was said to have been shot from the front, no exit wound was found in the back. That odd detail fueled several theories online, with some suggesting Tyler Robinson was merely a patsy while someone else fired Kirk from the side.

Why was that an odd detail? It was the most common-sense question anyone would ask.

He further writes:

Kolvet’s post [about Charlie’s healthy bones miraculously stopping the bullet] won support from many influencers, but it also drew scepticism from those with gun experience.

Ok, who would be the experts here and on what experience would the “influencers” base their support on?

A cheque in the mail from Tel Aviv?

And which influencers? How many? Who are they? On which pay list?

Chapeau to Jones for speaking out against this bullshit so frankly and directly.

But it didn’t last very long. Everyone out there is vulnerable. According to Fox, only a few hours later, Alex saw himself forced to backtrack it all.

UPDATE: Jones later issued a follow-up video statement after speaking directly with Andrew Kolvet himself. Jones said Kolvet explained that Kirk was shot from above, with the bullet traveling downward.

More bullshit.

If the shooter was elevated 10 m and 180 yards away, the angle is only 3 Degrees above horizontal. On 20 m, it is 6 Degrees.

The exit wound would be approximately 2.10 cm lower than the entry wound when shot at a 6-degree angle downwards through the side of the neck. (ChatGPT)

How stupid does this guy think we are?

This bullet, if there was a bullet coming from a shooter 180 yards away, would never travel downwards to the heart. If it hits the spine at 6 degrees, which is virtually horizontal, it would go right through it, as shown with the deer.

Not according to Kolvet:

Instead of passing straight through, it went into his spine, “exploded in his heart,” and fragments ricocheted back upward.

Wow.

The bullet, usually going through a bison and a deer head hits Charlie’s spine with an almost horizontal angle. And Charlie’s bones are so healthy, as if made of steel, so the bullet ricochets. If something hits a hard object at 6 degrees downwards, it would bounce back at 6 degrees, not 90 degrees downwards towards the heart.

But even if it goes 90 degrees downwards from a 6-degree angle, the heart is all soft muscle tissue, so wouldn’t the bullet go straight through it or get stuck in it?

How can a metal bullet “explode” into fragments, hitting soft muscle tissue?

And then ricochet, meaning bouncing off, soft muscle tissue?

I am obviously no ballistic expert, but this doesn’t sound right at all.

But I guess it is very handy that the bullet is in many fragments now and can’t be really shown to the public or be tested against the weapon.

Jones said that Kolvet’s explanation “made perfect sense” to him.

Perfect sense?

Nothing of this makes any sense to me.

Poor Alex Jones.

They really must have gotten to him and forced him to make himself look like a total idiot.

First, he is adamant that such a bullet goes through a bison and a few hours later, it bounces all around much frailer human bones and soft tissues.

He added that high-velocity rounds like a .30-06 can bounce off bone, fragment, and change direction, which he had personally seen when hunting.

So he did an autopsy on the game he shot?

Once again, I don’t blame him. They must have a lot on him, maybe even another bullet.

This story gets wilder and wilder.

That’s what you get when you start with a lie and try to cover it up. Lies upon lies upon lies until it gets truly surreal and absurd.

But who cares?

As long as 24% of the mentally retarded and “many influencers” believe it, you get what you want: Kirkanity and a Charlie Kirk myth that can be used to crack down on dissent and free speech.

And is the real assassin getting away while we get strung along this amazing story?

Or was there ever an assassination?

In a very spooky and weird occurrence, ChatGPT “glitched” massively when I asked when Charlie Kirk was murdered while writing this article, adamant that Charlie was never murdered and is alive:

