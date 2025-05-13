Apologies if you got this article twice in your inbox. I deliberately published twice under the new Substack “The Bullshit Detectors” and the original Substack “Be Your Own Doctor” to do some algorithm and shadow-banning testing. Thank you for your understanding. I hope you enjoy the article.

Mattias Desmet, a professor of psychology and one of the leading experts in mass formation hypnosis, is also a statistician and was deemed a conspiracy theorist by the powers-that-be when he publicly challenged the validity of the official Covid stats and Covid modeling in 2020.

But about nine days ago, he published an article minimizing the effect of conspiracies on current societies and specifically singling out the Zionist conspiracy, calling it a mere hypothesis on the same level as an Italian conspiracy. He even put it in the headline:

While it gained a significant amount of likes (508) from his more than 34.000 subscribers, it ruffled quite a few feathers, and he got a lot of unhappy, well-informed, and well-quoted pushback in the comments, which makes for very interesting reading on the topic of conspiracy.

Maybe that was part of the reason why he then changed the headline of “The Great (Zionist) Conspirac” to the much less provocative and academic

The Conspiracy Question (Part I).

So, what is a conspiracy?

In a political sense, conspiracy refers to a group of people united in the goal of subverting established political power structures. Wikipedia

The main purpose of his article is “to find an antidote to the helplessness of the ordinary human being.”

This helplessness, Desmet explains, is greatly reinforced when people explain the current political events around the world solely and completely from an elitist conspiracy viewpoint.

There are quite a few people who believe that the entire political and geopolitical situation is one big theater, literally, a show that is being directed behind the scenes in detail by a group of rulers, the true rulers.

He believes that political and geopolitical situations are mostly created by a vague organizing pattern; he doesn’t define it any further.

There is something organizing. But the organizing principle is not so much a person or group of people.

That is certainly a reasonable position to take.

However, he then pits the two conspiracy groups on one side and the vague organizing principle on the other against each other, dismissing and belittling conspiracy as simply an unsubstantiated belief that quite a few people have. And he exaggerates it. He frames as if this is the “only” belief they have and as if they blame the “entire” political and geopolitical situation on conspiracy.

And he refuses to investigate conspiracy at all, which is very strange for a man labelled a conspiracy theorist in the past.

He does not acknowledge that “this conspiratorial belief” in a secret, non-transparent group of powerful actors that has deliberately been “subverting established political power structures” is not the result of unfounded paranoia but is based on the very observable mysterious global “Gleichschaltung” and lock-step operations of the media and many other public organizations.

The conspiracy thinking of so many people is not built on thin air but on the lived painful experience of billions that witnessed their liberal rights and themselves being locked away for no apparent, logical good reason. But that doesn’t mean they also can’t see other causes in the world that affect the world.

In short, conspiracy and historical organizing patterns can both be present simultaneously. They don’t exclude each other.

However, Mr. Desmet frames it very much that way. To prove his point “of organising patterns,” he feels he has to belittle and discredit conspiracy.

Many very intelligent and informed contributions in the comment section of his article prove the existence of conspiracy, going back thousands of years. So I won’t go there in detail.

But one of the most obvious and most powerful proven conspiracy groups in world history, continuously busy with “subverting established political power structures” for more than 100 years, is the Zionist movement in their quest to often violently drive non-Jews out of Israel. The current genocide in Gaza is a Zionist operation.

The Washington Post wrote:

Dec 29, 2022 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated a government anchored by Religious Zionism, a bloc of far-right parties that have promised to transform Israel.

If Mr. Desmet needs further proof of the Jewish-Zionist Conspiracy of the mighty Rothschild banker dynasty, I recommend he reads

Paul Cudenec

‘s thorough review of a 700-page history book. It tells us, with convincing, detailed evidence, of how this hidden “group of people” had the power and especially the money to groom Hitler and instigate both world wars. We can have all the patterns in the world to cause world wars, but if no one finances them, they won’t happen.

So, how did Desmet belittle and minimize the Zionist Conspiracy?

Take the persistent idea that a grand Zionist conspiracy is at the root of all misery on this planet. To me, it’s just another hypothesis. A large Zionist conspiracy or a large Bulgarian or Italian conspiracy—why not?

He is belittling it by exaggerating it, making fun of it, and downplaying it dramatically, especially considering the current Zionist-driven genocide.

Firstly, he is exaggerating it by suggesting that all people who believe in a Zionist conspiracy believe that the “Zionist conspiracy is at the root of all misery on this planet.”

This is a cheap, conscious or unconscious attempt to frame all people who see a real Zionist conspiracy as stupid people who blame all misery on the planet on the Zionists. Granted, there might be a few people going that far in an uncontrolled emotional rage online. But most people who are wary of a Zionist conspiracy are very aware that there are many other reasons and causes for the misery in the world.

Secondly, he puts a Zionist conspiracy down as a pure hypothesis with no proof at all.

This is the most concerning part.

Is Professor Desmet, a former conspirator himself, so historically inept that he never came across any evidence?

Hard to believe.

Or was it outside his liberal European Overton Window and simply not acceptable in the professorial echelons of the universities he moves?

The comment session mentions a professor who dared to talk about the possibility of a Zionist or Jewish conspiracy, and it didn’t end well for him. He lost his tenure.

Thirdly, this is another unnecessary, unprofessional cheap shot to convince his 34.000 readers that a Zionist conspiracy is as likely as an Italian or Bulgarian conspiracy.

He very well knows that there is no such thing as an Italian or Bulgarian conspiracy. There is simply no suspicion or evidence for that.

In contrast, there is a lot of suspicion and evidence of a Zionist conspiracy, shown above, in the comment section of his article and on the Internet, if someone wants to know. Wouldn’t we expect a professor with a large readership to do at least some research before he completely dismisses something as pure hypothesis?

And there are many controversial, badly informed, and partly illogical statements in that article.

For example, he is mixing the Jews with the Zionists and is mixing the Jewish elites with ordinary Jews, as if these are homogenous groups.

He suggests that the elites do the same amount of “good “ and “bad” in the world.

He suggests that the current monopolistic price-gouging of food was caused by ordinary people giving up on their vegetable gardens.

He suggests that the soulless and helpless state of the ordinary people is all down to them signing up willingly to materialism and rationalism without even mentioning the massive commercial and political psyops, called marketing and propaganda, conducted by the elites over the past seventy years.

What exactly moved Mattias Desmet to strongly defend the Zionists? Especially when there was no need to do so to make his case.

Did they get to him, or did he just uncritically sign up to the naive “the-Jews-are-always-the-victims-and-must-not-be-criticised-no-matter-what-they-do” mantra most Western people around the world have been brainwashed into since the Holocaust?